All Times EST

OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Michigan126003968452171
Ohio St.115203760381972
Minnesota1060031533915110
Notre Dame106002646411880
Penn St.5121017506814131
Wisconsin512101641678173
Michigan St.5110014355511141

Saturday's Games

Notre Dame 3, Minnesota 2, OT

Ohio St. 6, Penn St. 0

Michigan 6, Wisconsin 2

Friday's Games

Wisconsin at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Notre Dame, 7:35 p.m.

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Penn St. at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio St., 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

Minnesota at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Minnesota at Ohio St., 6 p.m.

Michigan St. vs. Michigan at Little Caesars Arena, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Minnesota at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

