All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hofstra00.000401.000
Towson00.000401.000
Coll. of Charleston00.00041.800
Drexel00.00021.667
Delaware00.00012.333
Hampton00.00012.333
NC A&T00.00012.333
Elon00.00013.250
Stony Brook00.00013.250
UNC-Wilmington00.00013.250
William & Mary00.00013.250
Monmouth (NJ)00.00004.000
Northeastern00.00003.000

Friday's Games

Coll. of Charleston 74, Colorado St. 64

Drexel 85, Arcadia 45

Duke 92, Delaware 58

UConn 86, UNC-Wilmington 50

Saturday's Games

Elon at NC State, 1 p.m.

Army at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

NC A&T vs. Gardner-Webb at Spartanburg, S.C., 5 p.m.

Northeastern at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Hofstra at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Virginia Tech vs. Coll. of Charleston at Charleston, S.C., 3:30 p.m.

NC A&T at Wofford, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Drexel vs. Texas-Arlington at Estero, Fla., 5 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Mount Olive at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Hampton at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee101.00021.667
Charlotte00.000401.000
W. Kentucky00.000301.000
FAU00.00031.750
UTSA00.00031.750
FIU00.00021.667
UAB00.00021.667
UTEP00.00021.667
Rice01.00022.500
North Texas00.00011.500
Louisiana Tech00.00012.333

Friday's Games

Charlotte 68, Tulsa 65

Rice 88, Georgia Southern 71

Saturday's Games

Middle Tennessee at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

Detroit at FAU, 6 p.m.

Fresno St. at North Texas, 6 p.m.

W. Michigan at Rice, 6 p.m.

Bryant at FIU, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UMass vs. Charlotte at Conway, S.C., 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

Akron vs. W. Kentucky at George Town, Cayman Islands, 1:30 p.m.

UAB vs. South Florida at Daytona Beach, Fla., 6 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at Rice, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wright St.00.00031.750
Youngstown St.00.00031.750
Detroit00.00021.667
Milwaukee00.00021.667
N. Kentucky00.00021.667
Robert Morris00.00021.667
Fort Wayne00.00022.500
Cleveland St.00.00023.400
Oakland00.00013.250
Green Bay00.00004.000
IUPUI00.00003.000

Friday's Games

Queens (NC) 81, Green Bay 65

Cleveland St. 67, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58

Northwestern 60, Fort Wayne 52

Saturday's Games

Franklin at IUPUI, Noon

Robert Morris at Dayton, 1 p.m.

E. Michigan at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. vs. UC San Diego at Annapolis, Md., 6 p.m.

Detroit at FAU, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Youngstown St. at Navy, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

Green Bay vs. Utah Valley St. at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit vs. Bryant at Boca Raton, Fla., Noon

N. Kentucky vs. Florida Gulf Coast at Estero, Fla., 7:30 p.m.

Wright St. vs. Abilene Christian at Henderson, Nev., 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.00.00022.500
Hartford00.00013.250

Saturday's Games

Houghton at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Chicago St. at Kent St., 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale00.000401.000
Cornell00.00031.750
Harvard00.00031.750
Princeton00.00012.333
Brown00.00013.250
Dartmouth00.00013.250
Columbia00.00014.200
Penn00.00014.200

Friday's Games

Cornell 83, Ithaca 61

Maine 93, Columbia 70

West Virginia 92, Penn 58

Saturday's Games

Princeton at Marist, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

SUNY Maritime at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Siena at Harvard, 2 p.m.

John Jay at Yale, 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Quinnipiac00.000501.000
Iona00.00021.667
Siena00.00021.667
St. Peter's00.00021.667
Canisius00.00012.333
Manhattan00.00012.333
Marist00.00012.333
Niagara00.00012.333
Rider00.00012.333
Mount St. Mary's00.00013.250
Fairfield00.00004.000

Friday's Games

Stetson 78, Rider 68

Niagara 73, Cent. Arkansas 64

Quinnipiac 86, Albertus Magnus 68

Fredonia St. at Canisius, ppd.

Manhattan 86, Mount St. Vincent 39

Wagner 68, Fairfield 52

Iona 71, Vermont 50

Southern Cal 83, Mount St. Mary's 74

Saturday's Games

Cent. Arkansas vs. Rider at Dublin, 6 a.m.

Stetson vs. Niagara at Dublin, Noon

St. Peter's at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.

Princeton at Marist, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Siena at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.00.000401.000
Toledo00.000301.000
Akron00.00021.667
Ball St.00.00021.667
Bowling Green00.00021.667
W. Michigan00.00022.500
Cent. Michigan00.00012.333
E. Michigan00.00012.333
Ohio00.00012.333
Buffalo00.00013.250
Miami (Ohio)00.00013.250
N. Illinois00.00013.250

Friday's Games

Drake 80, Buffalo 72

W. Michigan 90, Houston Christian 84

Saturday's Games

Indiana-South Bend at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Chicago St. at Kent St., 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

E. Michigan at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Howard at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 3:15 p.m.

W. Michigan at Rice, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Georgia Southern vs. W. Michigan at Houston, 1 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) vs. Indiana at Indianapolis, 5:30 p.m.

Ohio at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toledo vs. UMKC at Estero, Fla., 11 a.m.

Akron vs. W. Kentucky at George Town, Cayman Islands, 1:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan vs. High Point at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 5:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coppin St.00.00032.600
Norfolk St.00.00032.600
Morgan St.00.00023.400
Howard00.00024.333
Delaware St.00.00013.250
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00013.250
NC Central00.00013.250
SC State00.00004.000

Friday's Games

Wyoming 78, Howard 71

George Washington 69, Md.-Eastern Shore 64

Morgan St. 73, Utah Valley St. 72, OT

Saturday's Games

Buffalo vs. Howard at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 3:15 p.m.

SC State at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Norfolk St. at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Coppin St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Montreat at NC Central, 3 p.m.

Queens (NC) vs. Morgan St. at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 5 p.m.

Delaware St. at UConn, 5 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Drake00.000301.000
Indiana St.00.000301.000
S. Illinois00.00031.750
Bradley00.00021.667
Ill.-Chicago00.00021.667
Illinois St.00.00022.500
Murray St.00.00022.500
Missouri St.00.00011.500
N. Iowa00.00011.500
Evansville00.00012.333
Valparaiso00.00012.333
Belmont00.00013.250

Friday's Games

Drake 80, Buffalo 72

UMass 71, Murray St. 69

Tarleton St. 89, Belmont 81

Saturday's Games

Middle Tennessee at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

Evansville at SMU, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Bradley, 4 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Fordham, 5 p.m.

Belmont vs. George Mason at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 5:45 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Murray St. vs. Tulsa at Conway, S.C., 10:30 a.m.

Drake vs. Wyoming at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 5:45 p.m.

Monday's Games

Illinois St. vs. LSU at George Town, Cayman Islands, 11 a.m.

N. Iowa vs. San Francisco at Kansas City, Mo., 12:30 p.m.

East Carolina vs. Indiana St. at Estero, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

Stonehill vs. Ill.-Chicago at Bronx, N.Y., 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Nevada00.000401.000
UNLV00.000401.000
Utah St.00.000401.000
New Mexico00.000301.000
San Diego St.00.000301.000
Colorado St.00.00041.800
San Jose St.00.00031.750
Wyoming00.00031.750
Boise St.00.00022.500
Fresno St.00.00012.333
Air Force00.00013.250

Friday's Games

Wyoming 78, Howard 71

Coll. of Charleston 74, Colorado St. 64

Nevada 62, Texas-Arlington 43

Boise St. 70, Loyola Chicago 48

UNLV 78, High Point 68

Saturday's Games

San Jose St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Fresno St. at North Texas, 6 p.m.

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Penn St. vs. Colorado St. at Charleston, S.C., TBA

Drake vs. Wyoming at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 5:45 p.m.

Colorado vs. Boise St. at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Nevada vs. Tulane at George Town, Cayman Islands, 5 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. San Diego St. at Maui, Hawaii, 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.00031.750
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00022.500
Sacred Heart00.00022.500
LIU00.00012.333
St. Francis (NY)00.00012.333
Merrimack00.00013.250
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00013.250
Stonehill00.00013.250
CCSU00.00003.000

Friday's Games

Wagner 68, Fairfield 52

SIU-Edwardsville 79, Fairleigh Dickinson 78

Montana 62, Merrimack 51

Saturday's Games

Lafayette vs. CCSU at Baltimore, Noon

Sacred Heart at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

St. Peter's at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Longwood, 5 p.m.

Merrimack vs. St. Thomas (MN) at Missoula, Mont., 7 p.m.

Stonehill vs. Holy Cross at Bronx, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

CCSU at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Seton Hall, 3 p.m.

VMI vs. Fairleigh Dickinson at Portsmouth, Va., 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Stonehill vs. Ill.-Chicago at Bronx, N.Y., 4 p.m.

Lehigh at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

