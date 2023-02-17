All Times EST

OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Minnesota154104687442181
Michigan128103676702092
Ohio St.1092033635217113
Michigan St.9112031577215152
Notre Dame9103030475614144
Penn St.9101030606219101
Wisconsin4160012437711190

Thursday's Games

Michigan 3, Ohio St. 3, 2OT

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Michigan vs. Ohio St. at FirstEnergy Stadium, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Notre Dame at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Wisconsin at Penn St., 5 p.m.

Ohio St. at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan, 8 p.m.

