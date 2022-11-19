All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SE Missouri00.000301.000
Tennessee St.00.00031.750
S. Indiana00.00022.500
SIU-Edwardsville00.00022.500
Morehead St.00.00023.400
UT Martin00.00023.400
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00013.250
Tennessee Tech00.00013.250
UALR00.00013.250
E. Illinois00.00004.000

Friday's Games

Lamar 73, Lindenwood (Mo.) 71

Vanderbilt 76, Morehead St. 43

Mississippi 72, UT Martin 68

SIU-Edwardsville 79, Fairleigh Dickinson 78

S. Indiana 87, Loras 55

Saturday's Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) at McNeese St., 2:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at Bradley, 4 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. VMI at Portsmouth, Va., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) vs. W. Carolina at Lake Charles, La., Noon

SIU-Edwardsville at Longwood, 1:30 p.m.

Prairie View at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

ETSU at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m.

Jackson St. at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Saint Mary of the Woods at E. Illinois, 1 p.m.

CS Northridge vs. Tennessee St. at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona00.000301.000
Oregon St.00.000301.000
Arizona St.00.00041.800
Southern Cal00.00031.750
UCLA00.00031.750
Utah00.00031.750
Washington00.00031.750
Oregon00.00021.667
Colorado00.00032.600
Stanford00.00022.500
Washington St.00.00012.333
California00.00004.000

Friday's Games

Colorado 103, Texas A&M 75

Southern U. 74, California 66

Illinois 79, UCLA 70

Southern Cal 83, Mount St. Mary's 74

Stanford 80, Cal Poly 43

Saturday's Games

Portland St. at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baylor vs. UCLA at Paradise, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Colorado vs. Boise St. at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.

Houston at Oregon, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Georgia Tech vs. Utah at Fort Myers, Fla., 6 p.m.

Washington St. vs. E. Washington at Spokane, Wash., 9 p.m.

Texas St. at California, 10 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Arizona at Maui, Hawaii, 11:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boston U.00.00031.750
Navy00.00031.750
Army00.00021.667
Colgate00.00032.600
Bucknell00.00022.500
Lehigh00.00022.500
Loyola (Md.)00.00022.500
American00.00012.333
Holy Cross00.00012.333
Lafayette00.00004.000

Friday's Games

UMBC 71, Lafayette 63

Duquesne 85, Colgate 80

Georgia 65, Bucknell 61

Navy 78, UC San Diego 69, OT

Saturday's Games

Lafayette vs. CCSU at Baltimore, Noon

American at NJIT, 4 p.m.

Army at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

Stonehill vs. Holy Cross at Bronx, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston U. at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Navy, 2 p.m.

Radford vs. Army at Williamsburg, Va., 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Bucknell vs. Presbyterian at Daytona Beach, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama00.000401.000
Auburn00.000401.000
Mississippi00.000401.000
Mississippi St.00.000401.000
Missouri00.000401.000
Arkansas00.000301.000
LSU00.000301.000
Florida00.00031.750
Georgia00.00031.750
Kentucky00.00031.750
Tennessee00.00021.667
South Carolina00.00022.500
Texas A&M00.00022.500
Vanderbilt00.00022.500

Friday's Games

Colorado 103, Texas A&M 75

Georgia 65, Bucknell 61

Vanderbilt 76, Morehead St. 43

Davidson 69, South Carolina 60

Mississippi 72, UT Martin 68

Auburn 72, Texas Southern 56

Florida 76, Florida St. 67

Alabama 104, Jacksonville St. 62

Sunday's Games

Furman vs. South Carolina at Charleston, S.C., 10:30 a.m.

Texas A&M vs. Loyola Chicago at Conway, S.C., 4:30 p.m.

MVSU at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Gonzaga at Spokane, Wash., 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Illinois St. vs. LSU at George Town, Cayman Islands, 11 a.m.

Louisville vs. Arkansas at Maui, Hawaii, 5 p.m.

Georgia vs. Saint Joseph's at Daytona Beach, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. vs. Marquette at Fort Myers, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford00.000401.000
ETSU00.00031.750
The Citadel00.00021.667
Furman00.00022.500
W. Carolina00.00022.500
Wofford00.00022.500
Chattanooga00.00012.333
Mercer00.00012.333
UNC-Greensboro00.00012.333
VMI00.00013.250

Friday's Games

Old Dominion 82, Furman 77

Longwood 90, VMI 58

W. Carolina 88, McNeese St. 69

Wofford 60, Gardner-Webb 58

Saturday's Games

W. Carolina vs. Lamar at Lake Charles, La., Noon

Covenant at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

Winthrop at Mercer, 2 p.m.

The Citadel at Butler, 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. VMI at Portsmouth, Va., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Furman vs. South Carolina at Charleston, S.C., 10:30 a.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) vs. W. Carolina at Lake Charles, La., Noon

Texas Southern at Samford, 3 p.m.

VMI vs. Fairleigh Dickinson at Portsmouth, Va., 4 p.m.

ETSU at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m.

NC A&T at Wofford, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Mercer at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Lamar00.00031.750
Texas A&M-CC00.00031.750
Northwestern St.00.00032.600
SE Louisiana00.00022.500
Incarnate Word00.00012.333
McNeese St.00.00012.333
New Orleans00.00012.333
Houston Christian00.00013.250
Texas A&M Commerce00.00013.250
Nicholls00.00002.000

Friday's Games

Lamar 73, Lindenwood (Mo.) 71

Kennesaw St. 72, SE Louisiana 68

W. Carolina 88, McNeese St. 69

W. Michigan 90, Houston Christian 84

UNC-Asheville 72, Texas A&M Commerce 64

Saturday's Games

W. Carolina vs. Lamar at Lake Charles, La., Noon

Lindenwood (Mo.) at McNeese St., 2:30 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Georgia St., 3 p.m.

SE Louisiana vs. Campbell at Boone, N.C., 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at BYU, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce vs. E. Kentucky at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.

Lamar at McNeese St., 2:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Houston Christian at Rice, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Prairie View00.000301.000
Alcorn St.00.00021.667
Grambling St.00.00021.667
Bethune-Cookman00.00022.500
Southern U.00.00013.250
MVSU00.00014.200
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00015.167
Texas Southern00.00015.167
Alabama A&M00.00003.000
Alabama St.00.00004.000
Florida A&M00.00004.000
Jackson St.00.00002.000

Friday's Games

Cleveland St. 67, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58

Auburn 72, Texas Southern 56

MVSU 76, North Alabama 68

Southern U. 74, California 66

Grand Canyon 81, Grambling St. 48

Saturday's Games

Alabama A&M vs. Norfolk St. at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Alabama St. at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Texas Southern at Samford, 3 p.m.

Prairie View at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

MVSU at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Albany St. (Ga.) at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.00031.750
St. Thomas (MN)00.00032.600
North Dakota00.00022.500
Oral Roberts00.00022.500
S. Dakota St.00.00022.500
South Dakota00.00022.500
W. Illinois00.00022.500
Omaha00.00013.250
UMKC00.00014.200
N. Dakota St.00.00004.000

Friday's Games

St. Thomas (MN) 78, Troy 76

Denver 70, Idaho St. 69

Saturday's Games

Merrimack vs. St. Thomas (MN) at Missoula, Mont., 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Oklahoma Baptist at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Crown (Minn.) at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Montana St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toledo vs. UMKC at Estero, Fla., 11 a.m.

W. Illinois at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 6 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
James Madison00.000401.000
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000401.000
Southern Miss.00.000401.000
Troy00.00041.800
Appalachian St.00.00031.750
Coastal Carolina00.00021.667
Marshall00.00021.667
Old Dominion00.00032.600
Arkansas St.00.00022.500
Georgia St.00.00022.500
Louisiana-Monroe00.00022.500
Texas St.00.00022.500
Georgia Southern00.00013.250
South Alabama00.00013.250

Friday's Games

Old Dominion 82, Furman 77

E. Kentucky 62, Georgia St. 61

Campbell 63, Appalachian St. 58

Southern Miss. 76, Liberty 72

St. Thomas (MN) 78, Troy 76

Rice 88, Georgia Southern 71

SC-Upstate 79, Coastal Carolina 78

Oklahoma 64, South Alabama 60

UC Davis 75, Arkansas St. 60

Saturday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce at Georgia St., 3 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

Troy at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

James Madison at North Carolina, Noon

Old Dominion vs. Davidson at Charleston, S.C., TBA

Georgia Southern vs. W. Michigan at Houston, 1 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Texas St. at California, 10 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.000401.000
San Francisco00.000401.000
Portland00.00041.800
Pepperdine00.00031.750
San Diego00.00031.750
Santa Clara00.00031.750
BYU00.00021.667
Gonzaga00.00021.667
Loyola Marymount00.00032.600
Pacific00.00022.500

Friday's Games

Loyola Marymount 84, Georgetown 66

Santa Clara 69, DePaul 61

Cal St.-Fullerton 94, Pacific 91, 2OT

Saturday's Games

UC Irvine at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m.

Hofstra at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8:30 p.m.

Nicholls at BYU, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Wake Forest vs. Loyola Marymount at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 2:30 p.m.

UCF vs. Santa Clara at Nassau, Bahamas, 7 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Gonzaga at Spokane, Wash., 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

N. Iowa vs. San Francisco at Kansas City, Mo., 12:30 p.m.

San Diego Christian at San Diego, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sam Houston St.00.000401.000
Seattle00.000301.000
Cal Baptist00.00031.750
Grand Canyon00.00031.750
Abilene Christian00.00021.667
Stephen F. Austin00.00021.667
Tarleton St.00.00021.667
S. Utah00.00032.600
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00022.500
Texas-Arlington00.00022.500
New Mexico St.00.00011.500
Utah Valley St.00.00023.400
Utah Tech00.00013.250

Friday's Games

Tarleton St. 89, Belmont 81

Morgan St. 73, Utah Valley St. 72, OT

Kansas 82, S. Utah 76

Nevada 62, Texas-Arlington 43

Grand Canyon 81, Grambling St. 48

Saturday's Games

Utah Tech at Idaho, 5 p.m.

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Green Bay vs. Utah Valley St. at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 7:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. vs. Boston College at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Grand Canyon vs. Wichita St. at Kansas City, Mo., 3 p.m.

Drexel vs. Texas-Arlington at Estero, Fla., 5 p.m.

W. Illinois at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 6 p.m.

Wright St. vs. Abilene Christian at Henderson, Nev., 7:30 p.m.

Cal Baptist vs. Minnesota at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you