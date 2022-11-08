All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston00.000101.000
Delaware00.000101.000
Elon00.000101.000
Hofstra00.000101.000
NC A&T00.000101.000
Towson00.000101.000
Drexel00.00000.000
Hampton00.00000.000
Monmouth (NJ)00.00000.000
Northeastern00.00001.000
Stony Brook00.00001.000
UNC-Wilmington00.00001.000
William & Mary00.00001.000

Monday's Games

Delaware 78, Wilmington (DC) 54

Elon 80, Erskine 56

NC A&T 100, Edward Waters 61

Towson 67, Albany (NY) 62

Boston U. 72, Northeastern 63

Coll. of Charleston 85, Chattanooga 78

Hofstra 83, Princeton 77

Navy 74, William & Mary 59

Florida 81, Stony Brook 45

North Carolina 69, UNC-Wilmington 56

Wednesday's Games

Hampton at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Towson at UMass, 7 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Christian at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Charlotte00.000101.000
FAU00.000101.000
FIU00.000101.000
Louisiana Tech00.000101.000
Middle Tennessee00.000101.000
North Texas00.000101.000
UAB00.000101.000
UTSA00.000101.000
Rice00.00001.000
UTEP00.00001.000
W. Kentucky00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Middle Tennessee 79, Brescia 52

Charlotte 82, Coppin St. 59

FAU 81, Lynn 46

FIU 77, Houston Christian 66

UAB 111, Alabama St. 70

North Texas 53, S. Nazarene 47

UTSA 74, Trinity (Texas) 47

Louisiana Tech 78, Mississippi College 61

Texas 72, UTEP 57

Pepperdine 106, Rice 67

Thursday's Games

St. Thomas (Texas) at Rice, 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Florida National at FIU, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Milwaukee00.000101.000
Oakland00.000101.000
Youngstown St.00.000101.000
Cleveland St.00.00001.000
Detroit00.00000.000
Fort Wayne00.00001.000
Green Bay00.00001.000
IUPUI00.00001.000
N. Kentucky00.00001.000
Robert Morris00.00001.000
Wright St.00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Oakland 92, Defiance 27

Milwaukee 102, Milwaukee Engineering 46

Michigan 75, Fort Wayne 56

Notre Dame (Ohio) 72, Cleveland St. 68

Indiana St. 80, Green Bay 53

Kent St. 79, N. Kentucky 57

Ohio St. 91, Robert Morris 53

Youngstown St. 92, Canisius 81

Iowa St. 88, IUPUI 39

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.

Rochester (Mich.) at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pitt.-Greensburg at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Wright St., 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Drake, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland St. at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.00.00001.000
Hartford00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Northwestern 85, Chicago St. 54

Tuesday's Games

Sacred Heart at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Northern Vermont-Lyndon at Hartford, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Harvard00.000101.000
Yale00.000101.000
Brown00.00001.000
Columbia00.00001.000
Cornell00.00001.000
Dartmouth00.00001.000
Penn00.00001.000
Princeton00.00001.000

Monday's Games

Harvard 68, Morehouse 63

Iona 78, Penn 50

Rutgers 75, Columbia 35

Vermont 80, Brown 65

Yale 96, Sarah Lawrence 41

Fordham 88, Dartmouth 74

Hofstra 83, Princeton 77

Boston College 79, Cornell 77

Thursday's Games

Colgate at Brown, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Columbia, 7 p.m.

SUNY-Delhi at Cornell, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona00.000101.000
Quinnipiac00.000101.000
Siena00.000101.000
St. Peter's00.000101.000
Canisius00.00001.000
Fairfield00.00001.000
Manhattan00.00001.000
Marist00.00000.000
Mount St. Mary's00.00001.000
Niagara00.00001.000
Rider00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Siena 75, Holy Cross 68

Iona 78, Penn 50

Maryland 71, Niagara 49

Quinnipiac 67, Rhode Island 62

St. Peter's 73, NJIT 59

VCU 73, Manhattan 56

West Virginia 76, Mount St. Mary's 58

Youngstown St. 92, Canisius 81

Wake Forest 71, Fairfield 59

Tuesday's Games

Rider at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

American at Marist, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Quinnipiac at Stonehill, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Akron00.000101.000
Ball St.00.000101.000
Bowling Green00.000101.000
Buffalo00.000101.000
E. Michigan00.000101.000
Kent St.00.000101.000
Toledo00.000101.000
Cent. Michigan00.00000.000
Miami (Ohio)00.00001.000
N. Illinois00.00001.000
Ohio00.00001.000
W. Michigan00.00001.000

Monday's Games

Akron 81, S. Dakota St. 80, OT

Ball St. 109, Earlham 39

Bowling Green 62, Air Force 58

Buffalo 88, Colgate 87

Kent St. 79, N. Kentucky 57

Toledo 85, Valparaiso 70

Belmont 70, Ohio 69

E. Michigan 75, Wayne St. (Mich.) 66

Ill.-Springfield 83, N. Illinois 77

Evansville 78, Miami (Ohio) 74

Minnesota 61, W. Michigan 60

Thursday's Games

Baldwin Wallace at Kent St., 5 p.m.

Goshen at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Marquette, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.000101.000
Coppin St.00.00001.000
Delaware St.00.00001.000
Howard00.00001.000
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00001.000
Morgan St.00.00001.000
NC Central00.00001.000
SC State00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Charlotte 82, Coppin St. 59

Kentucky 95, Howard 63

Old Dominion 84, Md.-Eastern Shore 65

Norfolk St. 109, Va.-Lynchburg 59

Xavier 96, Morgan St. 73

Virginia 73, NC Central 61

Virginia Tech 95, Delaware St. 57

Tuesday's Games

SC State at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dist. of Columbia at Howard, 7 p.m.

Cairn at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

NC Central at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Immaculata at Delaware St., 7 p.m.

Penn St.-Greater Allegheny at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Belmont00.000101.000
Bradley00.000101.000
Evansville00.000101.000
Ill.-Chicago00.000101.000
Indiana St.00.000101.000
N. Iowa00.000101.000
S. Illinois00.000101.000
Drake00.00000.000
Illinois St.00.00001.000
Missouri St.00.00000.000
Murray St.00.00001.000
Valparaiso00.00001.000

Monday's Games

Indiana St. 80, Green Bay 53

Toledo 85, Valparaiso 70

Belmont 70, Ohio 69

Bradley 93, Wis.-Parkside 59

Ill.-Chicago 82, Trinity (Ill.) 48

W. Illinois 71, Illinois St. 68

S. Illinois 94, UALR 63

Saint Louis 91, Murray St. 68

Evansville 78, Miami (Ohio) 74

N. Iowa 105, Wartburg 49

Wednesday's Games

IUPUI at Drake, 8 p.m.

Missouri S&T at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

S. Illinois at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.00.000101.000
Fresno St.00.000101.000
Nevada00.000101.000
New Mexico00.000101.000
San Diego St.00.000101.000
UNLV00.000101.000
Utah St.00.000101.000
Wyoming00.000101.000
Air Force00.00001.000
Boise St.00.00000.000
San Jose St.00.00000.000

Monday's Games

Bowling Green 62, Air Force 58

Colorado St. 65, Gardner-Webb 63

New Mexico 89, S. Utah 81

Utah St. 75, Utah Valley St. 58

Wyoming 102, Colorado Christian 69

Fresno St. 69, Fresno Pacific 56

Nevada 84, Utah Tech 71

San Diego St. 80, Cal St.-Fullerton 57

UNLV 66, Southern U. 56

Tuesday's Games

Georgia Southern at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

S. Dakota St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Nicholls at Wyoming, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. Francis (NY)00.000101.000
Wagner00.000101.000
CCSU00.00001.000
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00001.000
LIU00.00001.000
Merrimack00.00001.000
Sacred Heart00.00000.000
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00001.000
Stonehill00.00001.000

Monday's Games

St. John's 97, Merrimack 72

St. Bonaventure 71, St. Francis (Pa.) 58

St. Francis (NY) 96, Mount St. Mary 56

Wagner 76, Temple 73, OT

UConn 85, Stonehill 54

UMass 94, CCSU 67

Loyola Chicago 88, Fairleigh Dickinson 82, OT

Utah 89, LIU 48

Tuesday's Games

Sacred Heart at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Mercy at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Clark at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Stonehill, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you