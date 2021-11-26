All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Thursday's Games
Syracuse 92, Arizona St. 84
Southern Cal 70, Saint Joseph's 55
Friday's Games
Loyola Chicago vs. Arizona St. at Nassau, 7 p.m.
Oregon St. vs. Wake Forest at Niceville, F.L., 9:30 p.m.
Southern Cal vs. Semifinals - Game 2 (win) at Anaheim, C.A., 11:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UCLA at UNLV, 5 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.
E. Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.
BYU at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Winthrop at Washington, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Stanford at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Fresno St. at California, 9 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Friday's Games
Lehigh at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Marist at Army, 1 p.m.
Navy at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m.
New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Merrimack at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Siena at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
American U. at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Thursday's Games
Auburn 62, Loyola Chicago 53
Iona 72, Alabama 68
Louisville 72, Mississippi St. 58
Friday's Games
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 3 p.m.
MVSU at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
Alabama vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 4:30 p.m.
Auburn vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 4:30 p.m.
North Florida at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Penn St. vs. LSU at Niceville, F.L., 7 p.m.
Wichita St. at Missouri, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Richmond vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Troy at Florida, Noon
Rider at South Carolina, 2 p.m.
Penn at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Wofford at Georgia, 4 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Thursday's Games
VMI 73, Cent. Arkansas 67
Friday's Games
Samford vs. NC A&T at Niceville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.
VMI at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
Saturday's Games
W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.
Milligan at Mercer, 2 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
Lees-McRae at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Furman at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Vermont at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
The Citadel at SC State, 2 p.m.
Wofford at Georgia, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Thursday's Games
Presbyterian 68, New Orleans 66
Friday's Games
McNeese St. vs. St. Francis Brooklyn at Niceville, F.L., Noon
SE Missouri at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.
VMI at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Fort Wayne, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Montana St. at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.
Southwestern Christian at Nicholls, 2 p.m.
St. Mary's (TX) at Texas A&M-CC, 3 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
W. Michigan at SE Louisiana, 1:30 p.m.
Portland at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Friday's Games
Florida A&M at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.
MVSU at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
Alcorn St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Jackson St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon
Prairie View at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall, Noon
Alcorn St. at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Southern U. at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
North Alabama at Alabama St., 3:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Morgan St., 10:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Friday's Games
Nebraska-Omaha at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Oral Roberts, 4 p.m.
Saturday's Games
South Dakota at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Denver at Utah Valley, 5 p.m.
Morehead St. at UMKC, 7 p.m.
Idaho at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UMKC at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.
North Dakota at Kansas St., 5 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Thursday's Games
South Alabama 68, San Diego 67
Friday's Games
Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, Noon
South Alabama vs. Hawaii at Las Vegas, N.V., 4 p.m.
Morehead St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
UALR at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Jackson St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon
Georgia St. at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Troy at Florida, Noon
Louisiana-Monroe at SMU, 3 p.m.
UMKC at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary's (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Thursday's Games
Fresno St. 59, Santa Clara 52
South Alabama 68, San Diego 67
San Francisco 71, Towson 61
Friday's Games
San Diego vs. Ill.-Chicago at Las Vegas, N.V., 1:30 p.m.
Portland vs. Montana St. at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Duke vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 10:30 p.m.
UAB vs. San Francisco at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
SE Missouri vs. Portland at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.
UC Irvine at Santa Clara, 7:30 p.m.
BYU at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Portland at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
CS Northridge at San Diego, 6 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Friday's Games
Rio Grande at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Denver at Utah Valley, 5 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.
McMurry at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Weber St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
San Diego Christian at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago St. at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.