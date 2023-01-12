All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston501.000171.944
UNC-Wilmington41.800144.778
Hofstra41.800117.611
Drexel31.75097.563
Stony Brook21.667610.375
Delaware22.500107.588
Towson22.500107.588
William & Mary22.500710.412
Northeastern22.50069.400
NC A&T23.400711.389
Hampton05.000314.176
Elon04.000215.118
Monmouth (NJ)04.000116.059

Wednesday's Games

Delaware 72, Towson 59

NC A&T 80, Elon 71

Hofstra 77, Monmouth (NJ) 57

Coll. of Charleston 71, UNC-Wilmington 69

William & Mary 81, Hampton 65

Thursday's Games

Drexel at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Drexel at Northeastern, Noon

Delaware at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at NC A&T, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Towson, 3 p.m.

Elon at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, 5 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU501.000151.938
North Texas51.833143.824
UAB33.500125.706
Louisiana Tech33.500107.588
Middle Tennessee33.500107.588
Charlotte23.400115.688
Rice23.400115.688
W. Kentucky23.400106.625
UTEP23.40097.563
FIU23.40088.500
UTSA15.167710.412

Wednesday's Games

FAU 77, FIU 73, OT

North Texas 67, Louisiana Tech 65

Middle Tennessee 71, Rice 68

W. Kentucky 80, UAB 78

UTEP 69, UTSA 57

Saturday's Games

UTSA at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

North Texas at FAU, 2 p.m.

UTEP at Rice, 3 p.m.

UAB at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.

FIU at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Milwaukee51.833115.688
N. Kentucky51.833107.588
Youngstown St.42.667125.706
Cleveland St.42.66798.529
Oakland42.667611.353
Fort Wayne33.500116.647
Robert Morris33.50089.471
Wright St.24.33398.529
Detroit24.333611.353
Green Bay15.167215.118
IUPUI06.000314.176

Thursday's Games

Youngstown St. at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland St. at IUPUI, Noon

Robert Morris at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.000414.222
Chicago St.00.000415.211

Wednesday's Games

Tarleton St. 73, Chicago St. 63

Saturday's Games

Chicago St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton301.000124.750
Cornell21.667124.750
Penn21.66798.529
Yale12.333115.688
Harvard12.333107.588
Brown12.33388.500
Columbia12.333612.333
Dartmouth12.333512.294

Friday's Games

Yale at Cornell, 5 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Columbia at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Brown, 2 p.m.

Penn at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Siena501.000115.688
Iona41.800115.688
Niagara42.66796.600
Quinnipiac33.500125.706
Rider33.50069.400
Manhattan33.500510.333
Fairfield23.40069.400
Mount St. Mary's23.400610.375
Canisius24.333411.267
St. Peter's25.28679.438
Marist14.20059.357

Friday's Games

Marist at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Iona, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Siena at Niagara, 7 p.m.

St. Peter's at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.301.000133.813
Ball St.21.667115.688
Akron21.667106.625
Bowling Green21.66788.500
Buffalo21.66788.500
Toledo12.333106.625
Ohio12.33397.563
Miami (Ohio)12.33379.438
Cent. Michigan12.333610.375
N. Illinois12.333511.313
W. Michigan12.333511.313
E. Michigan12.333412.250

Friday's Games

Kent St. at Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bowling Green at W. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Toledo at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.201.000125.706
Morgan St.201.00088.500
Md.-Eastern Shore11.50088.500
NC Central11.50088.500
Howard11.500810.444
Coppin St.11.500613.316
SC State02.000315.167
Delaware St.02.000114.067

Saturday's Games

Morgan St. at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

SC State at NC Central, 4 p.m.

Howard at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana St.61.857135.722
S. Illinois52.714135.722
Belmont52.714126.667
Bradley52.714126.667
N. Iowa52.71498.529
Drake43.571135.722
Murray St.43.57198.529
Missouri St.43.57189.471
Illinois St.34.429810.444
Ill.-Chicago16.14399.500
Valparaiso07.000612.333
Evansville07.000414.222

Wednesday's Games

S. Illinois 69, Indiana St. 61

Bradley 91, Evansville 46

Illinois St. 76, Missouri St. 66, OT

Saturday's Games

Valparaiso at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Murray St., 4 p.m.

N. Iowa at Belmont, 5 p.m.

Bradley at Drake, 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Diego St.401.000133.813
Nevada41.800144.778
Utah St.31.750143.824
Boise St.31.750134.765
San Jose St.32.600126.667
New Mexico22.500152.882
Fresno St.23.400610.375
UNLV13.250124.750
Air Force13.250107.588
Colorado St.14.20099.500
Wyoming04.000511.313

Wednesday's Games

Boise St. 84, UNLV 66

Friday's Games

Utah St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Air Force at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at UNLV, 7 p.m.

New Mexico at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

Boise St. at Wyoming, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fairleigh Dickinson301.000108.556
St. Francis (Pa.)301.000610.375
Stonehill31.750711.389
Sacred Heart21.66799.500
CCSU22.500414.222
Merrimack22.500414.222
Wagner13.25087.533
St. Francis (NY)03.00079.438
LIU04.000214.125

Saturday's Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at St. Francis (NY), 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Stonehill, 2 p.m.

LIU at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

