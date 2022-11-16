All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bryant00.000201.000
Binghamton00.00021.667
Maine00.00021.667
Mass.-Lowell00.00021.667
New Hampshire00.00021.667
Albany (NY)00.00022.500
UMBC00.00012.333
Vermont00.00012.333
NJIT00.00003.000

Tuesday's Games

Fordham 79, New Hampshire 61

Maryland 76, Binghamton 52

Wednesday's Games

Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Bryant at FAU, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Lafayette at UMBC, 2 p.m.

Columbia at Maine, 7 p.m.

Vermont vs. Iona at Uncasville, Conn., 7:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cincinnati00.000301.000
Houston00.000301.000
East Carolina00.000201.000
Tulane00.000201.000
UCF00.00021.667
Memphis00.00011.500
Tulsa00.00011.500
Wichita St.00.00011.500
SMU00.00012.333
Temple00.00012.333
South Florida00.00003.000

Tuesday's Games

Vanderbilt 89, Temple 87, OT

New Mexico 84, SMU 63

Saint Louis 90, Memphis 84

Wednesday's Games

Hampton at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Houston, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Wichita St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa at Conway, S.C., 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Temple vs. Rutgers at Uncasville, Conn., 5 p.m.

Oklahoma St. vs. UCF at Nassau, Bahamas, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson00.000301.000
Saint Louis00.000301.000
Dayton00.000201.000
Loyola Chicago00.000201.000
VCU00.000201.000
Duquesne00.00021.667
Fordham00.00021.667
George Mason00.00021.667
George Washington00.00021.667
La Salle00.00021.667
Richmond00.00021.667
Saint Joseph's00.00011.500
UMass00.00011.500
Rhode Island00.00012.333
St. Bonaventure00.00012.333

Tuesday's Games

Fordham 79, New Hampshire 61

La Salle 72, Queens (NC) 60

Rhode Island 74, Stony Brook 64

S. Dakota St. 66, St. Bonaventure 62

Saint Louis 90, Memphis 84

Wednesday's Games

VCU vs. Arizona St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado vs. UMass at Conway, S.C., 1:30 p.m.

Wichita St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa at Conway, S.C., 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

La Salle vs. Wake Forest at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 2 p.m.

Colgate vs. Duquesne at Akron, Ohio, 6 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston College vs. George Mason at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami00.000301.000
NC State00.000301.000
North Carolina00.000301.000
Virginia Tech00.000301.000
Wake Forest00.000301.000
Duke00.000201.000
Georgia Tech00.000201.000
Notre Dame00.000201.000
Virginia00.000201.000
Boston College00.00021.667
Clemson00.00021.667
Pittsburgh00.00011.500
Syracuse00.00011.500
Florida St.00.00003.000
Louisville00.00003.000

Tuesday's Games

Appalachian St. 61, Louisville 60

Clemson 81, SC-Upstate 70

Miami 87, Florida A&M 61

Colgate 80, Syracuse 68

Wake Forest 68, Utah Valley St. 65, OT

North Carolina 72, Gardner-Webb 66

NC State 107, FIU 74

Duke vs. Kansas at Indianapolis, 10:24 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Michigan vs. Pittsburgh at Brooklyn, N.Y., 6 p.m.

S. Indiana at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech at Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

La Salle vs. Wake Forest at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 2 p.m.

Bellarmine at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Duke, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Baylor vs. Virginia at Paradise, Nev., 7 p.m.

Florida at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Boston College vs. George Mason at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
North Alabama00.000301.000
Stetson00.000201.000
Bellarmine00.00021.667
Cent. Arkansas00.00021.667
Florida Gulf Coast00.00021.667
Kennesaw St.00.00021.667
Liberty00.00021.667
Lipscomb00.00021.667
Queens (NC)00.00021.667
Jacksonville00.00011.500
Jacksonville St.00.00011.500
Austin Peay00.00012.333
E. Kentucky00.00012.333
North Florida00.00002.000

Tuesday's Games

La Salle 72, Queens (NC) 60

Wednesday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Austin Peay at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Rider vs. Stetson at Dublin, 5 a.m.

Niagara vs. Cent. Arkansas at Dublin, 11 a.m.

Queens (NC) vs. Green Bay at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 11:30 a.m.

Kennesaw St. vs. SE Louisiana at Boone, N.C., 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Georgia St., 6 p.m.

Bellarmine at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at MVSU, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor00.000301.000
Texas Tech00.000301.000
West Virginia00.000301.000
Iowa St.00.000201.000
Kansas00.000201.000
Kansas St.00.000201.000
Texas00.000201.000
Oklahoma00.00021.667
Oklahoma St.00.00021.667
TCU00.00021.667

Tuesday's Games

West Virginia 75, Morehead St. 57

Oklahoma 74, UNC-Wilmington 53

Duke vs. Kansas at Indianapolis, 10:24 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Gonzaga at Texas, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

UMKC at Kansas St., 6:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at TCU, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Oklahoma St. vs. UCF at Nassau, Bahamas, 7 p.m.

Baylor vs. Virginia at Paradise, Nev., 7 p.m.

Penn at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

S. Utah at Kansas, 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Creighton00.000301.000
DePaul00.000301.000
Providence00.000301.000
St. John's00.000301.000
UConn00.000301.000
Xavier00.000301.000
Seton Hall00.000201.000
Georgetown00.00021.667
Marquette00.00021.667
Villanova00.00021.667
Butler00.00011.500

Tuesday's Games

Providence 100, Stonehill 76

Northwestern 75, Georgetown 63

St. John's 91, CCSU 74

UConn 84, Buffalo 64

Purdue 75, Marquette 70

Xavier 78, Fairfield 65

Wednesday's Games

Iowa at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.

UC Riverside at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

LIU at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Loyola Marymount vs. Georgetown at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 4:30 p.m.

Indiana at Xavier, 6 p.m.

Villanova at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at UConn, 8:30 p.m.

DePaul vs. Santa Clara at Nassau, Bahamas, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sacramento St.00.00021.667
Idaho00.00012.333
Idaho St.00.00012.333
Montana St.00.00012.333
N. Colorado00.00012.333
Weber St.00.00012.333
E. Washington00.00013.250
N. Arizona00.00013.250
Montana00.00002.000
Portland St.00.00002.000

Tuesday's Games

N. Arizona 105, Benedictine Mesa 49

Oregon 81, Montana St. 51

Wednesday's Games

CS Bakersfield at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Evergreen St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Thomas (MN) at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

UC Merced at Sacramento St., 3 p.m.

Warner Pacific at Montana St., 7:30 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Denver at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Merrimack at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.000301.000
UNC-Asheville00.000201.000
Winthrop00.00022.500
Campbell00.00011.500
Charleston Southern00.00011.500
Longwood00.00012.333
Presbyterian00.00012.333
Radford00.00012.333
SC-Upstate00.00012.333
Gardner-Webb00.00003.000

Tuesday's Games

Auburn 89, Winthrop 65

Clemson 81, SC-Upstate 70

High Point 100, Lees-Mcrae 83

North Carolina 72, Gardner-Webb 66

Wednesday's Games

Averett at Radford, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

VMI at Longwood, 5 p.m.

Campbell at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at SC-Upstate, 7:30 p.m.

UNC-Asheville vs. Texas A&M Commerce at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.

High Point at UNLV, 10 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Illinois00.000301.000
Maryland00.000301.000
Northwestern00.000301.000
Penn St.00.000301.000
Purdue00.000301.000
Rutgers00.000301.000
Wisconsin00.000301.000
Indiana00.000201.000
Iowa00.000201.000
Michigan00.000201.000
Nebraska00.000201.000
Ohio St.00.000201.000
Michigan St.00.00021.667
Minnesota00.00021.667

Tuesday's Games

Northwestern 75, Georgetown 63

Michigan St. 86, Kentucky 77, 2OT

Maryland 76, Binghamton 52

Purdue 75, Marquette 70

Wisconsin 56, Green Bay 45

Wednesday's Games

Michigan vs. Pittsburgh at Brooklyn, N.Y., 6 p.m.

E. Illinois at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Iowa at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Furman vs. Penn St. at Charleston, S.C., 11:30 a.m.

Nebraska at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Temple vs. Rutgers at Uncasville, Conn., 5 p.m.

Indiana at Xavier, 6 p.m.

Villanova at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

UCLA vs. Illinois at Paradise, Nev., 9:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Irvine00.000201.000
UC Santa Barbara00.000201.000
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00021.667
Hawaii00.00021.667
UC Davis00.00021.667
CS Bakersfield00.00011.500
Cal Poly00.00011.500
UC Riverside00.00011.500
CS Northridge00.00012.333
Long Beach St.00.00012.333
UC San Diego00.00002.000

Tuesday's Games

Yale 62, Hawaii 59, OT

Cal Baptist 62, CS Northridge 55

Loyola Marymount at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

UC San Diego 64, California 62

Wednesday's Games

CS Bakersfield at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

UC Riverside at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

UC San Diego at Navy, 7 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Arkansas St. at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Stanford, 11 p.m.

