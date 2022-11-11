All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Towson00.000201.000
Coll. of Charleston00.000101.000
Delaware00.000101.000
Elon00.000101.000
Hofstra00.000101.000
NC A&T00.000101.000
William & Mary00.00011.500
Drexel00.00000.000
Hampton00.00001.000
Monmouth (NJ)00.00001.000
Northeastern00.00001.000
Stony Brook00.00001.000
UNC-Wilmington00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Towson 67, UMass 55

William & Mary 116, Mid-Atlantic Christian 40

Friday's Games

Delaware at Air Force, 5 p.m.

Miami-Hamilton at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Iona at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Allen at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Elon vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., 8:30 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Virginia, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Regent at Hampton, 8 p.m.

Northeastern at Providence, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

NC A&T at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Towson at Penn, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FIU00.000201.000
Charlotte00.000101.000
FAU00.000101.000
Louisiana Tech00.000101.000
Middle Tennessee00.000101.000
North Texas00.000101.000
UAB00.000101.000
UTSA00.000101.000
W. Kentucky00.000101.000
Rice00.00011.500
UTEP00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Rice 85, St. Thomas (Texas) 48

W. Kentucky 66, E. Kentucky 60

FIU 95, Florida National 74

Friday's Games

UAB vs. Toledo at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

FAU at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

UTSA at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Middle Tennessee at Winthrop, 4 p.m.

Kentucky St. at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

North Texas at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Youngstown St.00.000201.000
Detroit00.000101.000
Oakland00.000101.000
Milwaukee00.00011.500
Robert Morris00.00011.500
Cleveland St.00.00002.000
Fort Wayne00.00001.000
Green Bay00.00001.000
IUPUI00.00002.000
N. Kentucky00.00001.000
Wright St.00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 69, Cleveland St. 58

Friday's Games

Detroit at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Bowling Green at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Green Bay at Georgetown, 11 a.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Wright St. at Louisville, 1 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Ohio, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati Clermont at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Cardinal Stritch at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.00011.500
Chicago St.00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Hartford 85, Northern Vermont-Lyndon 43

Friday's Games

Chicago St. at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hartford at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Harvard00.000101.000
Yale00.000101.000
Cornell00.00011.500
Brown00.00002.000
Columbia00.00002.000
Dartmouth00.00001.000
Penn00.00001.000
Princeton00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Colgate 77, Brown 68

Mass.-Lowell 89, Columbia 62

Cornell 114, SUNY-Delhi 57

Friday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Harvard at Asheville, N.C., 6 p.m.

Bryant at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Penn at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Princeton at Navy, 8:30 p.m.

Yale vs. E. Washington at Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Mass. College at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Columbia at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Towson at Penn, 4 p.m.

Brown at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

MVSU vs. Yale at Honolulu, 7:30 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Quinnipiac00.000201.000
Iona00.000101.000
Marist00.000101.000
Siena00.000101.000
St. Peter's00.000101.000
Canisius00.00001.000
Fairfield00.00001.000
Manhattan00.00001.000
Mount St. Mary's00.00001.000
Niagara00.00001.000
Rider00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Quinnipiac 102, Stonehill 95

Friday's Games

Fairfield at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Coppin St., 7 p.m.

Iona at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

CCSU at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Peter's at Seton Hall, Noon

Niagara at Bucknell, 4 p.m.

College of NJ at Rider, 4 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Marist, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Siena, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Quinnipiac at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Manhattan at Fairleigh Dickinson, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.00.000201.000
Akron00.000101.000
Ball St.00.000101.000
Bowling Green00.000101.000
Buffalo00.000101.000
E. Michigan00.000101.000
Toledo00.000101.000
W. Michigan00.00011.500
Cent. Michigan00.00001.000
Miami (Ohio)00.00001.000
N. Illinois00.00001.000
Ohio00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Kent St. 76, Baldwin Wallace 55

W. Michigan 99, Goshen 62

Marquette 97, Cent. Michigan 73

Friday's Games

UAB vs. Toledo at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Bowling Green at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Akron vs. Mississippi St. at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

E. Michigan vs. Michigan at Detroit, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

James Madison at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Goshen at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Ohio, 1 p.m.

Ball St. at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

Sunday's Games

E. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.

W. Michigan at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.000201.000
Delaware St.00.00011.500
Howard00.00011.500
Morgan St.00.00011.500
Coppin St.00.00002.000
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00001.000
NC Central00.00002.000
SC State00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Appalachian St. 79, NC Central 74, OT

Delaware St. 104, Immaculata 67

Morgan St. 130, Penn St.-Greater Allegheny 49

Friday's Games

Howard at George Washington, 6 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Coppin St., 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

SC State at Tennessee St., Noon

Bryn Athyn at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

Morgan St. at VCU, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Gallaudet at Howard, Noon

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Illinois00.000201.000
Belmont00.000101.000
Bradley00.000101.000
Drake00.000101.000
Evansville00.000101.000
Ill.-Chicago00.000101.000
Indiana St.00.000101.000
Missouri St.00.000101.000
N. Iowa00.000101.000
Illinois St.00.00011.500
Murray St.00.00001.000
Valparaiso00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Illinois St. 54, E. Illinois 49

S. Illinois 61, Oklahoma St. 60

Friday's Games

Belmont at Furman, 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bradley at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ball St. at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

Evansville at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

Lindsey Wilson at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at Northwestern St., 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

S. Illinois at S. Indiana, 4 p.m.

W. Michigan at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wyoming00.000201.000
Colorado St.00.000101.000
Fresno St.00.000101.000
Nevada00.000101.000
New Mexico00.000101.000
San Diego St.00.000101.000
San Jose St.00.000101.000
UNLV00.000101.000
Utah St.00.000101.000
Air Force00.00001.000
Boise St.00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Wyoming 79, Nicholls 68

Friday's Games

Delaware at Air Force, 5 p.m.

Fresno St. vs. UC Santa Barbara at Santa Cruz, Calif., 5 p.m.

South Alabama at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Bradley at Utah St., 9 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

BYU at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Grand Canyon at Nevada, 4 p.m.

Bethesda at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at UNLV, 6 p.m.

Washington St. vs. Boise St. at Boise, Idaho, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

SE Louisiana at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. Francis (NY)00.000101.000
Wagner00.000101.000
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00011.500
Merrimack00.00011.500
Sacred Heart00.00011.500
CCSU00.00001.000
LIU00.00001.000
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00001.000
Stonehill00.00002.000

Thursday's Games

Merrimack 64, Clark 48

Rutgers 88, Sacred Heart 50

Quinnipiac 102, Stonehill 95

Friday's Games

CCSU at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Stonehill at Army, 1 p.m.

Wagner at La Salle, 3 p.m.

Hartford at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Quinnipiac at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Manhattan at Fairleigh Dickinson, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at St. Thomas (MN), 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you