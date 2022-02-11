All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|11
|0
|1.000
|19
|4
|.826
|UMBC
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|10
|.545
|Binghamton
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|11
|.476
|Stony Brook
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|10
|.583
|Albany (NY)
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|14
|.417
|New Hampshire
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|10
|.500
|NJIT
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|12
|.455
|Mass.-Lowell
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|11
|.522
|Hartford
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|16
|.238
|Maine
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|18
|.217
Saturday's Games
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
UMBC at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.
Vermont at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Hartford at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Stony Brook at Maine, 1 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|9
|1
|.900
|20
|3
|.870
|SMU
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|5
|.773
|Memphis
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|8
|.619
|Cincinnati
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|7
|.696
|Temple
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|Tulane
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|11
|.476
|UCF
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|8
|.636
|Wichita St.
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|9
|.571
|East Carolina
|3
|8
|.273
|12
|11
|.522
|South Florida
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|15
|.318
|Tulsa
|1
|10
|.091
|7
|15
|.318
Saturday's Games
Temple at Tulane, 2 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
SMU at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
South Florida at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|10
|1
|.909
|20
|3
|.870
|Saint Louis
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|VCU
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|7
|.682
|Dayton
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|8
|.667
|Richmond
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|St. Bonaventure
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|7
|.650
|George Mason
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|10
|.545
|George Washington
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|13
|.409
|Saint Joseph's
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|12
|.455
|Rhode Island
|3
|7
|.300
|12
|10
|.545
|Fordham
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|12
|.455
|UMass
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|12
|.455
|La Salle
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|14
|.333
|Duquesne
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|15
|.286
Friday's Games
St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Saint Joseph's at UMass, Noon
George Washington at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Davidson at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.
VCU at George Mason, 4 p.m.
Fordham at Duquesne, 5:30 p.m.
La Salle at Richmond, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|4
|.833
|Notre Dame
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|7
|.708
|Wake Forest
|10
|4
|.714
|20
|5
|.800
|Miami
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|7
|.708
|North Carolina
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|7
|.708
|Virginia
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|9
|.625
|Syracuse
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|11
|.542
|Virginia Tech
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|10
|.583
|Florida St.
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|10
|.565
|Louisville
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|13
|.458
|Boston College
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|13
|.409
|Clemson
|4
|9
|.308
|12
|12
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|16
|.360
|Georgia Tech
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|13
|.435
|NC State
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|15
|.400
Thursday's Games
Duke 82, Clemson 64
Saturday's Games
Florida St. at North Carolina, 2 p.m.
NC State at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Miami at Wake Forest, 3 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Duke at Boston College, 5 p.m.
Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
Notre Dame at Clemson, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|9
|1
|.900
|18
|7
|.720
|Jacksonville
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|8
|.652
|Florida Gulf Coast
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|9
|.640
|Kennesaw St.
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|13
|.458
|Stetson
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|13
|.458
|North Florida
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|18
|.280
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|8
|.667
|Bellarmine
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|11
|.560
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|16
|.304
|E. Kentucky
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|14
|.440
|Lipscomb
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|16
|.385
|North Alabama
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|15
|.375
Saturday's Games
Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 4 p.m.
Bellarmine at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
North Florida at Kennesaw St., 5:30 p.m.
Liberty at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|8
|2
|.800
|19
|4
|.826
|Baylor
|8
|3
|.727
|20
|4
|.833
|Texas
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|6
|.750
|Texas Tech
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|6
|.750
|TCU
|5
|4
|.556
|16
|5
|.762
|Oklahoma
|4
|7
|.364
|14
|10
|.583
|Kansas St.
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|11
|.522
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|12
|.478
|West Virginia
|3
|7
|.300
|14
|9
|.609
|Iowa St.
|3
|8
|.273
|16
|8
|.667
Saturday's Games
Texas at Baylor, Noon
Oklahoma at Kansas, 1 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at Iowa St., 4 p.m.
TCU at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|10
|1
|.909
|20
|2
|.909
|Villanova
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|6
|.750
|UConn
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|6
|.727
|Marquette
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|8
|.667
|Creighton
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|8
|.636
|Xavier
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|7
|.696
|Seton Hall
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|7
|.682
|St. John's
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|10
|.565
|Butler
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|13
|.458
|DePaul
|3
|9
|.250
|12
|10
|.545
|Georgetown
|0
|11
|.000
|6
|16
|.273
Friday's Games
UConn at Xavier, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Creighton at Georgetown, Noon
Seton Hall at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Marquette at Butler, 4:30 p.m.
DePaul at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UConn at St. John's, Noon
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|11
|2
|.846
|19
|5
|.792
|Weber St.
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|7
|.720
|S. Utah
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|7
|.682
|N. Colorado
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|11
|.542
|Montana
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|9
|.640
|E. Washington
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|12
|.500
|Portland St.
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|14
|.364
|N. Arizona
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|15
|.375
|Idaho St.
|3
|10
|.231
|5
|17
|.227
|Sacramento St.
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|14
|.300
|Idaho
|2
|11
|.154
|5
|18
|.217
Thursday's Games
E. Washington 75, Weber St. 67
Idaho St. 79, Idaho 70
N. Arizona 72, Montana 67, OT
Montana St. 77, Portland St. 74
N. Colorado 79, Sacramento St. 61
Saturday's Games
N. Arizona at Montana St., 2 p.m.
S. Utah at Sacramento St., 4 p.m.
Idaho St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.
Portland St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|10
|0
|1.000
|18
|5
|.783
|Campbell
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|9
|.591
|High Point
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|13
|.458
|NC A&T
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|15
|.400
|Hampton
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|15
|.318
|Radford
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|16
|.304
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|8
|.667
|Gardner-Webb
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|10
|.583
|SC-Upstate
|7
|4
|.636
|10
|13
|.435
|UNC-Asheville
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|11
|.542
|Presbyterian
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|15
|.423
|Charleston Southern
|1
|10
|.091
|5
|19
|.208
Thursday's Games
Longwood 85, SC-Upstate 72
Saturday's Games
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.
Longwood at NC A&T, 4 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Presbyterian at Winthrop, 4:30 p.m.
Radford at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.
Campbell at High Point, 6 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wisconsin
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|4
|.826
|Illinois
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|6
|.739
|Purdue
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|4
|.840
|Michigan St.
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|6
|.739
|Ohio St.
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|6
|.700
|Rutgers
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|9
|.609
|Michigan
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|9
|.591
|Indiana
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|7
|.696
|Iowa
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|7
|.696
|Northwestern
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|10
|.545
|Penn St.
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|Maryland
|3
|10
|.231
|11
|13
|.458
|Minnesota
|2
|10
|.167
|11
|10
|.524
|Nebraska
|1
|12
|.077
|7
|17
|.292
Thursday's Games
Iowa 110, Maryland 87
Michigan 82, Purdue 58
Saturday's Games
Rutgers at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan, 6 p.m.
Penn St. at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Maryland at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, 2 p.m.
Nebraska at Iowa, 2 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Long Beach St.
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|9
|.591
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|7
|.667
|Hawaii
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|7
|.611
|UC Irvine
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|7
|.611
|UC Riverside
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|7
|.632
|UC Davis
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|9
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|11
|.353
|Cal Poly
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|15
|.250
|CS Northridge
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|16
|.238
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|12
|.455
Thursday's Games
UC Santa Barbara at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Irvine 66, UC Riverside 56
Friday's Games
Long Beach St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Saturday's Games
UC Riverside at UC San Diego, 4 p.m.
CS Northridge at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cal St.-Fullerton at Hawaii, 12 a.m.