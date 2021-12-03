All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Cal101.000701.000
UCLA101.00071.875
Washington St.101.00061.857
Colorado11.50062.750
Arizona00.000601.000
Utah01.00052.714
Oregon00.00053.625
Stanford01.00043.571
Washington00.00044.500
California00.00034.429
Arizona St.01.00026.250
Oregon St.00.00016.143

Thursday's Games

Washington at Arizona, ppd.

Oregon St. at California, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tennessee at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Southern Cal at Washington St., 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UCLA at Washington, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

California at Utah, 5 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oregon, 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Navy00.00062.750
Boston U.00.00063.667
Army00.00043.571
Loyola (Md.)00.00044.500
Colgate00.00034.429
Lafayette00.00025.286
American U.00.00026.250
Bucknell00.00026.250
Holy Cross00.00026.250
Lehigh00.00017.125

Thursday's Games

Sacred Heart 74, Lafayette 67

Friday's Games

Colgate at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Binghamton at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Loyola (Md.), 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Army at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Lehigh, 4:30 p.m.

American U. at Howard, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

NJIT at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
LSU00.000801.000
Arkansas00.000701.000
Texas A&M00.00071.875
Alabama00.00061.857
Auburn00.00061.857
Florida00.00061.857
Kentucky00.00061.857
Mississippi St.00.00061.857
Tennessee00.00051.833
Vanderbilt00.00051.833
Mississippi00.00052.714
South Carolina00.00052.714
Missouri00.00044.500
Georgia00.00035.375

Thursday's Games

Liberty 66, Missouri 45

Mississippi St. 75, Lamar 60

Saturday's Games

Memphis at Mississippi, Noon

Yale at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Tennessee at Colorado, 2 p.m.

UALR at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt at SMU, 6 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. Alabama at Seattle, W.A., 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.

Georgetown at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.00061.857
Samford00.00061.857
UNC-Greensboro00.00072.778
Furman00.00052.714
ETSU00.00053.625
Wofford00.00053.625
The Citadel00.00043.571
Mercer00.00044.500
VMI00.00044.500
W. Carolina00.00044.500

Friday's Games

Coll. of Charleston at Furman, 7 p.m.

VMI at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Georgia St. at Mercer, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Lenoir-Rhyne at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 2 p.m.

Belmont at Samford, 3 p.m.

VMI at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Chattanooga at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.00061.857
Nicholls00.00053.625
McNeese St.00.00035.375
New Orleans00.00035.375
SE Louisiana00.00035.375
Houston Baptist00.00024.333
Incarnate Word00.00017.125
Northwestern St.00.00017.125

Friday's Games

New Orleans at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Northwestern St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Southwestern (TX) at Texas A&M-CC, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

SE Louisiana at Troy, 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.00.00034.429
Grambling St.00.00035.375
Florida A&M00.00024.333
Alabama St.00.00027.222
Alabama A&M00.00014.200
Alcorn St.00.00015.167
Bethune-Cookman00.00016.143
Jackson St.00.00016.143
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00018.111
MVSU00.00005.000
Prairie View00.00008.000
Texas Southern00.00007.000

Thursday's Games

Grambling St. 71, Jarvis Christian 44

Saturday's Games

Southern U. at Akron, 2 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Jackson St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

Grambling St. at UConn, 4 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Baylor, 5 p.m.

MVSU at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 2 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.00.00072.778
W. Illinois00.00062.750
N. Dakota St.00.00053.625
South Dakota00.00043.571
Oral Roberts00.00044.500
UMKC00.00034.429
North Dakota00.00035.375
Denver00.00036.333
Nebraska-Omaha00.00016.143

Thursday's Games

N. Dakota St. 114, Northland College 51

TCU 71, Oral Roberts 63

Wyoming 77, Denver 64

Friday's Games

Minnesota-Morris at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Waldorf at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

E. Washington at Nebraska-Omaha, 1 p.m.

UT Martin at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Calvary University at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

W. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Denver at Texas State, 2 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
South Alabama00.00072.778
Texas State00.00052.714
Arkansas St.00.00042.667
Georgia St.00.00042.667
Troy00.00053.625
Coastal Carolina00.00032.600
Georgia Southern00.00043.571
Appalachian St.00.00054.556
UALR00.00044.500
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00033.500
Louisiana-Monroe00.00034.429
Texas-Arlington00.00025.286

Friday's Games

New Orleans at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Winthrop at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.

Georgia St. at Mercer, 2 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

UALR at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

South Alabama at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Denver at Texas State, 2 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Troy, 5 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.000801.000
Saint Mary's (Cal)00.00081.889
Gonzaga00.00071.875
BYU00.00061.857
Portland00.00072.778
Santa Clara00.00062.750
Loyola Marymount00.00043.571
Pacific00.00044.500
San Diego00.00045.444
Pepperdine00.00027.222

Thursday's Games

Saint Mary's (Cal) 60, Utah St. 58

Friday's Games

VMI at Portland, 10 p.m.

Pepperdine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Saint Mary's (Cal) at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

BYU at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Pacific at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. Alabama at Seattle, W.A., 8 p.m.

UNLV at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cal Poly at San Diego, 4 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
California Baptist00.00071.875
Grand Canyon00.00071.875
Seattle00.00071.875
Utah Valley00.00071.875
Stephen F. Austin00.00062.750
New Mexico St.00.00052.714
Abilene Christian00.00042.667
Rio Grande00.00044.500
Dixie St.00.00035.375
Sam Houston St.00.00035.375
Chicago St.00.00025.286
Tarleton St.00.00016.143
Lamar00.00017.125

Thursday's Games

Sam Houston St. 106, Schreiner 46

Mississippi St. 75, Lamar 60

Grand Canyon 74, UTSA 71

California Baptist 64, Cal Poly 55

Friday's Games

Rio Grande at Texas, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 8 p.m.

Yellowstone Christian College at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Chicago St., 5 p.m.

Wiley at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.

Saint Katherine at Dixie St., 8 p.m.

MVSU at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Our Lady of the Lake at Lamar, 4 p.m.

VMI at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

