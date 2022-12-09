All Times EST

OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Minnesota82002442221350
Michigan St.54102032301161
Penn St.64001929251440
Ohio St.65001834291071
Notre Dame341091420772
Michigan3600924311171
Wisconsin170031430790

Friday's Games

Michigan St. 2, Michigan 1

Penn St. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Penn St. at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Michigan St. at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16

Ohio St. vs. Bowling Green at Slater Family Ice Arena, 7:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Bowling Green at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Ferris St. vs. Michigan St. at Van Andel Arena, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Lindenwood (Mo.) vs. Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum, 7 p.m.

TBD at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

TBD at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

