All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona00.000501.000
Southern Cal00.000501.000
Utah00.000501.000
Washington St.00.000501.000
Colorado00.00051.833
UCLA00.00051.833
Stanford00.00042.667
Washington00.00043.571
Oregon00.00033.500
Arizona St.00.00024.333
California00.00024.333
Oregon St.00.00014.200

Thursday's Games

Syracuse 92, Arizona St. 84

Southern Cal 70, Saint Joseph's 55

Friday's Games

Loyola Chicago vs. Arizona St. at Nassau, 7 p.m.

Oregon St. vs. Wake Forest at Niceville, F.L., 9:30 p.m.

Southern Cal vs. Semifinals - Game 2 (win) at Anaheim, C.A., 11:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UCLA at UNLV, 5 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

E. Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Winthrop at Washington, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Stanford at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Fresno St. at California, 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Navy00.00042.667
Army00.00032.600
Boston U.00.00043.571
Colgate00.00033.500
American U.00.00024.333
Holy Cross00.00024.333
Loyola (Md.)00.00024.333
Lafayette00.00014.200
Lehigh00.00014.200
Bucknell00.00015.167

Friday's Games

Lehigh at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Marist at Army, 1 p.m.

Navy at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Merrimack at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Siena at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

American U. at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arkansas00.000501.000
Florida00.000501.000
LSU00.000501.000
Texas A&M00.00061.857
Alabama00.00041.800
Auburn00.00041.800
Kentucky00.00041.800
Mississippi St.00.00041.800
South Carolina00.00041.800
Vanderbilt00.00041.800
Tennessee00.00031.750
Mississippi00.00032.600
Missouri00.00032.600
Georgia00.00024.333

Thursday's Games

Auburn 62, Loyola Chicago 53

Iona 72, Alabama 68

Louisville 72, Mississippi St. 58

Friday's Games

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 3 p.m.

MVSU at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Alabama vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 4:30 p.m.

Auburn vs. Syracuse at Nassau, 4:30 p.m.

North Florida at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Penn St. vs. LSU at Niceville, F.L., 7 p.m.

Wichita St. at Missouri, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Richmond vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Troy at Florida, Noon

Rider at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Penn at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Wofford at Georgia, 4 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.000501.000
Samford00.00031.750
UNC-Greensboro00.00052.714
ETSU00.00042.667
Wofford00.00042.667
Furman00.00032.600
The Citadel00.00032.600
VMI00.00033.500
W. Carolina00.00033.500
Mercer00.00024.333

Thursday's Games

VMI 73, Cent. Arkansas 67

Friday's Games

Samford vs. NC A&T at Niceville, F.L., 1:30 p.m.

VMI at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

Saturday's Games

W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

Milligan at Mercer, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

Lees-McRae at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Furman at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Vermont at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

The Citadel at SC State, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Georgia, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.00041.800
SE Louisiana00.00032.600
Nicholls00.00043.571
McNeese St.00.00023.400
New Orleans00.00024.333
Houston Baptist00.00014.200
Northwestern St.00.00015.167
Incarnate Word00.00004.000

Thursday's Games

Presbyterian 68, New Orleans 66

Friday's Games

McNeese St. vs. St. Francis Brooklyn at Niceville, F.L., Noon

SE Missouri at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.

VMI at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Fort Wayne, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Montana St. at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.

Southwestern Christian at Nicholls, 2 p.m.

St. Mary's (TX) at Texas A&M-CC, 3 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

W. Michigan at SE Louisiana, 1:30 p.m.

Portland at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.00.00024.333
Alabama St.00.00025.286
Florida A&M00.00013.250
Alabama A&M00.00014.200
Grambling St.00.00014.200
Bethune-Cookman00.00015.167
Alcorn St.00.00004.000
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00006.000
Jackson St.00.00005.000
MVSU00.00002.000
Prairie View00.00006.000
Texas Southern00.00006.000

Friday's Games

Florida A&M at UC Riverside, 2 p.m.

MVSU at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Jackson St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon

Prairie View at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall, Noon

Alcorn St. at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Southern U. at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Alabama St., 3:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Morgan St., 10:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
South Dakota00.00041.800
S. Dakota St.00.00062.750
W. Illinois00.00042.667
N. Dakota St.00.00032.600
Oral Roberts00.00032.600
UMKC00.00032.600
Denver00.00034.429
North Dakota00.00024.333
Nebraska-Omaha00.00014.200

Friday's Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Oral Roberts, 4 p.m.

Saturday's Games

South Dakota at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Denver at Utah Valley, 5 p.m.

Morehead St. at UMKC, 7 p.m.

Idaho at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UMKC at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.

North Dakota at Kansas St., 5 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Georgia Southern00.00041.800
Georgia St.00.00041.800
Arkansas St.00.00031.750
South Alabama00.00042.667
Texas State00.00042.667
Troy00.00042.667
UALR00.00042.667
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00032.600
Coastal Carolina00.00022.500
Appalachian St.00.00034.429
Louisiana-Monroe00.00023.400
Texas-Arlington00.00014.200

Thursday's Games

South Alabama 68, San Diego 67

Friday's Games

Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech, Noon

South Alabama vs. Hawaii at Las Vegas, N.V., 4 p.m.

Morehead St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

UALR at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Jackson St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon

Georgia St. at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Troy at Florida, Noon

Louisiana-Monroe at SMU, 3 p.m.

UMKC at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.000701.000
Gonzaga00.000601.000
BYU00.000501.000
Saint Mary's (Cal)00.00061.857
Portland00.00051.833
Santa Clara00.00051.833
Loyola Marymount00.00032.600
Pacific00.00033.500
San Diego00.00033.500
Pepperdine00.00025.286

Thursday's Games

Fresno St. 59, Santa Clara 52

South Alabama 68, San Diego 67

San Francisco 71, Towson 61

Friday's Games

San Diego vs. Ill.-Chicago at Las Vegas, N.V., 1:30 p.m.

Portland vs. Montana St. at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Duke vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 10:30 p.m.

UAB vs. San Francisco at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

SE Missouri vs. Portland at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

UC Irvine at Santa Clara, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Portland at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

CS Northridge at San Diego, 6 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
California Baptist00.00051.833
New Mexico St.00.00051.833
Seattle00.00051.833
Utah Valley00.00051.833
Grand Canyon00.00041.800
Rio Grande00.00042.667
Stephen F. Austin00.00042.667
Chicago St.00.00023.400
Sam Houston St.00.00024.333
Abilene Christian00.00012.333
Dixie St.00.00014.200
Lamar00.00015.167
Tarleton St.00.00015.167

Friday's Games

Rio Grande at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Denver at Utah Valley, 5 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

McMurry at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Weber St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

San Diego Christian at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago St. at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

