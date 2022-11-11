All Times EST

OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Penn St.4100131671010
Michigan St.311011159731
Ohio St.320091716731
Minnesota320091713740
Notre Dame1210478442
Michigan1100246820
Wisconsin06000623280

Thursday's Games

Michigan St. 4, Ohio St. 2

Penn St. 4, Minnesota 2

Friday's Games

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Michigan at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Penn St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Michigan at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17

Minnesota at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18

Minnesota at Michigan, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.

LIU Post at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Notre Dame at Ohio St., TBA

Michigan St. at Penn St., TBA

LIU Post at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Notre Dame vs. Boston U. at Agganis Arena, TBA

Alaska-Fairbanks at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you