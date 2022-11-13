All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Saturday's Games
Tennessee St. 80, SC State 61
Fort Wayne 81, SIU-Edwardsville 76
UT Martin 124, Champion Christian 65
SE Missouri 83, Lyon College 46
Morehead St. 62, Bellarmine 55
Sunday's Games
E. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.
S. Illinois at S. Indiana, 4 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Missouri, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Tennessee Tech at Marshall, 7 p.m.
UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Harris-Stowe at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Missouri, 8 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
Boise St. 71, Washington St. 61
Sunday's Games
Colorado vs. Tennessee at Nashville, Tenn., 2 p.m.
Arizona St. at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Idaho St. at Utah, 8 p.m.
Norfolk St. at UCLA, 10 p.m.
Utah Tech at Washington, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Washington St. at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Montana St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.
San Diego St. at Stanford, 9 p.m.
California at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
Bushnell at Oregon St., 11 p.m.
Vermont at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
Stonehill 82, Army 77
Bucknell 68, Niagara 50
St. John's 83, Lafayette 68
Sunday's Games
Wells at Colgate, 2 p.m.
American at George Mason, 4 p.m.
Misericordia at Lehigh, 4 p.m.
Brown at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Johnson & Wales (RI) at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Navy at Coppin St., 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Bucknell at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
LSU 61, Arkansas St. 52
Sunday's Games
Colorado vs. Tennessee at Nashville, Tenn., 2 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Mississippi St., 3 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Missouri, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
FAU at Florida, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Winthrop at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Kentucky vs. Michigan St. at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Temple, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Alabama at South Alabama, 10 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
Samford 90, Belhaven 38
High Point 91, Wofford 80
Sunday's Games
VMI at Davidson, 2 p.m.
Brescia at W. Carolina, 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., 4:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Wofford at Drake, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Mercer at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Morris at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
New Orleans 65, St. Francis (Ill.) 63
UNLV 88, Incarnate Word 63
Illinois St. 69, Northwestern St. 67
Sunday's Games
SE Louisiana at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Champion Christian at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
Huston at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Trinity (Texas) at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Texas Lutheran at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
Hawaii 72, MVSU 54
Tulsa 85, Jackson St. 79
Alcorn St. 66, Wichita St. 57
Sunday's Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Mississippi St., 3 p.m.
Arizona St. at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at Pepperdine, 5 p.m.
MVSU vs. Yale at Honolulu, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Florida National at Bethune-Cookman, 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.
E. Washington vs. MVSU at Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Florida A&M at Miami, 7 p.m.
Washington St. at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.
Alabama St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Saturday's Games
South Dakota 82, Dakota St. 64
Sunday's Games
Pacific at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at St. Thomas (MN), 3 p.m.
Idaho at Omaha, 3:05 p.m.
Monday's Games
W. Illinois at UCF, 7 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Houston, 8 p.m.
Calvary at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Denver, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Pacific at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
St. Bonaventure vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Saturday's Games
James Madison 97, Buffalo 62
Texas St. 70, Rhode Island 66
LSU 61, Arkansas St. 52
Georgia Southern 53, Trinity Baptist 32
Georgia Tech 59, Georgia St. 57
Sunday's Games
Louisiana-Lafayette vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., 4:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Troy at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Va. Wesleyan at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Central Baptist at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Lyon College at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
Loyola (NO) at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Appalachian St. at Louisville, 6 p.m.
Mercer at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
James Madison at Howard, 7 p.m.
Alabama at South Alabama, 10 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Saturday's Games
Loyola Marymount 85, UC Davis 75
Sunday's Games
Pacific at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
Alabama St. at Pepperdine, 5 p.m.
NJIT at San Diego, 5 p.m.
UC Merced at San Francisco, 5 p.m.
North Texas at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Portland at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Santa Clara at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Pacific at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Vanguard at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Saturday's Games
Nevada 59, Grand Canyon 46
Utah Valley St. 73, N. Arizona 69
Texas Rio Grande Valley 115, SW Adventist 33
Texas-Arlington 103, Southwestern (Texas) 61
S. Utah 91, Saint Katherine 48
UTEP 67, New Mexico St. 64
Utah Tech 69, CS Northridge 63
Sunday's Games
Portland St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
LeTourneau at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
St. Francis (Ill.) at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Bethesda at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Utah Tech at Washington, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Utah Valley St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
McMurry at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Hardin-Simmons at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
CS Northridge at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
