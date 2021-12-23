All Times EST

OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Michigan75002345341460
Minnesota64001933261080
Ohio St.64001832241260
Notre Dame64001729221250
Michigan St.55001424301071
Wisconsin3700922345121
Penn St.3700826411180

Tuesday's Games

Yale at Wisconsin, 8:37 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Middle Tennessee at Michigan, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

TBD at Wisconsin, 8:37 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Middle Tennessee at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

Maine at Penn St., 5 p.m.

Niagara at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m.

LIU at Ohio St., 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Maine at Penn St., 5 p.m.

Niagara at Notre Dame, 5:05 p.m.

LIU at Ohio St., 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7

Minnesota at Michigan St., TBA

Notre Dame at Penn St., TBA

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, TBA

Saturday, Jan. 8

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, TBA

Notre Dame at Penn St., TBA

Minnesota at Michigan St., TBA

UMass at Michigan, TBA

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you