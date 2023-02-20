All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morehead St.
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|10
|.655
|UT Martin
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|11
|.621
|SE Missouri
|10
|6
|.625
|15
|14
|.517
|Tennessee St.
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|12
|.586
|Tennessee Tech
|9
|7
|.563
|13
|16
|.448
|SIU-Edwardsville
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|12
|.586
|S. Indiana
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|E. Illinois
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|20
|.310
|UALR
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|20
|.310
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|20
|.310
Wednesday's Games
Morehead St. at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|14
|2
|.875
|23
|4
|.852
|Arizona
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|4
|.857
|Southern Cal
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|8
|.704
|Arizona St.
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Utah
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|11
|.607
|Oregon
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|13
|.536
|Washington St.
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|15
|.464
|Colorado
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|13
|.536
|Washington
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|13
|.536
|Stanford
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|16
|.407
|Oregon St.
|4
|13
|.235
|10
|18
|.357
|California
|2
|14
|.125
|3
|24
|.111
Sunday's Games
Washington St. 68, Oregon 65
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|15
|1
|.938
|21
|8
|.724
|Navy
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|11
|.607
|Lehigh
|10
|6
|.625
|15
|12
|.556
|Army
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|14
|.517
|American
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|12
|.556
|Holy Cross
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|19
|.345
|Lafayette
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|20
|.310
|Boston U.
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|16
|.448
|Loyola (Md.)
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|19
|.345
|Bucknell
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|18
|.379
Wednesday's Games
Boston U. at Army, 6 p.m.
Navy at American, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|13
|1
|.929
|23
|4
|.852
|Texas A&M
|12
|2
|.857
|20
|7
|.741
|Tennessee
|9
|5
|.643
|20
|7
|.741
|Kentucky
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|Auburn
|8
|6
|.571
|18
|9
|.667
|Vanderbilt
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|12
|.556
|Missouri
|7
|7
|.500
|19
|8
|.704
|Arkansas
|7
|7
|.500
|18
|9
|.667
|Florida
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Mississippi St.
|6
|8
|.429
|18
|9
|.667
|Georgia
|6
|8
|.429
|16
|11
|.593
|South Carolina
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|17
|.370
|Mississippi
|2
|12
|.143
|10
|17
|.370
|LSU
|1
|13
|.071
|12
|15
|.444
Tuesday's Games
Mississippi St. at Missouri, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Georgia at Arkansas, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Kentucky at Florida, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at LSU, 7 p.m.
Mississippi at Auburn, 9 p.m.
Alabama at South Carolina, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|14
|2
|.875
|20
|9
|.690
|Furman
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|7
|.759
|UNC-Greensboro
|13
|3
|.813
|19
|10
|.655
|W. Carolina
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|13
|.552
|Chattanooga
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|14
|.517
|Wofford
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|14
|.517
|ETSU
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|19
|.345
|Mercer
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|17
|.414
|The Citadel
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|19
|.345
|VMI
|1
|15
|.063
|6
|23
|.207
Sunday's Games
Furman 83, ETSU 79
Wednesday's Games
Samford at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Mercer at Furman, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Wofford at VMI, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|12
|3
|.800
|19
|9
|.679
|Northwestern St.
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|9
|.679
|Nicholls
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|12
|.538
|SE Louisiana
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|13
|.536
|Texas A&M Commerce
|7
|7
|.500
|11
|17
|.393
|Houston Christian
|6
|9
|.400
|9
|19
|.321
|Incarnate Word
|5
|10
|.333
|11
|17
|.393
|Lamar
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|19
|.321
|New Orleans
|5
|10
|.333
|8
|18
|.308
|McNeese St.
|5
|10
|.333
|8
|20
|.286
Monday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alcorn St.
|12
|2
|.857
|15
|11
|.577
|Grambling St.
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|8
|.692
|Southern U.
|9
|5
|.643
|13
|14
|.481
|Alabama A&M
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|15
|.444
|Jackson St.
|8
|6
|.571
|9
|18
|.333
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|17
|.370
|Prairie View
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|17
|.370
|Texas Southern
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|17
|.370
|Alabama St.
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|19
|.296
|Bethune-Cookman
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|18
|.333
|Florida A&M
|4
|10
|.286
|6
|19
|.240
|MVSU
|3
|11
|.214
|4
|24
|.143
Monday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama St., 8:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Alabama A&M, 9 p.m.
MVSU at Prairie View, 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|16
|0
|1.000
|25
|4
|.862
|S. Dakota St.
|12
|4
|.750
|17
|11
|.607
|St. Thomas (MN)
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|11
|.621
|N. Dakota St.
|9
|7
|.563
|12
|16
|.429
|W. Illinois
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|12
|.556
|UMKC
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|18
|.379
|South Dakota
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|17
|.393
|North Dakota
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|18
|.379
|Denver
|5
|12
|.294
|14
|16
|.467
|Omaha
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|21
|.276
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|13
|3
|.813
|24
|5
|.828
|Marshall
|12
|4
|.750
|23
|6
|.793
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|11
|5
|.688
|21
|7
|.750
|James Madison
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|9
|.690
|Old Dominion
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|11
|.607
|Troy
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|12
|.586
|Appalachian St.
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|South Alabama
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|Georgia Southern
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|15
|.483
|Louisiana-Monroe
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|18
|.379
|Texas St.
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|16
|.448
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|17
|.393
|Arkansas St.
|3
|13
|.188
|11
|18
|.379
|Georgia St.
|3
|13
|.188
|10
|18
|.357
Wednesday's Games
Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Marshall at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Texas St., 8 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|13
|1
|.929
|24
|5
|.828
|Gonzaga
|12
|2
|.857
|23
|5
|.821
|Santa Clara
|9
|5
|.643
|21
|8
|.724
|Loyola Marymount
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|11
|.621
|San Francisco
|6
|8
|.429
|17
|12
|.586
|Pacific
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|16
|.448
|BYU
|6
|9
|.400
|16
|14
|.533
|Portland
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|16
|.448
|San Diego
|4
|10
|.286
|11
|17
|.393
|Pepperdine
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|19
|.321
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah Valley St.
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|6
|.778
|Sam Houston St.
|10
|4
|.714
|20
|6
|.769
|S. Utah
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|9
|.667
|Stephen F. Austin
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|10
|.630
|Seattle
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|Grand Canyon
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|10
|.630
|Tarleton St.
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|14
|.500
|Cal Baptist
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|12
|.556
|Abilene Christian
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|13
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|17
|.370
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|14
|.481
|Utah Tech
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|16
|.407
|New Mexico St.
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|15
|.375
Monday's Games
SW Assemblies at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Grand Canyon 2, New Mexico St. 0
