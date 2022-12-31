All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SIU-Edwardsville101.000104.714
Morehead St.101.00086.571
S. Indiana101.00086.571
E. Illinois101.00059.357
UALR101.00059.357
Tennessee St.01.00086.571
UT Martin01.00086.571
Lindenwood (Mo.)01.00059.357
SE Missouri01.00059.357
Tennessee Tech01.000410.286

Saturday's Games

SIU-Edwardsville at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

S. Indiana at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood (Mo.), 4:30 p.m.

UALR at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA301.000122.857
Southern Cal301.000113.786
Utah301.000104.714
Arizona St.201.000112.846
Arizona11.500121.923
Oregon11.50076.538
Oregon St.11.50076.538
Colorado12.33395.643
Washington12.33395.643
Stanford03.00058.385
Washington St.03.00059.357
California03.000113.071

Friday's Games

Southern Cal 80, Washington 67

UCLA 67, Washington St. 66

Saturday's Games

Arizona at Arizona St., 2 p.m.

Utah at Stanford, 4 p.m.

Colorado at California, 6 p.m.

Oregon St. at Oregon, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Southern Cal at Washington St., 3 p.m.

UCLA at Washington, 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American101.00093.750
Navy101.00085.615
Army101.00077.500
Colgate101.00077.500
Holy Cross101.000410.286
Boston U.01.00077.500
Bucknell01.00077.500
Lehigh01.00057.417
Loyola (Md.)01.00059.357
Lafayette01.000212.143

Friday's Games

Navy 75, Boston U. 58

Holy Cross 60, Bucknell 58

Army 80, Lehigh 78

American 60, Lafayette 47

Colgate 101, Loyola (Md.) 67

Monday's Games

Holy Cross at Navy, 1 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at American, 2 p.m.

Boston U. at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Lehigh, 2 p.m.

Army at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
LSU101.000121.923
Missouri101.000121.923
Alabama101.000112.846
Auburn101.000112.846
Tennessee101.000112.846
Arkansas01.000112.846
Mississippi St.01.000112.846
Georgia00.000103.769
Kentucky01.00084.667
Mississippi01.00085.615
Texas A&M00.00085.615
Florida01.00076.538
South Carolina00.00076.538
Vanderbilt00.00076.538

Friday's Games

South Carolina 74, E. Michigan 64

Texas A&M 86, Prairie View 66

Vanderbilt 93, SE Louisiana 55

Saturday's Games

Louisville at Kentucky, Noon

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Furman101.000104.714
Samford101.00077.500
UNC-Greensboro101.00077.500
The Citadel101.00067.462
ETSU101.00059.357
Chattanooga01.00086.571
Wofford01.00086.571
Mercer01.00077.500
W. Carolina01.00077.500
VMI01.00059.357

Saturday's Games

Samford at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

ETSU at VMI, 1 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mercer, 2 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Wofford, 2 p.m.

Furman at W. Carolina, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Nicholls101.00067.462
Houston Christian101.000410.286
Northwestern St.00.00085.615
Texas A&M-CC00.00076.538
Incarnate Word00.00067.462
SE Louisiana01.00068.429
Lamar00.00049.308
Texas A&M Commerce00.000410.286
New Orleans01.00039.250
McNeese St.00.000310.231

Friday's Games

Vanderbilt 93, SE Louisiana 55

Houston Christian 101, New Orleans 96, OT

Saturday's Games

Texas A&M-CC at Northwestern St., 3:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Lamar, 5 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas A&M Commerce, 5:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.00.00075.583
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00049.308
Bethune-Cookman00.00049.308
Prairie View00.00049.308
Southern U.00.00049.308
Texas Southern00.00049.308
Alabama A&M00.00039.250
Alcorn St.00.00039.250
Florida A&M00.00029.182
Alabama St.00.000211.154
Jackson St.00.000112.077
MVSU00.000113.071

Friday's Games

Texas A&M 86, Prairie View 66

Monday's Games

Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 5 p.m.

MVSU at Alabama St., 6:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts201.000113.786
St. Thomas (MN)21.667115.688
Denver11.500105.667
W. Illinois11.50085.615
S. Dakota St.11.50068.429
South Dakota11.50068.429
Omaha11.50059.357
UMKC11.500510.333
N. Dakota St.12.333411.267
North Dakota02.00069.400

Friday's Games

N. Dakota St. 71, North Dakota 49

Saturday's Games

W. Illinois at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

UMKC at Omaha, 2:05 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Denver, 3 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Marshall101.000122.857
Southern Miss.101.000122.857
James Madison101.000104.714
Arkansas St.101.00095.643
Coastal Carolina101.00075.583
Georgia Southern101.00086.571
Louisiana-Monroe101.00059.357
Louisiana-Lafayette01.000103.769
Old Dominion01.00085.615
Troy01.00086.571
Georgia St.01.00076.538
Appalachian St.01.00077.500
Texas St.01.00077.500
South Alabama01.00067.462

Saturday's Games

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

James Madison at Marshall, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Troy at Texas St., 5 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Santa Clara101.000133.813
Loyola Marymount101.000114.733
Saint Mary's (Cal.)101.000114.733
BYU101.000115.688
Gonzaga00.000113.786
San Francisco01.000115.688
Portland01.00088.500
Pepperdine00.00077.500
San Diego01.00078.467
Pacific01.00079.438

Saturday's Games

Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Pacific, 5 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 7 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Santa Clara, 7 p.m.

Portland at BYU, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grand Canyon101.000104.714
Utah Valley St.101.000104.714
S. Utah101.00095.643
Stephen F. Austin101.00095.643
Utah Tech101.00095.643
Tarleton St.101.00076.538
Sam Houston St.01.000103.769
Seattle00.00094.692
Texas Rio Grande Valley01.00085.615
Abilene Christian01.00086.571
Cal Baptist01.00086.571
New Mexico St.01.00076.538
Texas-Arlington01.00059.357

Saturday's Games

Stephen F. Austin at Texas-Arlington, 2 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Seattle, 6 p.m.

