All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hofstra00.000201.000
Towson00.000201.000
Drexel00.000101.000
Coll. of Charleston00.00011.500
Delaware00.00011.500
Elon00.00011.500
NC A&T00.00011.500
Stony Brook00.00011.500
UNC-Wilmington00.00011.500
William & Mary00.00011.500
Hampton00.00001.000
Monmouth (NJ)00.00002.000
Northeastern00.00001.000

Friday's Games

Air Force 75, Delaware 71

Stony Brook 86, Miami-Hamilton 65

Drexel 71, Old Dominion 59

Hofstra 83, Iona 78

North Carolina 102, Coll. of Charleston 86

UNC-Wilmington 104, Allen 55

Iowa 112, NC A&T 71

ETSU 77, Elon 64

Virginia 89, Monmouth (NJ) 42

Saturday's Games

Regent at Hampton, 8 p.m.

Northeastern at Providence, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

NC A&T at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Harvard vs. Elon at Asheville, N.C., 2 p.m.

Towson at Penn, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Richmond at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Illinois, 9 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FIU00.000201.000
Charlotte00.000101.000
Louisiana Tech00.000101.000
Middle Tennessee00.000101.000
North Texas00.000101.000
W. Kentucky00.000101.000
FAU00.00011.500
Rice00.00011.500
UAB00.00011.500
UTSA00.00011.500
UTEP00.00001.000

Friday's Games

Toledo 93, UAB 85

Mississippi 80, FAU 67

Texas A&M-CC 75, UTSA 55

Saturday's Games

Middle Tennessee at Winthrop, 4 p.m.

Kentucky St. at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

North Texas at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

FAU at Florida, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

St. Mary's (Texas) at UTSA, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Youngstown St.00.000201.000
Detroit00.00011.500
Milwaukee00.00011.500
Oakland00.00011.500
Robert Morris00.00011.500
Cleveland St.00.00002.000
Fort Wayne00.00001.000
Green Bay00.00001.000
IUPUI00.00002.000
N. Kentucky00.00001.000
Wright St.00.00001.000

Friday's Games

Boston College 70, Detroit 66

Bowling Green 87, Oakland 82

Saturday's Games

Green Bay at Georgetown, 11 a.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Wright St. at Louisville, 1 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Ohio, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati Clermont at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Cardinal Stritch at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Manchester at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.00011.500
Chicago St.00.00002.000

Friday's Games

St. Thomas (MN) 83, Chicago St. 61

Saturday's Games

Hartford at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

IUPUI at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale00.000201.000
Cornell00.00011.500
Harvard00.00011.500
Brown00.00002.000
Columbia00.00002.000
Dartmouth00.00002.000
Penn00.00002.000
Princeton00.00002.000

Friday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 75, Harvard 61

Bryant 89, Dartmouth 70

Missouri 92, Penn 85

Navy 74, Princeton 73

Yale 74, E. Washington 60

Saturday's Games

Mass. College at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Columbia at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Harvard vs. Elon at Asheville, N.C., 2 p.m.

Towson at Penn, 4 p.m.

Brown at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

MVSU vs. Yale at Honolulu, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Princeton at UMBC, 6 p.m.

Cornell at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Quinnipiac00.000201.000
Marist00.000101.000
Siena00.000101.000
St. Peter's00.000101.000
Iona00.00011.500
Canisius00.00001.000
Fairfield00.00002.000
Manhattan00.00001.000
Mount St. Mary's00.00002.000
Niagara00.00001.000
Rider00.00001.000

Friday's Games

New Hampshire 83, Fairfield 71

Coppin St. 83, Mount St. Mary's 78

Hofstra 83, Iona 78

CCSU at Manhattan, ppd.

Saturday's Games

St. Peter's at Seton Hall, Noon

Niagara at Bucknell, 4 p.m.

College of NJ at Rider, 4 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Marist, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Siena, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Quinnipiac at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Manhattan at Fairleigh Dickinson, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bowling Green00.000201.000
Kent St.00.000201.000
Toledo00.000201.000
Ball St.00.000101.000
Buffalo00.000101.000
Akron00.00011.500
E. Michigan00.00011.500
W. Michigan00.00011.500
Cent. Michigan00.00001.000
Miami (Ohio)00.00001.000
N. Illinois00.00002.000
Ohio00.00001.000

Friday's Games

Toledo 93, UAB 85

Bowling Green 87, Oakland 82

Mississippi St. 73, Akron 54

Northwestern 63, N. Illinois 46

Michigan 88, E. Michigan 83

Saturday's Games

James Madison at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Goshen at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Ohio, 1 p.m.

Ball St. at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

Sunday's Games

E. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.

W. Michigan at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Miami (Ohio) at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Portland at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Purdue-Northwest at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00021.667
Delaware St.00.00011.500
Morgan St.00.00011.500
Coppin St.00.00012.333
Howard00.00012.333
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00001.000
NC Central00.00002.000
SC State00.00001.000

Friday's Games

George Washington 85, Howard 75

Coppin St. 83, Mount St. Mary's 78

Baylor 87, Norfolk St. 70

Saturday's Games

SC State at Tennessee St., Noon

Bryn Athyn at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

Morgan St. at VCU, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Gallaudet at Howard, Noon

Monday's Games

Delaware St. at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Navy at Coppin St., 7 p.m.

SC State at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

NC Central at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at UCLA, 10 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Illinois00.000201.000
Drake00.000101.000
Evansville00.000101.000
Indiana St.00.000101.000
Missouri St.00.000101.000
Belmont00.00011.500
Bradley00.00011.500
Ill.-Chicago00.00011.500
Illinois St.00.00011.500
N. Iowa00.00011.500
Murray St.00.00001.000
Valparaiso00.00001.000

Friday's Games

Furman 89, Belmont 74

Richmond 68, N. Iowa 55

Loyola Chicago 70, Ill.-Chicago 63

Utah St. 84, Bradley 62

Saturday's Games

Ball St. at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

Evansville at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

Lindsey Wilson at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at Northwestern St., 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

S. Illinois at S. Indiana, 4 p.m.

W. Michigan at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Wofford at Drake, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Belmont at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

N. Iowa at Virginia, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.00.000201.000
New Mexico00.000201.000
San Diego St.00.000201.000
Utah St.00.000201.000
Wyoming00.000201.000
Nevada00.000101.000
San Jose St.00.000101.000
UNLV00.000101.000
Air Force00.00011.500
Fresno St.00.00011.500
Boise St.00.00001.000

Friday's Games

Air Force 75, Delaware 71

UC Santa Barbara 61, Fresno St. 54

New Mexico 80, South Alabama 74

Utah St. 84, Bradley 62

Colorado St. 80, SE Louisiana 69

San Diego St. 82, BYU 75

Saturday's Games

Grand Canyon at Nevada, 4 p.m.

Bethesda at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at UNLV, 6 p.m.

Washington St. vs. Boise St. at Boise, Idaho, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

SE Louisiana at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Santa Clara at Utah St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.000101.000
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00011.500
Merrimack00.00011.500
Sacred Heart00.00011.500
St. Francis (NY)00.00011.500
CCSU00.00001.000
LIU00.00001.000
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00001.000
Stonehill00.00002.000

Friday's Games

CCSU at Manhattan, ppd.

Minnesota 72, St. Francis (NY) 54

Saturday's Games

Stonehill at Army, 1 p.m.

Wagner at La Salle, 3 p.m.

Hartford at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Quinnipiac at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Manhattan at Fairleigh Dickinson, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at St. Thomas (MN), 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Mount St. Vincent at LIU, 6 p.m.

Cornell at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Neumann at Wagner, 7 p.m.

