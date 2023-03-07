All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|16
|2
|.889
|30
|3
|.909
|Hofstra
|16
|2
|.889
|24
|9
|.727
|UNC-Wilmington
|12
|6
|.667
|24
|9
|.727
|Towson
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|12
|.636
|Drexel
|10
|8
|.556
|17
|15
|.531
|Delaware
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|16
|.515
|NC A&T
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|19
|.406
|William & Mary
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|20
|.394
|Stony Brook
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|22
|.333
|Northeastern
|6
|12
|.333
|10
|20
|.333
|Elon
|6
|12
|.333
|8
|24
|.250
|Hampton
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|24
|.250
|Monmouth (NJ)
|5
|13
|.278
|7
|26
|.212
Monday's Games
UNC-Wilmington 79, Hofstra 73, OT
Coll. of Charleston 77, Towson 72
Tuesday's Games
UNC-Wilmington vs. Coll. of Charleston at Washington, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|18
|2
|.900
|28
|3
|.903
|North Texas
|16
|4
|.800
|25
|6
|.806
|UAB
|14
|6
|.700
|23
|8
|.742
|Middle Tennessee
|11
|9
|.550
|18
|13
|.581
|Charlotte
|9
|11
|.450
|18
|13
|.581
|Rice
|8
|12
|.400
|17
|14
|.548
|W. Kentucky
|8
|12
|.400
|16
|15
|.516
|FIU
|8
|12
|.400
|14
|17
|.452
|Louisiana Tech
|7
|13
|.350
|14
|17
|.452
|UTEP
|7
|13
|.350
|14
|17
|.452
|UTSA
|4
|16
|.200
|10
|21
|.323
Wednesday's Games
Louisiana Tech vs. FIU at Frisco, Texas, 6:30 p.m.
UTEP vs. W. Kentucky at Frisco, Texas, 9 p.m.
UTSA vs. Rice at Frisco, Texas, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
TBD vs. FAU at Frisco, Texas, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte vs. Middle Tennessee at Frisco, Texas, 7 p.m.
TBD vs. North Texas at Frisco, Texas, 9 p.m.
TBD vs. UAB at Frisco, Texas, 9:30 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|15
|5
|.750
|24
|9
|.727
|Milwaukee
|14
|6
|.700
|21
|11
|.656
|Cleveland St.
|14
|6
|.700
|21
|12
|.636
|N. Kentucky
|14
|6
|.700
|21
|12
|.636
|Oakland
|11
|9
|.550
|13
|19
|.406
|Wright St.
|10
|10
|.500
|18
|15
|.545
|Robert Morris
|10
|10
|.500
|16
|17
|.485
|Fort Wayne
|9
|11
|.450
|17
|15
|.531
|Detroit
|9
|11
|.450
|14
|19
|.424
|IUPUI
|2
|18
|.100
|5
|27
|.156
|Green Bay
|2
|18
|.100
|3
|29
|.094
Monday's Games
N. Kentucky 75, Youngstown St. 63
Cleveland St. 93, Milwaukee 80
Tuesday's Games
N. Kentucky vs. Cleveland St. at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|20
|.355
|Hartford
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|23
|.179
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|10
|4
|.714
|20
|7
|.741
|Princeton
|10
|4
|.714
|19
|8
|.704
|Penn
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|12
|.586
|Cornell
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Brown
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Dartmouth
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|18
|.357
|Harvard
|5
|9
|.357
|14
|14
|.500
|Columbia
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|22
|.241
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|17
|3
|.850
|24
|7
|.774
|Rider
|13
|7
|.650
|16
|13
|.552
|Quinnipiac
|11
|9
|.550
|20
|11
|.645
|Siena
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|14
|.548
|Niagara
|10
|10
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|Manhattan
|10
|10
|.500
|12
|17
|.414
|Fairfield
|9
|11
|.450
|13
|17
|.433
|Mount St. Mary's
|8
|12
|.400
|12
|19
|.387
|Canisius
|8
|12
|.400
|10
|19
|.345
|St. Peter's
|7
|13
|.350
|12
|17
|.414
|Marist
|6
|14
|.300
|10
|19
|.345
Tuesday's Games
Canisius vs. Mount St. Mary's at Atlantic City, N.J., 5 p.m.
St. Peter's vs. Fairfield at Atlantic City, N.J., 7:30 p.m.
Marist vs. Manhattan at Atlantic City, N.J., 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
TBD vs. Iona at Atlantic City, N.J., 7 p.m.
TBD vs. Rider at Atlantic City, N.J., 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
TBD vs. Quinnipiac at Atlantic City, N.J., 7 p.m.
Niagara vs. Siena at Atlantic City, N.J., 9:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|16
|2
|.889
|25
|6
|.806
|Kent St.
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|6
|.806
|Akron
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|Ball St.
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|11
|.645
|Ohio
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|13
|.581
|Buffalo
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|16
|.484
|N. Illinois
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|18
|.419
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|19
|.387
|Bowling Green
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|20
|.355
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|21
|.323
|E. Michigan
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|23
|.258
|W. Michigan
|4
|14
|.222
|8
|23
|.258
Thursday's Games
Miami (Ohio) vs. Toledo at Cleveland, 11 a.m.
Ohio vs. Ball St. at Cleveland, 1:30 p.m.
N. Illinois vs. Kent St. at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Buffalo vs. Akron at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Howard
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|12
|.613
|NC Central
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|11
|.607
|Norfolk St.
|9
|5
|.643
|20
|10
|.667
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|12
|.586
|Morgan St.
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Coppin St.
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|22
|.290
|Delaware St.
|4
|10
|.286
|6
|23
|.207
|SC State
|2
|12
|.143
|5
|25
|.167
Wednesday's Games
SC State vs. Howard at Norfolk, Va., 6 p.m.
Delaware St. vs. NC Central at Norfolk, Va., 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Morgan St. vs. Md.-Eastern Shore at Norfolk, Va., 6 p.m.
Coppin St. vs. Norfolk St. at Norfolk, Va., 8:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bradley
|16
|4
|.800
|25
|9
|.735
|Drake
|15
|5
|.750
|27
|7
|.794
|S. Illinois
|14
|6
|.700
|23
|10
|.697
|Belmont
|14
|6
|.700
|21
|11
|.656
|Indiana St.
|13
|7
|.650
|22
|12
|.647
|Missouri St.
|12
|8
|.600
|17
|15
|.531
|Murray St.
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|15
|.531
|N. Iowa
|9
|11
|.450
|14
|18
|.438
|Illinois St.
|6
|14
|.300
|11
|21
|.344
|Valparaiso
|5
|15
|.250
|11
|21
|.344
|Ill.-Chicago
|4
|16
|.200
|12
|20
|.375
|Evansville
|1
|19
|.050
|5
|27
|.156
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|6
|.800
|Utah St.
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|7
|.774
|Boise St.
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|8
|.742
|Nevada
|12
|6
|.667
|22
|9
|.710
|San Jose St.
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|New Mexico
|8
|10
|.444
|21
|10
|.677
|UNLV
|7
|11
|.389
|18
|12
|.600
|Colorado St.
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|17
|.452
|Fresno St.
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|19
|.367
|Air Force
|5
|13
|.278
|14
|17
|.452
|Wyoming
|4
|14
|.222
|9
|21
|.300
Wednesday's Games
Fresno St. vs. Colorado St. at Paradise, Nev., 2 p.m.
Air Force vs. UNLV at Paradise, Nev., 4:30 p.m.
Wyoming vs. New Mexico at Paradise, Nev., 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
TBD vs. San Diego St. at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.
San Jose St. vs. Nevada at Paradise, Nev., 5:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Boise St. at Paradise, Nev., 9 p.m.
TBD vs. Utah St. at Paradise, Nev., 11:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Merrimack
|12
|4
|.750
|17
|16
|.515
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|14
|.576
|Stonehill
|10
|6
|.625
|14
|17
|.452
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|9
|7
|.563
|13
|18
|.419
|Wagner
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|13
|.536
|Sacred Heart
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|17
|.485
|St. Francis (NY)
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|16
|.467
|CCSU
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|22
|.313
|LIU
|1
|15
|.063
|3
|26
|.103
Tuesday's Games
Fairleigh Dickinson at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
