OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SE Missouri00.000201.000
Tennessee St.00.000201.000
Morehead St.00.00021.667
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00011.500
SIU-Edwardsville00.00011.500
Tennessee Tech00.00011.500
UALR00.00011.500
UT Martin00.00012.333
E. Illinois00.00002.000
S. Indiana00.00001.000

Saturday's Games

Tennessee St. 80, SC State 61

Fort Wayne 81, SIU-Edwardsville 76

UT Martin 124, Champion Christian 65

SE Missouri 83, Lyon College 46

Morehead St. 62, Bellarmine 55

Sunday's Games

E. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at S. Indiana, 4 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Missouri, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tennessee Tech at Marshall, 7 p.m.

UALR at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Harris-Stowe at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Missouri, 8 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona00.000201.000
Arizona St.00.000201.000
Oregon St.00.000201.000
UCLA00.000201.000
Utah00.000201.000
Washington00.000201.000
Colorado00.00011.500
Oregon00.00011.500
Southern Cal00.00011.500
Stanford00.00011.500
Washington St.00.00011.500
California00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

Boise St. 71, Washington St. 61

Sunday's Games

Colorado vs. Tennessee at Nashville, Tenn., 2 p.m.

Arizona St. at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Idaho St. at Utah, 8 p.m.

Norfolk St. at UCLA, 10 p.m.

Utah Tech at Washington, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Washington St. at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Montana St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.

San Diego St. at Stanford, 9 p.m.

California at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Bushnell at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

Vermont at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bucknell00.000201.000
Navy00.000201.000
Army00.00011.500
Boston U.00.00011.500
Colgate00.00011.500
Holy Cross00.00011.500
American00.00001.000
Lafayette00.00002.000
Lehigh00.00002.000
Loyola (Md.)00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

Stonehill 82, Army 77

Bucknell 68, Niagara 50

St. John's 83, Lafayette 68

Sunday's Games

Wells at Colgate, 2 p.m.

American at George Mason, 4 p.m.

Misericordia at Lehigh, 4 p.m.

Brown at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Johnson & Wales (RI) at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Navy at Coppin St., 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Bucknell at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama00.000201.000
Arkansas00.000201.000
Auburn00.000201.000
Florida00.000201.000
Kentucky00.000201.000
LSU00.000201.000
Mississippi00.000201.000
Mississippi St.00.000201.000
Missouri00.000201.000
South Carolina00.000201.000
Texas A&M00.000201.000
Tennessee00.000101.000
Georgia00.00011.500
Vanderbilt00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

LSU 61, Arkansas St. 52

Sunday's Games

Colorado vs. Tennessee at Nashville, Tenn., 2 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Mississippi St., 3 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Missouri, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

FAU at Florida, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Winthrop at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Michigan St. at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Temple, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Alabama at South Alabama, 10 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford00.000301.000
ETSU00.000201.000
Furman00.000201.000
Chattanooga00.00011.500
Mercer00.00011.500
The Citadel00.00011.500
UNC-Greensboro00.00011.500
VMI00.00011.500
Wofford00.00011.500
W. Carolina00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

Samford 90, Belhaven 38

High Point 91, Wofford 80

Sunday's Games

VMI at Davidson, 2 p.m.

Brescia at W. Carolina, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., 4:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Wofford at Drake, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Mercer at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Morris at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Lamar00.00011.500
McNeese St.00.00011.500
New Orleans00.00011.500
SE Louisiana00.00011.500
Texas A&M-CC00.00011.500
Northwestern St.00.00012.333
Houston Christian00.00002.000
Incarnate Word00.00002.000
Nicholls00.00002.000
Texas A&M Commerce00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

New Orleans 65, St. Francis (Ill.) 63

UNLV 88, Incarnate Word 63

Illinois St. 69, Northwestern St. 67

Sunday's Games

SE Louisiana at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Champion Christian at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

Huston at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Trinity (Texas) at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas Lutheran at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.00.000201.000
Prairie View00.000201.000
Alcorn St.00.00011.500
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00012.333
Alabama A&M00.00001.000
Alabama St.00.00002.000
Bethune-Cookman00.00002.000
Florida A&M00.00003.000
Jackson St.00.00002.000
MVSU00.00002.000
Southern U.00.00002.000
Texas Southern00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

Hawaii 72, MVSU 54

Tulsa 85, Jackson St. 79

Alcorn St. 66, Wichita St. 57

Sunday's Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Mississippi St., 3 p.m.

Arizona St. at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Pepperdine, 5 p.m.

MVSU vs. Yale at Honolulu, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida National at Bethune-Cookman, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.

E. Washington vs. MVSU at Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Florida A&M at Miami, 7 p.m.

Washington St. at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.

Alabama St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.000201.000
South Dakota00.00021.667
W. Illinois00.00021.667
North Dakota00.00011.500
Oral Roberts00.00011.500
S. Dakota St.00.00011.500
St. Thomas (MN)00.00011.500
N. Dakota St.00.00002.000
Omaha00.00002.000
UMKC00.00003.000

Saturday's Games

South Dakota 82, Dakota St. 64

Sunday's Games

Pacific at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at St. Thomas (MN), 3 p.m.

Idaho at Omaha, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

W. Illinois at UCF, 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Houston, 8 p.m.

Calvary at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Denver, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pacific at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
James Madison00.000301.000
Appalachian St.00.000201.000
Coastal Carolina00.000201.000
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000201.000
Southern Miss.00.000201.000
Troy00.000201.000
Texas St.00.00021.667
Arkansas St.00.00011.500
Georgia St.00.00011.500
Louisiana-Monroe00.00011.500
Old Dominion00.00011.500
South Alabama00.00011.500
Georgia Southern00.00012.333
Marshall00.00001.000

Saturday's Games

James Madison 97, Buffalo 62

Texas St. 70, Rhode Island 66

LSU 61, Arkansas St. 52

Georgia Southern 53, Trinity Baptist 32

Georgia Tech 59, Georgia St. 57

Sunday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., 4:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Troy at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Va. Wesleyan at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Central Baptist at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Lyon College at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Loyola (NO) at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Appalachian St. at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Mercer at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

James Madison at Howard, 7 p.m.

Alabama at South Alabama, 10 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Portland00.000301.000
Gonzaga00.000201.000
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.000201.000
San Diego00.000201.000
San Francisco00.000201.000
Santa Clara00.000201.000
Loyola Marymount00.00021.667
BYU00.00011.500
Pepperdine00.00011.500
Pacific00.00001.000

Saturday's Games

Loyola Marymount 85, UC Davis 75

Sunday's Games

Pacific at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Alabama St. at Pepperdine, 5 p.m.

NJIT at San Diego, 5 p.m.

UC Merced at San Francisco, 5 p.m.

North Texas at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Portland at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pacific at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Vanguard at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sam Houston St.00.000201.000
Seattle00.000201.000
Stephen F. Austin00.000201.000
Grand Canyon00.00021.667
S. Utah00.00021.667
Utah Valley St.00.00021.667
Abilene Christian00.00011.500
Cal Baptist00.00011.500
New Mexico St.00.00011.500
Tarleton St.00.00011.500
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00011.500
Texas-Arlington00.00011.500
Utah Tech00.00011.500

Saturday's Games

Nevada 59, Grand Canyon 46

Utah Valley St. 73, N. Arizona 69

Texas Rio Grande Valley 115, SW Adventist 33

Texas-Arlington 103, Southwestern (Texas) 61

S. Utah 91, Saint Katherine 48

UTEP 67, New Mexico St. 64

Utah Tech 69, CS Northridge 63

Sunday's Games

Portland St. at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

LeTourneau at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Ill.) at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Bethesda at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Utah Tech at Washington, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Utah Valley St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

McMurry at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

