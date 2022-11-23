All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota
|6
|2
|0
|0
|18
|31
|19
|10
|4
|0
|Michigan St.
|5
|2
|1
|0
|17
|29
|19
|9
|4
|1
|Penn St.
|5
|3
|0
|0
|16
|24
|20
|13
|3
|0
|Ohio St.
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|25
|23
|8
|5
|1
|Notre Dame
|3
|4
|1
|0
|9
|14
|20
|6
|6
|2
|Michigan
|2
|4
|0
|0
|6
|16
|21
|9
|5
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|6
|23
|6
|8
|0
Tuesday's Games
Penn St. 3, Alaska-Fairbanks 2
Wednesday's Games
Penn St. 2, Alaska-Fairbanks 1
Notre Dame vs. Boston U. at Agganis Arena, 5 p.m.
Friday's Games
Notre Dame vs. Boston College at Silvio O. Conte Forum, 4 p.m.
Harvard at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Michigan St. vs. Miami (Ohio) at Steve Cady Arena, 7:05 p.m.
Ohio St. vs. Lake Superior St. at Northwell Health Ice Center, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Michigan St. vs. Miami (Ohio) at Steve Cady Arena, 5:05 p.m.
Harvard at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio St. vs. Lake Superior St. at Northwell Health Ice Center, 8 p.m.
Arizona St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
Ohio St. at Penn St., 8 p.m.
Michigan at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Michigan St., 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Michigan at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.
Ohio St. at Penn St., 5:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Michigan St., 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Michigan at Michigan St., TBA
Wisconsin at Minnesota, TBA
Penn St. at Notre Dame, TBA
