All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NJIT
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Vermont
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Stony Brook
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Binghamton
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|7
|.417
|New Hampshire
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Mass.-Lowell
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|UMBC
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Albany (NY)
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Maine
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
Wednesday's Games
Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, ppd.
UMBC at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Vermont, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Memphis
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Tulane
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|7
|.462
|SMU
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Temple
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|East Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|UCF
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|4
|.692
|Cincinnati
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|Wichita St.
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Tulsa
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|South Florida
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Sunday's Games
Memphis 87, Cincinnati 80
Wednesday's Games
East Carolina at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Temple at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Memphis at UCF, 7 p.m.
South Florida at SMU, 8 p.m.
Tulane at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|VCU
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Saint Louis
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Fordham
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Duquesne
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Dayton
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Saint Joseph's
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Richmond
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Rhode Island
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UMass
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|George Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Tuesday's Games
UMass at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at Dayton, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at La Salle, 7 p.m.
George Mason at Richmond, ppd.
George Washington at VCU, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Duquesne at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph's at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Louisville
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|5
|.667
|North Carolina
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Notre Dame
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Duke
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|2
|.857
|Wake Forest
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|3
|.813
|Virginia
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|Clemson
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Florida St.
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Boston College
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|7
|.462
|Syracuse
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|8
|.467
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|9
|.400
|NC State
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|8
|.500
|Virginia Tech
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Georgia Tech
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Miami at Florida St., 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Clemson at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Duke at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Boston College, 9 p.m.
NC State at Louisville, 9 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Virginia, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Jacksonville
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Liberty
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Bellarmine
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Florida Gulf Coast
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|Lipscomb
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Stetson
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|E. Kentucky
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
|North Alabama
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|North Florida
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
Sunday's Games
Cent. Arkansas 93, Lipscomb 88
Tuesday's Games
Cent. Arkansas at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw St., ppd.
North Florida at Liberty, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|3
|0
|1.000
|15
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|3
|.800
|Texas
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|3
|.800
|Kansas
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|2
|.857
|West Virginia
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|2
|.857
|Texas Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Iowa St.
|1
|2
|.333
|13
|2
|.867
|TCU
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Kansas St.
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
Tuesday's Games
Texas Tech at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Iowa St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
TCU at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|2
|.875
|Villanova
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|4
|.733
|Xavier
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|2
|.857
|Creighton
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Seton Hall
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|St. John's
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Marquette
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|UConn
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|4
|.714
|Butler
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|DePaul
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
Tuesday's Games
DePaul at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Providence at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Villanova at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
St. John's at UConn, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|S. Utah
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|N. Colorado
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|8
|.500
|Montana St.
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Montana
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|E. Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|8
|.273
|Sacramento St.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|6
|.455
|Idaho
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Idaho St.
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
Sunday's Games
Montana St. 66, Montana 59
Monday's Games
Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, ppd.
N. Colorado at Portland St., ppd.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|NC A&T
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Radford
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|9
|.357
|SC-Upstate
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|10
|.286
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Campbell
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Presbyterian
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|9
|.471
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Hampton
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
Monday's Games
Campbell at Winthrop, 5 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
High Point at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
Longwood at Radford, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Hampton at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Illinois
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Wisconsin
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|2
|.867
|Ohio St.
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|3
|.769
|Rutgers
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Indiana
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|3
|.800
|Purdue
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|2
|.867
|Penn St.
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|6
|.538
|Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|6
|.538
|Minnesota
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|3
|.769
|Iowa
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|4
|.733
|Northwestern
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|5
|.615
|Maryland
|0
|4
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Nebraska
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
Sunday's Games
Indiana 73, Minnesota 60
Ohio St. 95, Northwestern 87
Wisconsin 70, Maryland 69
Tuesday's Games
Rutgers at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.
Illinois at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Maryland at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Davis
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UC Irvine
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Hawaii
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UC San Diego
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|UC Riverside
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|CS Northridge
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Cal Poly
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Tuesday's Games
UC San Diego at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.