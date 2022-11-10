All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Mass.-Lowell at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Penn St.-York at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Fairfield at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Bryant at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Maine-Fort Kent at Maine, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Mass.-Lowell at Rutgers, 2 p.m.
Binghamton at Marist, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Siena, 7:30 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Cleveland St. at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Houston vs. Saint Joseph's at Annapolis, Md., 6 p.m.
SMU at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Villanova at Temple, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at UCF, 7 p.m.
South Florida at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Jackson St. at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
Presbyterian at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Davidson 102, Wright St. 97, 2OT
Thursday's Games
Towson at UMass, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Houston vs. Saint Joseph's at Annapolis, Md., 6 p.m.
Howard at George Washington, 6 p.m.
SMU at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Longwood at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Fordham at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Wagner at La Salle, 3 p.m.
Texas St. at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Evansville at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.
Morgan St. at VCU, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Bellarmine 67, Louisville 66
Thursday's Games
Lehigh at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
Radford at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Detroit at Boston College, 1 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Duke, 6:30 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Miami, 7 p.m.
Campbell at NC State, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Clemson at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at UCF, 7 p.m.
Georgia at Wake Forest, 8:30 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Virginia, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Wright St. at Louisville, 1 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Wednesday's Games
South Dakota 85, Lipscomb 77
Bellarmine 67, Louisville 66
San Diego 79, Florida Gulf Coast 73
Thursday's Games
Clinton College at Queens (NC), Noon
W. Kentucky at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Johnson at Stetson, ppd.
North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Johnson at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.
Hendrix at Cent. Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Florida, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Alabama, 8 p.m.
North Florida at Washington, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Campbellsville at Lipscomb, 5:30 p.m.
Bellarmine at Morehead St., 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
N. Dakota St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.
S. Illinois at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Houston Christian at Texas, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Kansas St. at California, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Lamar at TCU, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
Wednesday's Games
Seton Hall 79, Monmouth (NJ) 52
Thursday's Games
Cent. Michigan at Marquette, 8 p.m.
North Dakota at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston U. at UConn, 6 p.m.
Villanova at Temple, 7 p.m.
Montana at Xavier, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at DePaul, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Green Bay at Georgetown, 11 a.m.
St. Peter's at Seton Hall, Noon
Lafayette at St. John's, 6 p.m.
Northeastern at Providence, 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
N. Arizona at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Walla Walla at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Westcliff at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
W. Colorado at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Montana at Xavier, 8 p.m.
Yale vs. E. Washington at Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.
Portland St. at Portland, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N. Arizona at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Winthrop 78, Piedmont 56
Thursday's Games
Charleston Southern at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.
Presbyterian at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Radford at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
SC-Upstate at Duke, 6:30 p.m.
Longwood at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Campbell at NC State, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Brevard at UNC-Asheville, 3 p.m.
Presbyterian at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Wofford at High Point, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Winthrop, 4 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
Thursday's Games
Charleston Southern at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Omaha at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Gonzaga vs. Michigan St. at San Diego, 6:30 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Stanford vs. Wisconsin at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
NC A&T at Iowa, 8 p.m.
N. Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
E. Michigan vs. Michigan at Detroit, 9 p.m.
UMKC at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Mass.-Lowell at Rutgers, 2 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Wednesday's Games
UC Davis 90, Cal Maritime 67
Thursday's Games
UC Riverside at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
UC Santa Barbara vs. Fresno St. at Santa Cruz, Calif., 5 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Utah, 7 p.m.
Pepperdine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at Oregon, 11 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
MVSU at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
CS Northridge at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
UC Davis at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Sacramento St. at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
