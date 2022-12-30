All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota
|10
|2
|0
|0
|30
|55
|27
|15
|5
|0
|Penn St.
|7
|5
|0
|0
|22
|37
|32
|16
|5
|0
|Michigan St.
|6
|5
|1
|0
|20
|35
|33
|12
|9
|1
|Ohio St.
|6
|5
|0
|0
|18
|34
|29
|12
|7
|1
|Notre Dame
|4
|5
|1
|0
|12
|21
|28
|8
|8
|2
|Michigan
|4
|6
|0
|0
|12
|26
|32
|12
|7
|1
|Wisconsin
|1
|9
|0
|0
|3
|19
|43
|8
|12
|0
Thursday's Games
Clarkson 3, Wisconsin 1
Friday's Games
Penn St. 6, RIT 1
Saturday's Games
Alaska-Fairbanks at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
RIT at Penn St., 5:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Alaska-Fairbanks at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6
Michigan St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Michigan St. at Ohio St., 4 p.m.
Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota vs. St. Cloud St. at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 8
St. Cloud St. at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
