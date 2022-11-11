All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Towson 67, UMass 55
William & Mary 116, Mid-Atlantic Christian 40
Friday's Games
Delaware at Air Force, 5 p.m.
Miami-Hamilton at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Iona at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Allen at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Elon vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., 8:30 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Virginia, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Regent at Hampton, 8 p.m.
Northeastern at Providence, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
NC A&T at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
Towson at Penn, 4 p.m.
William & Mary at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Rice 85, St. Thomas (Texas) 48
W. Kentucky 66, E. Kentucky 60
FIU 95, Florida National 74
Friday's Games
UAB vs. Toledo at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
FAU at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
UTSA at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Middle Tennessee at Winthrop, 4 p.m.
Kentucky St. at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
North Texas at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati 69, Cleveland St. 58
Friday's Games
Detroit at Boston College, 1 p.m.
Bowling Green at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Green Bay at Georgetown, 11 a.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Wright St. at Louisville, 1 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Ohio, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati Clermont at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Cardinal Stritch at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Oklahoma St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Hartford 85, Northern Vermont-Lyndon 43
Friday's Games
Chicago St. at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Hartford at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Colgate 77, Brown 68
Mass.-Lowell 89, Columbia 62
Cornell 114, SUNY-Delhi 57
Friday's Games
Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Harvard at Asheville, N.C., 6 p.m.
Bryant at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Penn at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Princeton at Navy, 8:30 p.m.
Yale vs. E. Washington at Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Mass. College at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Columbia at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Towson at Penn, 4 p.m.
Brown at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
MVSU vs. Yale at Honolulu, 7:30 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Quinnipiac 102, Stonehill 95
Friday's Games
Fairfield at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Coppin St., 7 p.m.
Iona at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
CCSU at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
St. Peter's at Seton Hall, Noon
Niagara at Bucknell, 4 p.m.
College of NJ at Rider, 4 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Marist, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Siena, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Quinnipiac at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Manhattan at Fairleigh Dickinson, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Kent St. 76, Baldwin Wallace 55
W. Michigan 99, Goshen 62
Marquette 97, Cent. Michigan 73
Friday's Games
UAB vs. Toledo at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Bowling Green at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Akron vs. Mississippi St. at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
E. Michigan vs. Michigan at Detroit, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
James Madison at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Goshen at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Ohio, 1 p.m.
Ball St. at Indiana St., 2 p.m.
Sunday's Games
E. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.
W. Michigan at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Appalachian St. 79, NC Central 74, OT
Delaware St. 104, Immaculata 67
Morgan St. 130, Penn St.-Greater Allegheny 49
Friday's Games
Howard at George Washington, 6 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Coppin St., 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
SC State at Tennessee St., Noon
Bryn Athyn at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
Morgan St. at VCU, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Gallaudet at Howard, Noon
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Illinois St. 54, E. Illinois 49
S. Illinois 61, Oklahoma St. 60
Friday's Games
Belmont at Furman, 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Bradley at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Ball St. at Indiana St., 2 p.m.
Evansville at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.
Lindsey Wilson at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Illinois St. at Northwestern St., 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
S. Illinois at S. Indiana, 4 p.m.
W. Michigan at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Thursday's Games
Wyoming 79, Nicholls 68
Friday's Games
Delaware at Air Force, 5 p.m.
Fresno St. vs. UC Santa Barbara at Santa Cruz, Calif., 5 p.m.
South Alabama at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Bradley at Utah St., 9 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.
BYU at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Grand Canyon at Nevada, 4 p.m.
Bethesda at San Jose St., 4 p.m.
Incarnate Word at UNLV, 6 p.m.
Washington St. vs. Boise St. at Boise, Idaho, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
SE Louisiana at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Thursday's Games
Merrimack 64, Clark 48
Rutgers 88, Sacred Heart 50
Quinnipiac 102, Stonehill 95
Friday's Games
CCSU at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Stonehill at Army, 1 p.m.
Wagner at La Salle, 3 p.m.
Hartford at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Quinnipiac at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Columbia at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Manhattan at Fairleigh Dickinson, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at St. Thomas (MN), 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.