All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona152.882253.893
Southern Cal144.778254.862
UCLA145.737226.786
Oregon117.6111811.621
Colorado118.5791910.655
Washington St.99.5001613.552
Washington99.5001414.500
Stanford810.4441513.536
Arizona St.810.4441216.429
California513.2781217.414
Utah415.2111118.379
Oregon St.117.056325.107

Tuesday's Games

Thursday's Games

California at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Washington, 10 p.m.

Oregon St. at Washington St., 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate162.8892011.645
Navy126.6671910.655
Boston U.117.6112011.645
Lehigh108.5561218.400
Army99.5001515.500
Loyola (Md.)810.4441415.483
Lafayette711.3891020.333
Holy Cross711.389922.290
American513.2781021.323
Bucknell513.278922.290

Tuesday's Games

American 69, Holy Cross 63

Bucknell 82, Lafayette 81, OT

Thursday's Games

Loyola (Md.) at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Army at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

American at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn133.813254.862
Kentucky134.765246.800
Tennessee134.765227.759
Arkansas124.750236.793
Alabama97.5631910.655
Florida98.5291911.633
South Carolina98.5291811.621
LSU88.500209.690
Mississippi St.88.5001712.586
Texas A&M79.4381811.621
Vanderbilt611.3531415.483
Mississippi413.2351317.433
Missouri413.2351020.333
Georgia116.059624.200

Tuesday's Games

Tennessee 75, Georgia 68

Kentucky 83, Mississippi 72

South Carolina 73, Missouri 69

Florida 82, Vanderbilt 78

Wednesday's Games

Texas A&M at Alabama, 7 p.m.

LSU at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga144.778247.774
Furman126.6672011.645
Samford108.5562010.667
Wofford108.5561812.600
UNC-Greensboro99.5001713.567
VMI99.5001614.533
Mercer810.4441516.484
ETSU711.3891516.484
The Citadel612.3331217.414
W. Carolina513.2781120.355

Friday's Games

The Citadel vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., 5 p.m.

W. Carolina vs. Mercer at Asheville, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Nicholls93.7501910.655
New Orleans93.7501611.593
SE Louisiana94.6921713.567
Texas A&M-CC66.5001910.655
Houston Baptist57.417916.360
Northwestern St.58.385921.300
McNeese St.49.3081020.333
Incarnate Word310.231723.233

Wednesday's Games

Houston Baptist at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alcorn St.124.7501315.464
Texas Southern125.7061412.538
Southern U.105.6671612.571
Grambling St.87.5331117.393
Prairie View87.533817.320
Ark.-Pine Bluff511.313722.241

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida A&M107.5881216.429
Alabama A&M97.5631016.385
Jackson St.79.438918.333
Bethune-Cookman710.412920.310
Alabama St.610.375721.250
MVSU214.125224.077

Thursday's Games

Grambling St. at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

MVSU at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Alabama St., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.1801.000274.871
N. Dakota St.135.722219.700
UMKC126.6671911.633
Oral Roberts126.6671811.621
South Dakota117.6111811.621
W. Illinois711.3891614.533
Denver711.3891120.355
St. Thomas (MN)414.2221020.333
Omaha414.222524.172
North Dakota216.111625.194

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas St.123.800216.778
Appalachian St.126.6671813.581
Georgia St.95.6431510.600
Troy106.6251910.655
South Alabama97.5631910.655
Arkansas St.87.5331710.630
Coastal Carolina88.5001612.571
Louisiana-Lafayette89.4711314.481
Texas-Arlington710.4121117.393
Georgia Southern511.3131215.444
Louisiana-Monroe513.2781317.433
UALR311.214818.308

Thursday's Games

Texas-Arlington vs. Louisiana-Lafayette at Pensacola, Fla., 12:30 p.m.

UALR vs. South Alabama at Pensacola, Fla., 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Arkansas St. at Pensacola, Fla., 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina at Pensacola, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga131.929243.889
Saint Mary's (Cal.)123.800246.800
Santa Clara105.6672010.667
San Francisco106.625238.742
BYU96.600219.700
Portland77.5001713.567
San Diego79.4381415.483
Pacific311.214821.276
Loyola Marymount312.2001017.370
Pepperdine115.063724.226

Thursday's Games

Pacific vs. Loyola Marymount at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

Friday's Games

TBD vs. BYU at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

TBD vs. Portland at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico St.123.800235.821
Seattle134.765228.733
Stephen F. Austin124.750208.714
Sam Houston St.125.7061713.567
Grand Canyon105.667207.741
Utah Valley St.106.625199.679
Abilene Christian97.563189.667
Tarleton St.97.5631415.483
Dixie St.610.3751316.448
Cal Baptist511.3131514.517
Chicago St.313.188722.241
Texas Rio Grande Valley214.125721.250
Lamar014.000225.074

Wednesday's Games

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Chicago St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Tarleton St. at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Dixie St. at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you