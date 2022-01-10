All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
William & Mary201.000312.200
UNC-Wilmington101.00075.583
Drexel101.00065.545
Delaware11.500105.667
Towson11.500105.667
Coll. of Charleston11.50095.643
Hofstra11.50096.600
Elon11.500411.267
James Madison01.00093.750
Northeastern03.00068.429

Sunday's Games

Coll. of Charleston 65, Elon 61

Hofstra 87, James Madison 80

Towson 70, Northeastern 67

William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Hofstra at Towson, 5 p.m.

William & Mary at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Elon at UNC-Wilmington, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Elon at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Louisiana Tech401.000133.813
FAU101.00086.571
Old Dominion101.00068.429
UAB31.750134.765
North Texas21.66794.692
Rice21.66795.643
W. Kentucky11.50096.600
Southern Miss.11.50059.357
UTEP12.33387.533
FIU02.000105.667
Middle Tennessee02.00096.600
Charlotte00.00075.583
Marshall02.00078.467
UTSA03.00079.438

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.601.000103.769
Oakland501.000114.733
Detroit301.00057.417
Wright St.51.83387.533
Youngstown St.33.50097.563
Fort Wayne33.50077.500
Milwaukee34.429511.313
N. Kentucky13.25058.385
Green Bay14.200212.143
Ill.-Chicago03.00048.333
Robert Morris06.000213.133
IUPUI03.000111.083

Sunday's Games

Fort Wayne 76, Robert Morris 70

Cleveland St. 86, Youngstown St. 80, OT

Oakland 86, Milwaukee 65

Monday's Games

Wright St. at N. Kentucky, ppd.

Ill.-Chicago at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton201.000123.800
Penn21.667511.313
Dartmouth11.50049.308
Columbia11.500410.286
Cornell12.33395.643
Brown12.33399.500
Harvard01.00085.615
Yale00.00068.429

Sunday's Games

Yale at Harvard, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Northern Vermont-Johnson at Dartmouth, ppd.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona301.000113.786
Monmouth (NJ)201.000103.769
Siena21.66756.455
Quinnipiac22.50075.583
Fairfield22.50087.533
Manhattan11.50083.727
St. Peter's11.50036.333
Marist23.40077.500
Rider12.33358.385
Niagara13.25067.462
Canisius02.00049.308

Sunday's Games

Niagara 76, Quinnipiac 66

St. Peter's at Manhattan, ppd.

Rider 79, Marist 75

Iona at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.

Siena 69, Fairfield 62

Tuesday's Games

Quinnipiac at Canisius, 2 p.m.

Iona at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio301.000122.857
Toledo31.750114.733
Ball St.21.66777.500
Kent St.22.50077.500
Akron11.50084.667
Miami (Ohio)11.50076.538
E. Michigan11.50067.462
Cent. Michigan11.500211.154
Bowling Green12.33386.571
Buffalo12.33376.538
W. Michigan03.000410.286
N. Illinois01.00038.273

Tuesday's Games

Ball St. at Akron, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Toledo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coppin St.101.000214.125
Norfolk St.00.00094.692
Howard00.00066.500
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00056.455
SC State01.00079.438
Morgan St.00.00057.417
NC Central00.00069.400
Delaware St.00.000211.154

Monday's Games

Coppin St. at NC Central, ppd.

Delaware St. at Norfolk St., ppd.

Morgan St. at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Delaware St. at Norfolk St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago201.000112.846
S. Illinois201.00095.643
N. Iowa31.75077.500
Drake21.667115.688
Missouri St.22.500116.647
Indiana St.11.50086.571
Illinois St.11.50087.533
Valparaiso13.25088.500
Bradley13.25079.438
Evansville03.000410.286

Sunday's Games

Evansville at Illinois St., ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Indiana St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Valparaiso at Loyola Chicago, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Evansville at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at Drake, 8 p.m.

S. Illinois at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Diego St.201.000103.769
Boise St.101.000104.714
Nevada101.00075.583
Colorado St.11.500111.917
Utah St.11.500105.667
Air Force11.50085.615
Wyoming00.000112.846
Fresno St.01.000104.714
San Jose St.00.00075.583
UNLV01.00086.571
New Mexico02.00078.467

Tuesday's Games

San Jose St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

New Mexico at UNLV, 11 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Utah St. at Colorado St., 8 p.m.

San Diego St. at Wyoming, 10 p.m.

Boise St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner401.000102.833
Merrimack401.00098.529
Bryant31.75078.467
LIU22.50059.357
CCSU22.500512.294
Fairleigh Dickinson22.500212.143
Mount St. Mary's13.250511.313
Sacred Heart13.250512.294
St. Francis (NY)13.250411.267
St. Francis (Pa.)04.000411.267

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.201.000122.857
Belmont201.000123.800
Morehead St.201.000105.667
UT Martin21.66769.400
Tennessee St.11.50068.429
SE Missouri13.250611.353
SIU-Edwardsville01.00068.429
Austin Peay03.00049.308
Tennessee Tech00.000310.231
E. Illinois01.000212.143

Wednesday's Games

UT Martin at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

