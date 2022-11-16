All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hofstra00.000301.000
Towson00.000301.000
Coll. of Charleston00.00021.667
Delaware00.00011.500
Drexel00.00011.500
Hampton00.00011.500
Elon00.00012.333
NC A&T00.00012.333
Stony Brook00.00012.333
UNC-Wilmington00.00012.333
William & Mary00.00012.333
Monmouth (NJ)00.00003.000
Northeastern00.00002.000

Tuesday's Games

Penn 64, Drexel 59

Rhode Island 74, Stony Brook 64

Oklahoma 74, UNC-Wilmington 53

Wednesday's Games

William & Mary at American, 7 p.m.

Hampton at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Stony Brook at Brown, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Elon, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Towson at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Hofstra at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arcadia at Drexel, 6 p.m.

Delaware at Duke, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at UConn, 8:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee101.00021.667
W. Kentucky00.000301.000
Charlotte00.000201.000
FAU00.00021.667
FIU00.00021.667
UTEP00.00021.667
UTSA00.00021.667
Louisiana Tech00.00011.500
North Texas00.00011.500
UAB00.00011.500
Rice01.00012.333

Tuesday's Games

Middle Tennessee 81, Rice 46

W. Kentucky 68, Indianapolis 50

NC State 107, FIU 74

UTEP 99, Sul Ross St. 59

Wednesday's Games

Presbyterian at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boise St. vs. Charlotte at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.

Bryant at FAU, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Texas St. at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Georgia Southern at Rice, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Youngstown St.00.00031.750
Fort Wayne00.00021.667
Milwaukee00.00021.667
Wright St.00.00021.667
Detroit00.00011.500
N. Kentucky00.00011.500
Robert Morris00.00011.500
Oakland00.00012.333
Cleveland St.00.00003.000
Green Bay00.00003.000
IUPUI00.00003.000

Tuesday's Games

Youngstown St. 96, Grace Bible 68

Wright St. 80, Bowling Green 71

Wisconsin 56, Green Bay 45

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland St. at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

WV Wesleyan at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Defiance at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Queens (NC) vs. Green Bay at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 11:30 a.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.00.00012.333
Hartford00.00012.333

Wednesday's Games

Valparaiso at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Hartford at Boston U., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale00.000401.000
Cornell00.00021.667
Harvard00.00021.667
Princeton00.00012.333
Dartmouth00.00013.250
Penn00.00013.250
Brown00.00003.000
Columbia00.00003.000

Tuesday's Games

Yale 62, Hawaii 59, OT

Penn 64, Drexel 59

Quinnipiac 81, Dartmouth 72

Wednesday's Games

Delaware St. at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Stony Brook at Brown, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ithaca at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Maine, 7 p.m.

Penn at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Quinnipiac00.000401.000
Siena00.000201.000
St. Peter's00.00021.667
Canisius00.00011.500
Iona00.00011.500
Marist00.00011.500
Rider00.00011.500
Mount St. Mary's00.00012.333
Fairfield00.00003.000
Manhattan00.00002.000
Niagara00.00002.000

Tuesday's Games

Mount St. Mary's 60, McDaniel 38

Quinnipiac 81, Dartmouth 72

St. Peter's 82, Bucknell 71

Xavier 78, Fairfield 65

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland St. at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Marist at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Army at Siena, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Rider vs. Stetson at Dublin, 5 a.m.

Niagara vs. Cent. Arkansas at Dublin, 11 a.m.

Albertus Magnus at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

Fredonia St. at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Vincent at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Vermont vs. Iona at Uncasville, Conn., 7:30 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.00.000301.000
Toledo00.000201.000
Akron00.00021.667
Bowling Green00.00021.667
Ball St.00.00011.500
Cent. Michigan00.00011.500
Ohio00.00011.500
Buffalo00.00012.333
E. Michigan00.00012.333
Miami (Ohio)00.00012.333
N. Illinois00.00012.333
W. Michigan00.00012.333

Tuesday's Games

Akron 65, Morgan St. 59

UConn 84, Buffalo 64

Wright St. 80, Bowling Green 71

Bradley 89, E. Michigan 61

Wednesday's Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Kent St., Noon

Ohio at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Omaha, 8:37 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Marshall at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo vs. Drake at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 1 p.m.

W. Michigan at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coppin St.00.00022.500
Norfolk St.00.00022.500
Howard00.00023.400
Delaware St.00.00012.333
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00012.333
Morgan St.00.00013.250
NC Central00.00003.000
SC State00.00003.000

Tuesday's Games

Akron 65, Morgan St. 59

James Madison 95, Howard 69

Wednesday's Games

Delaware St. at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

SC State at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Howard vs. Wyoming at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 3:15 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Utah Valley St. vs. Morgan St. at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Drake00.000201.000
Indiana St.00.000201.000
Missouri St.00.000101.000
Bradley00.00021.667
Ill.-Chicago00.00021.667
Illinois St.00.00021.667
S. Illinois00.00021.667
Evansville00.00011.500
Murray St.00.00011.500
N. Iowa00.00011.500
Valparaiso00.00011.500
Belmont00.00012.333

Tuesday's Games

Bradley 89, E. Michigan 61

Wednesday's Games

Valparaiso at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Murray St. vs. Texas A&M at Conway, S.C., 4 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Tennessee St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo vs. Drake at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 1 p.m.

Tarleton St. vs. Belmont at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 5:45 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.00.000301.000
Nevada00.000301.000
New Mexico00.000301.000
San Diego St.00.000301.000
San Jose St.00.000301.000
Utah St.00.000301.000
UNLV00.000201.000
Wyoming00.00021.667
Boise St.00.00011.500
Fresno St.00.00011.500
Air Force00.00012.333

Tuesday's Games

New Mexico 84, SMU 63

San Diego St. 74, Stanford 62

Nevada 98, William Jessup 54

San Jose St. 70, Alabama St. 57

Wednesday's Games

San Francisco at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado St. vs. South Carolina at Charleston, S.C., 5 p.m.

Boise St. vs. Charlotte at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.

Portland at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Utah St. at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Hofstra at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Howard vs. Wyoming at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 3:15 p.m.

Nevada at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

High Point at UNLV, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00021.667
Sacred Heart00.00021.667
Wagner00.00021.667
LIU00.00011.500
Merrimack00.00011.500
St. Francis (NY)00.00012.333
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00012.333
Stonehill00.00013.250
CCSU00.00003.000

Tuesday's Games

Providence 100, Stonehill 76

St. John's 91, CCSU 74

Wednesday's Games

Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Merrimack vs. Troy at Missoula, Mont., 5 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

LIU at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Fairfield at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. SIU-Edwardsville at Portsmouth, Va., 7:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

