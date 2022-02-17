All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington122.857187.720
Towson103.769197.731
Hofstra104.714189.667
Delaware85.615179.654
Drexel77.5001212.500
Coll. of Charleston66.5001410.583
James Madison59.3571411.560
Elon59.357819.296
William & Mary410.286522.185
Northeastern113.071718.280

Thursday's Games

Towson at UNC-Wilmington, 6 p.m.

James Madison at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Elon, 7 p.m.

Drexel at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Northeastern at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Towson at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.

Drexel at Elon, 4 p.m.

Delaware at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
North Texas111.917184.818
UAB93.750196.760
Louisiana Tech93.750186.750
UTEP75.5831410.583
Rice66.5001410.583
Southern Miss.110.091618.250
UTSA112.077818.308

CONFERENCE USA East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee83.727177.708
FAU84.6671510.600
W. Kentucky76.5381511.577
Charlotte66.5001311.542
Old Dominion57.4171015.400
FIU48.3331411.560
Marshall210.167916.360

Thursday's Games

North Texas at FAU, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at FIU, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

UTSA at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Rice at UAB, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UTEP at Southern Miss., 1 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at FAU, 4 p.m.

North Texas at UAB, 4 p.m.

Rice at FIU, 7 p.m.

UTSA at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.134.765177.708
Oakland114.733188.692
N. Kentucky115.6881510.600
Wright St.126.6671512.556
Fort Wayne116.6471610.615
Youngstown St.107.5881611.593
Detroit76.5381013.435
Ill.-Chicago69.4001014.417
Milwaukee711.389918.333
Robert Morris512.294719.269
Green Bay313.188421.160
IUPUI013.000222.083

Thursday's Games

IUPUI at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

N. Kentucky at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Wright St. at Oakland, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

IUPUI at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale81.889149.609
Penn82.8001112.478
Princeton72.778175.773
Cornell55.500138.619
Brown46.4001213.480
Harvard36.3331110.524
Dartmouth27.222515.250
Columbia19.100418.182

Friday's Games

Princeton at Brown, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Penn at Yale, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Penn at Brown, 6 p.m.

Columbia at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona132.867215.808
Siena94.692129.571
St. Peter's95.6431110.524
Monmouth (NJ)86.571169.640
Quinnipiac78.4671211.522
Rider68.4291014.417
Manhattan69.4001311.542
Fairfield69.4001214.462
Marist69.4001113.458
Niagara69.4001113.458
Canisius411.267818.308

Wednesday's Games

Manhattan 74, Fairfield 67

Friday's Games

St. Peter's at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Rider at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Marist at Siena, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Niagara at Canisius, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio132.867224.846
Toledo123.800206.769
Kent St.114.733169.640
Buffalo84.667148.636
Akron95.643168.667
Ball St.68.4291114.440
Cent. Michigan57.417617.261
Miami (Ohio)59.3571114.440
Bowling Green510.3331214.462
N. Illinois49.308716.304
E. Michigan410.286916.360
W. Michigan213.133620.231

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at E. Michigan, Noon

N. Illinois at Akron, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ohio at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Akron at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.

W. Michigan at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.81.889175.773
NC Central62.7501311.542
Howard63.6671310.565
SC State54.5561312.520
Coppin St.45.444519.208
Morgan St.35.375812.400
Md.-Eastern Shore36.333812.400
Delaware St.09.000220.091

Saturday's Games

Morgan St. vs. Howard at Cleveland, 2 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at NC Central, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at SC State, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago113.786205.800
Missouri St.114.733208.714
N. Iowa114.7331510.600
Drake95.643189.667
Bradley96.6001512.556
S. Illinois78.4671413.519
Indiana St.410.2861115.423
Valparaiso410.2861115.423
Illinois St.410.2861116.407
Evansville212.143619.240

Wednesday's Games

Drake 73, Evansville 51

Loyola Chicago 71, Valparaiso 69

Saturday's Games

S. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Illinois St. at Bradley, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Drake at Loyola Chicago, 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.112.846206.769
Wyoming102.833214.840
Colorado St.103.769203.870
San Diego St.83.727166.727
Fresno St.65.545168.667
UNLV66.5001411.560
Utah St.68.4291512.556
Nevada58.3851113.458
New Mexico38.2731114.440
Air Force310.2311014.417
San Jose St.013.000718.280

Wednesday's Games

Boise St. 85, Air Force 59

UNLV at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Nevada at San Jose St., 12 a.m.

Saturday's Games

Air Force at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Utah St. at Boise St., 6 p.m.

Colorado St. at UNLV, 8 p.m.

San Diego St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner111.917173.850
Bryant112.846159.625
Mount St. Mary's84.6671212.500
LIU86.5711113.458
Merrimack67.4621115.423
St. Francis (NY)59.357817.320
Sacred Heart48.333817.320
CCSU49.308719.269
St. Francis (Pa.)410.286817.320
Fairleigh Dickinson38.273318.143

Thursday's Games

CCSU at Bryant, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

LIU at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at Bryant, 1 p.m.

CCSU at Wagner, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Merrimack, 3 p.m.

LIU at Mount St. Mary's, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.1401.000242.923
Belmont122.857225.815
Morehead St.123.800208.714
SE Missouri67.4621115.423
Austin Peay68.4291014.417
Tennessee St.59.3571016.385
Tennessee Tech49.308719.269
UT Martin411.267819.296
SIU-Edwardsville310.231917.346
E. Illinois310.231521.192

Wednesday's Games

Morehead St. 68, UT Martin 60

Thursday's Games

Austin Peay at Murray St., 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Belmont, 8 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

SE Missouri at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 4 p.m.

Murray St. at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Belmont, 5 p.m.

