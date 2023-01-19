All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Binghamton31.750710.412
Mass.-Lowell42.667164.800
Bryant32.600126.667
UMBC32.600137.650
New Hampshire32.60089.471
Vermont22.500810.444
NJIT22.500512.294
Albany (NY)14.200614.300
Maine04.000611.353

Wednesday's Games

Mass.-Lowell 81, UMBC 75

Thursday's Games

Binghamton at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

NJIT at Bryant, 7 p.m.

Maine at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Hampshire at UMBC, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston601.000181.947
Cincinnati52.714146.700
Tulane52.714126.667
Temple52.714119.550
UCF42.667135.722
Memphis32.600135.722
Wichita St.23.40098.529
SMU24.333712.368
South Florida15.167811.421
East Carolina16.1431010.500
Tulsa06.000413.235

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati 85, South Florida 69

Temple 73, East Carolina 58

SMU 79, Tulsa 76, OT

Thursday's Games

Wichita St. at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UCF at South Florida, Noon

Tulane at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
VCU51.833145.737
Dayton51.833136.684
Saint Louis51.833136.684
Richmond42.667118.579
St. Bonaventure42.667109.526
George Washington32.60099.500
Duquesne33.500136.684
George Mason33.500118.579
Fordham23.400144.778
La Salle23.400810.444
UMass24.333117.611
Saint Joseph's24.333810.444
Rhode Island24.333612.333
Davidson25.286910.474
Loyola Chicago06.000612.333

Wednesday's Games

Saint Louis 76, Loyola Chicago 59

St. Bonaventure 65, Duquesne 56

Friday's Games

VCU at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

George Mason at Rhode Island, Noon

Dayton at George Washington, 12:30 p.m.

UMass at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Louis, 2:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Clemson71.875154.789
Miami62.750153.833
Virginia62.750143.824
Wake Forest62.750145.737
Pittsburgh62.750136.684
NC State53.625154.789
North Carolina53.625136.684
Syracuse53.625127.632
Duke43.571135.722
Florida St.44.500613.316
Boston College26.250811.421
Virginia Tech16.143117.611
Notre Dame17.125910.474
Georgia Tech17.125810.444
Louisville08.000217.105

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 75, Louisville 54

Virginia 78, Virginia Tech 68

Saturday's Games

Miami at Duke, Noon

Syracuse at Georgia Tech, Noon

Boston College at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

Virginia at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Florida St. at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

NC State at North Carolina, 5 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Clemson, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty51.833145.737
Kennesaw St.51.833136.684
E. Kentucky51.833127.632
Stetson51.833107.588
Florida Gulf Coast33.500136.684
Queens (NC)33.500136.684
Jacksonville33.500107.588
Lipscomb33.500118.579
Bellarmine33.500811.421
Austin Peay24.333811.421
North Florida24.333711.389
North Alabama25.2861010.500
Jacksonville St.15.167811.421
Cent. Arkansas16.143614.300

Wednesday's Games

North Alabama 78, Cent. Arkansas 73

Thursday's Games

Jacksonville St. at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Queens (NC) at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Queens (NC) at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

Liberty at North Florida, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Stetson, 2 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Bellarmine at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at North Alabama, 8:15 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas51.833162.889
Kansas St.51.833162.889
Iowa St.51.833143.824
Texas42.667153.833
TCU33.500144.778
Baylor33.500135.722
Oklahoma24.333117.611
Oklahoma St.24.333108.556
West Virginia15.167117.611
Texas Tech06.000108.556

Wednesday's Games

West Virginia 74, TCU 65

Oklahoma St. 72, Oklahoma 56

Saturday's Games

TCU at Kansas, 1 p.m.

Texas Tech at Kansas St., 2 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.

Texas at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Xavier71.875154.789
Marquette72.778155.750
Providence62.750145.737
Creighton53.625118.579
Seton Hall54.556128.600
UConn45.444155.750
St. John's35.375136.684
DePaul35.375910.474
Villanova35.375910.474
Butler36.333119.550
Georgetown08.000514.263

Wednesday's Games

Seton Hall 67, UConn 66

DePaul 73, Xavier 72

Marquette 83, Providence 75

Friday's Games

Villanova at St. John's, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Georgetown at Xavier, Noon

DePaul at Providence, 2 p.m.

Marquette at Seton Hall, 4 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington601.000127.632
Sacramento St.41.800117.611
Montana St.52.714128.600
Weber St.32.600810.444
Idaho St.32.600612.333
Montana34.429910.474
Portland St.23.400810.444
Idaho15.167712.368
N. Colorado15.167612.333
N. Arizona15.167514.263

Thursday's Games

Idaho at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

E. Washington at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

Idaho at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Montana St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood61.857146.700
UNC-Asheville61.857146.700
Radford52.714119.550
SC-Upstate43.57199.500
Gardner-Webb34.429811.421
Winthrop34.429812.400
Charleston Southern34.429711.389
High Point25.286109.526
Campbell25.286712.368
Presbyterian16.143515.250

Wednesday's Games

Radford 63, Campbell 55

UNC-Asheville 73, Charleston Southern 63

High Point 71, Winthrop 66

Longwood 64, Gardner-Webb 59

SC-Upstate 61, Presbyterian 60

Saturday's Games

Longwood at Presbyterian, 2 p.m.

High Point at Radford, 2 p.m.

SC-Upstate at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue61.857171.944
Rutgers52.714135.722
Michigan42.667107.588
Illinois43.571135.722
Wisconsin43.571125.706
Iowa43.571126.667
Michigan St.43.571126.667
Northwestern33.500125.706
Penn St.34.429126.667
Nebraska35.375109.526
Indiana24.333116.647
Maryland24.333116.647
Ohio St.25.286108.556
Minnesota15.16779.438

Wednesday's Games

Nebraska 63, Ohio St. 60

Northwestern at Iowa, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Rutgers at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.

Michigan at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Wisconsin at Northwestern, Noon

Iowa at Ohio St., 2 p.m.

Nebraska at Penn St., 2:15 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Riverside61.857136.684
UC Santa Barbara51.833143.824
Hawaii51.833144.778
UC Irvine51.833126.667
UC Davis42.667117.611
Cal St.-Fullerton43.571109.526
Long Beach St.24.333810.444
CS Bakersfield25.286612.333
Cal Poly15.167711.389
UC San Diego15.167612.333
CS Northridge07.000315.167

Thursday's Games

UC Riverside at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

UC San Diego at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hawaii at UC Riverside, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Davis, 6 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC San Diego, 6 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you