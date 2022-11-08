All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Monday's Games
Delaware 78, Wilmington (DC) 54
Elon 80, Erskine 56
NC A&T 100, Edward Waters 61
Towson 67, Albany (NY) 62
Boston U. 72, Northeastern 63
Coll. of Charleston 85, Chattanooga 78
Hofstra 83, Princeton 77
Navy 74, William & Mary 59
Florida 81, Stony Brook 45
North Carolina 69, UNC-Wilmington 56
Wednesday's Games
Hampton at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Towson at UMass, 7 p.m.
Mid-Atlantic Christian at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Middle Tennessee 79, Brescia 52
Charlotte 82, Coppin St. 59
FAU 81, Lynn 46
FIU 77, Houston Christian 66
UAB 111, Alabama St. 70
North Texas 53, S. Nazarene 47
UTSA 74, Trinity (Texas) 47
Louisiana Tech 78, Mississippi College 61
Texas 72, UTEP 57
Pepperdine 106, Rice 67
Thursday's Games
St. Thomas (Texas) at Rice, 6 p.m.
W. Kentucky at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Florida National at FIU, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Oakland 92, Defiance 27
Milwaukee 102, Milwaukee Engineering 46
Michigan 75, Fort Wayne 56
Notre Dame (Ohio) 72, Cleveland St. 68
Indiana St. 80, Green Bay 53
Kent St. 79, N. Kentucky 57
Ohio St. 91, Robert Morris 53
Youngstown St. 92, Canisius 81
Iowa St. 88, IUPUI 39
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.
Rochester (Mich.) at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Pitt.-Greensburg at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Davidson at Wright St., 7 p.m.
UT Martin at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
IUPUI at Drake, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cleveland St. at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Northwestern 85, Chicago St. 54
Tuesday's Games
Sacred Heart at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Northern Vermont-Lyndon at Hartford, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Monday's Games
Harvard 68, Morehouse 63
Iona 78, Penn 50
Rutgers 75, Columbia 35
Vermont 80, Brown 65
Yale 96, Sarah Lawrence 41
Fordham 88, Dartmouth 74
Hofstra 83, Princeton 77
Boston College 79, Cornell 77
Thursday's Games
Colgate at Brown, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Columbia, 7 p.m.
SUNY-Delhi at Cornell, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Siena 75, Holy Cross 68
Iona 78, Penn 50
Maryland 71, Niagara 49
Quinnipiac 67, Rhode Island 62
St. Peter's 73, NJIT 59
VCU 73, Manhattan 56
West Virginia 76, Mount St. Mary's 58
Youngstown St. 92, Canisius 81
Wake Forest 71, Fairfield 59
Tuesday's Games
Rider at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
American at Marist, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Quinnipiac at Stonehill, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Monday's Games
Akron 81, S. Dakota St. 80, OT
Ball St. 109, Earlham 39
Bowling Green 62, Air Force 58
Buffalo 88, Colgate 87
Kent St. 79, N. Kentucky 57
Toledo 85, Valparaiso 70
Belmont 70, Ohio 69
E. Michigan 75, Wayne St. (Mich.) 66
Ill.-Springfield 83, N. Illinois 77
Evansville 78, Miami (Ohio) 74
Minnesota 61, W. Michigan 60
Thursday's Games
Baldwin Wallace at Kent St., 5 p.m.
Goshen at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Marquette, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Charlotte 82, Coppin St. 59
Kentucky 95, Howard 63
Old Dominion 84, Md.-Eastern Shore 65
Norfolk St. 109, Va.-Lynchburg 59
Xavier 96, Morgan St. 73
Virginia 73, NC Central 61
Virginia Tech 95, Delaware St. 57
Tuesday's Games
SC State at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Dist. of Columbia at Howard, 7 p.m.
Cairn at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
NC Central at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Immaculata at Delaware St., 7 p.m.
Penn St.-Greater Allegheny at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Monday's Games
Indiana St. 80, Green Bay 53
Toledo 85, Valparaiso 70
Belmont 70, Ohio 69
Bradley 93, Wis.-Parkside 59
Ill.-Chicago 82, Trinity (Ill.) 48
W. Illinois 71, Illinois St. 68
S. Illinois 94, UALR 63
Saint Louis 91, Murray St. 68
Evansville 78, Miami (Ohio) 74
N. Iowa 105, Wartburg 49
Wednesday's Games
IUPUI at Drake, 8 p.m.
Missouri S&T at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.
S. Illinois at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Monday's Games
Bowling Green 62, Air Force 58
Colorado St. 65, Gardner-Webb 63
New Mexico 89, S. Utah 81
Utah St. 75, Utah Valley St. 58
Wyoming 102, Colorado Christian 69
Fresno St. 69, Fresno Pacific 56
Nevada 84, Utah Tech 71
San Diego St. 80, Cal St.-Fullerton 57
UNLV 66, Southern U. 56
Tuesday's Games
Georgia Southern at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
S. Dakota St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Nicholls at Wyoming, 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Monday's Games
St. John's 97, Merrimack 72
St. Bonaventure 71, St. Francis (Pa.) 58
St. Francis (NY) 96, Mount St. Mary 56
Wagner 76, Temple 73, OT
UConn 85, Stonehill 54
UMass 94, CCSU 67
Loyola Chicago 88, Fairleigh Dickinson 82, OT
Utah 89, LIU 48
Tuesday's Games
Sacred Heart at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Mercy at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Clark at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Stonehill, 7 p.m.
