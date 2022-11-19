All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Friday's Games
Coll. of Charleston 74, Colorado St. 64
Drexel 85, Arcadia 45
Duke 92, Delaware 58
UConn 86, UNC-Wilmington 50
Saturday's Games
Elon at NC State, 1 p.m.
Army at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
NC A&T vs. Gardner-Webb at Spartanburg, S.C., 5 p.m.
Northeastern at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Hofstra at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Virginia Tech vs. Coll. of Charleston at Charleston, S.C., 3:30 p.m.
NC A&T at Wofford, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Drexel vs. Texas-Arlington at Estero, Fla., 5 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Mount Olive at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Hampton at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Friday's Games
Charlotte 68, Tulsa 65
Rice 88, Georgia Southern 71
Saturday's Games
Middle Tennessee at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
Detroit at FAU, 6 p.m.
Fresno St. at North Texas, 6 p.m.
W. Michigan at Rice, 6 p.m.
Bryant at FIU, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UMass vs. Charlotte at Conway, S.C., 1 p.m.
Monday's Games
Akron vs. W. Kentucky at George Town, Cayman Islands, 1:30 p.m.
UAB vs. South Florida at Daytona Beach, Fla., 6 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Houston Christian at Rice, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Friday's Games
Queens (NC) 81, Green Bay 65
Cleveland St. 67, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58
Northwestern 60, Fort Wayne 52
Saturday's Games
Franklin at IUPUI, Noon
Robert Morris at Dayton, 1 p.m.
E. Michigan at Oakland, 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. vs. UC San Diego at Annapolis, Md., 6 p.m.
Detroit at FAU, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Youngstown St. at Navy, 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
Green Bay vs. Utah Valley St. at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit vs. Bryant at Boca Raton, Fla., Noon
N. Kentucky vs. Florida Gulf Coast at Estero, Fla., 7:30 p.m.
Wright St. vs. Abilene Christian at Henderson, Nev., 7:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Saturday's Games
Houghton at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Chicago St. at Kent St., 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Chicago St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Friday's Games
Cornell 83, Ithaca 61
Maine 93, Columbia 70
West Virginia 92, Penn 58
Saturday's Games
Princeton at Marist, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
SUNY Maritime at Columbia, 1 p.m.
Siena at Harvard, 2 p.m.
John Jay at Yale, 2 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Friday's Games
Stetson 78, Rider 68
Niagara 73, Cent. Arkansas 64
Quinnipiac 86, Albertus Magnus 68
Fredonia St. at Canisius, ppd.
Manhattan 86, Mount St. Vincent 39
Wagner 68, Fairfield 52
Iona 71, Vermont 50
Southern Cal 83, Mount St. Mary's 74
Saturday's Games
Cent. Arkansas vs. Rider at Dublin, 6 a.m.
Stetson vs. Niagara at Dublin, Noon
St. Peter's at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.
Princeton at Marist, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Siena at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Friday's Games
Drake 80, Buffalo 72
W. Michigan 90, Houston Christian 84
Saturday's Games
Indiana-South Bend at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Chicago St. at Kent St., 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
E. Michigan at Oakland, 3 p.m.
Buffalo vs. Howard at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 3:15 p.m.
W. Michigan at Rice, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Georgia Southern vs. W. Michigan at Houston, 1 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) vs. Indiana at Indianapolis, 5:30 p.m.
Ohio at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Toledo vs. UMKC at Estero, Fla., 11 a.m.
Akron vs. W. Kentucky at George Town, Cayman Islands, 1:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan vs. High Point at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 5:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Friday's Games
Wyoming 78, Howard 71
George Washington 69, Md.-Eastern Shore 64
Morgan St. 73, Utah Valley St. 72, OT
Saturday's Games
Buffalo vs. Howard at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 3:15 p.m.
SC State at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Alabama A&M vs. Norfolk St. at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Coppin St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Montreat at NC Central, 3 p.m.
Queens (NC) vs. Morgan St. at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 5 p.m.
Delaware St. at UConn, 5 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Friday's Games
Drake 80, Buffalo 72
UMass 71, Murray St. 69
Tarleton St. 89, Belmont 81
Saturday's Games
Middle Tennessee at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
Evansville at SMU, 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at Bradley, 4 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Fordham, 5 p.m.
Belmont vs. George Mason at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 5:45 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Murray St. vs. Tulsa at Conway, S.C., 10:30 a.m.
Drake vs. Wyoming at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 5:45 p.m.
Monday's Games
Illinois St. vs. LSU at George Town, Cayman Islands, 11 a.m.
N. Iowa vs. San Francisco at Kansas City, Mo., 12:30 p.m.
East Carolina vs. Indiana St. at Estero, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
Stonehill vs. Ill.-Chicago at Bronx, N.Y., 4 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Friday's Games
Wyoming 78, Howard 71
Coll. of Charleston 74, Colorado St. 64
Nevada 62, Texas-Arlington 43
Boise St. 70, Loyola Chicago 48
UNLV 78, High Point 68
Saturday's Games
San Jose St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
Fresno St. at North Texas, 6 p.m.
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Penn St. vs. Colorado St. at Charleston, S.C., TBA
Drake vs. Wyoming at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 5:45 p.m.
Colorado vs. Boise St. at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Nevada vs. Tulane at George Town, Cayman Islands, 5 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Ohio St. vs. San Diego St. at Maui, Hawaii, 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Friday's Games
Wagner 68, Fairfield 52
SIU-Edwardsville 79, Fairleigh Dickinson 78
Montana 62, Merrimack 51
Saturday's Games
Lafayette vs. CCSU at Baltimore, Noon
Sacred Heart at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
St. Peter's at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Longwood, 5 p.m.
Merrimack vs. St. Thomas (MN) at Missoula, Mont., 7 p.m.
Stonehill vs. Holy Cross at Bronx, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
CCSU at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Wagner at Seton Hall, 3 p.m.
VMI vs. Fairleigh Dickinson at Portsmouth, Va., 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Stonehill vs. Ill.-Chicago at Bronx, N.Y., 4 p.m.
Lehigh at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
