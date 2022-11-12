All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
Air Force 75, Delaware 71
Stony Brook 86, Miami-Hamilton 65
Drexel 71, Old Dominion 59
Hofstra 83, Iona 78
North Carolina 102, Coll. of Charleston 86
UNC-Wilmington 104, Allen 55
Iowa 112, NC A&T 71
ETSU 77, Elon 64
Virginia 89, Monmouth (NJ) 42
Saturday's Games
Regent at Hampton, 8 p.m.
Northeastern at Providence, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
NC A&T at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
Harvard vs. Elon at Asheville, N.C., 2 p.m.
Towson at Penn, 4 p.m.
William & Mary at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Richmond at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Illinois, 9 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
Toledo 93, UAB 85
Mississippi 80, FAU 67
Texas A&M-CC 75, UTSA 55
Saturday's Games
Middle Tennessee at Winthrop, 4 p.m.
Kentucky St. at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
North Texas at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Md.-Eastern Shore at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
FAU at Florida, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
St. Mary's (Texas) at UTSA, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
Boston College 70, Detroit 66
Bowling Green 87, Oakland 82
Saturday's Games
Green Bay at Georgetown, 11 a.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Wright St. at Louisville, 1 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Ohio, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati Clermont at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Cardinal Stritch at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Oklahoma St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Manchester at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
IUPUI at Chicago St., 8 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Friday's Games
St. Thomas (MN) 83, Chicago St. 61
Saturday's Games
Hartford at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
IUPUI at Chicago St., 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Friday's Games
Louisiana-Lafayette 75, Harvard 61
Bryant 89, Dartmouth 70
Missouri 92, Penn 85
Navy 74, Princeton 73
Yale 74, E. Washington 60
Saturday's Games
Mass. College at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Columbia at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Harvard vs. Elon at Asheville, N.C., 2 p.m.
Towson at Penn, 4 p.m.
Brown at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
MVSU vs. Yale at Honolulu, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Princeton at UMBC, 6 p.m.
Cornell at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
New Hampshire 83, Fairfield 71
Coppin St. 83, Mount St. Mary's 78
Hofstra 83, Iona 78
CCSU at Manhattan, ppd.
Saturday's Games
St. Peter's at Seton Hall, Noon
Niagara at Bucknell, 4 p.m.
College of NJ at Rider, 4 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Marist, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Siena, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Quinnipiac at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Manhattan at Fairleigh Dickinson, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
Toledo 93, UAB 85
Bowling Green 87, Oakland 82
Mississippi St. 73, Akron 54
Northwestern 63, N. Illinois 46
Michigan 88, E. Michigan 83
Saturday's Games
James Madison at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Goshen at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Ohio, 1 p.m.
Ball St. at Indiana St., 2 p.m.
Sunday's Games
E. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.
W. Michigan at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Miami (Ohio) at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Portland at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Purdue-Northwest at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
George Washington 85, Howard 75
Coppin St. 83, Mount St. Mary's 78
Baylor 87, Norfolk St. 70
Saturday's Games
SC State at Tennessee St., Noon
Bryn Athyn at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
Morgan St. at VCU, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Gallaudet at Howard, Noon
Monday's Games
Delaware St. at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Navy at Coppin St., 7 p.m.
SC State at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
NC Central at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at UCLA, 10 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
Furman 89, Belmont 74
Richmond 68, N. Iowa 55
Loyola Chicago 70, Ill.-Chicago 63
Utah St. 84, Bradley 62
Saturday's Games
Ball St. at Indiana St., 2 p.m.
Evansville at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.
Lindsey Wilson at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Illinois St. at Northwestern St., 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
S. Illinois at S. Indiana, 4 p.m.
W. Michigan at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Wofford at Drake, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Belmont at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
N. Iowa at Virginia, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Friday's Games
Air Force 75, Delaware 71
UC Santa Barbara 61, Fresno St. 54
New Mexico 80, South Alabama 74
Utah St. 84, Bradley 62
Colorado St. 80, SE Louisiana 69
San Diego St. 82, BYU 75
Saturday's Games
Grand Canyon at Nevada, 4 p.m.
Bethesda at San Jose St., 4 p.m.
Incarnate Word at UNLV, 6 p.m.
Washington St. vs. Boise St. at Boise, Idaho, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
SE Louisiana at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Weber St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Santa Clara at Utah St., 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Friday's Games
CCSU at Manhattan, ppd.
Minnesota 72, St. Francis (NY) 54
Saturday's Games
Stonehill at Army, 1 p.m.
Wagner at La Salle, 3 p.m.
Hartford at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Quinnipiac at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Columbia at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Manhattan at Fairleigh Dickinson, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at St. Thomas (MN), 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Mount St. Vincent at LIU, 6 p.m.
Cornell at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Neumann at Wagner, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.