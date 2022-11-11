All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Penn St.
|4
|1
|0
|0
|13
|16
|7
|10
|1
|0
|Michigan St.
|3
|1
|1
|0
|11
|15
|9
|7
|3
|1
|Ohio St.
|3
|2
|0
|0
|9
|17
|16
|7
|3
|1
|Minnesota
|3
|2
|0
|0
|9
|17
|13
|7
|4
|0
|Notre Dame
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4
|7
|8
|4
|4
|2
|Michigan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|6
|8
|2
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|6
|23
|2
|8
|0
Thursday's Games
Michigan St. 4, Ohio St. 2
Penn St. 4, Minnesota 2
Friday's Games
Ohio St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Michigan at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Penn St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Michigan at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Minnesota at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18
Minnesota at Michigan, 6 p.m.
Notre Dame at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.
LIU Post at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Notre Dame at Ohio St., TBA
Michigan St. at Penn St., TBA
LIU Post at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Notre Dame vs. Boston U. at Agganis Arena, TBA
Alaska-Fairbanks at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.