All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|5
|0
|1.000
|17
|1
|.944
|UNC-Wilmington
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|Hofstra
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|7
|.611
|Drexel
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|7
|.563
|Stony Brook
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Delaware
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Towson
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|William & Mary
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Northeastern
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|NC A&T
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|11
|.389
|Hampton
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|14
|.176
|Elon
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|15
|.118
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|16
|.059
Wednesday's Games
Delaware 72, Towson 59
NC A&T 80, Elon 71
Hofstra 77, Monmouth (NJ) 57
Coll. of Charleston 71, UNC-Wilmington 69
William & Mary 81, Hampton 65
Thursday's Games
Drexel at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Drexel at Northeastern, Noon
Delaware at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at NC A&T, 2 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Towson, 3 p.m.
Elon at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.
William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, 5 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|1
|.938
|North Texas
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|3
|.824
|UAB
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Louisiana Tech
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Charlotte
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Rice
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|W. Kentucky
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|UTEP
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|FIU
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|UTSA
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|10
|.412
Wednesday's Games
FAU 77, FIU 73, OT
North Texas 67, Louisiana Tech 65
Middle Tennessee 71, Rice 68
W. Kentucky 80, UAB 78
UTEP 69, UTSA 57
Saturday's Games
UTSA at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
North Texas at FAU, 2 p.m.
UTEP at Rice, 3 p.m.
UAB at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.
FIU at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Milwaukee
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|5
|.688
|N. Kentucky
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|7
|.588
|Youngstown St.
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Cleveland St.
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|8
|.529
|Oakland
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|11
|.353
|Fort Wayne
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Robert Morris
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Wright St.
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|8
|.529
|Detroit
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|11
|.353
|Green Bay
|1
|5
|.167
|2
|15
|.118
|IUPUI
|0
|6
|.000
|3
|14
|.176
Thursday's Games
Youngstown St. at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cleveland St. at IUPUI, Noon
Robert Morris at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
Wednesday's Games
Tarleton St. 73, Chicago St. 63
Saturday's Games
Chicago St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Cornell
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Penn
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|8
|.529
|Yale
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|Harvard
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|7
|.588
|Brown
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Columbia
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|12
|.333
|Dartmouth
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|12
|.294
Friday's Games
Yale at Cornell, 5 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Columbia at Harvard, 1 p.m.
Princeton at Brown, 2 p.m.
Penn at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Iona
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|5
|.688
|Niagara
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|6
|.600
|Quinnipiac
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Rider
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Manhattan
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Fairfield
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|9
|.400
|Mount St. Mary's
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|10
|.375
|Canisius
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|St. Peter's
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|9
|.438
|Marist
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|9
|.357
Friday's Games
Marist at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Iona, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Siena at Niagara, 7 p.m.
St. Peter's at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Ball St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Akron
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Bowling Green
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Toledo
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|Ohio
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|10
|.375
|N. Illinois
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|W. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|E. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|12
|.250
Friday's Games
Kent St. at Ohio, 6:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Bowling Green at W. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Toledo at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|Morgan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|NC Central
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Howard
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|10
|.444
|Coppin St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|13
|.316
|SC State
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|15
|.167
|Delaware St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
Saturday's Games
Morgan St. at Coppin St., 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
SC State at NC Central, 4 p.m.
Howard at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana St.
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|5
|.722
|S. Illinois
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|5
|.722
|Belmont
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|Bradley
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|N. Iowa
|5
|2
|.714
|9
|8
|.529
|Drake
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|5
|.722
|Murray St.
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|8
|.529
|Missouri St.
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|9
|.471
|Illinois St.
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|10
|.444
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|6
|.143
|9
|9
|.500
|Valparaiso
|0
|7
|.000
|6
|12
|.333
|Evansville
|0
|7
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
Wednesday's Games
S. Illinois 69, Indiana St. 61
Bradley 91, Evansville 46
Illinois St. 76, Missouri St. 66, OT
Saturday's Games
Valparaiso at Evansville, 4 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Murray St., 4 p.m.
N. Iowa at Belmont, 5 p.m.
Bradley at Drake, 8 p.m.
Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Nevada
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|Utah St.
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|3
|.824
|Boise St.
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|San Jose St.
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|New Mexico
|2
|2
|.500
|15
|2
|.882
|Fresno St.
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|10
|.375
|UNLV
|1
|3
|.250
|12
|4
|.750
|Air Force
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|7
|.588
|Colorado St.
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|9
|.500
|Wyoming
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
Wednesday's Games
Boise St. 84, UNLV 66
Friday's Games
Utah St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Air Force at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Colorado St. at UNLV, 7 p.m.
New Mexico at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
Boise St. at Wyoming, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|8
|.556
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|0
|1.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Stonehill
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|11
|.389
|Sacred Heart
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|9
|.500
|CCSU
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|14
|.222
|Merrimack
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|14
|.222
|Wagner
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|LIU
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
Saturday's Games
Fairleigh Dickinson at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at St. Francis (NY), 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Stonehill, 2 p.m.
LIU at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.