All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Penn 64, Drexel 59
Rhode Island 74, Stony Brook 64
Oklahoma 74, UNC-Wilmington 53
Wednesday's Games
William & Mary at American, 7 p.m.
Hampton at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Stony Brook at Brown, 7 p.m.
North Dakota at Elon, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Towson at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Davidson at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Hofstra at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Arcadia at Drexel, 6 p.m.
Delaware at Duke, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at UConn, 8:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|1
|.667
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Tuesday's Games
Middle Tennessee 81, Rice 46
W. Kentucky 68, Indianapolis 50
NC State 107, FIU 74
UTEP 99, Sul Ross St. 59
Wednesday's Games
Presbyterian at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boise St. vs. Charlotte at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.
Bryant at FAU, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Texas St. at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Georgia Southern at Rice, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Youngstown St. 96, Grace Bible 68
Wright St. 80, Bowling Green 71
Wisconsin 56, Green Bay 45
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland St. at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
WV Wesleyan at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Defiance at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Queens (NC) vs. Green Bay at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 11:30 a.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Wednesday's Games
Valparaiso at Chicago St., 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Hartford at Boston U., 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Yale 62, Hawaii 59, OT
Penn 64, Drexel 59
Quinnipiac 81, Dartmouth 72
Wednesday's Games
Delaware St. at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Stony Brook at Brown, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Ithaca at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Maine, 7 p.m.
Penn at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Mount St. Mary's 60, McDaniel 38
Quinnipiac 81, Dartmouth 72
St. Peter's 82, Bucknell 71
Xavier 78, Fairfield 65
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland St. at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Marist at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Army at Siena, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Rider vs. Stetson at Dublin, 5 a.m.
Niagara vs. Cent. Arkansas at Dublin, 11 a.m.
Albertus Magnus at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
Fredonia St. at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Vincent at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Wagner, 7 p.m.
Vermont vs. Iona at Uncasville, Conn., 7:30 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Tuesday's Games
Akron 65, Morgan St. 59
UConn 84, Buffalo 64
Wright St. 80, Bowling Green 71
Bradley 89, E. Michigan 61
Wednesday's Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Kent St., Noon
Ohio at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Omaha, 8:37 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Marshall at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Buffalo vs. Drake at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 1 p.m.
W. Michigan at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Akron 65, Morgan St. 59
James Madison 95, Howard 69
Wednesday's Games
Delaware St. at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC Central, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
SC State at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Howard vs. Wyoming at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 3:15 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Utah Valley St. vs. Morgan St. at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Tuesday's Games
Bradley 89, E. Michigan 61
Wednesday's Games
Valparaiso at Chicago St., 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Missouri St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Murray St. vs. Texas A&M at Conway, S.C., 4 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Tennessee St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Buffalo vs. Drake at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 1 p.m.
Tarleton St. vs. Belmont at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 5:45 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Tuesday's Games
New Mexico 84, SMU 63
San Diego St. 74, Stanford 62
Nevada 98, William Jessup 54
San Jose St. 70, Alabama St. 57
Wednesday's Games
San Francisco at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Colorado St. vs. South Carolina at Charleston, S.C., 5 p.m.
Boise St. vs. Charlotte at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.
Portland at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Utah St. at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Hofstra at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Howard vs. Wyoming at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 3:15 p.m.
Nevada at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
High Point at UNLV, 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Providence 100, Stonehill 76
St. John's 91, CCSU 74
Wednesday's Games
Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Merrimack vs. Troy at Missoula, Mont., 5 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
LIU at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Fairfield at Wagner, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. SIU-Edwardsville at Portsmouth, Va., 7:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
