All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|9
|0
|1.000
|21
|1
|.955
|Towson
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|7
|.682
|Hofstra
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|8
|.636
|UNC-Wilmington
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|6
|.739
|Drexel
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|9
|.571
|NC A&T
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|12
|.478
|William & Mary
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|13
|.409
|Northeastern
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|12
|.400
|Stony Brook
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|14
|.333
|Delaware
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|11
|.500
|Hampton
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|16
|.238
|Elon
|0
|8
|.000
|2
|19
|.095
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|8
|.000
|1
|20
|.048
Saturday's Games
Northeastern at Delaware, Noon
Monmouth (NJ) at NC A&T, 2 p.m.
Hofstra at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.
Drexel at Elon, 4 p.m.
Stony Brook at Hampton, 4 p.m.
William & Mary at Towson, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|10
|0
|1.000
|20
|1
|.952
|North Texas
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|5
|.773
|Rice
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|5
|.750
|Middle Tennessee
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|UAB
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|UTEP
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|9
|.550
|Charlotte
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|8
|.619
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|10
|.524
|FIU
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|11
|.476
|W. Kentucky
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|10
|.524
|UTSA
|1
|10
|.091
|7
|15
|.318
Saturday's Games
UAB at Rice, 3 p.m.
W. Kentucky at FAU, 4 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 4 p.m.
UTEP at North Texas, 6 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at FIU, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Kentucky
|9
|2
|.818
|14
|8
|.636
|Youngstown St.
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|6
|.727
|Milwaukee
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|7
|.667
|Cleveland St.
|8
|3
|.727
|13
|9
|.591
|Oakland
|7
|4
|.636
|9
|13
|.409
|Fort Wayne
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|Wright St.
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|10
|.545
|Robert Morris
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|12
|.455
|Detroit
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|14
|.364
|Green Bay
|1
|10
|.091
|2
|20
|.091
|IUPUI
|0
|11
|.000
|3
|19
|.136
Friday's Games
Cleveland St. 79, Fort Wayne 74
Robert Morris 85, Detroit 77
Youngstown St. 77, Oakland 73
Saturday's Games
Milwaukee at N. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Green Bay at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Oakland at Robert Morris, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
IUPUI at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|17
|.227
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|17
|.227
Saturday's Games
Aurora at Chicago St., 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Chicago St. at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Cornell
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Yale
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Harvard
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|Brown
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Dartmouth
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|13
|.350
|Penn
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|Columbia
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|15
|.286
Saturday's Games
Brown at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Columbia at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.
Harvard at Penn, 2 p.m.
Princeton at Yale, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|7
|.667
|Rider
|7
|3
|.700
|10
|9
|.526
|Quinnipiac
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|5
|.750
|Iona
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Fairfield
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|10
|.500
|Niagara
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|9
|.550
|Manhattan
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|13
|.316
|Marist
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|12
|.368
|Mount St. Mary's
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|14
|.333
|Canisius
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|14
|.263
|St. Peter's
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|12
|.400
Friday's Games
Rider 68, Marist 52
Niagara 68, Manhattan 62
Siena 70, Iona 53
Saturday's Games
St. Peter's at Mount St. Mary's, 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Manhattan at Canisius, 1 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Iona, 1 p.m.
Rider at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
Siena at Marist, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|4
|.810
|Akron
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|6
|.700
|Toledo
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Ball St.
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|7
|.650
|Bowling Green
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|10
|.500
|N. Illinois
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|12
|.400
|Buffalo
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|Ohio
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|9
|.550
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|13
|.350
|W. Michigan
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|14
|.300
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|13
|.350
|E. Michigan
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|16
|.200
Friday's Games
Kent St. 74, Buffalo 68
Saturday's Games
Ohio at Akron, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Toledo, 2 p.m.
E. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|8
|.579
|Morgan St.
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|9
|.550
|Howard
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|10
|.545
|Norfolk St.
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|7
|.650
|NC Central
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|9
|.526
|Coppin St.
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|16
|.273
|Delaware St.
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|16
|.111
|SC State
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|18
|.143
Saturday's Games
Morgan St. at Delaware St., 4 p.m.
Coppin St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
SC State at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.
NC Central at Howard, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
NC Central at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
Delaware St. at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.
SC State at Howard, 7:30 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Illinois
|9
|2
|.818
|17
|5
|.773
|Belmont
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|6
|.727
|N. Iowa
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|9
|.571
|Drake
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|6
|.727
|Bradley
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|8
|.636
|Missouri St.
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|10
|.524
|Indiana St.
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|9
|.591
|Murray St.
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|10
|.524
|Valparaiso
|3
|8
|.273
|9
|13
|.409
|Illinois St.
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|14
|.364
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|10
|.091
|9
|13
|.409
|Evansville
|0
|11
|.000
|4
|18
|.182
Saturday's Games
N. Iowa at Indiana St., 2 p.m.
Missouri St. at Murray St., 2 p.m.
Evansville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Drake at Belmont, 3 p.m.
Bradley at Ill.-Chicago, 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|4
|.800
|Boise St.
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|Nevada
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|5
|.762
|New Mexico
|6
|3
|.667
|19
|3
|.864
|Utah St.
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|5
|.762
|San Jose St.
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Fresno St.
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|Air Force
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|10
|.545
|UNLV
|2
|6
|.250
|13
|7
|.650
|Colorado St.
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|11
|.476
|Wyoming
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|14
|.300
Friday's Games
New Mexico 81, Air Force 73
Saturday's Games
Utah St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Colorado St. at Boise St., 8 p.m.
San Jose St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
Nevada at UNLV, 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|10
|.565
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|12
|.400
|Stonehill
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|14
|.391
|Merrimack
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|15
|.318
|Wagner
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Sacred Heart
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|St. Francis (NY)
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|11
|.476
|CCSU
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|17
|.227
|LIU
|1
|8
|.111
|3
|18
|.143
Saturday's Games
St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Stonehill, 2 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Merrimack, 3 p.m.
LIU at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.