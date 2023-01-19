All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Binghamton
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|10
|.412
|Mass.-Lowell
|4
|2
|.667
|16
|4
|.800
|Bryant
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|UMBC
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|7
|.650
|New Hampshire
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|9
|.471
|Vermont
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|10
|.444
|NJIT
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Albany (NY)
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|14
|.300
|Maine
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
Wednesday's Games
Mass.-Lowell 81, UMBC 75
Thursday's Games
Binghamton at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
NJIT at Bryant, 7 p.m.
Maine at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
New Hampshire at UMBC, 1 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|6
|0
|1.000
|18
|1
|.947
|Cincinnati
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Tulane
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|Temple
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|9
|.550
|UCF
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Memphis
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|Wichita St.
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|SMU
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|12
|.368
|South Florida
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|11
|.421
|East Carolina
|1
|6
|.143
|10
|10
|.500
|Tulsa
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati 85, South Florida 69
Temple 73, East Carolina 58
SMU 79, Tulsa 76, OT
Thursday's Games
Wichita St. at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UCF at South Florida, Noon
Tulane at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VCU
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Dayton
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|6
|.684
|Saint Louis
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|6
|.684
|Richmond
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|9
|.526
|George Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|9
|.500
|Duquesne
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|George Mason
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Fordham
|2
|3
|.400
|14
|4
|.778
|La Salle
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|UMass
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|7
|.611
|Saint Joseph's
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Rhode Island
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|12
|.333
|Davidson
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|10
|.474
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|6
|.000
|6
|12
|.333
Wednesday's Games
Saint Louis 76, Loyola Chicago 59
St. Bonaventure 65, Duquesne 56
Friday's Games
VCU at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
George Mason at Rhode Island, Noon
Dayton at George Washington, 12:30 p.m.
UMass at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.
Fordham at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
La Salle at Saint Louis, 2:30 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Clemson
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|4
|.789
|Miami
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|3
|.833
|Virginia
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|3
|.824
|Wake Forest
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|Pittsburgh
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|NC State
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|4
|.789
|North Carolina
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|6
|.684
|Syracuse
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|Duke
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|5
|.722
|Florida St.
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|13
|.316
|Boston College
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|11
|.421
|Virginia Tech
|1
|6
|.143
|11
|7
|.611
|Notre Dame
|1
|7
|.125
|9
|10
|.474
|Georgia Tech
|1
|7
|.125
|8
|10
|.444
|Louisville
|0
|8
|.000
|2
|17
|.105
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh 75, Louisville 54
Virginia 78, Virginia Tech 68
Saturday's Games
Miami at Duke, Noon
Syracuse at Georgia Tech, Noon
Boston College at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.
Virginia at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.
Florida St. at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
NC State at North Carolina, 5 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Clemson, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Kennesaw St.
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|6
|.684
|E. Kentucky
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|7
|.632
|Stetson
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|7
|.588
|Florida Gulf Coast
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Queens (NC)
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Jacksonville
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Lipscomb
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Bellarmine
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|Austin Peay
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|North Florida
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|North Alabama
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|10
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|11
|.421
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|14
|.300
Wednesday's Games
North Alabama 78, Cent. Arkansas 73
Thursday's Games
Jacksonville St. at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Queens (NC) at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Queens (NC) at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.
Liberty at North Florida, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Stetson, 2 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Bellarmine at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at North Alabama, 8:15 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|5
|1
|.833
|16
|2
|.889
|Kansas St.
|5
|1
|.833
|16
|2
|.889
|Iowa St.
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|3
|.824
|Texas
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|3
|.833
|TCU
|3
|3
|.500
|14
|4
|.778
|Baylor
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|5
|.722
|Oklahoma
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|7
|.611
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|8
|.556
|West Virginia
|1
|5
|.167
|11
|7
|.611
|Texas Tech
|0
|6
|.000
|10
|8
|.556
Wednesday's Games
West Virginia 74, TCU 65
Oklahoma St. 72, Oklahoma 56
Saturday's Games
TCU at Kansas, 1 p.m.
Texas Tech at Kansas St., 2 p.m.
Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.
Texas at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Xavier
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|4
|.789
|Marquette
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|5
|.750
|Providence
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|Creighton
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|8
|.579
|Seton Hall
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|UConn
|4
|5
|.444
|15
|5
|.750
|St. John's
|3
|5
|.375
|13
|6
|.684
|DePaul
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|10
|.474
|Villanova
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|10
|.474
|Butler
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|9
|.550
|Georgetown
|0
|8
|.000
|5
|14
|.263
Wednesday's Games
Seton Hall 67, UConn 66
DePaul 73, Xavier 72
Marquette 83, Providence 75
Friday's Games
Villanova at St. John's, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Georgetown at Xavier, Noon
DePaul at Providence, 2 p.m.
Marquette at Seton Hall, 4 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|6
|0
|1.000
|12
|7
|.632
|Sacramento St.
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|7
|.611
|Montana St.
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|8
|.600
|Weber St.
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|10
|.444
|Idaho St.
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|Montana
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|10
|.474
|Portland St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|Idaho
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|12
|.368
|N. Colorado
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|12
|.333
|N. Arizona
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|14
|.263
Thursday's Games
Idaho at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
E. Washington at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
Idaho at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Montana St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|6
|.700
|UNC-Asheville
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|6
|.700
|Radford
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|9
|.550
|SC-Upstate
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|9
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|11
|.421
|Winthrop
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|12
|.400
|Charleston Southern
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|11
|.389
|High Point
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|9
|.526
|Campbell
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|12
|.368
|Presbyterian
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|15
|.250
Wednesday's Games
Radford 63, Campbell 55
UNC-Asheville 73, Charleston Southern 63
High Point 71, Winthrop 66
Longwood 64, Gardner-Webb 59
SC-Upstate 61, Presbyterian 60
Saturday's Games
Longwood at Presbyterian, 2 p.m.
High Point at Radford, 2 p.m.
SC-Upstate at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
Campbell at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|1
|.944
|Rutgers
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|5
|.722
|Michigan
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|7
|.588
|Illinois
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|5
|.722
|Wisconsin
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|5
|.706
|Iowa
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|Michigan St.
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|Northwestern
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Penn St.
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|6
|.667
|Nebraska
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|9
|.526
|Indiana
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|6
|.647
|Maryland
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|6
|.647
|Ohio St.
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|8
|.556
|Minnesota
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|9
|.438
Wednesday's Games
Nebraska 63, Ohio St. 60
Northwestern at Iowa, ppd.
Thursday's Games
Rutgers at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.
Michigan at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Purdue at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Wisconsin at Northwestern, Noon
Iowa at Ohio St., 2 p.m.
Nebraska at Penn St., 2:15 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Riverside
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|6
|.684
|UC Santa Barbara
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|3
|.824
|Hawaii
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|4
|.778
|UC Irvine
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|6
|.667
|UC Davis
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|7
|.611
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|9
|.526
|Long Beach St.
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|CS Bakersfield
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|12
|.333
|Cal Poly
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|11
|.389
|UC San Diego
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|12
|.333
|CS Northridge
|0
|7
|.000
|3
|15
|.167
Thursday's Games
UC Riverside at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
UC San Diego at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Hawaii at UC Riverside, 4 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Davis, 6 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC San Diego, 6 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.