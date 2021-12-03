All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Thursday's Games
Delaware 59, Delaware St. 48
Drexel 86, Fairleigh Dickinson 65
James Madison 96, Eastern Mennonite 54
Towson 72, LIU 63
Friday's Games
Coll. of Charleston at Furman, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Bucknell at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at Davidson, 3 p.m.
Drexel at Princeton, 4 p.m.
High Point at Elon, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UMBC at Delaware, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
Thursday's Games
Grand Canyon 74, UTSA 71
Friday's Games
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
George Washington at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
Nevada at North Texas, ppd.
Jarvis Christian at Rice, 3 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
UAB at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.
Stetson at FIU, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Murray St., 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at S. Illinois, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
North Florida at FAU, 2 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Cleveland St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Youngstown St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Green Bay
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Wright St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Detroit
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Fort Wayne
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|N. Kentucky
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|IUPUI
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Milwaukee
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Robert Morris
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Thursday's Games
Cleveland St. 72, N. Kentucky 58
Wright St. 86, Fort Wayne 73
Detroit 69, IUPUI 45
Green Bay 70, Robert Morris 58
Oakland 81, Ill.-Chicago 77
Youngstown St. 70, Milwaukee 68
Saturday's Games
Oakland at IUPUI, Noon
Robert Morris at Milwaukee, Noon
N. Kentucky at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Wright St. at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Detroit at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Friday's Games
Coppin St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Harvard at UMass, Noon
Yale at Auburn, 2 p.m.
Maine at Columbia, 2 p.m.
Drexel at Princeton, 4 p.m.
Penn at Temple, 4 p.m.
Dartmouth at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Keuka at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Brown, 2 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Marist
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Friday's Games
Fairfield at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Rider at Iona, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Niagara, 7 p.m.
St. Peter's at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Siena, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Canisius, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Marist at Rider, 2 p.m.
Siena at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Thursday's Games
UC San Diego 83, E. Michigan 74
Saturday's Games
Miami (Ohio) at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Southern U. at Akron, 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Dayton, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.
Toledo at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
W. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Northwood (MI) at E. Michigan, 4 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
Thursday's Games
Delaware 59, Delaware St. 48
Friday's Games
Coppin St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.
SC State at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
NC Central at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Delaware St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Lehigh, 4:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.
American U. at Howard, 5:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Drake
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Thursday's Games
Drake 73, Valparaiso 66
Saturday's Games
Miami (Ohio) at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Evansville, 2 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Bradley, 3 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at DePaul, 4 p.m.
Jackson St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.
BYU at Missouri St., 4 p.m.
Southern Miss. at S. Illinois, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Richmond at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Drake, 3 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
Thursday's Games
Saint Mary's (Cal) 60, Utah St. 58
Wyoming 77, Denver 64
Friday's Games
Tulsa at Boise St., 9 p.m.
North Dakota at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Diego St. at Michigan, 1 p.m.
Nevada at North Texas, ppd.
Army at Air Force, 4 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal) at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
McNeese St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
CS Northridge at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
UNLV at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
Thursday's Games
Drexel 86, Fairleigh Dickinson 65
Sacred Heart 74, Lafayette 67
Towson 72, LIU 63
Friday's Games
Bryant at Houston, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Mount St. Mary's at Loyola (Md.), 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
CCSU at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.
Wagner at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Sacred Heart at Brown, 2 p.m.
Hartford at St. Francis Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Bryant at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Thursday's Games
Belmont 94, Lipscomb 65
Saturday's Games
Tennessee Tech at Evansville, 2 p.m.
UT Martin at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Bradley, 3 p.m.
North Park at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Webster at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Chicago St., 5 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Milligan at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.
Belmont at Samford, 3 p.m.