COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington101.00075.583
Elon101.000410.286
William & Mary101.000212.143
James Madison00.00092.818
Towson00.00094.692
Coll. of Charleston00.00084.667
Delaware01.00095.643
Hofstra01.00086.571
Northeastern01.00066.500
Drexel00.00055.500

Wednesday's Games

Drexel at Coll. of Charleston, ppd.

Elon 79, Northeastern 62

UNC-Wilmington 70, Delaware 68

William & Mary 63, Hofstra 62

Friday's Games

Hofstra at Elon, Noon

Drexel at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.

Delaware at Coll. of Charleston, 2 p.m.

James Madison at Towson, ppd.

Northeastern at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UAB00.000103.769
Louisiana Tech00.00093.750
FIU00.00083.727
North Texas00.00073.700
Middle Tennessee00.00094.692
Rice00.00074.636
W. Kentucky00.00085.615
Charlotte00.00075.583
UTEP00.00075.583
FAU00.00076.538
Marshall00.00076.538
UTSA00.00066.500
Old Dominion00.00058.385
Southern Miss.00.00048.333

Thursday's Games

UTSA at Middle Tennessee, ppd.

Charlotte at FAU, ppd.

Old Dominion at FIU, 7 p.m.

UTEP at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Southern Miss., ppd.

Marshall at Louisiana Tech, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Charlotte at FIU, ppd.

St. Thomas (Fla.) at FIU, 2 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, 2 p.m.

UTEP at Middle Tennessee, ppd.

Marshall at Southern Miss., ppd.

UTSA at UAB, 3 p.m.

Old Dominion at FAU, 4 p.m.

Rice at North Texas, 6 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.201.00063.667
Oakland201.00074.636
Youngstown St.201.00074.636
Detroit201.00047.364
Fort Wayne11.50055.500
Wright St.11.50047.364
Milwaukee11.50038.273
Green Bay11.50029.182
Ill.-Chicago02.00047.364
N. Kentucky02.00047.364
Robert Morris02.00029.182
IUPUI02.000110.091

Thursday's Games

Fort Wayne at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Green Bay at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Green Bay at Wright St., 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton00.000103.769
Cornell00.00083.727
Harvard00.00084.667
Brown00.00086.571
Yale00.00068.429
Dartmouth00.00038.273
Columbia00.00039.250
Penn00.000310.231

Wednesday's Games

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, ppd.

Syracuse 80, Cornell 68

Thursday's Games

Brown at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Eastern at Penn, 1 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona201.000102.833
Monmouth (NJ)201.000103.769
Fairfield201.00085.615
Manhattan11.50083.727
Quinnipiac11.50064.600
Marist11.50065.545
Siena11.50046.400
St. Peter's11.50036.333
Niagara02.00056.455
Rider02.00048.333
Canisius02.00049.308

Friday's Games

Siena at Iona, 1 p.m.

Marist at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Manhattan at Fairfield, ppd.

Niagara at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Canisius at St. Peter's, ppd.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo101.00093.750
Miami (Ohio)101.00075.583
Cent. Michigan101.000210.167
Ohio00.00092.818
Akron00.00073.700
Bowling Green00.00074.636
Buffalo01.00065.545
Ball St.00.00056.455
E. Michigan00.00056.455
Kent St.01.00056.455
W. Michigan01.00048.333
N. Illinois00.00037.300

Wednesday's Games

Miami (Ohio) 91, Buffalo 81

Cent. Michigan 72, Kent St. 69

Ball St. at N. Illinois, ppd.

Akron at Bowling Green, ppd.

Toledo 83, W. Michigan 56

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at E. Michigan, ppd.

Toledo at Kent St., 2 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ball St., 6 p.m.

N. Illinois at Akron, ppd.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00094.692
Howard00.00066.500
SC State00.00078.467
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00056.455
NC Central00.00069.400
Morgan St.00.00047.364
Delaware St.00.000211.154
Coppin St.00.000114.067

Wednesday's Games

SC State at South Carolina, ppd.

Norfolk St. at Campbell, ppd.

Morgan St. at Kansas St., ppd.

Thursday's Games

Friday's Games

Longwood at Md.-Eastern Shore, ppd.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago101.00092.818
Drake101.000104.714
S. Illinois101.00085.615
Illinois St.101.00086.571
Bradley101.00076.538
Missouri St.01.00085.615
Indiana St.01.00076.538
Valparaiso01.00076.538
N. Iowa01.00047.364
Evansville01.00048.333

Wednesday's Games

Indiana St. 107, Midway 51

Wisconsin 89, Illinois St. 85

Thursday's Games

Evangel at Missouri St., 1 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.101.000104.714
Air Force101.00084.667
Colorado St.00.0001001.000
Wyoming00.000112.846
San Diego St.00.00083.727
Fresno St.01.000104.714
Utah St.01.00095.643
UNLV00.00085.615
Nevada00.00065.545
San Jose St.00.00065.545
New Mexico00.00076.538

Wednesday's Games

Air Force 49, Utah St. 47

Kansas 88, Nevada 61

Nevada at San Jose St., ppd.

Saturday's Games

Air Force at Fresno St., 4 p.m.

San Diego St. at UNLV, 4 p.m.

Boise St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

New Mexico at Nevada, 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at Utah St., ppd.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner201.00082.800
Merrimack101.00068.429
Bryant101.00057.417
Sacred Heart101.00059.357
Fairleigh Dickinson101.000110.091
St. Francis (Pa.)01.00048.333
Mount St. Mary's02.000410.286
LIU01.00038.273
St. Francis (NY)01.00039.250
CCSU01.000310.231

Wednesday's Games

Bryant 80, CCSU 76

Merrimack 74, St. Francis (NY) 64

Fairleigh Dickinson 2, Mount St. Mary's 0

Sacred Heart 69, LIU 65

Wagner 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 64

Friday's Games

Sacred Heart at Bryant, 1 p.m.

LIU at Merrimack, 2 p.m.

Wagner 2, Mount St. Mary's 0

CCSU at St. Francis (NY), 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

Saturday's Games

CCSU at Rutgers, 5 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Morehead St.101.00095.643
Murray St.00.000102.833
Belmont00.000103.769
SIU-Edwardsville00.00067.462
Tennessee St.00.00057.417
Austin Peay00.00046.400
SE Missouri00.00058.385
UT Martin00.00048.333
Tennessee Tech00.000310.231
E. Illinois01.000212.143

Wednesday's Games

Morehead St. 63, E. Illinois 50

Thursday's Games

SE Missouri at Murray St., 8 p.m.

UT Martin at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tennessee St. at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

Belmont at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

