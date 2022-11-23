All Times EST

OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Minnesota62001831191040
Michigan St.5210172919941
Penn St.53001624201330
Ohio St.4400122523851
Notre Dame341091420662
Michigan240061621950
Wisconsin06000623680

Tuesday's Games

Penn St. 3, Alaska-Fairbanks 2

Wednesday's Games

Penn St. 2, Alaska-Fairbanks 1

Notre Dame vs. Boston U. at Agganis Arena, 5 p.m.

Friday's Games

Notre Dame vs. Boston College at Silvio O. Conte Forum, 4 p.m.

Harvard at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. vs. Miami (Ohio) at Steve Cady Arena, 7:05 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Lake Superior St. at Northwell Health Ice Center, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Michigan St. vs. Miami (Ohio) at Steve Cady Arena, 5:05 p.m.

Harvard at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Lake Superior St. at Northwell Health Ice Center, 8 p.m.

Arizona St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

Ohio St. at Penn St., 8 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan St., 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Michigan at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.

Ohio St. at Penn St., 5:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan St., 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9

Michigan at Michigan St., TBA

Wisconsin at Minnesota, TBA

Penn St. at Notre Dame, TBA

