AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Fordham 79, New Hampshire 61
Maryland 76, Binghamton 52
Wednesday's Games
Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Bryant at FAU, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Lafayette at UMBC, 2 p.m.
Columbia at Maine, 7 p.m.
Vermont vs. Iona at Uncasville, Conn., 7:30 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Vanderbilt 89, Temple 87, OT
New Mexico 84, SMU 63
Saint Louis 90, Memphis 84
Wednesday's Games
Hampton at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Houston, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Wichita St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa at Conway, S.C., 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Temple vs. Rutgers at Uncasville, Conn., 5 p.m.
Oklahoma St. vs. UCF at Nassau, Bahamas, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Tuesday's Games
Fordham 79, New Hampshire 61
La Salle 72, Queens (NC) 60
Rhode Island 74, Stony Brook 64
S. Dakota St. 66, St. Bonaventure 62
Saint Louis 90, Memphis 84
Wednesday's Games
VCU vs. Arizona St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Colorado vs. UMass at Conway, S.C., 1:30 p.m.
Wichita St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
Davidson at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa at Conway, S.C., 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
La Salle vs. Wake Forest at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 2 p.m.
Colgate vs. Duquesne at Akron, Ohio, 6 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Boston College vs. George Mason at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Appalachian St. 61, Louisville 60
Clemson 81, SC-Upstate 70
Miami 87, Florida A&M 61
Colgate 80, Syracuse 68
Wake Forest 68, Utah Valley St. 65, OT
North Carolina 72, Gardner-Webb 66
NC State 107, FIU 74
Duke vs. Kansas at Indianapolis, 10:24 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Michigan vs. Pittsburgh at Brooklyn, N.Y., 6 p.m.
S. Indiana at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech at Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
La Salle vs. Wake Forest at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 2 p.m.
Bellarmine at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Duke, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Baylor vs. Virginia at Paradise, Nev., 7 p.m.
Florida at Florida St., 8 p.m.
Boston College vs. George Mason at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Tuesday's Games
La Salle 72, Queens (NC) 60
Wednesday's Games
Florida Gulf Coast at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Austin Peay at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Rider vs. Stetson at Dublin, 5 a.m.
Niagara vs. Cent. Arkansas at Dublin, 11 a.m.
Queens (NC) vs. Green Bay at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 11:30 a.m.
Kennesaw St. vs. SE Louisiana at Boone, N.C., 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Georgia St., 6 p.m.
Bellarmine at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at MVSU, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 9 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
Tuesday's Games
West Virginia 75, Morehead St. 57
Oklahoma 74, UNC-Wilmington 53
Duke vs. Kansas at Indianapolis, 10:24 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Gonzaga at Texas, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
UMKC at Kansas St., 6:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at TCU, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Oklahoma St. vs. UCF at Nassau, Bahamas, 7 p.m.
Baylor vs. Virginia at Paradise, Nev., 7 p.m.
Penn at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
S. Utah at Kansas, 8 p.m.
South Alabama at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Tuesday's Games
Providence 100, Stonehill 76
Northwestern 75, Georgetown 63
St. John's 91, CCSU 74
UConn 84, Buffalo 64
Purdue 75, Marquette 70
Xavier 78, Fairfield 65
Wednesday's Games
Iowa at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
St. Francis (Pa.) at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Nebraska at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.
UC Riverside at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.
LIU at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Loyola Marymount vs. Georgetown at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 4:30 p.m.
Indiana at Xavier, 6 p.m.
Villanova at Michigan St., 8 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at UConn, 8:30 p.m.
DePaul vs. Santa Clara at Nassau, Bahamas, 9:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Tuesday's Games
N. Arizona 105, Benedictine Mesa 49
Oregon 81, Montana St. 51
Wednesday's Games
CS Bakersfield at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Evergreen St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
St. Thomas (MN) at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
UC Merced at Sacramento St., 3 p.m.
Warner Pacific at Montana St., 7:30 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Denver at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Merrimack at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Auburn 89, Winthrop 65
Clemson 81, SC-Upstate 70
High Point 100, Lees-Mcrae 83
North Carolina 72, Gardner-Webb 66
Wednesday's Games
Averett at Radford, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
VMI at Longwood, 5 p.m.
Campbell at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at SC-Upstate, 7:30 p.m.
UNC-Asheville vs. Texas A&M Commerce at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.
High Point at UNLV, 10 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
Tuesday's Games
Northwestern 75, Georgetown 63
Michigan St. 86, Kentucky 77, 2OT
Maryland 76, Binghamton 52
Purdue 75, Marquette 70
Wisconsin 56, Green Bay 45
Wednesday's Games
Michigan vs. Pittsburgh at Brooklyn, N.Y., 6 p.m.
E. Illinois at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Iowa at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Furman vs. Penn St. at Charleston, S.C., 11:30 a.m.
Nebraska at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Temple vs. Rutgers at Uncasville, Conn., 5 p.m.
Indiana at Xavier, 6 p.m.
Villanova at Michigan St., 8 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
UCLA vs. Illinois at Paradise, Nev., 9:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Yale 62, Hawaii 59, OT
Cal Baptist 62, CS Northridge 55
Loyola Marymount at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
UC San Diego 64, California 62
Wednesday's Games
CS Bakersfield at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
UC Riverside at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
UC San Diego at Navy, 7 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Arkansas St. at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Stanford, 11 p.m.
