All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|9
|1
|.900
|19
|2
|.905
|UCLA
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|4
|.800
|Oregon
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|7
|.682
|Washington St.
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|7
|.667
|Washington
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|8
|.600
|Southern Cal
|9
|4
|.692
|19
|4
|.826
|Stanford
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|8
|.619
|Colorado
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|9
|.609
|Arizona St.
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|13
|.350
|California
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|15
|.375
|Utah
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|15
|.375
|Oregon St.
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|17
|.150
Saturday's Games
Washington St. 68, California 64
Arizona 72, Southern Cal 63
Colorado 86, Oregon St. 63
Oregon 80, Utah 77
Arizona St. 87, UCLA 84, 3OT
Sunday's Games
Washington at Stanford, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Arizona at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Pacific at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
UCLA at Stanford, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|7
|2
|.778
|11
|11
|.500
|Navy
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|8
|.652
|Boston U.
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|10
|.565
|Army
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|11
|.542
|Lehigh
|7
|5
|.583
|9
|15
|.375
|Holy Cross
|4
|5
|.444
|6
|15
|.286
|Lafayette
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|14
|.333
|American
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|16
|.273
|Bucknell
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|19
|.208
Saturday's Games
Holy Cross 69, Army 65
Lafayette 74, Bucknell 72, OT
Boston U. 80, Lehigh 74
Colgate 86, American 68
Navy 56, Loyola (Md.) 55
Monday's Games
Holy Cross at Colgate, 6 p.m.
Lafayette at Navy, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|10
|0
|1.000
|22
|1
|.957
|Kentucky
|8
|2
|.800
|19
|4
|.826
|Arkansas
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|5
|.783
|Tennessee
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|6
|.727
|Mississippi St.
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|Florida
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|LSU
|4
|6
|.400
|16
|7
|.696
|Texas A&M
|4
|6
|.400
|15
|8
|.652
|Alabama
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|9
|.609
|South Carolina
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|9
|.591
|Vanderbilt
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|10
|.545
|Missouri
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|13
|.409
|Mississippi
|3
|7
|.300
|12
|11
|.522
|Georgia
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|17
|.261
Saturday's Games
Auburn 74, Georgia 72
Tennessee 81, South Carolina 57
Florida 62, Mississippi 57, OT
Missouri 70, Texas A&M 66
Vanderbilt 75, LSU 66
Kentucky 66, Alabama 55
Arkansas 63, Mississippi St. 55
Tuesday's Games
Auburn at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
LSU at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|Furman
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|8
|.680
|VMI
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|10
|.583
|Mercer
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|11
|.542
|Wofford
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|10
|.583
|UNC-Greensboro
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|10
|.565
|Samford
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|9
|.609
|The Citadel
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|12
|.455
|ETSU
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|13
|.480
|W. Carolina
|3
|8
|.273
|9
|15
|.375
Saturday's Games
Chattanooga 77, Mercer 68
UNC-Greensboro 58, Furman 56
The Citadel 107, Samford 93
Wofford 62, ETSU 60
Monday's Games
Furman at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mercer, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Orleans
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|9
|.591
|Nicholls
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|9
|.609
|SE Louisiana
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|12
|.500
|Texas A&M-CC
|3
|3
|.500
|16
|7
|.696
|McNeese St.
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|15
|.375
|Houston Baptist
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|13
|.350
|Northwestern St.
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|17
|.292
|Incarnate Word
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|19
|.208
Saturday's Games
Incarnate Word 78, New Orleans 70
McNeese St. 93, Northwestern St. 84
Houston Baptist 93, SE Louisiana 80
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|9
|.591
|Texas Southern
|7
|3
|.700
|9
|10
|.474
|Florida A&M
|7
|3
|.700
|9
|12
|.429
|Alcorn St.
|7
|3
|.700
|8
|14
|.364
|Grambling St.
|6
|3
|.667
|9
|13
|.409
|Alabama St.
|5
|5
|.500
|6
|16
|.273
|Prairie View
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|14
|.222
|Bethune-Cookman
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|16
|.273
|Alabama A&M
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|15
|.250
|Jackson St.
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|16
|.238
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|18
|.217
|MVSU
|1
|9
|.100
|1
|19
|.050
Saturday's Games
Alabama St. 80, Grambling St. 72
Bethune-Cookman 68, Prairie View 67
Texas Southern 67, Florida A&M 55
Jackson St. 69, MVSU 65
Alcorn St. 70, Ark.-Pine Bluff 64
Southern U. 73, Alabama A&M 64
Monday's Games
Texas Southern at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|12
|0
|1.000
|21
|4
|.840
|Oral Roberts
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|8
|.667
|N. Dakota St.
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|8
|.667
|UMKC
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|9
|.625
|South Dakota
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|9
|.591
|W. Illinois
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|10
|.583
|Denver
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|17
|.346
|Omaha
|3
|10
|.231
|4
|20
|.167
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|14
|.364
|North Dakota
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|20
|.200
Saturday's Games
N. Dakota St. 73, Denver 65
North Dakota 92, Omaha 85
Oral Roberts 88, St. Thomas (MN) 66
S. Dakota St. 89, South Dakota 79
UMKC 91, W. Illinois 82
Monday's Games
South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
UMKC at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Appalachian St.
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|10
|.600
|Troy
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|7
|.696
|Arkansas St.
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|6
|.714
|Texas St.
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|6
|.714
|South Alabama
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|11
|.476
|Texas-Arlington
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|13
|.409
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|10
|.545
|Georgia Southern
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|10
|.524
|Georgia St.
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|10
|.474
|Louisiana-Monroe
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|12
|.500
|UALR
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|13
|.350
Saturday's Games
Georgia St. 69, South Alabama 62
Louisiana-Monroe 75, UALR 72, OT
Troy 61, Georgia Southern 52
Arkansas St. 67, Louisiana-Lafayette 58
Texas St. 69, Coastal Carolina 64
Appalachian St. 70, Texas-Arlington 61
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|8
|0
|1.000
|19
|2
|.905
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|7
|1
|.875
|19
|4
|.826
|San Francisco
|6
|3
|.667
|19
|5
|.792
|Santa Clara
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|8
|.667
|San Diego
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|11
|.542
|BYU
|5
|5
|.500
|17
|8
|.680
|Portland
|2
|6
|.250
|11
|12
|.478
|Pacific
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|15
|.318
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|12
|.429
|Pepperdine
|1
|9
|.100
|7
|18
|.280
Saturday's Games
Santa Clara 79, San Diego 66
Pepperdine 70, Pacific 64
San Francisco 74, Portland 71
Gonzaga 90, BYU 57
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 71, Loyola Marymount 60
Tuesday's Games
Portland at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Pacific at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|8
|1
|.889
|19
|3
|.864
|Seattle
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|Sam Houston St.
|9
|3
|.750
|14
|11
|.560
|Grand Canyon
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|5
|.762
|Stephen F. Austin
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|8
|.652
|Utah Valley St.
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|7
|.682
|Abilene Christian
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|7
|.696
|Tarleton St.
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|13
|.458
|Dixie St.
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|12
|.478
|Cal Baptist
|2
|8
|.200
|12
|11
|.522
|Chicago St.
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|17
|.261
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|16
|.304
|Lamar
|0
|9
|.000
|2
|20
|.091
Saturday's Games
Utah Valley St. 57, Sam Houston St. 54
Stephen F. Austin 81, Dixie St. 52
Abilene Christian 83, Texas Rio Grande Valley 66
New Mexico St. 79, Seattle 64
Grand Canyon 56, Cal Baptist 50
Tarleton St. 57, Chicago St. 54