All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
James Madison00.00072.778
Coll. of Charleston00.00052.714
Delaware00.00063.667
Towson00.00053.625
Drexel00.00043.571
Hofstra00.00044.500
Northeastern00.00044.500
UNC-Wilmington00.00034.429
Elon00.00026.250
William & Mary00.00017.125

Thursday's Games

Delaware 59, Delaware St. 48

Drexel 86, Fairleigh Dickinson 65

James Madison 96, Eastern Mennonite 54

Towson 72, LIU 63

Friday's Games

Coll. of Charleston at Furman, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bucknell at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Davidson, 3 p.m.

Drexel at Princeton, 4 p.m.

High Point at Elon, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UMBC at Delaware, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FIU00.00071.875
Middle Tennessee00.00071.875
UAB00.00062.750
Louisiana Tech00.00052.714
UTEP00.00042.667
Marshall00.00043.571
W. Kentucky00.00043.571
UTSA00.00054.556
FAU00.00044.500
Rice00.00044.500
Southern Miss.00.00044.500
Charlotte00.00033.500
North Texas00.00033.500
Old Dominion00.00035.375

Thursday's Games

Grand Canyon 74, UTSA 71

Friday's Games

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

George Washington at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

Nevada at North Texas, ppd.

Jarvis Christian at Rice, 3 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

UAB at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.

Stetson at FIU, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Murray St., 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at S. Illinois, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

North Florida at FAU, 2 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oakland101.00062.750
Cleveland St.101.00052.714
Youngstown St.101.00033.500
Green Bay101.00025.286
Wright St.101.00025.286
Detroit101.00016.143
Fort Wayne01.00034.429
N. Kentucky01.00024.333
Ill.-Chicago01.00025.286
IUPUI01.00016.143
Milwaukee01.00016.143
Robert Morris01.00006.000

Thursday's Games

Cleveland St. 72, N. Kentucky 58

Wright St. 86, Fort Wayne 73

Detroit 69, IUPUI 45

Green Bay 70, Robert Morris 58

Oakland 81, Ill.-Chicago 77

Youngstown St. 70, Milwaukee 68

Saturday's Games

Oakland at IUPUI, Noon

Robert Morris at Milwaukee, Noon

N. Kentucky at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Wright St. at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell00.00061.857
Harvard00.00053.625
Princeton00.00053.625
Brown00.00064.600
Dartmouth00.00032.600
Yale00.00054.556
Penn00.00037.300
Columbia00.00026.250

Friday's Games

Coppin St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Harvard at UMass, Noon

Yale at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Maine at Columbia, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Penn at Temple, 4 p.m.

Dartmouth at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Keuka at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Brown, 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona101.00072.778
Manhattan00.00051.833
Monmouth (NJ)00.00051.833
Fairfield00.00033.500
Niagara00.00033.500
Quinnipiac00.00033.500
Rider00.00036.333
Marist01.00024.333
Canisius00.00025.286
Siena00.00025.286
St. Peter's00.00013.250

Friday's Games

Fairfield at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Rider at Iona, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Niagara, 7 p.m.

St. Peter's at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Siena, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Marist at Rider, 2 p.m.

Siena at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo00.00061.857
Miami (Ohio)00.00052.714
Ohio00.00052.714
Buffalo00.00042.667
Kent St.00.00042.667
Akron00.00043.571
Bowling Green00.00044.500
Ball St.00.00034.429
W. Michigan00.00034.429
E. Michigan00.00024.333
N. Illinois00.00025.286
Cent. Michigan00.00016.143

Thursday's Games

UC San Diego 83, E. Michigan 74

Saturday's Games

Miami (Ohio) at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Southern U. at Akron, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Dayton, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

Toledo at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

W. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Northwood (MI) at E. Michigan, 4 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00091.900
Howard00.00044.500
Morgan St.00.00035.375
NC Central00.00035.375
Delaware St.00.00025.286
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00025.286
SC State00.00017.125
Coppin St.00.000110.091

Thursday's Games

Delaware 59, Delaware St. 48

Friday's Games

Coppin St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.

SC State at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

NC Central at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Delaware St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Lehigh, 4:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.

American U. at Howard, 5:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago101.00062.750
Drake101.00043.571
S. Illinois101.00043.571
Illinois St.101.00044.500
Bradley101.00035.375
Missouri St.01.00043.571
Indiana St.01.00035.375
Valparaiso01.00035.375
N. Iowa01.00024.333
Evansville01.00037.300

Thursday's Games

Drake 73, Valparaiso 66

Saturday's Games

Miami (Ohio) at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Evansville, 2 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at DePaul, 4 p.m.

Jackson St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

BYU at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at S. Illinois, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Richmond at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Drake, 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.00.000801.000
Wyoming00.000701.000
Air Force00.00061.857
Fresno St.00.00061.857
Utah St.00.00062.750
San Diego St.00.00052.714
New Mexico00.00053.625
Nevada00.00044.500
UNLV00.00044.500
San Jose St.00.00033.500
Boise St.00.00034.429

Thursday's Games

Saint Mary's (Cal) 60, Utah St. 58

Wyoming 77, Denver 64

Friday's Games

Tulsa at Boise St., 9 p.m.

North Dakota at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Diego St. at Michigan, 1 p.m.

Nevada at North Texas, ppd.

Army at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal) at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

CS Northridge at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

UNLV at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.00021.667
Merrimack00.00044.500
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00033.500
Bryant00.00034.429
Mount St. Mary's00.00035.375
Sacred Heart00.00035.375
CCSU00.00026.250
LIU00.00016.143
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00007.000
St. Francis Brooklyn00.00007.000

Thursday's Games

Drexel 86, Fairleigh Dickinson 65

Sacred Heart 74, Lafayette 67

Towson 72, LIU 63

Friday's Games

Bryant at Houston, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at Loyola (Md.), 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

CCSU at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

Wagner at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Sacred Heart at Brown, 2 p.m.

Hartford at St. Francis Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.00.00061.857
Belmont00.00063.667
Morehead St.00.00053.625
Austin Peay00.00033.500
SE Missouri00.00034.429
SIU-Edwardsville00.00035.375
UT Martin00.00035.375
Tennessee Tech00.00025.286
Tennessee St.00.00015.167
E. Illinois00.00017.125

Thursday's Games

Belmont 94, Lipscomb 65

Saturday's Games

Tennessee Tech at Evansville, 2 p.m.

UT Martin at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Bradley, 3 p.m.

North Park at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Webster at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Chicago St., 5 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Milligan at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

Belmont at Samford, 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you