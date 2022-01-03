All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|William & Mary
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|12
|.200
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Elon
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Delaware
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Hofstra
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Northeastern
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
Monday's Games
James Madison at Delaware, ppd.
Towson at Drexel, 6 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Northeastern, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Towson at Delaware, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Hofstra, ppd.
UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, ppd.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|North Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|FIU
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|W. Kentucky
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UTEP
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Marshall
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|UTSA
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Monday's Games
Dallas Christian at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at FIU, 1 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Cleveland St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Wright St.
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|7
|.462
|Youngstown St.
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Milwaukee
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|9
|.308
|Fort Wayne
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|6
|.455
|N. Kentucky
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|8
|.385
|Green Bay
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|11
|.154
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Robert Morris
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
Wednesday's Games
Fort Wayne at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Penn
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Brown
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Dartmouth
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Sunday's Games
Columbia at Yale, ppd.
Cornell 79, Dartmouth 71
Penn 77, Brown 73
Tuesday's Games
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Fairfield
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Quinnipiac
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|4
|.636
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Siena
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Peter's
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Marist
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|Niagara
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Rider
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Sunday's Games
Iona at Fairfield, ppd.
Rider at Quinnipiac, ppd.
Iona 69, Marist 66
Niagara at Manhattan, ppd.
St. Peter's at Marist, ppd.
Canisius at Siena, ppd.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Akron
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Ball St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Toledo
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Kent St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Bowling Green
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Buffalo
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|W. Michigan
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Tuesday's Games
Ohio at Akron, 6 p.m.
Kent St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, ppd.
Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at N. Illinois, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Bowling Green at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
Sunday's Games
Greensboro at SC State, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Wednesday's Games
Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC Central, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Drake
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Missouri St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Indiana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Valparaiso
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Illinois St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Bradley
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|N. Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|Evansville
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Sunday's Games
Indiana St. 76, Bradley 71
N. Iowa 83, Evansville 61
Valparaiso 81, Illinois St. 76, OT
Loyola Chicago at S. Illinois, ppd.
Missouri St. 61, Drake 56
Wednesday's Games
Evansville at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Missouri St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Drake at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Illinois St., ppd.
Valparaiso at N. Iowa, 9 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Air Force
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Nevada
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Fresno St.
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Utah St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UNLV
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
Tuesday's Games
Air Force at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Boise St. at Utah St., ppd.
Wyoming at Nevada, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Fresno St. at San Diego St., ppd.
UNLV at San Jose St., ppd.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Merrimack
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Bryant
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|0
|1.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Sacred Heart
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|CCSU
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|LIU
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Morehead St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UT Martin
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|8
|.385
|SE Missouri
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Austin Peay
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|E. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143