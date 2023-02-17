All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota
|15
|4
|1
|0
|46
|87
|44
|21
|8
|1
|Michigan
|12
|8
|1
|0
|36
|76
|70
|20
|9
|2
|Ohio St.
|10
|9
|2
|0
|33
|63
|52
|17
|11
|3
|Michigan St.
|9
|11
|2
|0
|31
|57
|72
|15
|15
|2
|Notre Dame
|9
|10
|3
|0
|30
|47
|56
|14
|14
|4
|Penn St.
|9
|10
|1
|0
|30
|60
|62
|19
|10
|1
|Wisconsin
|4
|16
|0
|0
|12
|43
|77
|11
|19
|0
Thursday's Games
Michigan 3, Ohio St. 3, 2OT
Friday's Games
Minnesota at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Michigan vs. Ohio St. at FirstEnergy Stadium, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24
Notre Dame at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Wisconsin at Penn St., 5 p.m.
Ohio St. at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Michigan, 8 p.m.
