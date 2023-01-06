All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|UT Martin
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Morehead St.
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|E. Illinois
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Tennessee St.
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|S. Indiana
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|SE Missouri
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|10
|.375
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|UALR
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
Thursday's Games
Morehead St. 84, S. Indiana 80
SIU-Edwardsville 81, Tennessee St. 72
Tennessee Tech 70, E. Illinois 49
UT Martin 87, SE Missouri 82
Saturday's Games
E. Illinois at Morehead St., 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Lindenwood (Mo.), 4:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at UALR, 4:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at S. Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Utah
|5
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Arizona
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|1
|.933
|Arizona St.
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|3
|.800
|Southern Cal
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Oregon
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Colorado
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|Oregon St.
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|8
|.467
|California
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|13
|.133
|Washington
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|7
|.563
|Washington St.
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|10
|.375
|Stanford
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Thursday's Games
Arizona St. 77, Washington St. 71
Colorado 68, Oregon 41
UCLA 60, Southern Cal 58
Utah 79, Oregon St. 60
Arizona 70, Washington 67
Friday's Games
Stanford at California, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Washington St. at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Oregon at Utah, 7 p.m.
Oregon St. at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Washington at Arizona St., 5 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Army
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Colgate
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Boston U.
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Holy Cross
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|11
|.313
|Navy
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|Lehigh
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|8
|.429
|Bucknell
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Lafayette
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
Thursday's Games
Boston U. 73, Lafayette 69, OT
Lehigh 72, Bucknell 64
Colgate 87, Navy 73
American 73, Holy Cross 68, OT
Army 78, Loyola (Md.) 55
Sunday's Games
Loyola (Md.) at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Lafayette, 1 p.m.
Boston U. at American, 2 p.m.
Lehigh at Navy, 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Tennessee
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Georgia
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Texas A&M
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Vanderbilt
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Arkansas
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|2
|.857
|LSU
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|2
|.857
|Missouri
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|2
|.857
|Auburn
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Mississippi St.
|0
|2
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Mississippi
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Florida
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|South Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
Saturday's Games
Vanderbilt at Missouri, Noon
Kentucky at Alabama, 1 p.m.
Georgia at Florida, 1 p.m.
Mississippi at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.
Tennessee at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
LSU at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Auburn, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|7
|.563
|UNC-Greensboro
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Furman
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|W. Carolina
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|ETSU
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Chattanooga
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Wofford
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|The Citadel
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|Mercer
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|VMI
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
Saturday's Games
VMI at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.
Furman at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Samford at UNC-Greensboro, 4 p.m.
Mercer at W. Carolina, 4 p.m.
The Citadel at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Nicholls
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|McNeese St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|10
|.333
|SE Louisiana
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Texas A&M Commerce
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|11
|.313
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|9
|.308
|Houston Christian
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|Northwestern St.
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Incarnate Word
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Lamar
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
Thursday's Games
New Orleans 81, Lamar 55
McNeese St. 92, Northwestern St. 77
SE Louisiana 71, Houston Christian 59
Nicholls 66, Texas A&M Commerce 63
Saturday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.
Lamar at SE Louisiana, 4:30 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.
Houston Christian at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Southern U.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Alabama St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Grambling St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Prairie View
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Texas Southern
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Alcorn St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Florida A&M
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|MVSU
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|15
|.063
Saturday's Games
Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 4 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Alcorn St., 5 p.m.
Alabama St. at Jackson St., 6 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.
Prairie View at MVSU, 7 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|South Dakota
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|8
|.500
|UMKC
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|St. Thomas (MN)
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Omaha
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|10
|.375
|N. Dakota St.
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|11
|.313
|Denver
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|7
|.588
|W. Illinois
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|North Dakota
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
Thursday's Games
Omaha 78, W. Illinois 74
N. Dakota St. 65, S. Dakota St. 59
South Dakota 62, North Dakota 60
St. Thomas (MN) 81, Denver 71
Saturday's Games
South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Denver at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
UMKC at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Omaha at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Georgia Southern
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Southern Miss.
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|3
|.813
|James Madison
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Troy
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Marshall
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|4
|.750
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|4
|.733
|Old Dominion
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Arkansas St.
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Georgia St.
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|Appalachian St.
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Texas St.
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|7
|.500
|South Alabama
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
Thursday's Games
Appalachian St. 63, Coastal Carolina 62
Georgia Southern 81, Marshall 76
Texas St. 63, James Madison 62
Troy 78, Old Dominion 71
Louisiana-Monroe 66, Georgia St. 58
Louisiana-Lafayette 75, Southern Miss. 61
South Alabama 63, Arkansas St. 45
Saturday's Games
Old Dominion at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Texas St. at South Alabama, 3 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Troy, 5 p.m.
Appalachian St. at James Madison, 8 p.m.
Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Santa Clara
|2
|1
|.667
|14
|4
|.778
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|BYU
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|6
|.667
|Pacific
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|9
|.500
|San Diego
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|San Francisco
|0
|3
|.000
|11
|7
|.611
|Portland
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|9
|.471
|Pepperdine
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
Thursday's Games
Santa Clara 89, Pepperdine 79
Pacific 84, San Diego 82
Loyola Marymount 64, BYU 59
Gonzaga 77, San Francisco 75
Saturday's Games
Pacific at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
BYU at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Portland at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 9 p.m.
San Francisco at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah Valley St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Stephen F. Austin
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Grand Canyon
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Seattle
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|S. Utah
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Tarleton St.
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|7
|.533
|Abilene Christian
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|4
|.733
|Cal Baptist
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Utah Tech
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|New Mexico St.
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
Thursday's Games
Grand Canyon 72, Sam Houston St. 68, OT
Seattle 66, Texas Rio Grande Valley 64
Tarleton St. 68, S. Utah 65
Utah Valley St. 72, Texas-Arlington 64
Cal Baptist 72, Utah Tech 58
Saturday's Games
Grand Canyon at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Sam Houston St., 5:30 p.m.
S. Utah at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Cal Baptist at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
