All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona91.900192.905
UCLA83.727164.800
Oregon83.727157.682
Washington St.73.700147.667
Washington73.700128.600
Southern Cal94.692194.826
Stanford65.545138.619
Colorado67.462149.609
Arizona St.37.300713.350
California211.154915.375
Utah212.143915.375
Oregon St.19.100317.150

Saturday's Games

Washington St. 68, California 64

Arizona 72, Southern Cal 63

Colorado 86, Oregon St. 63

Oregon 80, Utah 77

Arizona St. 87, UCLA 84, 3OT

Sunday's Games

Washington at Stanford, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pacific at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate72.7781111.500
Navy84.667158.652
Boston U.75.583169.640
Loyola (Md.)75.5831310.565
Army75.5831311.542
Lehigh75.583915.375
Holy Cross45.444615.286
Lafayette46.400714.333
American28.200616.273
Bucknell210.167519.208

Saturday's Games

Holy Cross 69, Army 65

Lafayette 74, Bucknell 72, OT

Boston U. 80, Lehigh 74

Colgate 86, American 68

Navy 56, Loyola (Md.) 55

Monday's Games

Holy Cross at Colgate, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn1001.000221.957
Kentucky82.800194.826
Arkansas73.700185.783
Tennessee73.700166.727
Mississippi St.54.556148.636
Florida55.500158.652
LSU46.400167.696
Texas A&M46.400158.652
Alabama46.400149.609
South Carolina46.400139.591
Vanderbilt46.4001210.545
Missouri36.333913.409
Mississippi37.3001211.522
Georgia19.100617.261

Saturday's Games

Auburn 74, Georgia 72

Tennessee 81, South Carolina 57

Florida 62, Mississippi 57, OT

Missouri 70, Texas A&M 66

Vanderbilt 75, LSU 66

Kentucky 66, Alabama 55

Arkansas 63, Mississippi St. 55

Tuesday's Games

Auburn at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

LSU at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga92.818195.792
Furman93.750178.680
VMI75.5831410.583
Mercer65.5451311.542
Wofford66.5001410.583
UNC-Greensboro56.4551310.565
Samford47.364149.609
The Citadel47.3641012.455
ETSU48.3331213.480
W. Carolina38.273915.375

Saturday's Games

Chattanooga 77, Mercer 68

UNC-Greensboro 58, Furman 56

The Citadel 107, Samford 93

Wofford 62, ETSU 60

Monday's Games

Furman at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mercer, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Orleans61.857139.591
Nicholls42.667149.609
SE Louisiana43.5711212.500
Texas A&M-CC33.500167.696
McNeese St.34.429915.375
Houston Baptist34.429713.350
Northwestern St.34.429717.292
Incarnate Word16.143519.208

Saturday's Games

Incarnate Word 78, New Orleans 70

McNeese St. 93, Northwestern St. 84

Houston Baptist 93, SE Louisiana 80

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.72.778139.591
Texas Southern73.700910.474
Florida A&M73.700912.429
Alcorn St.73.700814.364
Grambling St.63.667913.409
Alabama St.55.500616.273
Prairie View44.500414.222
Bethune-Cookman46.400616.273
Alabama A&M46.400515.250
Jackson St.37.300516.238
Ark.-Pine Bluff37.300518.217
MVSU19.100119.050

Saturday's Games

Alabama St. 80, Grambling St. 72

Bethune-Cookman 68, Prairie View 67

Texas Southern 67, Florida A&M 55

Jackson St. 69, MVSU 65

Alcorn St. 70, Ark.-Pine Bluff 64

Southern U. 73, Alabama A&M 64

Monday's Games

Texas Southern at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.1201.000214.840
Oral Roberts103.769168.667
N. Dakota St.84.667168.667
UMKC84.667159.625
South Dakota65.545139.591
W. Illinois57.4171410.583
Denver58.385917.346
Omaha310.231420.167
St. Thomas (MN)28.200814.364
North Dakota111.083520.200

Saturday's Games

N. Dakota St. 73, Denver 65

North Dakota 92, Omaha 85

Oral Roberts 88, St. Thomas (MN) 66

S. Dakota St. 89, South Dakota 79

UMKC 91, W. Illinois 82

Monday's Games

South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

UMKC at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Appalachian St.93.7501510.600
Troy73.700167.696
Arkansas St.63.667156.714
Texas St.63.667156.714
South Alabama55.500158.652
Louisiana-Lafayette56.4551011.476
Texas-Arlington56.455913.409
Coastal Carolina46.4001210.545
Georgia Southern46.4001110.524
Georgia St.35.375910.474
Louisiana-Monroe48.3331212.500
UALR26.250713.350

Saturday's Games

Georgia St. 69, South Alabama 62

Louisiana-Monroe 75, UALR 72, OT

Troy 61, Georgia Southern 52

Arkansas St. 67, Louisiana-Lafayette 58

Texas St. 69, Coastal Carolina 64

Appalachian St. 70, Texas-Arlington 61

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga801.000192.905
Saint Mary's (Cal.)71.875194.826
San Francisco63.667195.792
Santa Clara63.667168.667
San Diego65.5451311.542
BYU55.500178.680
Portland26.2501112.478
Pacific26.250715.318
Loyola Marymount27.222912.429
Pepperdine19.100718.280

Saturday's Games

Santa Clara 79, San Diego 66

Pepperdine 70, Pacific 64

San Francisco 74, Portland 71

Gonzaga 90, BYU 57

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 71, Loyola Marymount 60

Tuesday's Games

Portland at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Pacific at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico St.81.889193.864
Seattle82.800176.739
Sam Houston St.93.7501411.560
Grand Canyon63.667165.762
Stephen F. Austin74.636158.652
Utah Valley St.64.600157.682
Abilene Christian75.583167.696
Tarleton St.65.5451113.458
Dixie St.46.4001112.478
Cal Baptist28.2001211.522
Chicago St.28.200617.261
Texas Rio Grande Valley29.182716.304
Lamar09.000220.091

Saturday's Games

Utah Valley St. 57, Sam Houston St. 54

Stephen F. Austin 81, Dixie St. 52

Abilene Christian 83, Texas Rio Grande Valley 66

New Mexico St. 79, Seattle 64

Grand Canyon 56, Cal Baptist 50

Tarleton St. 57, Chicago St. 54

