OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Minnesota153104686412171
Michigan118003369641991
Ohio St.1090030584717111
Michigan St.9102030546815142
Penn St.9101030606219101
Notre Dame9102028455414143
Wisconsin316009407610190

Friday's Games

Michigan 4, Michigan St. 2

Notre Dame 2, Ohio St. 1

Minnesota 4, Wisconsin 1

Saturday's Games

Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

Michigan St. vs. Michigan at Little Caesars Arena, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Michigan at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

Minnesota at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Michigan vs. Ohio St. at FirstEnergy Stadium, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Notre Dame at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Wisconsin at Penn St., 5 p.m.

Ohio St. at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan, 8 p.m.

