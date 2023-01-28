All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston901.000211.955
Towson72.778157.682
Hofstra72.778148.636
UNC-Wilmington73.700176.739
Drexel63.667129.571
NC A&T64.6001112.478
William & Mary45.444913.409
Northeastern45.444812.400
Stony Brook35.375714.333
Delaware36.3331111.500
Hampton27.222516.238
Elon08.000219.095
Monmouth (NJ)08.000120.048

Saturday's Games

Northeastern at Delaware, Noon

Monmouth (NJ) at NC A&T, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.

Drexel at Elon, 4 p.m.

Stony Brook at Hampton, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Towson, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU1001.000201.952
North Texas83.727175.773
Rice63.667155.750
Middle Tennessee64.600138.619
UAB55.500147.667
UTEP45.444119.550
Charlotte46.400138.619
Louisiana Tech46.4001110.524
FIU46.4001011.476
W. Kentucky37.3001110.524
UTSA110.091715.318

Saturday's Games

UAB at Rice, 3 p.m.

W. Kentucky at FAU, 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 4 p.m.

UTEP at North Texas, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at FIU, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
N. Kentucky92.818148.636
Youngstown St.83.727166.727
Milwaukee83.727147.667
Cleveland St.83.727139.591
Oakland74.636913.409
Fort Wayne66.500149.609
Wright St.56.4551210.545
Robert Morris56.4551012.455
Detroit47.364814.364
Green Bay110.091220.091
IUPUI011.000319.136

Friday's Games

Cleveland St. 79, Fort Wayne 74

Robert Morris 85, Detroit 77

Youngstown St. 77, Oakland 73

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at N. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Green Bay at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oakland at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

IUPUI at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.00.000517.227
Hartford00.000517.227

Saturday's Games

Aurora at Chicago St., 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago St. at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton51.833145.737
Cornell42.667145.737
Yale33.500136.684
Harvard33.500128.600
Brown33.500109.526
Dartmouth33.500713.350
Penn24.3331011.476
Columbia15.167615.286

Saturday's Games

Brown at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Columbia at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.

Harvard at Penn, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Siena82.800147.667
Rider73.700109.526
Quinnipiac63.667155.750
Iona63.667137.650
Fairfield64.6001010.500
Niagara65.545119.550
Manhattan46.400613.316
Marist37.300712.368
Mount St. Mary's37.300714.333
Canisius37.300514.263
St. Peter's38.273812.400

Friday's Games

Rider 68, Marist 52

Niagara 68, Manhattan 62

Siena 70, Iona 53

Saturday's Games

St. Peter's at Mount St. Mary's, 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Manhattan at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Iona, 1 p.m.

Rider at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Siena at Marist, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.71.875174.810
Akron61.857146.700
Toledo52.714146.700
Ball St.43.571137.650
Bowling Green43.5711010.500
N. Illinois43.571812.400
Buffalo44.5001011.476
Ohio34.429119.550
Cent. Michigan25.286713.350
W. Michigan25.286614.300
Miami (Ohio)16.143713.350
E. Michigan16.143416.200

Friday's Games

Kent St. 74, Buffalo 68

Saturday's Games

Ohio at Akron, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Toledo, 2 p.m.

E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Md.-Eastern Shore41.800118.579
Morgan St.41.800119.550
Howard41.8001210.545
Norfolk St.32.600137.650
NC Central32.600109.526
Coppin St.14.200616.273
Delaware St.14.200216.111
SC State05.000318.143

Saturday's Games

Morgan St. at Delaware St., 4 p.m.

Coppin St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

SC State at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

NC Central at Howard, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

NC Central at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

Delaware St. at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.

SC State at Howard, 7:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Illinois92.818175.773
Belmont92.818166.727
N. Iowa83.727129.571
Drake74.636166.727
Bradley74.636148.636
Missouri St.74.6361110.524
Indiana St.65.545139.591
Murray St.65.5451110.524
Valparaiso38.273913.409
Illinois St.38.273814.364
Ill.-Chicago110.091913.409
Evansville011.000418.182

Saturday's Games

N. Iowa at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at Murray St., 2 p.m.

Evansville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Drake at Belmont, 3 p.m.

Bradley at Ill.-Chicago, 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Diego St.71.875164.800
Boise St.62.750165.762
Nevada62.750165.762
New Mexico63.667193.864
Utah St.53.625165.762
San Jose St.44.500138.619
Fresno St.35.375712.368
Air Force36.3331210.545
UNLV26.250137.650
Colorado St.26.2501011.476
Wyoming17.125614.300

Friday's Games

New Mexico 81, Air Force 73

Saturday's Games

Utah St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at Boise St., 8 p.m.

San Jose St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fairleigh Dickinson62.7501310.565
St. Francis (Pa.)52.714812.400
Stonehill53.625914.391
Merrimack53.625715.318
Wagner44.500118.579
Sacred Heart44.5001112.478
St. Francis (NY)35.3751011.476
CCSU35.375517.227
LIU18.111318.143

Saturday's Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Stonehill, 2 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Merrimack, 3 p.m.

LIU at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you