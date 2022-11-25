All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SE Missouri00.00041.800
SIU-Edwardsville00.00042.667
Tennessee St.00.00042.667
Morehead St.00.00033.500
Tennessee Tech00.00033.500
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00034.429
UT Martin00.00034.429
S. Indiana00.00023.400
UALR00.00024.333
E. Illinois00.00014.200

Friday's Games

E. Illinois at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UALR at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.

Alabama St. vs. E. Illinois at Athens, Ohio, 2 p.m.

S. Indiana at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

Boston U. vs. SE Missouri at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

SE Missouri vs. UC Davis at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona00.000601.000
Arizona St.00.00051.833
Washington00.00041.800
Southern Cal00.00042.667
UCLA00.00042.667
Utah00.00042.667
Oregon St.00.00032.600
Colorado00.00033.500
Washington St.00.00022.500
Oregon00.00023.400
Stanford00.00023.400
California00.00005.000

Thursday's Games

Tennessee 73, Southern Cal 66, OT

Mississippi 72, Stanford 68

Duke 54, Oregon St. 51

UConn 83, Oregon 59

Friday's Games

Washington vs. Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Anaheim, Calif., 12:30 a.m.

Florida St. vs. Stanford at Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Southern Cal at Nassau, Bahamas, 3:30 p.m.

Detroit at Washington St., 4 p.m.

Oregon St. vs. Florida at Portland, Ore., 6 p.m.

TCU vs. California at Niceville, Fla., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Thomas (MN) at Utah, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Yale at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Arizona St., 5 p.m.

Bellarmine at UCLA, 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boston U.00.00041.800
Navy00.00041.800
Bucknell00.00042.667
Colgate00.00042.667
American00.00032.600
Lehigh00.00032.600
Loyola (Md.)00.00023.400
Army00.00024.333
Holy Cross00.00015.167
Lafayette00.00015.167

Thursday's Games

Princeton 74, Army 66

Friday's Games

Southern U. vs. Loyola (Md.) at Niceville, Fla., Noon

Colgate vs. Delaware at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Manhattan vs. Army at London, United Kingdom, 9:30 a.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Navy, 11 a.m.

Marist at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Boston U. vs. SE Missouri at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Penn, 4:30 p.m.

American at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colby Sawyer at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

Hartford vs. Colgate at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Boston U. at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn00.000601.000
Mississippi St.00.000601.000
Missouri00.000601.000
Mississippi00.000501.000
Alabama00.000401.000
Arkansas00.00051.833
LSU00.00051.833
Tennessee00.00041.800
Georgia00.00042.667
Kentucky00.00042.667
Florida00.00032.600
Texas A&M00.00032.600
Vanderbilt00.00033.500
South Carolina00.00023.400

Thursday's Games

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 75, Vanderbilt 65

Tennessee 73, Southern Cal 66, OT

Mississippi 72, Stanford 68

Xavier 90, Florida 83

Vanderbilt 67, Fresno St. 59

Alabama vs. Michigan St. at Portland, Ore., 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Siena vs. Mississippi at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.

Texas A&M at DePaul, 1 p.m.

Kansas vs. Tennessee at Nassau, Bahamas, 1 p.m.

SC-Upstate at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

Oregon St. vs. Florida at Portland, Ore., 6 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston Christian at Missouri, Noon

Sunday's Games

ETSU at Georgia, 1 p.m.

Saint Louis at Auburn, 3 p.m.

Wofford at LSU, 3 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford00.000601.000
W. Carolina00.00042.667
Wofford00.00042.667
Furman00.00032.600
ETSU00.00033.500
The Citadel00.00033.500
UNC-Greensboro00.00022.500
Chattanooga00.00023.400
Mercer00.00023.400
VMI00.00015.167

Thursday's Games

Denver 74, The Citadel 71

Friday's Games

Tusculum at Furman, 2 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Samford, 3 p.m.

Montana St. vs. UNC-Greensboro at Laval, Quebec, 4:30 p.m.

The Citadel vs. IUPUI at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Mercer vs. Robert Morris at Savannah, Ga., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Regent at VMI, 1 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro vs. Hofstra at Laval, Quebec, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Murray St. at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Mercer vs. Fairfield at Savannah, Ga., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Stephen F. Austin vs. UNC-Greensboro at Laval, Quebec, 11 a.m.

ETSU at Georgia, 1 p.m.

Wofford at LSU, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Southern at Samford, 3 p.m.

Mercer vs. Towson at Savannah, Ga., 5 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.00042.667
Northwestern St.00.00032.600
Lamar00.00033.500
SE Louisiana00.00033.500
Incarnate Word00.00023.400
New Orleans00.00023.400
McNeese St.00.00024.333
Texas A&M Commerce00.00024.333
Nicholls00.00013.250
Houston Christian00.00015.167

Thursday's Games

New Orleans 87, IUPUI 84

Friday's Games

Denver at New Orleans, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at UTEP, 4 p.m.

Dartmouth vs. Incarnate Word at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

UC Irvine vs. Nicholls at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston Christian at Missouri, Noon

William Carey at SE Louisiana, 2 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Cent. Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bethune-Cookman vs. Northwestern St. at Conway, Ark., 2 p.m.

Lamar at SMU, 3 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Incarnate Word at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Prairie View00.00032.600
Grambling St.00.00022.500
Alcorn St.00.00023.400
Bethune-Cookman00.00023.400
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00026.250
Southern U.00.00013.250
Florida A&M00.00014.200
MVSU00.00016.143
Texas Southern00.00016.143
Alabama A&M00.00005.000
Alabama St.00.00006.000
Jackson St.00.00004.000

Friday's Games

Southern U. vs. Loyola (Md.) at Niceville, Fla., Noon

Jackson St. at Indiana, 12:30 p.m.

CS Bakersfield vs. Alcorn St. at El Paso, Texas, 1 p.m.

Tennessee Southern at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Alabama St. vs. E. Illinois at Athens, Ohio, 2 p.m.

MVSU at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

Idaho St. vs. Bethune-Cookman at Conway, Ark., 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bethune-Cookman vs. Northwestern St. at Conway, Ark., 2 p.m.

Alabama St. at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Prairie View at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Arizona St., 5 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Incarnate Word at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.00051.833
St. Thomas (MN)00.00052.714
North Dakota00.00033.500
Oral Roberts00.00033.500
South Dakota00.00033.500
S. Dakota St.00.00023.400
W. Illinois00.00023.400
UMKC00.00035.375
N. Dakota St.00.00014.200
Omaha00.00014.200

Thursday's Games

Denver 74, The Citadel 71

Friday's Games

S. Dakota St. vs. Valparaiso at Savannah, Ga., 1:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Omaha at Niceville, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. vs. N. Colorado at Albuquerque, N.M., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

James Madison vs. S. Dakota St. at Savannah, Ga., Noon

South Dakota at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at UMKC, 8 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Utah, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. vs. N. Dakota St. at Albuquerque, N.M., 5 p.m.

Rogers St. at Oral Roberts, 5 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.00.000601.000
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000501.000
Troy00.00061.857
James Madison00.00041.800
Marshall00.00041.800
Appalachian St.00.00052.714
Georgia St.00.00042.667
Arkansas St.00.00032.600
Texas St.00.00032.600
Georgia Southern00.00033.500
Old Dominion00.00033.500
Coastal Carolina00.00022.500
Louisiana-Monroe00.00023.400
South Alabama00.00013.250

Friday's Games

James Madison at Coastal Georgia, 11 a.m.

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Omaha at Niceville, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

South Alabama vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 6:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

S. Utah vs. Texas St. at Laie, Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

James Madison vs. S. Dakota St. at Savannah, Ga., Noon

Oglethorpe at Georgia Southern, 1 p.m.

South Dakota at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Towson vs. South Alabama at Savannah, Ga., 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Drake, 6 p.m.

Morehead St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Valparaiso vs. James Madison at Savannah, Ga., Noon

Belmont at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

South Alabama vs. Robert Morris at Savannah, Ga., 2:30 p.m.

Bethel (TN) at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Mobile at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.000601.000
San Francisco00.000601.000
San Diego00.00041.800
Gonzaga00.00031.750
Loyola Marymount00.00052.714
Pepperdine00.00042.667
Santa Clara00.00042.667
Portland00.00043.571
BYU00.00033.500
Pacific00.00023.400

Thursday's Games

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 75, Vanderbilt 65

North Carolina 89, Portland 81

Butler 75, BYU 70

Friday's Games

Washington vs. Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Anaheim, Calif., 12:30 a.m.

Portland St. vs. Gonzaga at Portland, Ore., 12:30 a.m.

San Francisco at Davidson, 2 p.m.

Bellarmine at Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m.

Portland vs. Villanova at Portland, Ore., 3 p.m.

Idaho at Pacific, 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Dayton vs. BYU at Nassau, Bahamas, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pepperdine at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Iona vs. Santa Clara at Las Vegas, 12 a.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sam Houston St.00.000601.000
Seattle00.000501.000
Stephen F. Austin00.00031.750
Grand Canyon00.00042.667
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00042.667
S. Utah00.00032.600
Tarleton St.00.00032.600
Cal Baptist00.00033.500
Utah Valley St.00.00033.500
New Mexico St.00.00011.500
Texas-Arlington00.00034.429
Utah Tech00.00023.400
Abilene Christian00.00024.333

Thursday's Games

S. Illinois 64, Cal Baptist 61, OT

Friday's Games

Stephen F. Austin vs. Quinnipiac at Laval, Quebec, 2 p.m.

Utah Tech at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

New Mexico St. vs. San Diego at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

S. Utah vs. Texas St. at Laie, Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Utah Tech at Grand Forks, N.D., 3 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 4 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee vs. Stephen F. Austin at Laval, Quebec, 4:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Cal Baptist, 8 p.m.

Pepperdine at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Stephen F. Austin vs. UNC-Greensboro at Laval, Quebec, 11 a.m.

Abilene Christian at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

