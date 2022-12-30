All Times EST

OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Minnesota102003055271550
Penn St.75002237321650
Michigan St.65102035331291
Ohio St.65001834291271
Notre Dame4510122128882
Michigan46001226321271
Wisconsin1900319438120

Thursday's Games

Clarkson 3, Wisconsin 1

Friday's Games

Penn St. 6, RIT 1

Saturday's Games

Alaska-Fairbanks at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

RIT at Penn St., 5:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Alaska-Fairbanks at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6

Michigan St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Michigan St. at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota vs. St. Cloud St. at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8

St. Cloud St. at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

