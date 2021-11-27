All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Saturday's Games
Fisher at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
UMBC at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Maine at Bradley, 3 p.m.
NJIT at St. John's, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.
Vermont at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Stony Brook at Yale, 1 p.m.
Hartwick at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Hartford at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Friday's Games
Tulsa 77, UALR 63
Wichita St. 61, Missouri 55
Iowa St. 78, Memphis 59
Saturday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma at UCF, 2 p.m.
Coppin St. at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Delaware at Temple, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Louisiana-Monroe at SMU, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
South Florida at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Friday's Games
Dayton 74, Kansas 73
UConn 70, VCU 63, OT
Saint Joseph's 77, Georgetown 74
Saturday's Games
Richmond vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 12:30 p.m.
Robert Morris at Davidson, 2 p.m.
N. Iowa at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
Rutgers at UMass, 2 p.m.
Georgia St. at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Dayton vs. Belmont at Bay Lake, F.L., TBA
Fordham at CCSU, 1 p.m.
American U. at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
Villanova vs. La Salle at Philadelphia, P.A., 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Friday's Games
Miami 69, North Texas 63
Georgia Tech 61, Georgia Southern 59
Boston College 73, Columbia 60
Clemson 91, Charleston Southern 59
Auburn 89, Syracuse 68
Xavier 59, Virginia Tech 58
Virginia 61, Lehigh 43
Oregon St. vs. Wake Forest at Niceville, F.L., 9:30 p.m.
Duke vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Maryland vs. Louisville at Nassau, 10 a.m.
Louisiana Tech at NC State, 2 p.m.
UMBC at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Miami vs. Alabama at Bay Lake, F.L., TBA
Monday's Games
South Florida at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Illinois, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Friday's Games
Presbyterian 75, Cent. Arkansas 66
Florida Gulf Coast 77, W. Michigan 67
Kentucky 86, North Florida 52
West Virginia 80, E. Kentucky 77
Saturday's Games
Jacksonville St. at Elon, 1 p.m.
Campbell at Stetson, 3 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 5 p.m.
Coastal Georgia at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
North Florida at FIU, Noon
Franklin at Bellarmine, 3 p.m.
North Alabama at Alabama St., 3:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Radford, 4:30 p.m.
Kentucky Christian at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
Friday's Games
Baylor 75, Michigan St. 58
Dayton 74, Kansas 73
Oklahoma St. 78, Oral Roberts 77, OT
West Virginia 80, E. Kentucky 77
Iowa St. 78, Memphis 59
Saturday's Games
Oklahoma at UCF, 2 p.m.
Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Kansas vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., TBA
North Dakota at Kansas St., 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Austin Peay at TCU, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Friday's Games
San Diego St. 73, Georgetown 56
UConn 70, VCU 63, OT
DePaul 77, N. Kentucky 68
Xavier 59, Virginia Tech 58
Saint Joseph's 77, Georgetown 74
Saturday's Games
St. Peter's at Providence, Noon
NJIT at St. John's, 4 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Creighton, 6 p.m.
N. Illinois at Marquette, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall, Noon
E. Michigan at DePaul, 2 p.m.
Villanova vs. La Salle at Philadelphia, P.A., 6 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Friday's Games
Montana St. 69, Portland 66
Iowa 85, Portland St. 51
Montana 74, Southern Miss. 62
Saturday's Games
Montana St. at Incarnate Word, 12:30 p.m.
N. Colorado at Colorado St., 2 p.m.
Idaho St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.
E. Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
SE Missouri at Montana St., 1 p.m.
Monday's Games
Montana at Oregon, 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Friday's Games
Clemson 91, Charleston Southern 59
Samford 77, NC A&T 75
Presbyterian 75, Cent. Arkansas 66
Old Dominion 62, Longwood 61
Saturday's Games
St. Francis Brooklyn vs. NC A&T at Niceville, F.L., 11 a.m.
W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.
Chowan at High Point, 2 p.m.
Campbell at Stetson, 3 p.m.
Furman at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Winthrop at Washington, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Charleston Southern at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Radford, 4:30 p.m.
St. Andrews at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
Hampton at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
NC Central at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Morgan St., 8:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
Friday's Games
Baylor 75, Michigan St. 58
Purdue 97, Nebraska-Omaha 40
Iowa 85, Portland St. 51
LSU 68, Penn St. 63, OT
Illinois 94, Rio Grande 85
Saturday's Games
Maryland vs. Louisville at Nassau, 10 a.m.
South Dakota at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
Rutgers at UMass, 2 p.m.
Penn St. vs. Hosts' Semifinals - Game 2 (loss) at Niceville, F.L., 4 p.m.
Marshall at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Iowa at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Illinois, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Friday's Games
UC Riverside 60, Florida A&M 49
South Alabama 72, Hawaii 69
CS Bakersfield 46, Boise St. 39
Saturday's Games
UC Irvine at Santa Clara, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Academy of Art at UC Davis, 5 p.m.
CS Northridge at San Diego, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Texas-Arlington at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.
Wyoming at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at Saint Mary's (Cal), 10 p.m.