All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|12
|2
|.857
|18
|7
|.720
|Towson
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|7
|.731
|Hofstra
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|Delaware
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|Drexel
|7
|7
|.500
|12
|12
|.500
|Coll. of Charleston
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|10
|.583
|Elon
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|18
|.308
|James Madison
|5
|9
|.357
|14
|11
|.560
|William & Mary
|4
|10
|.286
|5
|22
|.185
|Northeastern
|1
|13
|.071
|7
|18
|.280
Monday's Games
UNC-Wilmington 80, William & Mary 73, OT
Coll. of Charleston 79, Drexel 75
Delaware 81, James Madison 60
Tuesday's Games
Hofstra at Elon, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Towson at UNC-Wilmington, 6 p.m.
James Madison at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Elon, 7 p.m.
Drexel at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|11
|1
|.917
|18
|4
|.818
|UAB
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|6
|.760
|Louisiana Tech
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|6
|.750
|UTEP
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|10
|.583
|Rice
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|10
|.583
|Southern Miss.
|1
|10
|.091
|6
|18
|.250
|UTSA
|1
|12
|.077
|8
|18
|.308
CONFERENCE USA East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|FAU
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|10
|.600
|W. Kentucky
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|11
|.577
|Charlotte
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|11
|.542
|Old Dominion
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|15
|.400
|FIU
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|11
|.560
|Marshall
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|16
|.360
Monday's Games
W. Kentucky 87, Southern Miss. 77
Thursday's Games
North Texas at FAU, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at FIU, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Marshall, 7 p.m.
UTEP at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
UTSA at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Rice at UAB, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|13
|4
|.765
|17
|7
|.708
|Oakland
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|8
|.692
|N. Kentucky
|11
|5
|.688
|15
|10
|.600
|Wright St.
|12
|6
|.667
|15
|12
|.556
|Fort Wayne
|11
|6
|.647
|16
|10
|.615
|Youngstown St.
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|11
|.593
|Detroit
|7
|6
|.538
|10
|13
|.435
|Ill.-Chicago
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|14
|.417
|Milwaukee
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|18
|.333
|Robert Morris
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|19
|.269
|Green Bay
|3
|13
|.188
|4
|21
|.160
|IUPUI
|0
|13
|.000
|2
|22
|.083
Monday's Games
Fort Wayne 102, Cleveland St. 98, 3OT
Ill.-Chicago 57, IUPUI 54
Thursday's Games
IUPUI at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|8
|1
|.889
|14
|9
|.609
|Penn
|8
|2
|.800
|11
|12
|.478
|Princeton
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Cornell
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Brown
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|13
|.480
|Harvard
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|Dartmouth
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|15
|.250
|Columbia
|1
|9
|.100
|4
|18
|.182
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|12
|2
|.857
|20
|5
|.800
|Siena
|9
|4
|.692
|12
|9
|.571
|St. Peter's
|9
|4
|.692
|11
|9
|.550
|Monmouth (NJ)
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|9
|.640
|Quinnipiac
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|11
|.522
|Fairfield
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|13
|.480
|Rider
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|14
|.417
|Marist
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|13
|.458
|Niagara
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|13
|.458
|Manhattan
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|11
|.522
|Canisius
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|18
|.308
Monday's Games
Fairfield 80, Canisius 76, OT
Marist 77, Niagara 70
Tuesday's Games
Iona at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Manhattan at Fairfield, 1 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|4
|.840
|Toledo
|12
|2
|.857
|20
|5
|.800
|Kent St.
|10
|4
|.714
|15
|9
|.625
|Akron
|9
|4
|.692
|16
|7
|.696
|Buffalo
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|8
|.619
|Ball St.
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|13
|.458
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|6
|.455
|6
|16
|.273
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|13
|.458
|Bowling Green
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|13
|.480
|N. Illinois
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|16
|.273
|E. Michigan
|3
|10
|.231
|8
|16
|.333
|W. Michigan
|1
|13
|.071
|5
|20
|.200
Tuesday's Games
Kent St. at Toledo, 6 p.m.
Akron at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.
N. Illinois at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Buffalo at E. Michigan, 6 p.m.
N. Illinois at Akron, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|5
|.773
|NC Central
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|11
|.542
|Howard
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|10
|.565
|SC State
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|12
|.520
|Coppin St.
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|19
|.208
|Morgan St.
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|12
|.400
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|12
|.400
|Delaware St.
|0
|9
|.000
|2
|20
|.091
Monday's Games
NC Central 77, Coppin St. 74
Howard 77, Md.-Eastern Shore 71
Norfolk St. 69, Delaware St. 66
Morgan St. 76, SC State 66
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|5
|.792
|Missouri St.
|10
|4
|.714
|19
|8
|.704
|N. Iowa
|10
|4
|.714
|14
|10
|.583
|Bradley
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|11
|.577
|Drake
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|9
|.654
|S. Illinois
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|13
|.500
|Indiana St.
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|14
|.440
|Valparaiso
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|14
|.440
|Illinois St.
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|15
|.423
|Evansville
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|18
|.250
Tuesday's Games
N. Iowa at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Bradley at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Evansville at Drake, 8 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wyoming
|10
|1
|.909
|21
|3
|.875
|Boise St.
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|6
|.760
|Colorado St.
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|3
|.870
|San Diego St.
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|6
|.714
|Fresno St.
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|8
|.667
|UNLV
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Utah St.
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|11
|.577
|Nevada
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|13
|.435
|Air Force
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|13
|.435
|New Mexico
|2
|8
|.200
|10
|14
|.417
|San Jose St.
|0
|12
|.000
|7
|17
|.292
Tuesday's Games
Wyoming at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Utah St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
San Jose St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boise St. at Air Force, 10 p.m.
UNLV at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Colorado St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|11
|1
|.917
|17
|3
|.850
|Bryant
|11
|2
|.846
|15
|9
|.625
|Mount St. Mary's
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|12
|.500
|LIU
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|13
|.458
|Merrimack
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|15
|.400
|Sacred Heart
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|16
|.333
|St. Francis (NY)
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|17
|.320
|CCSU
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|19
|.269
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|17
|.320
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|3
|8
|.273
|3
|18
|.143
Tuesday's Games
Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
CCSU at Bryant, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Wagner at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
LIU at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|14
|0
|1.000
|24
|2
|.923
|Belmont
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|5
|.815
|Morehead St.
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|8
|.704
|SE Missouri
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|15
|.423
|Austin Peay
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|14
|.417
|Tennessee St.
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|16
|.385
|Tennessee Tech
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|19
|.269
|UT Martin
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|18
|.308
|SIU-Edwardsville
|3
|10
|.231
|9
|17
|.346
|E. Illinois
|3
|10
|.231
|5
|21
|.192
Monday's Games
Austin Peay 62, E. Illinois 54
Wednesday's Games
Morehead St. at UT Martin, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Austin Peay at Murray St., 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Belmont, 8 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.