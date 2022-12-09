All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota
|8
|2
|0
|0
|24
|42
|22
|13
|5
|0
|Michigan St.
|5
|4
|1
|0
|20
|32
|30
|11
|6
|1
|Penn St.
|6
|4
|0
|0
|19
|29
|25
|14
|4
|0
|Ohio St.
|6
|5
|0
|0
|18
|34
|29
|10
|7
|1
|Notre Dame
|3
|4
|1
|0
|9
|14
|20
|7
|7
|2
|Michigan
|3
|6
|0
|0
|9
|24
|31
|11
|7
|1
|Wisconsin
|1
|7
|0
|0
|3
|14
|30
|7
|9
|0
Friday's Games
Michigan St. 2, Michigan 1
Penn St. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Penn St. at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
Michigan St. at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16
Ohio St. vs. Bowling Green at Slater Family Ice Arena, 7:07 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Bowling Green at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Ferris St. vs. Michigan St. at Van Andel Arena, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Lindenwood (Mo.) vs. Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum, 7 p.m.
TBD at Michigan St., 8 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
TBD at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
