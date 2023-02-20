All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Morehead St.124.7501910.655
UT Martin106.6251811.621
SE Missouri106.6251514.517
Tennessee St.97.5631712.586
Tennessee Tech97.5631316.448
SIU-Edwardsville88.5001712.586
S. Indiana88.5001514.517
E. Illinois511.313920.310
UALR511.313920.310
Lindenwood (Mo.)412.250920.310

Wednesday's Games

Morehead St. at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA142.875234.852
Arizona134.765244.857
Southern Cal115.688198.704
Arizona St.107.588199.679
Utah107.5881711.607
Oregon98.5291513.536
Washington St.89.4711315.464
Colorado710.4121513.536
Washington710.4121513.536
Stanford511.3131116.407
Oregon St.413.2351018.357
California214.125324.111

Sunday's Games

Washington St. 68, Oregon 65

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate151.938218.724
Navy106.6251711.607
Lehigh106.6251512.556
Army97.5631514.517
American79.4381512.556
Holy Cross79.4381019.345
Lafayette79.438920.310
Boston U.610.3751316.448
Loyola (Md.)511.3131019.345
Bucknell412.2501118.379

Wednesday's Games

Boston U. at Army, 6 p.m.

Navy at American, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama131.929234.852
Texas A&M122.857207.741
Tennessee95.643207.741
Kentucky95.643189.667
Auburn86.571189.667
Vanderbilt86.5711512.556
Missouri77.500198.704
Arkansas77.500189.667
Florida77.5001413.519
Mississippi St.68.429189.667
Georgia68.4291611.593
South Carolina311.2141017.370
Mississippi212.1431017.370
LSU113.0711215.444

Tuesday's Games

Mississippi St. at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kentucky at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at LSU, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Auburn, 9 p.m.

Alabama at South Carolina, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford142.875209.690
Furman133.813227.759
UNC-Greensboro133.8131910.655
W. Carolina97.5631613.552
Chattanooga79.4381514.517
Wofford79.4381514.517
ETSU610.3751019.345
Mercer511.3131217.414
The Citadel511.3131019.345
VMI115.063623.207

Sunday's Games

Furman 83, ETSU 79

Wednesday's Games

Samford at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Furman, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wofford at VMI, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC123.800199.679
Northwestern St.114.733199.679
Nicholls95.6431412.538
SE Louisiana96.6001513.536
Texas A&M Commerce77.5001117.393
Houston Christian69.400919.321
Incarnate Word510.3331117.393
Lamar510.333919.321
New Orleans510.333818.308
McNeese St.510.333820.286

Monday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alcorn St.122.8571511.577
Grambling St.113.786188.692
Southern U.95.6431314.481
Alabama A&M86.5711215.444
Jackson St.86.571918.333
Ark.-Pine Bluff68.4291017.370
Prairie View68.4291017.370
Texas Southern68.4291017.370
Alabama St.68.429819.296
Bethune-Cookman59.357918.333
Florida A&M410.286619.240
MVSU311.214424.143

Monday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 8:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alabama A&M, 9 p.m.

MVSU at Prairie View, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts1601.000254.862
S. Dakota St.124.7501711.607
St. Thomas (MN)97.5631811.621
N. Dakota St.97.5631216.429
W. Illinois88.5001512.556
UMKC79.4381118.379
South Dakota610.3751117.393
North Dakota511.3131118.379
Denver512.2941416.467
Omaha413.235821.276

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.133.813245.828
Marshall124.750236.793
Louisiana-Lafayette115.688217.750
James Madison115.688209.690
Old Dominion97.5631711.607
Troy97.5631712.586
Appalachian St.88.5001514.517
South Alabama88.5001514.517
Georgia Southern79.4381415.483
Louisiana-Monroe79.4381118.379
Texas St.610.3751316.448
Coastal Carolina511.3131117.393
Arkansas St.313.1881118.379
Georgia St.313.1881018.357

Wednesday's Games

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Marshall at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Texas St., 8 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)131.929245.828
Gonzaga122.857235.821
Santa Clara95.643218.724
Loyola Marymount87.5331811.621
San Francisco68.4291712.586
Pacific68.4291316.448
BYU69.4001614.533
Portland59.3571316.448
San Diego410.2861117.393
Pepperdine212.143919.321

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Utah Valley St.122.857216.778
Sam Houston St.104.714206.769
S. Utah104.714189.667
Stephen F. Austin95.6431710.630
Seattle96.6001810.643
Grand Canyon96.6001710.630
Tarleton St.88.5001414.500
Cal Baptist77.5001512.556
Abilene Christian78.4671313.500
Texas-Arlington59.3571017.370
Texas Rio Grande Valley510.3331314.481
Utah Tech311.2141116.407
New Mexico St.216.111915.375

Monday's Games

SW Assemblies at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon 2, New Mexico St. 0

