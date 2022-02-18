All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington123.800188.692
Towson113.786207.741
Hofstra104.714189.667
Delaware95.643189.667
Drexel87.5331312.520
Coll. of Charleston67.4621411.560
James Madison69.4001511.577
Elon510.333820.286
William & Mary411.267523.179
Northeastern113.071718.280

Thursday's Games

Towson 79, UNC-Wilmington 55

James Madison 71, Coll. of Charleston 63

Delaware 71, Elon 62

Drexel 72, William & Mary 57

Saturday's Games

Northeastern at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Towson at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.

Drexel at Elon, 4 p.m.

Delaware at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
North Texas121.923194.826
UAB103.769206.769
Louisiana Tech94.692187.720
UTEP85.6151510.600
Rice67.4621411.560
UTSA212.143918.333
Southern Miss.111.083619.240

CONFERENCE USA East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee93.750187.720
FAU85.6151511.577
W. Kentucky86.5711611.593
Charlotte67.4621312.520
Old Dominion58.3851016.385
FIU49.3081412.538
Marshall310.2311016.385

Thursday's Games

North Texas 54, FAU 51

Middle Tennessee 71, FIU 65

Marshall 67, Old Dominion 63

UTEP 63, Louisiana Tech 60

UTSA 98, Southern Miss. 79, OT

UAB 92, Rice 68

W. Kentucky 77, Charlotte 67

Saturday's Games

UTEP at Southern Miss., 1 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at FAU, 4 p.m.

North Texas at UAB, 4 p.m.

Rice at FIU, 7 p.m.

UTSA at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.134.765177.708
Oakland114.733188.692
N. Kentucky115.6881510.600
Wright St.126.6671512.556
Fort Wayne116.6471610.615
Youngstown St.117.6111711.607
Detroit76.5381013.435
Milwaukee711.389918.333
Ill.-Chicago610.3751015.400
Robert Morris513.278720.259
Green Bay313.188421.160
IUPUI113.071322.120

Thursday's Games

IUPUI 66, Robert Morris 56

Youngstown St. 88, Ill.-Chicago 79

Friday's Games

N. Kentucky at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Wright St. at Oakland, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

IUPUI at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Wright St. at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Green Bay, 3 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Oakland, 3 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale81.889149.609
Penn82.8001112.478
Princeton72.778175.773
Cornell55.500138.619
Brown46.4001213.480
Harvard36.3331110.524
Dartmouth27.222515.250
Columbia19.100418.182

Friday's Games

Princeton at Brown, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Penn at Yale, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Penn at Brown, 6 p.m.

Columbia at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona132.867215.808
Siena94.692129.571
St. Peter's95.6431110.524
Monmouth (NJ)86.571169.640
Quinnipiac78.4671211.522
Rider68.4291014.417
Manhattan69.4001311.542
Fairfield69.4001214.462
Marist69.4001113.458
Niagara69.4001113.458
Canisius411.267818.308

Friday's Games

St. Peter's at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Rider at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Marist at Siena, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Niagara at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fairfield at Iona, 1 p.m.

Rider at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Marist, 2 p.m.

St. Peter's at Siena, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio132.867224.846
Toledo123.800206.769
Kent St.114.733169.640
Buffalo94.692158.652
Akron96.600169.640
Ball St.68.4291114.440
Cent. Michigan57.417617.261
Miami (Ohio)59.3571114.440
N. Illinois59.357816.333
Bowling Green510.3331214.462
E. Michigan411.267917.346
W. Michigan213.133620.231

Thursday's Games

Buffalo 83, E. Michigan 69

N. Illinois 66, Akron 63

Friday's Games

Ohio at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Akron at E. Michigan, 3 p.m.

W. Michigan at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.81.889175.773
NC Central62.7501311.542
Howard63.6671310.565
SC State54.5561312.520
Coppin St.45.444519.208
Morgan St.35.375812.400
Md.-Eastern Shore36.333812.400
Delaware St.09.000220.091

Saturday's Games

Morgan St. vs. Howard at Cleveland, 2 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at NC Central, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at SC State, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago113.786205.800
Missouri St.114.733208.714
N. Iowa114.7331510.600
Drake95.643189.667
Bradley96.6001512.556
S. Illinois78.4671413.519
Indiana St.410.2861115.423
Valparaiso410.2861115.423
Illinois St.410.2861116.407
Evansville212.143619.240

Saturday's Games

S. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Illinois St. at Bradley, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Drake at Loyola Chicago, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Missouri St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.112.846206.769
Wyoming102.833214.840
Colorado St.113.786213.875
San Diego St.83.727166.727
UNLV76.5381511.577
Fresno St.66.500169.640
Utah St.68.4291512.556
Nevada68.4291213.480
New Mexico39.2501115.423
Air Force310.2311014.417
San Jose St.014.000719.269

Thursday's Games

Colorado St. 83, New Mexico 68

Friday's Games

Nevada 90, San Jose St. 60

Saturday's Games

Air Force at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Utah St. at Boise St., 6 p.m.

Colorado St. at UNLV, 8 p.m.

San Diego St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New Mexico at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner121.923183.857
Bryant122.857169.640
Mount St. Mary's85.6151213.480
LIU96.6001213.480
Merrimack77.5001215.444
St. Francis (NY)69.400917.346
Sacred Heart49.308818.308
CCSU410.286720.259
St. Francis (Pa.)411.267818.308
Fairleigh Dickinson39.250319.136

Thursday's Games

Bryant 75, CCSU 61

Merrimack 64, Fairleigh Dickinson 44

St. Francis (NY) 64, Mount St. Mary's 55

Wagner 76, Sacred Heart 67

LIU 81, St. Francis (Pa.) 63

Saturday's Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at Bryant, 1 p.m.

CCSU at Wagner, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Merrimack, 3 p.m.

LIU at Mount St. Mary's, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.1501.000252.926
Belmont132.867235.821
Morehead St.123.800208.714
SE Missouri68.4291116.407
Tennessee St.69.4001116.407
Austin Peay69.4001015.400
Tennessee Tech59.357819.296
UT Martin411.267819.296
SIU-Edwardsville311.214918.333
E. Illinois311.214522.185

Thursday's Games

Murray St. 91, Austin Peay 56

Belmont 81, E. Illinois 57

Tennessee St. 81, SIU-Edwardsville 65

Tennessee Tech 98, SE Missouri 94

Saturday's Games

SE Missouri at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 4 p.m.

Murray St. at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Belmont, 5 p.m.

