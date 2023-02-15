All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont92.8181510.600
Binghamton74.6361113.458
Mass.-Lowell75.583207.741
Bryant75.583169.640
UMBC75.5831710.630
New Hampshire65.5451112.478
NJIT47.364717.292
Maine48.3331015.400
Albany (NY)111.083621.222

Wednesday's Games

UMBC at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

NJIT at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Bryant, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston111.917232.920
Memphis93.750196.760
Tulane93.750167.696
Cincinnati85.615179.654
Temple85.6151412.538
UCF66.500159.625
Wichita St.67.4621312.520
SMU49.308917.346
East Carolina38.2731212.500
South Florida39.2501015.400
Tulsa112.077519.208

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Houston at SMU, 7 p.m.

Wichita St. at Temple, 7 p.m.

UCF at Memphis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
VCU93.750187.720
Dayton94.692179.654
Fordham84.667205.800
Saint Louis84.667169.640
Duquesne75.583178.680
Saint Joseph's76.5381312.520
St. Bonaventure76.5381313.500
George Washington66.5001213.480
La Salle66.5001213.480
George Mason67.4621412.538
Richmond67.4621313.500
Davidson48.3331113.458
Rhode Island48.333816.333
UMass410.2861313.500
Loyola Chicago310.231916.360

Tuesday's Games

Loyola Chicago 64, UMass 62

Wednesday's Games

Saint Joseph's at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Fordham, 7 p.m.

George Mason at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Richmond at La Salle, 7 p.m.

VCU at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dayton at Loyola Chicago, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Pittsburgh123.800197.731
Virginia113.786194.826
Miami124.750215.808
Clemson104.714187.720
NC State106.625207.741
Duke96.600188.692
Wake Forest96.600179.654
Syracuse96.6001610.615
North Carolina87.5331610.615
Florida St.69.400818.308
Boston College610.3751215.444
Virginia Tech59.3571510.600
Notre Dame213.1331016.385
Georgia Tech213.133916.360
Louisville113.071322.120

Tuesday's Games

Duke 68, Notre Dame 64

Syracuse 75, NC State 72

Pittsburgh 77, Boston College 58

Wednesday's Games

Florida St. at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Virginia at Louisville, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty122.857216.778
Kennesaw St.122.857207.741
E. Kentucky104.7141710.630
Stetson95.6431411.560
Lipscomb86.5711611.593
North Alabama86.5711611.593
Bellarmine77.5001215.444
Florida Gulf Coast68.4291611.593
Queens (NC)68.4291611.593
North Florida68.4291115.423
Jacksonville59.3571213.480
Cent. Arkansas410.286918.333
Jacksonville St.311.2141017.370
Austin Peay212.143819.296

Wednesday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Queens (NC) at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Liberty at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Bellarmine, 7:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.

North Florida at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas94.692215.808
Baylor94.692206.769
Texas94.692206.769
Iowa St.75.583168.667
Kansas St.76.538197.731
Oklahoma St.76.5381610.615
TCU66.500178.680
West Virginia49.3081511.577
Texas Tech310.2311412.538
Oklahoma310.2311313.500

Tuesday's Games

Oklahoma 79, Kansas St. 65

Kansas 87, Oklahoma St. 76

Wednesday's Games

TCU at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Marquette123.800206.769
Xavier113.786196.760
Providence114.733197.731
Creighton114.733179.654
Seton Hall97.5631611.593
UConn87.533197.731
Villanova78.4671313.500
St. John's610.3751611.593
Butler511.3131314.481
DePaul312.200917.346
Georgetown115.063621.222

Tuesday's Games

Seton Hall 76, Georgetown 68

Providence 94, Creighton 86, 2OT

Villanova 62, Butler 50

St. John's 92, DePaul 83, 2OT

Wednesday's Games

Xavier at Marquette, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington1301.000197.731
Montana St.113.786189.667
Weber St.85.6151313.500
Montana86.5711412.538
Idaho St.67.462917.346
Sacramento St.58.3851214.462
Portland St.58.3851115.423
N. Colorado59.3571016.385
Idaho310.231917.346
N. Arizona311.214720.259

Thursday's Games

N. Arizona at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Weber St. at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Asheville122.857207.741
Radford113.7861710.630
Longwood104.714189.667
Gardner-Webb104.7141511.577
SC-Upstate77.5001213.480
Campbell68.4291115.423
Winthrop68.4291116.407
Charleston Southern410.286817.320
High Point311.2141115.423
Presbyterian113.071522.185

Wednesday's Games

Charleston Southern at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

High Point at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Longwood at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

UNC-Asheville at Radford, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue123.800233.885
Indiana95.643187.720
Northwestern95.643187.720
Illinois86.571178.680
Maryland86.571178.680
Iowa86.571169.640
Michigan St.86.571169.640
Rutgers87.5331610.615
Michigan87.5331412.538
Wisconsin78.4671510.600
Penn St.69.4001511.577
Nebraska610.3751314.481
Ohio St.311.2141114.440
Minnesota112.077716.304

Tuesday's Games

Penn St. 93, Illinois 81

Nebraska 82, Rutgers 72

Wisconsin 64, Michigan 59

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Michigan St., ppd.

Indiana at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Purdue at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Iowa, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara112.846204.833
UC Irvine103.769178.680
Hawaii95.643188.692
UC Riverside95.6431610.615
Long Beach St.95.6431511.577
Cal St.-Fullerton86.5711412.538
UC Davis76.5381411.560
CS Bakersfield59.357916.360
UC San Diego310.231817.320
CS Northridge311.214619.240
Cal Poly113.071719.269

Wednesday's Games

CS Northridge at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

