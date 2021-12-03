All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Washington St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|2
|.750
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Stanford
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Arizona St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Thursday's Games
Washington at Arizona, ppd.
Oregon St. at California, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Tennessee at Colorado, 2 p.m.
Southern Cal at Washington St., 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UCLA at Washington, 3 p.m.
Arizona at Oregon St., 4 p.m.
California at Utah, 5 p.m.
Arizona St. at Oregon, 7 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Thursday's Games
Sacred Heart 74, Lafayette 67
Friday's Games
Colgate at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Binghamton at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Loyola (Md.), 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
Holy Cross at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Army at Air Force, 4 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Lehigh, 4:30 p.m.
American U. at Howard, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
NJIT at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
Thursday's Games
Liberty 66, Missouri 45
Mississippi St. 75, Lamar 60
Saturday's Games
Memphis at Mississippi, Noon
Yale at Auburn, 2 p.m.
Tennessee at Colorado, 2 p.m.
UALR at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Vanderbilt at SMU, 6 p.m.
Gonzaga vs. Alabama at Seattle, W.A., 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Minnesota at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.
Georgetown at South Carolina, 2 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
Friday's Games
Coll. of Charleston at Furman, 7 p.m.
VMI at Portland, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Georgia St. at Mercer, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
Lenoir-Rhyne at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 2 p.m.
Belmont at Samford, 3 p.m.
VMI at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Chattanooga at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Friday's Games
New Orleans at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Northwestern St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Southwestern (TX) at Texas A&M-CC, 3 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
McNeese St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
SE Louisiana at Troy, 5 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
Thursday's Games
Grambling St. 71, Jarvis Christian 44
Saturday's Games
Southern U. at Akron, 2 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.
Jackson St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.
Grambling St. at UConn, 4 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Baylor, 5 p.m.
MVSU at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 2 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Thursday's Games
N. Dakota St. 114, Northland College 51
TCU 71, Oral Roberts 63
Wyoming 77, Denver 64
Friday's Games
Minnesota-Morris at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Waldorf at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
North Dakota at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
E. Washington at Nebraska-Omaha, 1 p.m.
UT Martin at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
Calvary University at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
W. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Denver at Texas State, 2 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Friday's Games
New Orleans at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Winthrop at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.
Georgia St. at Mercer, 2 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
UALR at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.
South Alabama at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Denver at Texas State, 2 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Troy, 5 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary's (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Thursday's Games
Saint Mary's (Cal) 60, Utah St. 58
Friday's Games
VMI at Portland, 10 p.m.
Pepperdine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Saint Mary's (Cal) at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
BYU at Missouri St., 4 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
Pacific at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.
Gonzaga vs. Alabama at Seattle, W.A., 8 p.m.
UNLV at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cal Poly at San Diego, 4 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Thursday's Games
Sam Houston St. 106, Schreiner 46
Mississippi St. 75, Lamar 60
Grand Canyon 74, UTSA 71
California Baptist 64, Cal Poly 55
Friday's Games
Rio Grande at Texas, 7 p.m.
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 8 p.m.
Yellowstone Christian College at Utah Valley, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Chicago St., 5 p.m.
Wiley at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.
Saint Katherine at Dixie St., 8 p.m.
MVSU at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Our Lady of the Lake at Lamar, 4 p.m.
VMI at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.