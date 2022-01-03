All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
William & Mary201.000312.200
UNC-Wilmington101.00075.583
Elon101.000410.286
Delaware11.500105.667
James Madison00.00092.818
Towson00.00094.692
Coll. of Charleston01.00085.615
Hofstra01.00086.571
Drexel00.00055.500
Northeastern02.00067.462

Monday's Games

James Madison at Delaware, ppd.

Towson at Drexel, 6 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Northeastern, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Towson at Delaware, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Hofstra, ppd.

UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, ppd.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UAB201.000123.800
Louisiana Tech201.000113.786
North Texas101.00083.727
Old Dominion101.00068.429
FIU01.00094.692
Middle Tennessee00.00094.692
Charlotte00.00075.583
Rice01.00075.583
W. Kentucky01.00086.571
FAU00.00076.538
UTEP01.00076.538
Marshall01.00077.500
UTSA01.00067.462
Southern Miss.00.00048.333

Monday's Games

Dallas Christian at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at FIU, 1 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oakland401.00094.692
Cleveland St.301.00073.700
Detroit201.00047.364
Wright St.31.75067.462
Youngstown St.21.66785.615
Milwaukee22.50049.308
Fort Wayne12.33356.455
N. Kentucky13.25058.385
Green Bay13.250211.154
Ill.-Chicago02.00047.364
Robert Morris03.000210.167
IUPUI02.000110.091

Wednesday's Games

Fort Wayne at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell101.00093.750
Penn101.000410.286
Princeton00.000103.769
Harvard00.00084.667
Brown01.00088.500
Yale00.00068.429
Columbia00.00039.250
Dartmouth01.00039.250

Sunday's Games

Columbia at Yale, ppd.

Cornell 79, Dartmouth 71

Penn 77, Brown 73

Tuesday's Games

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona301.000112.846
Monmouth (NJ)201.000103.769
Fairfield201.00085.615
Quinnipiac21.66774.636
Manhattan11.50083.727
Siena11.50046.400
St. Peter's11.50036.333
Marist12.33366.500
Niagara03.00057.417
Rider02.00048.333
Canisius02.00049.308

Sunday's Games

Iona at Fairfield, ppd.

Rider at Quinnipiac, ppd.

Iona 69, Marist 66

Niagara at Manhattan, ppd.

St. Peter's at Marist, ppd.

Canisius at Siena, ppd.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio101.000102.833
Akron101.00083.727
Miami (Ohio)101.00075.583
Ball St.101.00066.500
Cent. Michigan101.000210.167
Toledo11.50094.692
Kent St.11.50066.500
Bowling Green01.00075.583
Buffalo02.00066.500
E. Michigan00.00056.455
W. Michigan02.00049.308
N. Illinois00.00037.300

Tuesday's Games

Ohio at Akron, 6 p.m.

Kent St. at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, ppd.

Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N. Illinois, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Bowling Green at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00094.692
Howard00.00066.500
SC State00.00078.467
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00056.455
NC Central00.00069.400
Morgan St.00.00047.364
Delaware St.00.000211.154
Coppin St.00.000114.067

Sunday's Games

Greensboro at SC State, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Wednesday's Games

Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC Central, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago101.00092.818
S. Illinois101.00085.615
Drake11.500105.667
Missouri St.11.500105.667
Indiana St.11.50086.571
Valparaiso11.50086.571
Illinois St.11.50087.533
Bradley11.50077.500
N. Iowa11.50057.417
Evansville02.00049.308

Sunday's Games

Indiana St. 76, Bradley 71

N. Iowa 83, Evansville 61

Valparaiso 81, Illinois St. 76, OT

Loyola Chicago at S. Illinois, ppd.

Missouri St. 61, Drake 56

Wednesday's Games

Evansville at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Missouri St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Drake at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Illinois St., ppd.

Valparaiso at N. Iowa, 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Diego St.101.00093.750
Boise St.101.000104.714
Air Force101.00084.667
Nevada101.00075.583
Colorado St.00.0001001.000
Wyoming00.000112.846
Fresno St.01.000104.714
Utah St.01.00095.643
UNLV01.00086.571
San Jose St.00.00065.545
New Mexico01.00077.500

Tuesday's Games

Air Force at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Boise St. at Utah St., ppd.

Wyoming at Nevada, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Fresno St. at San Diego St., ppd.

UNLV at San Jose St., ppd.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner201.00082.800
Merrimack201.00078.467
Bryant201.00067.462
Fairleigh Dickinson201.000210.167
Sacred Heart11.500510.333
CCSU11.500411.267
St. Francis (Pa.)02.00049.308
Mount St. Mary's02.000410.286
LIU02.00039.250
St. Francis (NY)02.000310.231

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.101.000112.846
Morehead St.101.00095.643
UT Martin101.00058.385
SE Missouri11.50069.400
Belmont00.000103.769
SIU-Edwardsville00.00067.462
Tennessee St.00.00057.417
Austin Peay02.00048.333
Tennessee Tech00.000310.231
E. Illinois01.000212.143

