AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont1101.000194.826
UMBC74.6361210.545
Binghamton75.5831011.476
Stony Brook65.5451410.583
Albany (NY)66.5001014.417
New Hampshire56.4551010.500
NJIT57.4171012.455
Mass.-Lowell47.3641211.522
Hartford36.333516.238
Maine210.167518.217

Saturday's Games

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

UMBC at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.

Vermont at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Hartford at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Stony Brook at Maine, 1 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston91.900203.870
SMU82.800175.773
Memphis74.636138.619
Cincinnati64.600167.696
Temple64.600138.619
Tulane75.5831011.476
UCF66.500148.636
Wichita St.36.333129.571
East Carolina38.2731211.522
South Florida28.200715.318
Tulsa110.091715.318

Saturday's Games

Temple at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

SMU at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

South Florida at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson101.909203.870
Saint Louis82.800176.739
VCU83.727157.682
Dayton83.727168.667
Richmond75.583169.640
St. Bonaventure54.556137.650
George Mason54.5561210.545
George Washington55.500913.409
Saint Joseph's47.3641012.455
Rhode Island37.3001210.545
Fordham37.3001012.455
UMass37.3001012.455
La Salle29.182714.333
Duquesne18.111615.286

Friday's Games

St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Saint Joseph's at UMass, Noon

George Washington at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Davidson at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

VCU at George Mason, 4 p.m.

Fordham at Duquesne, 5:30 p.m.

La Salle at Richmond, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke103.769204.833
Notre Dame103.769177.708
Wake Forest104.714205.800
Miami94.692177.708
North Carolina94.692177.708
Virginia95.643159.625
Syracuse76.5381311.542
Virginia Tech67.4621410.583
Florida St.67.4621310.565
Louisville59.3571113.458
Boston College48.333913.409
Clemson49.3081212.500
Pittsburgh410.286916.360
Georgia Tech39.2501013.435
NC State311.2141015.400

Thursday's Games

Duke 82, Clemson 64

Saturday's Games

Florida St. at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

NC State at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Miami at Wake Forest, 3 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Duke at Boston College, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame at Clemson, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty91.900187.720
Jacksonville74.636158.652
Florida Gulf Coast65.545169.640
Kennesaw St.65.5451113.458
Stetson56.4551113.458
North Florida38.273718.280

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville St.92.818168.667
Bellarmine83.7271411.560
Cent. Arkansas46.400716.304
E. Kentucky38.2731114.440
Lipscomb38.2731016.385
North Alabama29.182915.375

Saturday's Games

Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 4 p.m.

Bellarmine at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

North Florida at Kennesaw St., 5:30 p.m.

Liberty at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas82.800194.826
Baylor83.727204.833
Texas74.636186.750
Texas Tech74.636186.750
TCU54.556165.762
Oklahoma47.3641410.583
Kansas St.47.3641211.522
Oklahoma St.47.3641112.478
West Virginia37.300149.609
Iowa St.38.273168.667

Saturday's Games

Texas at Baylor, Noon

Oklahoma at Kansas, 1 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at Iowa St., 4 p.m.

TCU at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence101.909202.909
Villanova113.786186.750
UConn74.636166.727
Marquette85.615168.667
Creighton65.545148.636
Xavier66.500167.696
Seton Hall66.500157.682
St. John's57.4171310.565
Butler49.3081113.458
DePaul39.2501210.545
Georgetown011.000616.273

Friday's Games

UConn at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Creighton at Georgetown, Noon

Seton Hall at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Marquette at Butler, 4:30 p.m.

DePaul at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UConn at St. John's, Noon

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana St.112.846195.792
Weber St.113.786187.720
S. Utah93.750157.682
N. Colorado84.6671311.542
Montana95.643169.640
E. Washington67.4621212.500
Portland St.68.429814.364
N. Arizona58.385915.375
Idaho St.310.231517.227
Sacramento St.211.154614.300
Idaho211.154518.217

Thursday's Games

E. Washington 75, Weber St. 67

Idaho St. 79, Idaho 70

N. Arizona 72, Montana 67, OT

Montana St. 77, Portland St. 74

N. Colorado 79, Sacramento St. 61

Saturday's Games

N. Arizona at Montana St., 2 p.m.

S. Utah at Sacramento St., 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood1001.000185.783
Campbell65.545139.591
High Point55.5001113.458
NC A&T56.4551015.400
Hampton38.273715.318
Radford38.273716.304

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Winthrop92.818168.667
Gardner-Webb83.7271410.583
SC-Upstate74.6361013.435
UNC-Asheville56.4551311.542
Presbyterian38.2731115.423
Charleston Southern110.091519.208

Thursday's Games

Longwood 85, SC-Upstate 72

Saturday's Games

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

Longwood at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Presbyterian at Winthrop, 4:30 p.m.

Radford at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.

Campbell at High Point, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wisconsin103.769194.826
Illinois103.769176.739
Purdue104.714214.840
Michigan St.84.667176.739
Ohio St.74.636146.700
Rutgers85.615149.609
Michigan75.583139.591
Indiana76.538167.696
Iowa66.500167.696
Northwestern58.3851210.545
Penn St.48.333911.450
Maryland310.2311113.458
Minnesota210.1671110.524
Nebraska112.077717.292

Thursday's Games

Iowa 110, Maryland 87

Michigan 82, Purdue 58

Saturday's Games

Rutgers at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan, 6 p.m.

Penn St. at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Maryland at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa, 2 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Long Beach St.81.889139.591
Cal St.-Fullerton72.778147.667
Hawaii62.750117.611
UC Irvine63.667117.611
UC Riverside54.556127.632
UC Davis33.500107.588
UC Santa Barbara14.20099.500
CS Bakersfield16.143611.353
Cal Poly17.125515.250
CS Northridge17.125516.238
UC San Diego00.0001012.455

Thursday's Games

UC Santa Barbara at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine 66, UC Riverside 56

Friday's Games

Long Beach St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday's Games

UC Riverside at UC San Diego, 4 p.m.

CS Northridge at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

