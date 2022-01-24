All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona601.000161.941
UCLA51.833132.867
Southern Cal62.750162.889
Oregon52.714126.667
Stanford43.571116.647
Washington43.57198.529
Colorado44.500126.667
Washington St.33.500107.588
Arizona St.24.333610.375
California26.250910.474
Oregon St.16.143314.176
Utah19.100812.400

Sunday's Games

Arizona 96, California 71

Oregon 84, Washington 56

Monday's Games

Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Utah at Washington St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola (Md.)62.750127.632
Army62.750128.600
Colgate31.750710.412
Navy53.625127.632
Lehigh53.625713.350
Boston U.44.500138.619
Lafayette13.250411.267
American14.200512.294
Holy Cross14.200314.176
Bucknell17.125416.200

Monday's Games

Lafayette at American, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Holy Cross at American, 7 p.m.

Navy at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Army at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn701.000181.947
Kentucky52.714154.789
Texas A&M42.667154.789
Mississippi St.42.667135.722
Arkansas43.571145.737
Tennessee43.571135.722
Alabama43.571136.684
Florida33.500126.667
LSU34.429154.789
South Carolina24.333117.611
Vanderbilt24.333108.556
Missouri24.333810.444
Mississippi15.16799.500
Georgia06.000514.263

Monday's Games

Florida at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Alabama at Georgia, 6:30 p.m.

Auburn at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga61.857164.800
Furman62.750147.667
Mercer52.714128.600
Wofford44.500128.600
ETSU44.500129.571
VMI44.500119.550
UNC-Greensboro34.429118.579
The Citadel25.286810.444
W. Carolina25.286812.400
Samford16.143118.579

Wednesday's Games

Wofford at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at ETSU, 7 p.m.

VMI at Furman, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Samford, 8 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Orleans301.000108.556
Texas A&M-CC21.667155.750
SE Louisiana21.6671010.500
McNeese St.21.667812.400
Houston Baptist21.667610.375
Nicholls12.333119.550
Incarnate Word03.000416.200
Northwestern St.03.000416.200

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.51.833118.579
Grambling St.42.667712.368
Florida A&M42.667611.353
Alcorn St.42.667513.278
Texas Southern43.571610.375
Bethune-Cookman33.500513.278
Alabama A&M33.500412.250
Alabama St.33.500414.222
Prairie View34.429314.176
Jackson St.24.333413.235
Ark.-Pine Bluff25.286416.200
MVSU16.143116.059

Monday's Games

Alcorn St. at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.

MVSU at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.801.000174.810
Oral Roberts72.778137.650
N. Dakota St.43.571127.632
South Dakota43.571117.611
UMKC43.571108.556
Denver45.444814.364
W. Illinois34.429127.632
St. Thomas (MN)24.333810.444
Omaha27.222317.150
North Dakota07.000416.200

Monday's Games

South Dakota at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Thomas (MN) at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arkansas St.41.800134.765
Appalachian St.62.750129.571
South Alabama42.667145.737
Troy42.667136.684
Texas St.32.600125.706
Louisiana-Lafayette43.57198.529
Texas-Arlington44.500811.421
UALR22.50079.438
Coastal Carolina34.429118.579
Louisiana-Monroe26.2501010.500
Georgia Southern15.16789.471
Georgia St.04.00069.400

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga401.000152.882
BYU51.833174.810
Saint Mary's (Cal.)31.750154.789
San Diego42.667118.579
San Francisco32.600164.800
Loyola Marymount23.40098.529
Santa Clara12.333117.611
Portland13.250109.526
Pacific03.000512.294
Pepperdine06.000615.286

Monday's Games

San Diego at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Seattle601.000154.789
Sam Houston St.71.875129.571
New Mexico St.61.857173.850
Grand Canyon52.714154.789
Utah Valley St.43.571136.684
Stephen F. Austin43.571127.632
Dixie St.34.4291010.500
Abilene Christian35.375127.632
Tarleton St.35.375813.381
Cal Baptist24.333127.632
Chicago St.24.333613.316
Texas Rio Grande Valley16.143613.316
Lamar08.000219.095

Wednesday's Games

Tarleton St. at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you