All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
Tuesday's Games
Saint Elizabeth at NJIT, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
Sunday's Games
SMU vs. Hawaii at Honolulu, 8:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Sunday's Games
Seattle 85, George Washington 67
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Clemson
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Florida St.
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|10
|.286
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Virginia
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Duke
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Wake Forest
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Boston College
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|NC State
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|3
|.786
|Georgia Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Notre Dame
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Louisville
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
Tuesday's Games
Jacksonville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
Tuesday's Games
Georgia Southwestern at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
Tuesday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce at Texas, 8 p.m.
SC State at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UConn
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Xavier
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Villanova
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|St. John's
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Marquette
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Creighton
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Butler
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Seton Hall
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|DePaul
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
Sunday's Games
DePaul at Creighton, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Seton Hall at Marquette, 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Michigan St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
Saturday's Games
Hawaii 62, Washington St. 51
Sunday's Games
SMU vs. Hawaii at Honolulu, 8:30 p.m.
