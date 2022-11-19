All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Friday's Games
Lamar 73, Lindenwood (Mo.) 71
Vanderbilt 76, Morehead St. 43
Mississippi 72, UT Martin 68
SIU-Edwardsville 79, Fairleigh Dickinson 78
S. Indiana 87, Loras 55
Saturday's Games
Lindenwood (Mo.) at McNeese St., 2:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at Bradley, 4 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. VMI at Portsmouth, Va., 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Lindenwood (Mo.) vs. W. Carolina at Lake Charles, La., Noon
SIU-Edwardsville at Longwood, 1:30 p.m.
Prairie View at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
ETSU at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m.
Jackson St. at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Saint Mary of the Woods at E. Illinois, 1 p.m.
CS Northridge vs. Tennessee St. at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Friday's Games
Colorado 103, Texas A&M 75
Southern U. 74, California 66
Illinois 79, UCLA 70
Southern Cal 83, Mount St. Mary's 74
Stanford 80, Cal Poly 43
Saturday's Games
Portland St. at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Baylor vs. UCLA at Paradise, Nev., 5:30 p.m.
Colorado vs. Boise St. at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.
Houston at Oregon, 9:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Georgia Tech vs. Utah at Fort Myers, Fla., 6 p.m.
Washington St. vs. E. Washington at Spokane, Wash., 9 p.m.
Texas St. at California, 10 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Arizona at Maui, Hawaii, 11:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Friday's Games
UMBC 71, Lafayette 63
Duquesne 85, Colgate 80
Georgia 65, Bucknell 61
Navy 78, UC San Diego 69, OT
Saturday's Games
Lafayette vs. CCSU at Baltimore, Noon
American at NJIT, 4 p.m.
Army at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
Stonehill vs. Holy Cross at Bronx, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston U. at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Navy, 2 p.m.
Radford vs. Army at Williamsburg, Va., 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Bucknell vs. Presbyterian at Daytona Beach, Fla., 2:30 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Lehigh at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
Friday's Games
Colorado 103, Texas A&M 75
Georgia 65, Bucknell 61
Vanderbilt 76, Morehead St. 43
Davidson 69, South Carolina 60
Mississippi 72, UT Martin 68
Auburn 72, Texas Southern 56
Florida 76, Florida St. 67
Alabama 104, Jacksonville St. 62
Sunday's Games
Furman vs. South Carolina at Charleston, S.C., 10:30 a.m.
Texas A&M vs. Loyola Chicago at Conway, S.C., 4:30 p.m.
MVSU at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Kentucky vs. Gonzaga at Spokane, Wash., 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Illinois St. vs. LSU at George Town, Cayman Islands, 11 a.m.
Louisville vs. Arkansas at Maui, Hawaii, 5 p.m.
Georgia vs. Saint Joseph's at Daytona Beach, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. vs. Marquette at Fort Myers, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Friday's Games
Old Dominion 82, Furman 77
Longwood 90, VMI 58
W. Carolina 88, McNeese St. 69
Wofford 60, Gardner-Webb 58
Saturday's Games
W. Carolina vs. Lamar at Lake Charles, La., Noon
Covenant at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.
Winthrop at Mercer, 2 p.m.
The Citadel at Butler, 7 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. VMI at Portsmouth, Va., 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Furman vs. South Carolina at Charleston, S.C., 10:30 a.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) vs. W. Carolina at Lake Charles, La., Noon
Texas Southern at Samford, 3 p.m.
VMI vs. Fairleigh Dickinson at Portsmouth, Va., 4 p.m.
ETSU at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m.
NC A&T at Wofford, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Mercer at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Friday's Games
Lamar 73, Lindenwood (Mo.) 71
Kennesaw St. 72, SE Louisiana 68
W. Carolina 88, McNeese St. 69
W. Michigan 90, Houston Christian 84
UNC-Asheville 72, Texas A&M Commerce 64
Saturday's Games
W. Carolina vs. Lamar at Lake Charles, La., Noon
Lindenwood (Mo.) at McNeese St., 2:30 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Georgia St., 3 p.m.
SE Louisiana vs. Campbell at Boone, N.C., 4 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at BYU, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce vs. E. Kentucky at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.
Lamar at McNeese St., 2:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Houston Christian at Rice, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Friday's Games
Cleveland St. 67, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58
Auburn 72, Texas Southern 56
MVSU 76, North Alabama 68
Southern U. 74, California 66
Grand Canyon 81, Grambling St. 48
Saturday's Games
Alabama A&M vs. Norfolk St. at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Alabama St. at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Texas Southern at Samford, 3 p.m.
Prairie View at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
MVSU at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Albany St. (Ga.) at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Friday's Games
St. Thomas (MN) 78, Troy 76
Denver 70, Idaho St. 69
Saturday's Games
Merrimack vs. St. Thomas (MN) at Missoula, Mont., 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
Oklahoma Baptist at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Crown (Minn.) at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
Montana St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Toledo vs. UMKC at Estero, Fla., 11 a.m.
W. Illinois at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 6 p.m.
Omaha at Iowa, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Friday's Games
Old Dominion 82, Furman 77
E. Kentucky 62, Georgia St. 61
Campbell 63, Appalachian St. 58
Southern Miss. 76, Liberty 72
St. Thomas (MN) 78, Troy 76
Rice 88, Georgia Southern 71
SC-Upstate 79, Coastal Carolina 78
Oklahoma 64, South Alabama 60
UC Davis 75, Arkansas St. 60
Saturday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce at Georgia St., 3 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
Troy at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
James Madison at North Carolina, Noon
Old Dominion vs. Davidson at Charleston, S.C., TBA
Georgia Southern vs. W. Michigan at Houston, 1 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Chicago St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Texas St. at California, 10 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
Friday's Games
Loyola Marymount 84, Georgetown 66
Santa Clara 69, DePaul 61
Cal St.-Fullerton 94, Pacific 91, 2OT
Saturday's Games
UC Irvine at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m.
Hofstra at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8:30 p.m.
Nicholls at BYU, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Wake Forest vs. Loyola Marymount at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 2:30 p.m.
UCF vs. Santa Clara at Nassau, Bahamas, 7 p.m.
Kentucky vs. Gonzaga at Spokane, Wash., 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
N. Iowa vs. San Francisco at Kansas City, Mo., 12:30 p.m.
San Diego Christian at San Diego, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Friday's Games
Tarleton St. 89, Belmont 81
Morgan St. 73, Utah Valley St. 72, OT
Kansas 82, S. Utah 76
Nevada 62, Texas-Arlington 43
Grand Canyon 81, Grambling St. 48
Saturday's Games
Utah Tech at Idaho, 5 p.m.
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Green Bay vs. Utah Valley St. at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 7:30 p.m.
Tarleton St. vs. Boston College at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Grand Canyon vs. Wichita St. at Kansas City, Mo., 3 p.m.
Drexel vs. Texas-Arlington at Estero, Fla., 5 p.m.
W. Illinois at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 6 p.m.
Wright St. vs. Abilene Christian at Henderson, Nev., 7:30 p.m.
Cal Baptist vs. Minnesota at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 10:30 p.m.
