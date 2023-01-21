All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Tennessee Tech
|5
|2
|.714
|9
|11
|.450
|UT Martin
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|Morehead St.
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|9
|.550
|S. Indiana
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|9
|.550
|SE Missouri
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|11
|.450
|Tennessee St.
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|9
|.550
|E. Illinois
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|13
|.350
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|13
|.350
|UALR
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|15
|.250
Saturday's Games
Morehead St. at Lindenwood (Mo.), 4:30 p.m.
S. Indiana at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at UALR, 4:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|2
|.895
|Arizona St.
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|4
|.789
|Utah
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Arizona
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|3
|.842
|Southern Cal
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|6
|.684
|Oregon
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|8
|.579
|Washington
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|8
|.600
|Washington St.
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|11
|.450
|Colorado
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|9
|.550
|California
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|16
|.158
|Oregon St.
|1
|7
|.125
|7
|12
|.368
|Stanford
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|12
|.333
Saturday's Games
UCLA at Arizona, 2 p.m.
Washington at Utah, 8 p.m.
Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
Oregon at Stanford, 11 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Oregon St. at California, 3 p.m.
Washington St. at Colorado, 6 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|7
|0
|1.000
|13
|7
|.650
|Lehigh
|5
|2
|.714
|10
|8
|.556
|Army
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|9
|.550
|American
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|Lafayette
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|14
|.300
|Holy Cross
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|14
|.300
|Navy
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|10
|.474
|Boston U.
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|11
|.450
|Loyola (Md.)
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|13
|.350
|Bucknell
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|12
|.400
Saturday's Games
Loyola (Md.) at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Navy at Army, 1:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
American at Colgate, 2 p.m.
Lafayette at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Colgate at Boston U., 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|6
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|Texas A&M
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|5
|.722
|Auburn
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|3
|.833
|Tennessee
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|3
|.833
|Georgia
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|Missouri
|3
|3
|.500
|14
|4
|.778
|Kentucky
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|Florida
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Vanderbilt
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|9
|.500
|South Carolina
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|10
|.444
|Arkansas
|1
|5
|.167
|12
|6
|.667
|LSU
|1
|5
|.167
|12
|6
|.667
|Mississippi St.
|1
|5
|.167
|12
|6
|.667
|Mississippi
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|9
|.500
Saturday's Games
Mississippi at Arkansas, Noon
Vanderbilt at Georgia, 1 p.m.
Texas A&M at Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Auburn at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee at LSU, 4 p.m.
Alabama at Missouri, 6 p.m.
Florida at Mississippi St., 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|7
|0
|1.000
|13
|7
|.650
|UNC-Greensboro
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|8
|.600
|Furman
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|W. Carolina
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|9
|.550
|Chattanooga
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|9
|.550
|Wofford
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|9
|.550
|ETSU
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|13
|.350
|Mercer
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|11
|.450
|The Citadel
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|12
|.368
|VMI
|0
|7
|.000
|5
|15
|.250
Saturday's Games
The Citadel at VMI, 1 p.m.
ETSU at Chattanooga, 3 p.m.
Mercer at UNC-Greensboro, 4 p.m.
W. Carolina at Samford, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Furman at Wofford, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|SE Louisiana
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|9
|.526
|Nicholls
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|9
|.500
|Texas A&M Commerce
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|12
|.400
|Northwestern St.
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|New Orleans
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Houston Christian
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|13
|.316
|Lamar
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|McNeese St.
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|14
|.263
|Incarnate Word
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|12
|.368
Saturday's Games
Nicholls at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at SE Louisiana, 4:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|5
|0
|1.000
|9
|9
|.500
|Alcorn St.
|4
|1
|.800
|7
|10
|.412
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|11
|.421
|Grambling St.
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|7
|.588
|Alabama St.
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|13
|.278
|Jackson St.
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|14
|.222
|Prairie View
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|12
|.368
|Alabama A&M
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|12
|.333
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|12
|.333
|Florida A&M
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|13
|.188
|Texas Southern
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|14
|.263
|MVSU
|1
|5
|.167
|2
|18
|.100
Saturday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at Jackson St., 4 p.m.
Florida A&M at Alcorn St., 5 p.m.
Texas Southern at Alabama A&M, 6 p.m.
Prairie View at Alabama St., 6:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at MVSU, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Prairie View at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Alcorn St., 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at Alabama St., 8:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.
Southern U. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|7
|0
|1.000
|16
|4
|.800
|S. Dakota St.
|5
|2
|.714
|10
|9
|.526
|N. Dakota St.
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|12
|.400
|St. Thomas (MN)
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|W. Illinois
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|8
|.556
|South Dakota
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|11
|.421
|UMKC
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|13
|.350
|Denver
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|9
|.571
|Omaha
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|13
|.350
|North Dakota
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|13
|.350
Saturday's Games
UMKC at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
Oral Roberts at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Omaha at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Denver at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
North Dakota at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marshall
|5
|2
|.714
|16
|4
|.800
|Southern Miss.
|5
|2
|.714
|16
|4
|.800
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|4
|.789
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|2
|.714
|9
|11
|.450
|James Madison
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|7
|.650
|Troy
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|Georgia Southern
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|9
|.550
|Old Dominion
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|8
|.579
|Appalachian St.
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Texas St.
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|9
|.500
|Georgia St.
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|10
|.474
|South Alabama
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|11
|.421
|Arkansas St.
|1
|6
|.143
|9
|11
|.450
Saturday's Games
South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Marshall at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.
James Madison at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas St., 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, 5 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Chicago St. at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|6
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|Gonzaga
|5
|1
|.833
|16
|4
|.800
|Santa Clara
|4
|2
|.667
|16
|5
|.762
|Loyola Marymount
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|7
|.667
|BYU
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|8
|.636
|Pacific
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|11
|.476
|Portland
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|San Francisco
|2
|5
|.286
|13
|9
|.591
|San Diego
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|12
|.429
|Pepperdine
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|13
|.350
Saturday's Games
Pepperdine at Portland, 6 p.m.
Santa Clara at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8 p.m.
BYU at San Francisco, 8 p.m.
Gonzaga at Pacific, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|Utah Valley St.
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|5
|.750
|S. Utah
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|6
|.700
|Stephen F. Austin
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|7
|.650
|Grand Canyon
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Sam Houston St.
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|5
|.737
|Cal Baptist
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Tarleton St.
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Texas-Arlington
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|13
|.350
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|9
|.526
|Abilene Christian
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|10
|.474
|Utah Tech
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|10
|.474
|New Mexico St.
|0
|7
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
Saturday's Games
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Sam Houston St., 5:30 p.m.
S. Utah at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
