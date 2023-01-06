All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SIU-Edwardsville21.667115.688
UT Martin21.667106.625
Morehead St.21.66797.563
Lindenwood (Mo.)21.66779.438
E. Illinois21.667610.375
Tennessee St.12.33397.563
S. Indiana12.33388.500
SE Missouri12.333610.375
Tennessee Tech12.333511.313
UALR12.333511.313

Thursday's Games

Morehead St. 84, S. Indiana 80

SIU-Edwardsville 81, Tennessee St. 72

Tennessee Tech 70, E. Illinois 49

UT Martin 87, SE Missouri 82

Saturday's Games

E. Illinois at Morehead St., 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Lindenwood (Mo.), 4:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at UALR, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at S. Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA501.000142.875
Utah501.000124.750
Arizona31.750141.933
Arizona St.31.750123.800
Southern Cal32.600115.688
Oregon22.50087.533
Colorado23.400106.625
Oregon St.13.25078.467
California13.250213.133
Washington14.20097.563
Washington St.14.200610.375
Stanford04.00059.357

Thursday's Games

Arizona St. 77, Washington St. 71

Colorado 68, Oregon 41

UCLA 60, Southern Cal 58

Utah 79, Oregon St. 60

Arizona 70, Washington 67

Friday's Games

Stanford at California, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington St. at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Oregon at Utah, 7 p.m.

Oregon St. at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Arizona St., 5 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American301.000113.786
Army301.00097.563
Colgate301.00097.563
Boston U.21.66797.563
Holy Cross21.667511.313
Navy12.33387.533
Lehigh12.33368.429
Bucknell03.00079.438
Loyola (Md.)03.000511.313
Lafayette03.000214.125

Thursday's Games

Boston U. 73, Lafayette 69, OT

Lehigh 72, Bucknell 64

Colgate 87, Navy 73

American 73, Holy Cross 68, OT

Army 78, Loyola (Md.) 55

Sunday's Games

Loyola (Md.) at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Lafayette, 1 p.m.

Boston U. at American, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Navy, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama201.000122.857
Tennessee201.000122.857
Georgia101.000113.786
Texas A&M101.00095.643
Vanderbilt101.00086.571
Arkansas11.500122.857
LSU11.500122.857
Missouri11.500122.857
Auburn11.500113.786
Kentucky11.500104.714
Mississippi St.02.000113.786
Mississippi02.00086.571
Florida02.00077.500
South Carolina01.00077.500

Saturday's Games

Vanderbilt at Missouri, Noon

Kentucky at Alabama, 1 p.m.

Georgia at Florida, 1 p.m.

Mississippi at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.

Tennessee at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

LSU at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Auburn, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford301.00097.563
UNC-Greensboro301.00097.563
Furman21.667115.688
W. Carolina21.66797.563
ETSU21.667610.375
Chattanooga12.33397.563
Wofford12.33397.563
The Citadel12.33369.400
Mercer03.00079.438
VMI03.000511.313

Saturday's Games

VMI at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

Furman at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Samford at UNC-Greensboro, 4 p.m.

Mercer at W. Carolina, 4 p.m.

The Citadel at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC201.00096.600
Nicholls201.00077.500
McNeese St.201.000510.333
SE Louisiana11.50078.467
Texas A&M Commerce11.500511.313
New Orleans11.50049.308
Houston Christian11.500411.267
Northwestern St.02.00087.533
Incarnate Word02.00069.400
Lamar02.000411.267

Thursday's Games

New Orleans 81, Lamar 55

McNeese St. 92, Northwestern St. 77

SE Louisiana 71, Houston Christian 59

Nicholls 66, Texas A&M Commerce 63

Saturday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.

Lamar at SE Louisiana, 4:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

Houston Christian at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama A&M201.00069.400
Southern U.201.00069.400
Alabama St.201.000411.267
Bethune-Cookman101.00059.357
Jackson St.101.000212.143
Grambling St.11.50086.571
Prairie View11.500510.333
Ark.-Pine Bluff02.000411.267
Texas Southern02.000411.267
Alcorn St.01.000310.231
Florida A&M01.000210.167
MVSU02.000115.063

Saturday's Games

Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 4 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Alcorn St., 5 p.m.

Alabama St. at Jackson St., 6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Prairie View at MVSU, 7 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts301.000123.800
South Dakota31.75088.500
UMKC21.667610.375
St. Thomas (MN)32.600126.667
S. Dakota St.22.50079.438
Omaha22.500610.375
N. Dakota St.22.500511.313
Denver13.250107.588
W. Illinois13.25087.533
North Dakota03.000610.375

Thursday's Games

Omaha 78, W. Illinois 74

N. Dakota St. 65, S. Dakota St. 59

South Dakota 62, North Dakota 60

St. Thomas (MN) 81, Denver 71

Saturday's Games

South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Denver at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

UMKC at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Omaha at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Georgia Southern301.000106.625
Louisiana-Monroe301.00079.438
Southern Miss.21.667133.813
James Madison21.667115.688
Troy21.667106.625
Marshall12.333124.750
Louisiana-Lafayette12.333114.733
Old Dominion12.33396.600
Arkansas St.12.33397.563
Georgia St.12.33387.533
Appalachian St.12.33388.500
Texas St.12.33388.500
Coastal Carolina12.33377.500
South Alabama12.33378.467

Thursday's Games

Appalachian St. 63, Coastal Carolina 62

Georgia Southern 81, Marshall 76

Texas St. 63, James Madison 62

Troy 78, Old Dominion 71

Louisiana-Monroe 66, Georgia St. 58

Louisiana-Lafayette 75, Southern Miss. 61

South Alabama 63, Arkansas St. 45

Saturday's Games

Old Dominion at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Texas St. at South Alabama, 3 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Troy, 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. at James Madison, 8 p.m.

Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga201.000133.813
Saint Mary's (Cal.)201.000134.765
Santa Clara21.667144.778
Loyola Marymount21.667125.706
BYU21.667126.667
Pacific21.66799.500
San Diego12.33389.471
San Francisco03.000117.611
Portland02.00089.471
Pepperdine02.00079.438

Thursday's Games

Santa Clara 89, Pepperdine 79

Pacific 84, San Diego 82

Loyola Marymount 64, BYU 59

Gonzaga 77, San Francisco 75

Saturday's Games

Pacific at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

BYU at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Portland at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 9 p.m.

San Francisco at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Utah Valley St.301.000124.750
Stephen F. Austin301.000115.688
Grand Canyon201.000114.733
Seattle201.000114.733
S. Utah21.667106.625
Tarleton St.21.66787.533
Abilene Christian11.50096.600
Sam Houston St.12.333114.733
Cal Baptist12.33397.563
Utah Tech12.33397.563
Texas Rio Grande Valley03.00087.533
New Mexico St.03.00078.467
Texas-Arlington03.000511.313

Thursday's Games

Grand Canyon 72, Sam Houston St. 68, OT

Seattle 66, Texas Rio Grande Valley 64

Tarleton St. 68, S. Utah 65

Utah Valley St. 72, Texas-Arlington 64

Cal Baptist 72, Utah Tech 58

Saturday's Games

Grand Canyon at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Sam Houston St., 5:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Cal Baptist at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

