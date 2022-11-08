All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Binghamton00.000101.000
Bryant00.000101.000
Mass.-Lowell00.000101.000
New Hampshire00.000101.000
Vermont00.000101.000
Albany (NY)00.00001.000
Maine00.00001.000
NJIT00.00001.000
UMBC00.00001.000

Monday's Games

Mass.-Lowell 108, Fisher 43

Bryant 147, Thomas (Maine) 39

St. Peter's 73, NJIT 59

Towson 67, Albany (NY) 62

Vermont 80, Brown 65

Binghamton 87, Cazenovia 56

New Hampshire 79, Brandeis 47

Nebraska 79, Maine 66

Tulane 89, UMBC 67

Tuesday's Games

Albany (NY) at Immaculata, 5 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Mass.-Lowell at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Penn St.-York at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cincinnati00.000101.000
Houston00.000101.000
Memphis00.000101.000
SMU00.000101.000
Tulane00.000101.000
Wichita St.00.000101.000
East Carolina00.00000.000
South Florida00.00001.000
Temple00.00001.000
Tulsa00.00001.000
UCF00.00001.000

Monday's Games

Cincinnati 98, Chaminade 55

Wagner 76, Temple 73, OT

Houston 83, N. Colorado 36

SE Missouri 64, South Florida 61

UNC-Asheville 98, UCF 95, 2OT

Memphis 76, Vanderbilt 67

Wichita St. 79, Cent. Arkansas 55

SMU 77, Texas A&M Commerce 60

Tulane 89, UMBC 67

Tuesday's Games

Oregon St. 73, Tulsa 70

Mercer at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland St. at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson00.000101.000
Dayton00.000101.000
Fordham00.000101.000
George Washington00.000101.000
Loyola Chicago00.000101.000
Richmond00.000101.000
Saint Louis00.000101.000
St. Bonaventure00.000101.000
UMass00.000101.000
VCU00.000101.000
Duquesne00.00000.000
George Mason00.00001.000
La Salle00.00001.000
Rhode Island00.00001.000
Saint Joseph's00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Villanova 81, La Salle 68

Davidson 87, Guilford 64

Dayton 73, Lindenwood (Mo.) 46

George Washington 85, Virginia St. 58

Quinnipiac 67, Rhode Island 62

Richmond 69, VMI 48

St. Bonaventure 71, St. Francis (Pa.) 58

VCU 73, Manhattan 56

Fordham 88, Dartmouth 74

UMass 94, CCSU 67

Auburn 70, George Mason 52

Loyola Chicago 88, Fairleigh Dickinson 82, OT

Saint Louis 91, Murray St. 68

Tuesday's Games

Montana at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Davidson at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Towson at UMass, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boston College00.000101.000
Clemson00.000101.000
Duke00.000101.000
Georgia Tech00.000101.000
Miami00.000101.000
NC State00.000101.000
North Carolina00.000101.000
Pittsburgh00.000101.000
Syracuse00.000101.000
Virginia00.000101.000
Virginia Tech00.000101.000
Wake Forest00.000101.000
Florida St.00.00001.000
Louisville00.00000.000
Notre Dame00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Clemson 80, The Citadel 69

Duke 71, Jacksonville 44

Stetson 83, Florida St. 74

Pittsburgh 80, UT Martin 58

Georgia Tech 93, Clayton St. 63

Miami 67, Lafayette 54

Boston College 79, Cornell 77

NC State 99, Austin Peay 50

Syracuse 90, Lehigh 72

Wake Forest 71, Fairfield 59

North Carolina 69, UNC-Wilmington 56

Virginia 73, NC Central 61

Virginia Tech 95, Delaware St. 57

Wednesday's Games

Bellarmine at Louisville, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Lehigh at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

Radford at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kennesaw St.00.000201.000
E. Kentucky00.000101.000
Florida Gulf Coast00.000101.000
Jacksonville St.00.000101.000
Liberty00.000101.000
North Alabama00.000101.000
Queens (NC)00.000101.000
Stetson00.000101.000
Austin Peay00.00001.000
Bellarmine00.00000.000
Cent. Arkansas00.00001.000
Jacksonville00.00001.000
Lipscomb00.00000.000
North Florida00.00001.000

Monday's Games

Duke 71, Jacksonville 44

Stetson 83, Florida St. 74

Kennesaw St. 99, LaGrange 56

Liberty 104, Regent 38

North Alabama 108, Oakwood 51

Queens (NC) 83, Marshall 82

E. Kentucky 137, Miami (OH)-Middletown 52

NC State 99, Austin Peay 50

Wichita St. 79, Cent. Arkansas 55

Gonzaga 104, North Florida 63

Jacksonville St. 111, Shorter 48

Florida Gulf Coast 74, Southern Cal 61

Wednesday's Games

Lipscomb at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

Bellarmine at Louisville, 9 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Clinton College at Queens (NC), Noon

W. Kentucky at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Johnson at Stetson, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor00.000101.000
Iowa St.00.000101.000
Kansas00.000101.000
Kansas St.00.000101.000
Oklahoma St.00.000101.000
TCU00.000101.000
Texas00.000101.000
Texas Tech00.000101.000
West Virginia00.000101.000
Oklahoma00.00001.000

Monday's Games

Baylor 117, MVSU 53

West Virginia 76, Mount St. Mary's 58

Iowa St. 88, IUPUI 39

Kansas 89, Omaha 64

Sam Houston St. 52, Oklahoma 51

TCU 73, Ark.-Pine Bluff 72

Kansas St. 93, Texas Rio Grande Valley 59

Oklahoma St. 77, Texas-Arlington 66

Texas 72, UTEP 57

Texas Tech 73, Northwestern St. 49

Thursday's Games

N. Dakota St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.

S. Illinois at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Houston Christian at Texas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Butler00.000101.000
Creighton00.000101.000
DePaul00.000101.000
Marquette00.000101.000
St. John's00.000101.000
UConn00.000101.000
Villanova00.000101.000
Xavier00.000101.000
Georgetown00.00000.000
Providence00.00000.000
Seton Hall00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Butler 89, New Orleans 53

Villanova 81, La Salle 68

St. John's 97, Merrimack 72

UConn 85, Stonehill 54

Xavier 96, Morgan St. 73

DePaul 72, Loyola (Md.) 66

Creighton 72, St. Thomas (MN) 60

Marquette 79, Radford 69

Tuesday's Games

Rider at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Coppin St. at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cent. Michigan at Marquette, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at Creighton, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington00.00001.000
Idaho00.00001.000
Idaho St.00.00001.000
Montana00.00000.000
Montana St.00.00001.000
N. Arizona00.00001.000
N. Colorado00.00001.000
Portland St.00.00000.000
Sacramento St.00.00001.000
Weber St.00.00001.000

Monday's Games

Denver 68, Idaho 63

Michigan St. 73, N. Arizona 55

Houston 83, N. Colorado 36

BYU 60, Idaho St. 56

Grand Canyon 60, Montana St. 54

Santa Clara 84, E. Washington 72

Washington 69, Weber St. 52

UCLA 76, Sacramento St. 50

Tuesday's Games

Montana at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N. Arizona at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Walla Walla at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Westcliff at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

W. Colorado at Weber St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.000101.000
Charleston Southern00.000101.000
High Point00.000101.000
Presbyterian00.000101.000
SC-Upstate00.000101.000
UNC-Asheville00.000101.000
Gardner-Webb00.00001.000
Longwood00.00001.000
Radford00.00001.000
Winthrop00.00001.000

Monday's Games

Penn St. 93, Winthrop 68

Presbyterian 76, Piedmont International 42

SC-Upstate 90, Brevard 42

Campbell 79, St. Augustines 62

Charleston Southern 83, Toccoa Falls 52

High Point 109, Pfeiffer 71

UNC-Asheville 98, UCF 95, 2OT

Alabama 75, Longwood 54

Marquette 79, Radford 69

Colorado St. 65, Gardner-Webb 63

Wednesday's Games

Piedmont at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Charleston Southern at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Radford at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Illinois00.000101.000
Indiana00.000101.000
Iowa00.000101.000
Maryland00.000101.000
Michigan00.000101.000
Michigan St.00.000101.000
Minnesota00.000101.000
Nebraska00.000101.000
Northwestern00.000101.000
Ohio St.00.000101.000
Penn St.00.000101.000
Rutgers00.000101.000
Wisconsin00.000101.000
Purdue00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Michigan 75, Fort Wayne 56

Indiana 88, Morehead St. 53

Iowa 89, Bethune-Cookman 58

Maryland 71, Niagara 49

Michigan St. 73, N. Arizona 55

Ohio St. 91, Robert Morris 53

Penn St. 93, Winthrop 68

Rutgers 75, Columbia 35

Nebraska 79, Maine 66

Northwestern 85, Chicago St. 54

Wisconsin 85, South Dakota 59

Illinois 87, E. Illinois 57

Minnesota 61, W. Michigan 60

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Charleston Southern at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Omaha at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
CS Bakersfield00.000101.000
CS Northridge00.000101.000
Cal Poly00.000101.000
Long Beach St.00.000101.000
UC Davis00.000101.000
UC Irvine00.000101.000
UC Santa Barbara00.000101.000
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00001.000
Hawaii00.00000.000
UC Riverside00.00001.000
UC San Diego00.00001.000

Monday's Games

Colorado 82, UC Riverside 66

CS Bakersfield 68, San Diego Christian 35

CS Northridge 90, La Sierra 55

Long Beach St. 79, Cal Baptist 64

Cal Poly 94, Bethesda 59

San Diego St. 80, Cal St.-Fullerton 57

UC Irvine 96, Chapman 50

Seattle 85, UC San Diego 71

UC Santa Barbara 75, San Francisco St. 59

UC Davis 75, California 65

Wednesday's Games

Cal Maritime at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

UC Riverside at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

