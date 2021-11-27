All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont00.00052.714
Mass.-Lowell00.00042.667
UMBC00.00032.600
NJIT00.00022.500
New Hampshire00.00022.500
Maine00.00023.400
Binghamton00.00013.250
Stony Brook00.00013.250
Albany (NY)00.00015.167
Hartford00.00005.000

Saturday's Games

Fisher at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

UMBC at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Maine at Bradley, 3 p.m.

NJIT at St. John's, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.

Vermont at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Stony Brook at Yale, 1 p.m.

Hartwick at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Hartford at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCF00.000401.000
Cincinnati00.00051.833
Houston00.00051.833
Memphis00.00051.833
Wichita St.00.00051.833
East Carolina00.00042.667
Tulsa00.00042.667
South Florida00.00032.600
SMU00.00043.571
Temple00.00023.400
Tulane00.00024.333

Friday's Games

Tulsa 77, UALR 63

Wichita St. 61, Missouri 55

Iowa St. 78, Memphis 59

Saturday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at UCF, 2 p.m.

Coppin St. at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Delaware at Temple, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Louisiana-Monroe at SMU, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

South Florida at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. Bonaventure00.000501.000
Saint Louis00.00061.857
Rhode Island00.00042.667
Davidson00.00032.600
Fordham00.00043.571
UMass00.00043.571
George Mason00.00044.500
Dayton00.00033.500
Richmond00.00033.500
Saint Joseph's00.00033.500
La Salle00.00022.500
VCU00.00034.429
Duquesne00.00024.333
George Washington00.00026.250

Friday's Games

Dayton 74, Kansas 73

UConn 70, VCU 63, OT

Saint Joseph's 77, Georgetown 74

Saturday's Games

Richmond vs. Mississippi St. at Nassau, 12:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at Davidson, 2 p.m.

N. Iowa at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at UMass, 2 p.m.

Georgia St. at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dayton vs. Belmont at Bay Lake, F.L., TBA

Fordham at CCSU, 1 p.m.

American U. at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

Villanova vs. La Salle at Philadelphia, P.A., 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke00.000601.000
Wake Forest00.000501.000
Florida St.00.00051.833
Georgia Tech00.00051.833
Louisville00.00041.800
NC State00.00041.800
Clemson00.00052.714
Virginia00.00052.714
Virginia Tech00.00052.714
Miami00.00042.667
North Carolina00.00042.667
Notre Dame00.00032.600
Boston College00.00043.571
Syracuse00.00033.500
Pittsburgh00.00023.400

Friday's Games

Miami 69, North Texas 63

Georgia Tech 61, Georgia Southern 59

Boston College 73, Columbia 60

Clemson 91, Charleston Southern 59

Auburn 89, Syracuse 68

Xavier 59, Virginia Tech 58

Virginia 61, Lehigh 43

Oregon St. vs. Wake Forest at Niceville, F.L., 9:30 p.m.

Duke vs. Gonzaga at Paradise, N.V., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Maryland vs. Louisville at Nassau, 10 a.m.

Louisiana Tech at NC State, 2 p.m.

UMBC at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami vs. Alabama at Bay Lake, F.L., TBA

Monday's Games

South Florida at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Illinois, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Kentucky00.00052.714
Florida Gulf Coast00.00042.667
Lipscomb00.00042.667
Jacksonville00.00022.500
Stetson00.00022.500
Jacksonville St.00.00023.400
Liberty00.00023.400
North Alabama00.00023.400
Kennesaw St.00.00024.333
Bellarmine00.00015.167
Cent. Arkansas00.00016.143
North Florida00.00016.143

Friday's Games

Presbyterian 75, Cent. Arkansas 66

Florida Gulf Coast 77, W. Michigan 67

Kentucky 86, North Florida 52

West Virginia 80, E. Kentucky 77

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville St. at Elon, 1 p.m.

Campbell at Stetson, 3 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Coastal Georgia at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

North Florida at FIU, Noon

Franklin at Bellarmine, 3 p.m.

North Alabama at Alabama St., 3:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Radford, 4:30 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor00.000701.000
Iowa St.00.000601.000
Texas Tech00.000501.000
Oklahoma St.00.00061.857
Oklahoma00.00051.833
West Virginia00.00051.833
Kansas00.00041.800
TCU00.00041.800
Texas00.00041.800
Kansas St.00.00022.500

Friday's Games

Baylor 75, Michigan St. 58

Dayton 74, Kansas 73

Oklahoma St. 78, Oral Roberts 77, OT

West Virginia 80, E. Kentucky 77

Iowa St. 78, Memphis 59

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma at UCF, 2 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Kansas vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., TBA

North Dakota at Kansas St., 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Austin Peay at TCU, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
DePaul00.000501.000
UConn00.00061.857
Creighton00.00051.833
Marquette00.00051.833
Providence00.00051.833
Xavier00.00051.833
Seton Hall00.00041.800
St. John's00.00041.800
Villanova00.00032.600
Butler00.00043.571
Georgetown00.00023.400

Friday's Games

San Diego St. 73, Georgetown 56

UConn 70, VCU 63, OT

DePaul 77, N. Kentucky 68

Xavier 59, Virginia Tech 58

Saint Joseph's 77, Georgetown 74

Saturday's Games

St. Peter's at Providence, Noon

NJIT at St. John's, 4 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Creighton, 6 p.m.

N. Illinois at Marquette, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall, Noon

E. Michigan at DePaul, 2 p.m.

Villanova vs. La Salle at Philadelphia, P.A., 6 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.00.000501.000
Montana00.00042.667
Sacramento St.00.00032.600
S. Utah00.00033.500
N. Arizona00.00034.429
N. Colorado00.00034.429
E. Washington00.00023.400
Montana St.00.00023.400
Portland St.00.00023.400
Idaho St.00.00014.200
Idaho00.00015.167

Friday's Games

Montana St. 69, Portland 66

Iowa 85, Portland St. 51

Montana 74, Southern Miss. 62

Saturday's Games

Montana St. at Incarnate Word, 12:30 p.m.

N. Colorado at Colorado St., 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

E. Washington at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

SE Missouri at Montana St., 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

Montana at Oregon, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.00041.800
Presbyterian00.00052.714
Longwood00.00043.571
Gardner-Webb00.00023.400
High Point00.00023.400
SC-Upstate00.00023.400
UNC-Asheville00.00023.400
Winthrop00.00023.400
Charleston Southern00.00024.333
Hampton00.00024.333
Radford00.00024.333
NC A&T00.00016.143

Friday's Games

Clemson 91, Charleston Southern 59

Samford 77, NC A&T 75

Presbyterian 75, Cent. Arkansas 66

Old Dominion 62, Longwood 61

Saturday's Games

St. Francis Brooklyn vs. NC A&T at Niceville, F.L., 11 a.m.

W. Carolina at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

Chowan at High Point, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Stetson, 3 p.m.

Furman at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Winthrop at Washington, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charleston Southern at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Radford, 4:30 p.m.

St. Andrews at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

Hampton at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

NC Central at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Morgan St., 8:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iowa00.000601.000
Purdue00.000601.000
Indiana00.000501.000
Minnesota00.000501.000
Maryland00.00051.833
Northwestern00.00051.833
Wisconsin00.00051.833
Michigan St.00.00052.714
Illinois00.00042.667
Michigan00.00042.667
Nebraska00.00042.667
Ohio St.00.00042.667
Penn St.00.00032.600
Rutgers00.00032.600

Friday's Games

Baylor 75, Michigan St. 58

Purdue 97, Nebraska-Omaha 40

Iowa 85, Portland St. 51

LSU 68, Penn St. 63, OT

Illinois 94, Rio Grande 85

Saturday's Games

Maryland vs. Louisville at Nassau, 10 a.m.

South Dakota at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at UMass, 2 p.m.

Penn St. vs. Hosts' Semifinals - Game 2 (loss) at Niceville, F.L., 4 p.m.

Marshall at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Iowa at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Illinois, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Irvine00.00031.750
UC Santa Barbara00.00031.750
UC Riverside00.00052.714
UC San Diego00.00042.667
CS Bakersfield00.00032.600
Hawaii00.00032.600
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00033.500
UC Davis00.00022.500
CS Northridge00.00023.400
Cal Poly00.00024.333
Long Beach St.00.00024.333

Friday's Games

UC Riverside 60, Florida A&M 49

South Alabama 72, Hawaii 69

CS Bakersfield 46, Boise St. 39

Saturday's Games

UC Irvine at Santa Clara, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Academy of Art at UC Davis, 5 p.m.

CS Northridge at San Diego, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas-Arlington at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.

Wyoming at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at Saint Mary's (Cal), 10 p.m.

