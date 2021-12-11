All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont00.00074.636
Mass.-Lowell00.00064.600
New Hampshire00.00043.571
NJIT00.00054.556
UMBC00.00054.556
Stony Brook00.00044.500
Maine00.00025.286
Binghamton00.00026.250
Albany (NY)00.00017.125
Hartford00.00017.125

Friday's Games

Vermont 70, Brown 65

Army 66, NJIT 49

Saturday's Games

New Hampshire at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

SUNY-Oneonta at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Maine at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Hartford vs. UNLV at Las Vegas, N.V., 3 p.m.

Bryant at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Columbia at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

NJIT at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

UMBC at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Keene State at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Boston College, 8 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.00081.889
East Carolina00.00082.800
Cincinnati00.00072.778
Wichita St.00.00062.750
SMU00.00083.727
UCF00.00052.714
Temple00.00063.667
Memphis00.00054.556
Tulsa00.00045.444
South Florida00.00034.429
Tulane00.00036.333

Friday's Games

Murray St. 74, Memphis 72

Saturday's Games

Temple at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.

S. Illinois at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

NC A&T at UCF, 2 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Alabama, 10 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. Bonaventure00.00081.889
Davidson00.00062.750
Rhode Island00.00073.700
Saint Louis00.00073.700
Fordham00.00074.636
Dayton00.00064.600
UMass00.00064.600
Richmond00.00054.556
Saint Joseph's00.00054.556
VCU00.00054.556
George Mason00.00055.500
La Salle00.00044.500
Duquesne00.00037.300
George Washington00.00038.273

Saturday's Games

New Hampshire at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

Temple at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.

Penn at La Salle, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs. UConn at Newark, N.J., 3:30 p.m.

UMass vs. North Texas at Fort Worth, T.X., 4:30 p.m.

Boston College at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

Toledo at Richmond, 6 p.m.

VCU at Old Dominion, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fordham vs. Miami at Brooklyn, N.Y., 11:30 a.m.

Davidson at Northeastern, 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Radford at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wake Forest101.00081.889
North Carolina101.00062.750
Miami101.00073.700
Boston College101.00063.667
Louisville101.00063.667
Virginia101.00064.600
Syracuse101.00054.556
Duke00.00071.875
NC State01.00072.778
Virginia Tech01.00073.700
Florida St.01.00053.625
Georgia Tech01.00053.625
Clemson01.00054.556
Notre Dame01.00034.429
Pittsburgh01.00036.333

Friday's Games

DePaul 62, Louisville 55

Saturday's Games

Syracuse at Georgetown, Noon

Drake vs. Clemson at Atlanta, G.A., 2 p.m.

Boston College at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

Kentucky at Notre Dame, 5:15 p.m.

LSU vs. Georgia Tech at Atlanta, G.A., 6 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fordham vs. Miami at Brooklyn, N.Y., 11:30 a.m.

Florida St. vs. South Carolina at Rock Hill, S.C., Noon

Purdue vs. NC State at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Albany (NY) at Boston College, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida Gulf Coast00.00083.727
North Alabama00.00063.667
Liberty00.00053.625
Jacksonville00.00043.571
E. Kentucky00.00055.500
Lipscomb00.00055.500
Bellarmine00.00056.455
Jacksonville St.00.00035.375
Kennesaw St.00.00036.333
Stetson00.00025.286
North Florida00.00029.182
Cent. Arkansas00.00018.111

Friday's Games

Bellarmine 89, Midway 39

Saturday's Games

Voorhees at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at North Florida, 2 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Ohio at Stetson, 3 p.m.

Marshall at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Liberty vs. Stephen F. Austin at Fort Worth, T.X., 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tennessee St. at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

LaGrange at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Johnson (FL) at Stetson, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iowa St.00.000901.000
Baylor00.000801.000
West Virginia00.00081.889
Kansas00.00071.875
TCU00.00071.875
Texas Tech00.00071.875
Oklahoma00.00072.778
Texas00.00062.750
Oklahoma St.00.00063.667
Kansas St.00.00053.625

Saturday's Games

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma at Tulsa, O.K., 1:30 p.m.

Missouri at Kansas, 3:15 p.m.

TCU vs. Texas A&M at Houston, T.X., 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Jackson St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Villanova at Baylor, 3 p.m.

Kent St. at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas St., 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence00.00091.900
DePaul00.00081.889
Seton Hall00.00081.889
Xavier00.00081.889
Marquette00.00082.800
UConn00.00082.800
Creighton00.00072.778
St. John's00.00072.778
Villanova00.00072.778
Butler00.00063.667
Georgetown00.00044.500

Friday's Games

DePaul 62, Louisville 55

Saturday's Games

Syracuse at Georgetown, Noon

BYU vs. Creighton at Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon

CCSU at Providence, 2 p.m.

UCLA at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs. UConn at Newark, N.J., 3:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Butler, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colgate at St. John's, Noon

Villanova at Baylor, 3 p.m.

Rutgers at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.201.00081.889
S. Utah201.00063.667
N. Colorado201.00065.545
Montana11.50074.636
Montana St.11.50064.600
N. Arizona11.50045.444
Portland St.11.50034.429
E. Washington01.00045.444
Sacramento St.02.00035.375
Idaho01.00027.222
Idaho St.02.00018.111

Friday's Games

Montana 104, Yellowstone Christian College 43

Saturday's Games

E. Washington at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Saint Katherine at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

Maine-Fort Kent at Weber St., 4:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 7 p.m.

Montana St. at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.00072.778
Presbyterian00.00064.600
Longwood00.00054.556
UNC-Asheville00.00054.556
Winthrop00.00054.556
High Point00.00055.500
Gardner-Webb00.00045.444
Radford00.00045.444
Hampton00.00046.400
Charleston Southern00.00036.333
NC A&T00.00037.300
SC-Upstate00.00026.250

Friday's Games

SC State 67, High Point 66

Saturday's Games

Gardner-Webb at VMI, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at UCF, 2 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Radford at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Carver vs. Winthrop at Rock Hill, S.C., 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Presbyterian at Coll. of Charleston, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Loyola (Md.), 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Radford at George Washington, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Illinois201.00072.778
Wisconsin101.00081.889
Michigan St.101.00082.800
Ohio St.101.00072.778
Northwestern101.00062.750
Michigan101.00063.667
Purdue11.50081.889
Indiana11.50072.778
Rutgers11.50054.556
Minnesota01.00071.875
Iowa02.00073.700
Maryland01.00054.556
Penn St.01.00054.556
Nebraska02.00055.500

Saturday's Games

Nebraska vs. Auburn at Atlanta, G.A., 11:30 a.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio St., Noon

Penn St. at Michigan St., 2 p.m.

Arizona at Illinois, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Merrimack at Indiana, Noon

Purdue vs. NC State at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m.

NJIT at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

Florida vs. Maryland at Brooklyn, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Irvine00.00051.833
UC San Diego00.00052.714
UC Santa Barbara00.00052.714
CS Bakersfield00.00032.600
Hawaii00.00043.571
UC Davis00.00043.571
UC Riverside00.00054.556
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00045.444
CS Northridge00.00036.333
Long Beach St.00.00036.333
Cal Poly00.00026.250

Friday's Games

N. Dakota St. 68, CS Northridge 54

Saturday's Games

UC Santa Barbara at Saint Mary's (Cal), 6 p.m.

UC Irvine at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Life Pacific College at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.

California Baptist at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.

UC San Diego at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cal Poly at Portland, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you