All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|6
|0
|1.000
|16
|1
|.941
|UCLA
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|2
|.867
|Southern Cal
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|2
|.889
|Oregon
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|Stanford
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|6
|.647
|Washington
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|8
|.529
|Colorado
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|Washington St.
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Arizona St.
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|10
|.375
|California
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|10
|.474
|Oregon St.
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|14
|.176
|Utah
|1
|9
|.100
|8
|12
|.400
Sunday's Games
Arizona 96, California 71
Oregon 84, Washington 56
Monday's Games
Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Colorado at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Arizona at UCLA, 11 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Utah at Washington St., 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola (Md.)
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|7
|.632
|Army
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|8
|.600
|Colgate
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|10
|.412
|Navy
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|Lehigh
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|13
|.350
|Boston U.
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Lafayette
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|American
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|12
|.294
|Holy Cross
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|14
|.176
|Bucknell
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|16
|.200
Monday's Games
Lafayette at American, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Holy Cross at American, 7 p.m.
Navy at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Army at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|7
|0
|1.000
|18
|1
|.947
|Kentucky
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|4
|.789
|Texas A&M
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|4
|.789
|Mississippi St.
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Arkansas
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|5
|.737
|Tennessee
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|5
|.722
|Alabama
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|6
|.684
|Florida
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|LSU
|3
|4
|.429
|15
|4
|.789
|South Carolina
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|7
|.611
|Vanderbilt
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|8
|.556
|Missouri
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Mississippi
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|9
|.500
|Georgia
|0
|6
|.000
|5
|14
|.263
Monday's Games
Florida at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Alabama at Georgia, 6:30 p.m.
Auburn at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Florida at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M at LSU, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|4
|.800
|Furman
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|7
|.667
|Mercer
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|8
|.600
|Wofford
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|ETSU
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|VMI
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|9
|.550
|UNC-Greensboro
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|8
|.579
|The Citadel
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|10
|.444
|W. Carolina
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|12
|.400
|Samford
|1
|6
|.143
|11
|8
|.579
Wednesday's Games
Wofford at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at ETSU, 7 p.m.
VMI at Furman, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Mercer at Samford, 8 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Orleans
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|8
|.556
|Texas A&M-CC
|2
|1
|.667
|15
|5
|.750
|SE Louisiana
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|10
|.500
|McNeese St.
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|12
|.400
|Houston Baptist
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Nicholls
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|9
|.550
|Incarnate Word
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
|Northwestern St.
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|8
|.579
|Grambling St.
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|12
|.368
|Florida A&M
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|11
|.353
|Alcorn St.
|4
|2
|.667
|5
|13
|.278
|Texas Southern
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|10
|.375
|Bethune-Cookman
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|13
|.278
|Alabama A&M
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|12
|.250
|Alabama St.
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|14
|.222
|Prairie View
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|14
|.176
|Jackson St.
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|13
|.235
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|16
|.200
|MVSU
|1
|6
|.143
|1
|16
|.059
Monday's Games
Alcorn St. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.
MVSU at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|Oral Roberts
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|7
|.650
|N. Dakota St.
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|7
|.632
|South Dakota
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|UMKC
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|8
|.556
|Denver
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|W. Illinois
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|7
|.632
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Omaha
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|17
|.150
|North Dakota
|0
|7
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
Monday's Games
South Dakota at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
St. Thomas (MN) at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas St.
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|4
|.765
|Appalachian St.
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|9
|.571
|South Alabama
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Troy
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Texas St.
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|5
|.706
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|8
|.529
|Texas-Arlington
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|UALR
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|8
|.579
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|10
|.500
|Georgia Southern
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|9
|.471
|Georgia St.
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|BYU
|5
|1
|.833
|17
|4
|.810
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|3
|1
|.750
|15
|4
|.789
|San Diego
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|San Francisco
|3
|2
|.600
|16
|4
|.800
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|Santa Clara
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|7
|.611
|Portland
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|9
|.526
|Pacific
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
|Pepperdine
|0
|6
|.000
|6
|15
|.286
Monday's Games
San Diego at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|Sam Houston St.
|7
|1
|.875
|12
|9
|.571
|New Mexico St.
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|3
|.850
|Grand Canyon
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|4
|.789
|Utah Valley St.
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|6
|.684
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|7
|.632
|Dixie St.
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Abilene Christian
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|7
|.632
|Tarleton St.
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|13
|.381
|Cal Baptist
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|Chicago St.
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|13
|.316
|Lamar
|0
|8
|.000
|2
|19
|.095
Wednesday's Games
Tarleton St. at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Seattle, 10 p.m.