All Times EST

OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Minnesota102003055271550
Penn St.75002237321550
Michigan St.65102035331291
Ohio St.65001834291271
Notre Dame4510122128882
Michigan46001226321271
Wisconsin1900319437110

Tuesday's Games

Ferris St. 4, Michigan St. 2

Wednesday's Games

Michigan Tech 3, Michigan St. 2, OT

Lindenwood (Mo.) vs. Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

TBD at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Penn St. vs. RIT at Gene Polisseni Center, 5:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Alaska-Fairbanks at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

RIT at Penn St., 5:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Alaska-Fairbanks at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6

Michigan St. at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you