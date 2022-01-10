All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|William & Mary
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|12
|.200
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Drexel
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Delaware
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Towson
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Coll. of Charleston
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Hofstra
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Elon
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|James Madison
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Northeastern
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
Sunday's Games
Coll. of Charleston 65, Elon 61
Hofstra 87, James Madison 80
Towson 70, Northeastern 67
William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Hofstra at Towson, 5 p.m.
William & Mary at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Elon at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Elon at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|FAU
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|UAB
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|North Texas
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|4
|.692
|Rice
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|W. Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Southern Miss.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|9
|.357
|UTEP
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|FIU
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Marshall
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|UTSA
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Oakland
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Detroit
|3
|0
|1.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Wright St.
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|7
|.533
|Youngstown St.
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Fort Wayne
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|Milwaukee
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|11
|.313
|N. Kentucky
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|8
|.385
|Green Bay
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|12
|.143
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Robert Morris
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
|IUPUI
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
Sunday's Games
Fort Wayne 76, Robert Morris 70
Cleveland St. 86, Youngstown St. 80, OT
Oakland 86, Milwaukee 65
Monday's Games
Wright St. at N. Kentucky, ppd.
Ill.-Chicago at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Penn
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|11
|.313
|Dartmouth
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|9
|.308
|Columbia
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|10
|.286
|Cornell
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Brown
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|9
|.500
|Harvard
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
Sunday's Games
Yale at Harvard, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Northern Vermont-Johnson at Dartmouth, ppd.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Siena
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|6
|.455
|Quinnipiac
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Fairfield
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|St. Peter's
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|Marist
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|7
|.500
|Rider
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Niagara
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|7
|.462
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Sunday's Games
Niagara 76, Quinnipiac 66
St. Peter's at Manhattan, ppd.
Rider 79, Marist 75
Iona at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.
Siena 69, Fairfield 62
Tuesday's Games
Quinnipiac at Canisius, 2 p.m.
Iona at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Toledo
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Ball St.
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|7
|.500
|Kent St.
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|Akron
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|E. Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|11
|.154
|Bowling Green
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Buffalo
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|6
|.538
|W. Michigan
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|N. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
Tuesday's Games
Ball St. at Akron, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Toledo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coppin St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|14
|.125
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|SC State
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
Monday's Games
Coppin St. at NC Central, ppd.
Delaware St. at Norfolk St., ppd.
Morgan St. at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|S. Illinois
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|N. Iowa
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|7
|.500
|Drake
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Missouri St.
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Indiana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Illinois St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Valparaiso
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|Bradley
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|Evansville
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
Sunday's Games
Evansville at Illinois St., ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Indiana St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
Valparaiso at Loyola Chicago, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Evansville at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Illinois St. at Drake, 8 p.m.
S. Illinois at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Nevada
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Colorado St.
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|1
|.917
|Utah St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Air Force
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Fresno St.
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UNLV
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|New Mexico
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
Tuesday's Games
San Jose St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
New Mexico at UNLV, 11 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Utah St. at Colorado St., 8 p.m.
San Diego St. at Wyoming, 10 p.m.
Boise St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Merrimack
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|8
|.529
|Bryant
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|8
|.467
|LIU
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|9
|.357
|CCSU
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|12
|.143
|Mount St. Mary's
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|Sacred Heart
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|12
|.294
|St. Francis (NY)
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Belmont
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Morehead St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|UT Martin
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|9
|.400
|Tennessee St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|SE Missouri
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|11
|.353
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Austin Peay
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|E. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Wednesday's Games
UT Martin at Morehead St., 7 p.m.