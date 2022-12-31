All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Morehead St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|S. Indiana
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|E. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|UALR
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Tennessee St.
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|UT Martin
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|SE Missouri
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
Saturday's Games
SIU-Edwardsville at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
S. Indiana at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood (Mo.), 4:30 p.m.
UALR at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Southern Cal
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Utah
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Arizona St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|1
|.923
|Oregon
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Oregon St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Colorado
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Washington
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Stanford
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Washington St.
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|California
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
Friday's Games
Southern Cal 80, Washington 67
UCLA 67, Washington St. 66
Saturday's Games
Arizona at Arizona St., 2 p.m.
Utah at Stanford, 4 p.m.
Colorado at California, 6 p.m.
Oregon St. at Oregon, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Southern Cal at Washington St., 3 p.m.
UCLA at Washington, 7 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Navy
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Army
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Colgate
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Holy Cross
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Boston U.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Bucknell
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Lehigh
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Lafayette
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Friday's Games
Navy 75, Boston U. 58
Holy Cross 60, Bucknell 58
Army 80, Lehigh 78
American 60, Lafayette 47
Colgate 101, Loyola (Md.) 67
Monday's Games
Holy Cross at Navy, 1 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at American, 2 p.m.
Boston U. at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Lehigh, 2 p.m.
Army at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Missouri
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Alabama
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Auburn
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Arkansas
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Mississippi St.
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Kentucky
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Mississippi
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Florida
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
Friday's Games
South Carolina 74, E. Michigan 64
Texas A&M 86, Prairie View 66
Vanderbilt 93, SE Louisiana 55
Saturday's Games
Louisville at Kentucky, Noon
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Samford
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|UNC-Greensboro
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|The Citadel
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|ETSU
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Chattanooga
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Wofford
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Mercer
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|W. Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|VMI
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Saturday's Games
Samford at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
ETSU at VMI, 1 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mercer, 2 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Wofford, 2 p.m.
Furman at W. Carolina, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Houston Christian
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|SE Louisiana
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|New Orleans
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Friday's Games
Vanderbilt 93, SE Louisiana 55
Houston Christian 101, New Orleans 96, OT
Saturday's Games
Texas A&M-CC at Northwestern St., 3:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Lamar, 5 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Texas A&M Commerce, 5:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
Friday's Games
Texas A&M 86, Prairie View 66
Monday's Games
Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 5 p.m.
MVSU at Alabama St., 6:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Grambling St. at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Denver
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|W. Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|S. Dakota St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|South Dakota
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Omaha
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|9
|.357
|UMKC
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|North Dakota
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
Friday's Games
N. Dakota St. 71, North Dakota 49
Saturday's Games
W. Illinois at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
UMKC at Omaha, 2:05 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Denver, 3 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marshall
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Southern Miss.
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|James Madison
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Arkansas St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Georgia Southern
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Old Dominion
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Troy
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Appalachian St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Texas St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|South Alabama
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
Saturday's Games
Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
South Alabama at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
James Madison at Marshall, 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Troy at Texas St., 5 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Santa Clara
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Loyola Marymount
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|BYU
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|San Francisco
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Portland
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|San Diego
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Pacific
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
Saturday's Games
Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Pacific, 5 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 7 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Santa Clara, 7 p.m.
Portland at BYU, 9 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Utah Valley St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|S. Utah
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Utah Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Tarleton St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Abilene Christian
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Cal Baptist
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|New Mexico St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Saturday's Games
Stephen F. Austin at Texas-Arlington, 2 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Utah Tech at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Seattle, 6 p.m.
