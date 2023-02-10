All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota
|15
|3
|1
|0
|46
|86
|41
|21
|7
|1
|Michigan
|11
|8
|0
|0
|33
|69
|64
|19
|9
|1
|Ohio St.
|10
|9
|0
|0
|30
|58
|47
|17
|11
|1
|Michigan St.
|9
|10
|2
|0
|30
|54
|68
|15
|14
|2
|Penn St.
|9
|10
|1
|0
|30
|60
|62
|19
|10
|1
|Notre Dame
|9
|10
|2
|0
|28
|45
|54
|14
|14
|3
|Wisconsin
|3
|16
|0
|0
|9
|40
|76
|10
|19
|0
Friday's Games
Michigan 4, Michigan St. 2
Notre Dame 2, Ohio St. 1
Minnesota 4, Wisconsin 1
Saturday's Games
Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.
Michigan St. vs. Michigan at Little Caesars Arena, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Michigan at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
Minnesota at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Michigan vs. Ohio St. at FirstEnergy Stadium, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24
Notre Dame at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Wisconsin at Penn St., 5 p.m.
Ohio St. at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Michigan, 8 p.m.
