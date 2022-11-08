All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Monday's Games
Mass.-Lowell 108, Fisher 43
Bryant 147, Thomas (Maine) 39
St. Peter's 73, NJIT 59
Towson 67, Albany (NY) 62
Vermont 80, Brown 65
Binghamton 87, Cazenovia 56
New Hampshire 79, Brandeis 47
Nebraska 79, Maine 66
Tulane 89, UMBC 67
Tuesday's Games
Albany (NY) at Immaculata, 5 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Mass.-Lowell at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Penn St.-York at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Monday's Games
Cincinnati 98, Chaminade 55
Wagner 76, Temple 73, OT
Houston 83, N. Colorado 36
SE Missouri 64, South Florida 61
UNC-Asheville 98, UCF 95, 2OT
Memphis 76, Vanderbilt 67
Wichita St. 79, Cent. Arkansas 55
SMU 77, Texas A&M Commerce 60
Tulane 89, UMBC 67
Tuesday's Games
Oregon St. 73, Tulsa 70
Mercer at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cleveland St. at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Villanova 81, La Salle 68
Davidson 87, Guilford 64
Dayton 73, Lindenwood (Mo.) 46
George Washington 85, Virginia St. 58
Quinnipiac 67, Rhode Island 62
Richmond 69, VMI 48
St. Bonaventure 71, St. Francis (Pa.) 58
VCU 73, Manhattan 56
Fordham 88, Dartmouth 74
UMass 94, CCSU 67
Auburn 70, George Mason 52
Loyola Chicago 88, Fairleigh Dickinson 82, OT
Saint Louis 91, Murray St. 68
Tuesday's Games
Montana at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Davidson at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Towson at UMass, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Clemson 80, The Citadel 69
Duke 71, Jacksonville 44
Stetson 83, Florida St. 74
Pittsburgh 80, UT Martin 58
Georgia Tech 93, Clayton St. 63
Miami 67, Lafayette 54
Boston College 79, Cornell 77
NC State 99, Austin Peay 50
Syracuse 90, Lehigh 72
Wake Forest 71, Fairfield 59
North Carolina 69, UNC-Wilmington 56
Virginia 73, NC Central 61
Virginia Tech 95, Delaware St. 57
Wednesday's Games
Bellarmine at Louisville, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Lehigh at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
Radford at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Monday's Games
Duke 71, Jacksonville 44
Stetson 83, Florida St. 74
Kennesaw St. 99, LaGrange 56
Liberty 104, Regent 38
North Alabama 108, Oakwood 51
Queens (NC) 83, Marshall 82
E. Kentucky 137, Miami (OH)-Middletown 52
NC State 99, Austin Peay 50
Wichita St. 79, Cent. Arkansas 55
Gonzaga 104, North Florida 63
Jacksonville St. 111, Shorter 48
Florida Gulf Coast 74, Southern Cal 61
Wednesday's Games
Lipscomb at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
Bellarmine at Louisville, 9 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Clinton College at Queens (NC), Noon
W. Kentucky at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Johnson at Stetson, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Monday's Games
Baylor 117, MVSU 53
West Virginia 76, Mount St. Mary's 58
Iowa St. 88, IUPUI 39
Kansas 89, Omaha 64
Sam Houston St. 52, Oklahoma 51
TCU 73, Ark.-Pine Bluff 72
Kansas St. 93, Texas Rio Grande Valley 59
Oklahoma St. 77, Texas-Arlington 66
Texas 72, UTEP 57
Texas Tech 73, Northwestern St. 49
Thursday's Games
N. Dakota St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.
S. Illinois at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Houston Christian at Texas, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Butler 89, New Orleans 53
Villanova 81, La Salle 68
St. John's 97, Merrimack 72
UConn 85, Stonehill 54
Xavier 96, Morgan St. 73
DePaul 72, Loyola (Md.) 66
Creighton 72, St. Thomas (MN) 60
Marquette 79, Radford 69
Tuesday's Games
Rider at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
Coppin St. at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cent. Michigan at Marquette, 8 p.m.
North Dakota at Creighton, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Monday's Games
Denver 68, Idaho 63
Michigan St. 73, N. Arizona 55
Houston 83, N. Colorado 36
BYU 60, Idaho St. 56
Grand Canyon 60, Montana St. 54
Santa Clara 84, E. Washington 72
Washington 69, Weber St. 52
UCLA 76, Sacramento St. 50
Tuesday's Games
Montana at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
N. Arizona at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Walla Walla at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Westcliff at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
W. Colorado at Weber St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Monday's Games
Penn St. 93, Winthrop 68
Presbyterian 76, Piedmont International 42
SC-Upstate 90, Brevard 42
Campbell 79, St. Augustines 62
Charleston Southern 83, Toccoa Falls 52
High Point 109, Pfeiffer 71
UNC-Asheville 98, UCF 95, 2OT
Alabama 75, Longwood 54
Marquette 79, Radford 69
Colorado St. 65, Gardner-Webb 63
Wednesday's Games
Piedmont at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Charleston Southern at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.
Presbyterian at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Radford at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Michigan 75, Fort Wayne 56
Indiana 88, Morehead St. 53
Iowa 89, Bethune-Cookman 58
Maryland 71, Niagara 49
Michigan St. 73, N. Arizona 55
Ohio St. 91, Robert Morris 53
Penn St. 93, Winthrop 68
Rutgers 75, Columbia 35
Nebraska 79, Maine 66
Northwestern 85, Chicago St. 54
Wisconsin 85, South Dakota 59
Illinois 87, E. Illinois 57
Minnesota 61, W. Michigan 60
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Charleston Southern at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Omaha at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Monday's Games
Colorado 82, UC Riverside 66
CS Bakersfield 68, San Diego Christian 35
CS Northridge 90, La Sierra 55
Long Beach St. 79, Cal Baptist 64
Cal Poly 94, Bethesda 59
San Diego St. 80, Cal St.-Fullerton 57
UC Irvine 96, Chapman 50
Seattle 85, UC San Diego 71
UC Santa Barbara 75, San Francisco St. 59
UC Davis 75, California 65
Wednesday's Games
Cal Maritime at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
UC Riverside at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
