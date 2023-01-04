All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Illinois
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Tennessee St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|UT Martin
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Morehead St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|S. Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|SE Missouri
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|UALR
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
Wednesday's Games
Lindenwood (Mo.) at UALR, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
S. Indiana at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at UT Martin, 9 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Utah
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Southern Cal
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Arizona
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|1
|.929
|Arizona St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Oregon
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|Oregon St.
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|7
|.500
|Colorado
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|Washington
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|Washington St.
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|9
|.400
|California
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|13
|.133
|Stanford
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Thursday's Games
Washington St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.
Oregon at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Southern Cal at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Utah, 10 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 11 p.m.
Friday's Games
Stanford at California, 9 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Army
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Colgate
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Holy Cross
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Navy
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Boston U.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Bucknell
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Lehigh
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Lafayette
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
Thursday's Games
Lafayette at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Navy at Colgate, 7 p.m.
American at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Army at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Tennessee
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Missouri
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Auburn
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Vanderbilt
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|LSU
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|2
|.857
|Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Arkansas
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Mississippi St.
|0
|2
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Mississippi
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Florida
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|South Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
Tuesday's Games
Tennessee 87, Mississippi St. 53
Vanderbilt 84, South Carolina 79, OT
Kentucky 74, LSU 71
Alabama 84, Mississippi 62
Wednesday's Games
Auburn at Georgia, 6:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Florida, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|UNC-Greensboro
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|ETSU
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Furman
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Chattanooga
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|W. Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|The Citadel
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Wofford
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Mercer
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|VMI
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
Wednesday's Games
W. Carolina at ETSU, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at Furman, 7 p.m.
Wofford at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
VMI at Samford, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Texas A&M Commerce
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Houston Christian
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|McNeese St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Northwestern St.
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Incarnate Word
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|SE Louisiana
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Lamar
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|New Orleans
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Wednesday's Games
Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Lamar at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.
Houston Christian at SE Louisiana, 8:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Texas A&M Commerce, 9 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Southern U.
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Alabama St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Grambling St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Alcorn St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Florida A&M
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|MVSU
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
Wednesday's Games
MVSU at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 8:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|8
|.467
|South Dakota
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|8
|.467
|UMKC
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Denver
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|W. Illinois
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Omaha
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|10
|.333
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|North Dakota
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
Thursday's Games
Omaha at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
South Dakota at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Denver at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|James Madison
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Georgia Southern
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Marshall
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Old Dominion
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Arkansas St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Troy
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Georgia St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Appalachian St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Texas St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|South Alabama
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
Thursday's Games
Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Marshall at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Texas St. at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Troy, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Arkansas St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|BYU
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|Gonzaga
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Santa Clara
|1
|1
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Loyola Marymount
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|San Diego
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Pacific
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|San Francisco
|0
|2
|.000
|11
|6
|.647
|Portland
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|9
|.471
|Pepperdine
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
Tuesday's Games
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 84, Academy of Art 64
Thursday's Games
Santa Clara at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Pacific at San Diego, 10 p.m.
BYU at Loyola Marymount, 11 p.m.
Gonzaga at San Francisco, 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah Valley St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Grand Canyon
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|Abilene Christian
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Utah Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Tarleton St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Cal Baptist
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|New Mexico St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
Wednesday's Games
New Mexico St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Grand Canyon at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
S. Utah at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Utah Tech at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
