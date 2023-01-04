All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Illinois201.00069.400
SIU-Edwardsville11.500105.667
Tennessee St.11.50096.600
UT Martin11.50096.600
Morehead St.11.50087.533
S. Indiana11.50087.533
Lindenwood (Mo.)11.50069.400
SE Missouri11.50069.400
UALR11.500510.333
Tennessee Tech02.000411.267

Wednesday's Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) at UALR, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

S. Indiana at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at UT Martin, 9 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA401.000132.867
Utah401.000114.733
Southern Cal31.750114.733
Arizona21.667131.929
Arizona St.21.667113.786
Oregon21.66786.571
Oregon St.12.33377.500
Colorado13.25096.600
Washington13.25096.600
Washington St.13.25069.400
California13.250213.133
Stanford04.00059.357

Thursday's Games

Washington St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Oregon at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Southern Cal at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Utah, 10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 11 p.m.

Friday's Games

Stanford at California, 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American201.000103.769
Army201.00087.533
Colgate201.00087.533
Holy Cross201.000510.333
Navy11.50086.571
Boston U.11.50087.533
Bucknell02.00078.467
Lehigh02.00058.385
Loyola (Md.)02.000510.333
Lafayette02.000213.133

Thursday's Games

Lafayette at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Navy at Colgate, 7 p.m.

American at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Army at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama201.000122.857
Tennessee201.000122.857
Missouri101.000121.923
Auburn101.000112.846
Vanderbilt101.00086.571
LSU11.500122.857
Kentucky11.500104.714
Arkansas01.000112.846
Mississippi St.02.000113.786
Georgia00.000103.769
Texas A&M00.00085.615
Mississippi02.00086.571
Florida01.00076.538
South Carolina01.00077.500

Tuesday's Games

Tennessee 87, Mississippi St. 53

Vanderbilt 84, South Carolina 79, OT

Kentucky 74, LSU 71

Alabama 84, Mississippi 62

Wednesday's Games

Auburn at Georgia, 6:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Florida, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford201.00087.533
UNC-Greensboro201.00087.533
ETSU201.00069.400
Furman11.500105.667
Chattanooga11.50096.600
W. Carolina11.50087.533
The Citadel11.50068.429
Wofford02.00087.533
Mercer02.00078.467
VMI02.000510.333

Wednesday's Games

W. Carolina at ETSU, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Furman, 7 p.m.

Wofford at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

VMI at Samford, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC101.00086.571
Nicholls101.00067.462
Texas A&M Commerce101.000510.333
Houston Christian101.000410.286
McNeese St.101.000410.286
Northwestern St.01.00086.571
Incarnate Word01.00068.429
SE Louisiana01.00068.429
Lamar01.000410.286
New Orleans01.00039.250

Wednesday's Games

Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Lamar at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.

Houston Christian at SE Louisiana, 8:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Texas A&M Commerce, 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama A&M101.00059.357
Bethune-Cookman101.00059.357
Prairie View101.00059.357
Southern U.101.00059.357
Alabama St.101.000311.214
Jackson St.101.000212.143
Grambling St.01.00076.538
Ark.-Pine Bluff01.000410.286
Texas Southern01.000410.286
Alcorn St.01.000310.231
Florida A&M01.000210.167
MVSU01.000114.067

Wednesday's Games

MVSU at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 8:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts301.000123.800
S. Dakota St.21.66778.467
South Dakota21.66778.467
UMKC21.667610.375
St. Thomas (MN)22.500116.647
Denver12.333106.625
W. Illinois12.33386.571
Omaha12.333510.333
N. Dakota St.12.333411.267
North Dakota02.00069.400

Thursday's Games

Omaha at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

South Dakota at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Denver at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.201.000132.867
James Madison201.000114.733
Georgia Southern201.00096.600
Louisiana-Monroe201.00069.400
Marshall11.500123.800
Old Dominion11.50095.643
Arkansas St.11.50096.600
Troy11.50096.600
Georgia St.11.50086.571
Coastal Carolina11.50076.538
Louisiana-Lafayette02.000104.714
Appalachian St.02.00078.467
Texas St.02.00078.467
South Alabama02.00068.429

Thursday's Games

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Marshall at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Texas St. at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Troy, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Arkansas St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)201.000134.765
BYU201.000125.706
Gonzaga101.000123.800
Santa Clara11.500134.765
Loyola Marymount11.500115.688
San Diego11.50088.500
Pacific11.50089.471
San Francisco02.000116.647
Portland02.00089.471
Pepperdine01.00078.467

Tuesday's Games

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 84, Academy of Art 64

Thursday's Games

Santa Clara at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Pacific at San Diego, 10 p.m.

BYU at Loyola Marymount, 11 p.m.

Gonzaga at San Francisco, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Utah Valley St.201.000114.733
S. Utah201.000105.667
Stephen F. Austin201.000105.667
Grand Canyon101.000104.714
Seattle101.000104.714
Sam Houston St.11.500113.786
Abilene Christian11.50096.600
Utah Tech11.50096.600
Tarleton St.11.50077.500
Texas Rio Grande Valley02.00086.571
Cal Baptist02.00087.533
New Mexico St.02.00077.500
Texas-Arlington02.000510.333

Wednesday's Games

New Mexico St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Grand Canyon at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Utah Tech at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you