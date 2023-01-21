All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SIU-Edwardsville52.714146.700
Tennessee Tech52.714911.450
UT Martin43.571128.600
Morehead St.43.571119.550
S. Indiana43.571119.550
SE Missouri43.571911.450
Tennessee St.34.429119.550
E. Illinois34.429713.350
Lindenwood (Mo.)25.286713.350
UALR16.143515.250

Saturday's Games

Morehead St. at Lindenwood (Mo.), 4:30 p.m.

S. Indiana at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at UALR, 4:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA801.000172.895
Arizona St.62.750154.789
Utah63.667137.650
Arizona53.625163.842
Southern Cal53.625136.684
Oregon53.625118.579
Washington45.444128.600
Washington St.45.444911.450
Colorado36.333119.550
California26.250316.158
Oregon St.17.125712.368
Stanford17.125612.333

Saturday's Games

UCLA at Arizona, 2 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 8 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford, 11 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oregon St. at California, 3 p.m.

Washington St. at Colorado, 6 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate701.000137.650
Lehigh52.714108.556
Army52.714119.550
American43.571126.667
Lafayette43.571614.300
Holy Cross34.429614.300
Navy25.286910.474
Boston U.25.286911.450
Loyola (Md.)25.286713.350
Bucknell16.143812.400

Saturday's Games

Loyola (Md.) at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Navy at Army, 1:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

American at Colgate, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colgate at Boston U., 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama601.000162.889
Texas A&M501.000135.722
Auburn51.833153.833
Tennessee51.833153.833
Georgia32.600135.722
Missouri33.500144.778
Kentucky33.500126.667
Florida33.500108.556
Vanderbilt23.40099.500
South Carolina14.200810.444
Arkansas15.167126.667
LSU15.167126.667
Mississippi St.15.167126.667
Mississippi15.16799.500

Saturday's Games

Mississippi at Arkansas, Noon

Vanderbilt at Georgia, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M at Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Auburn at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee at LSU, 4 p.m.

Alabama at Missouri, 6 p.m.

Florida at Mississippi St., 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford701.000137.650
UNC-Greensboro61.857128.600
Furman52.714146.700
W. Carolina43.571119.550
Chattanooga34.429119.550
Wofford34.429119.550
ETSU34.429713.350
Mercer25.286911.450
The Citadel25.286712.368
VMI07.000515.250

Saturday's Games

The Citadel at VMI, 1 p.m.

ETSU at Chattanooga, 3 p.m.

Mercer at UNC-Greensboro, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at Samford, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Furman at Wofford, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC42.667118.579
SE Louisiana42.667109.526
Nicholls42.66799.500
Texas A&M Commerce42.667812.400
Northwestern St.33.500118.579
New Orleans33.500611.353
Houston Christian33.500613.316
Lamar24.333613.316
McNeese St.24.333514.263
Incarnate Word15.167712.368

Saturday's Games

Nicholls at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at SE Louisiana, 4:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.501.00099.500
Alcorn St.41.800710.412
Ark.-Pine Bluff42.667811.421
Grambling St.32.600107.588
Alabama St.32.600513.278
Jackson St.32.600414.222
Prairie View33.500712.368
Alabama A&M23.400612.333
Bethune-Cookman23.400612.333
Florida A&M14.200313.188
Texas Southern15.167514.263
MVSU15.167218.100

Saturday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at Jackson St., 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alcorn St., 5 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alabama A&M, 6 p.m.

Prairie View at Alabama St., 6:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at MVSU, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Prairie View at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Alcorn St., 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alabama St., 8:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Southern U. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts701.000164.800
S. Dakota St.52.714109.526
N. Dakota St.53.625812.400
St. Thomas (MN)44.500138.619
W. Illinois34.429108.556
South Dakota34.429811.421
UMKC34.429713.350
Denver35.375129.571
Omaha35.375713.350
North Dakota16.143713.350

Saturday's Games

UMKC at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Oral Roberts at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Omaha at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Denver at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

North Dakota at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Marshall52.714164.800
Southern Miss.52.714164.800
Louisiana-Lafayette52.714154.789
Louisiana-Monroe52.714911.450
James Madison43.571137.650
Troy43.571128.600
Georgia Southern43.571119.550
Old Dominion34.429118.579
Appalachian St.34.4291010.500
Texas St.34.4291010.500
Coastal Carolina34.42999.500
Georgia St.25.286910.474
South Alabama25.286811.421
Arkansas St.16.143911.450

Saturday's Games

South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Marshall at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

James Madison at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas St., 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Troy, 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago St. at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)601.000174.810
Gonzaga51.833164.800
Santa Clara42.667165.762
Loyola Marymount43.571147.667
BYU43.571148.636
Pacific33.5001011.476
Portland24.3331011.476
San Francisco25.286139.591
San Diego25.286912.429
Pepperdine06.000713.350

Saturday's Games

Pepperdine at Portland, 6 p.m.

Santa Clara at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8 p.m.

BYU at San Francisco, 8 p.m.

Gonzaga at Pacific, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Seattle601.000154.789
Utah Valley St.61.857155.750
S. Utah61.857146.700
Stephen F. Austin52.714137.650
Grand Canyon42.667136.684
Sam Houston St.43.571145.737
Cal Baptist33.500118.579
Tarleton St.33.500109.526
Texas-Arlington25.286713.350
Texas Rio Grande Valley15.167109.526
Abilene Christian15.167910.474
Utah Tech15.167910.474
New Mexico St.07.000712.368

Saturday's Games

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Sam Houston St., 5:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you