EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Friday's Games
E. Illinois at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UALR at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.
Alabama St. vs. E. Illinois at Athens, Ohio, 2 p.m.
S. Indiana at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.
Boston U. vs. SE Missouri at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Morehead St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
SE Missouri vs. UC Davis at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Thursday's Games
Tennessee 73, Southern Cal 66, OT
Mississippi 72, Stanford 68
Duke 54, Oregon St. 51
UConn 83, Oregon 59
Friday's Games
Washington vs. Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Anaheim, Calif., 12:30 a.m.
Florida St. vs. Stanford at Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
Wisconsin vs. Southern Cal at Nassau, Bahamas, 3:30 p.m.
Detroit at Washington St., 4 p.m.
Oregon St. vs. Florida at Portland, Ore., 6 p.m.
TCU vs. California at Niceville, Fla., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
St. Thomas (MN) at Utah, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Yale at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Arizona St., 5 p.m.
Bellarmine at UCLA, 7 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Thursday's Games
Princeton 74, Army 66
Friday's Games
Southern U. vs. Loyola (Md.) at Niceville, Fla., Noon
Colgate vs. Delaware at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
Lafayette at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Manhattan vs. Army at London, United Kingdom, 9:30 a.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Navy, 11 a.m.
Marist at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Boston U. vs. SE Missouri at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Penn, 4:30 p.m.
American at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Colby Sawyer at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
Hartford vs. Colgate at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
Boston U. at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Thursday's Games
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 75, Vanderbilt 65
Tennessee 73, Southern Cal 66, OT
Mississippi 72, Stanford 68
Xavier 90, Florida 83
Vanderbilt 67, Fresno St. 59
Alabama vs. Michigan St. at Portland, Ore., 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Siena vs. Mississippi at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.
Texas A&M at DePaul, 1 p.m.
Kansas vs. Tennessee at Nassau, Bahamas, 1 p.m.
SC-Upstate at South Carolina, 4 p.m.
Oregon St. vs. Florida at Portland, Ore., 6 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Houston Christian at Missouri, Noon
Sunday's Games
ETSU at Georgia, 1 p.m.
Saint Louis at Auburn, 3 p.m.
Wofford at LSU, 3 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Thursday's Games
Denver 74, The Citadel 71
Friday's Games
Tusculum at Furman, 2 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Samford, 3 p.m.
Montana St. vs. UNC-Greensboro at Laval, Quebec, 4:30 p.m.
The Citadel vs. IUPUI at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Mercer vs. Robert Morris at Savannah, Ga., 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Regent at VMI, 1 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro vs. Hofstra at Laval, Quebec, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Murray St. at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Mercer vs. Fairfield at Savannah, Ga., 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Stephen F. Austin vs. UNC-Greensboro at Laval, Quebec, 11 a.m.
ETSU at Georgia, 1 p.m.
Wofford at LSU, 3 p.m.
Tennessee Southern at Samford, 3 p.m.
Mercer vs. Towson at Savannah, Ga., 5 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Thursday's Games
New Orleans 87, IUPUI 84
Friday's Games
Denver at New Orleans, 3 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at UTEP, 4 p.m.
Dartmouth vs. Incarnate Word at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
UC Irvine vs. Nicholls at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Houston Christian at Missouri, Noon
William Carey at SE Louisiana, 2 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Cent. Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Bethune-Cookman vs. Northwestern St. at Conway, Ark., 2 p.m.
Lamar at SMU, 3 p.m.
Grambling St. vs. Incarnate Word at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Friday's Games
Southern U. vs. Loyola (Md.) at Niceville, Fla., Noon
Jackson St. at Indiana, 12:30 p.m.
CS Bakersfield vs. Alcorn St. at El Paso, Texas, 1 p.m.
Tennessee Southern at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
Grambling St. at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Alabama St. vs. E. Illinois at Athens, Ohio, 2 p.m.
MVSU at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
Idaho St. vs. Bethune-Cookman at Conway, Ark., 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Bethune-Cookman vs. Northwestern St. at Conway, Ark., 2 p.m.
Alabama St. at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Prairie View at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Arizona St., 5 p.m.
Grambling St. vs. Incarnate Word at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Thursday's Games
Denver 74, The Citadel 71
Friday's Games
S. Dakota St. vs. Valparaiso at Savannah, Ga., 1:30 p.m.
Utah Tech at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe vs. Omaha at Niceville, Fla., 2:30 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 3 p.m.
N. Dakota St. vs. N. Colorado at Albuquerque, N.M., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
James Madison vs. S. Dakota St. at Savannah, Ga., Noon
South Dakota at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at UMKC, 8 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Utah, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cal St.-Fullerton at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville St. vs. N. Dakota St. at Albuquerque, N.M., 5 p.m.
Rogers St. at Oral Roberts, 5 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Friday's Games
James Madison at Coastal Georgia, 11 a.m.
Louisiana-Monroe vs. Omaha at Niceville, Fla., 2:30 p.m.
South Alabama vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 6:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
S. Utah vs. Texas St. at Laie, Hawaii, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
James Madison vs. S. Dakota St. at Savannah, Ga., Noon
Oglethorpe at Georgia Southern, 1 p.m.
South Dakota at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Towson vs. South Alabama at Savannah, Ga., 2:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Drake, 6 p.m.
Morehead St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Valparaiso vs. James Madison at Savannah, Ga., Noon
Belmont at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
South Alabama vs. Robert Morris at Savannah, Ga., 2:30 p.m.
Bethel (TN) at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Mobile at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Thursday's Games
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 75, Vanderbilt 65
North Carolina 89, Portland 81
Butler 75, BYU 70
Friday's Games
Washington vs. Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Anaheim, Calif., 12:30 a.m.
Portland St. vs. Gonzaga at Portland, Ore., 12:30 a.m.
San Francisco at Davidson, 2 p.m.
Bellarmine at Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.
Portland vs. Villanova at Portland, Ore., 3 p.m.
Idaho at Pacific, 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
Dayton vs. BYU at Nassau, Bahamas, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Pepperdine at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Iona vs. Santa Clara at Las Vegas, 12 a.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Thursday's Games
S. Illinois 64, Cal Baptist 61, OT
Friday's Games
Stephen F. Austin vs. Quinnipiac at Laval, Quebec, 2 p.m.
Utah Tech at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
New Mexico St. vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
S. Utah vs. Texas St. at Laie, Hawaii, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Utah Tech at Grand Forks, N.D., 3 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 4 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee vs. Stephen F. Austin at Laval, Quebec, 4:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Cal Baptist, 8 p.m.
Pepperdine at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Stephen F. Austin vs. UNC-Greensboro at Laval, Quebec, 11 a.m.
Abilene Christian at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.
