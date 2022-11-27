All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston00.00061.857
Towson00.00061.857
Hofstra00.00052.714
Delaware00.00032.600
UNC-Wilmington00.00043.571
Drexel00.00033.500
NC A&T00.00034.429
William & Mary00.00034.429
Elon00.00015.167
Hampton00.00015.167
Northeastern00.00015.167
Stony Brook00.00015.167
Monmouth (NJ)00.00006.000

Saturday's Games

Princeton 56, Northeastern 54

Wake Forest 97, Hampton 70

Hofstra 65, UNC-Greensboro 53

NC A&T 78, Greensboro 51

Delaware 78, Hartford 50

Towson 62, South Alabama 60

UNC-Wilmington 68, Vermont 66

Sunday's Games

Radford at Elon, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Temple, 2 p.m.

Hofstra vs. Quinnipiac at Laval, Quebec, 4 p.m.

Delaware at Penn, 4:30 p.m.

Mercer vs. Towson at Savannah, Ga., 5 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington vs. North Texas at Nassau, Bahamas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Joseph's (LI) at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at NC State, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee101.00042.667
W. Kentucky00.00061.857
FAU00.00051.833
North Texas00.00051.833
UAB00.00051.833
UTEP00.00051.833
Charlotte00.00052.714
Louisiana Tech00.00052.714
Rice01.00042.667
UTSA00.00042.667
FIU00.00032.600

Saturday's Games

FAU 73, Albany (NY) 56

UAB 110, Rhodes 53

Louisiana Tech 91, Tennessee Southern 47

Charlotte 69, Presbyterian 42

W. Kentucky 90, SC State 64

Middle Tennessee 75, Stephen F. Austin 63

North Texas 68, Long Beach St. 47

Sunday's Games

Montana St. vs. Middle Tennessee at Laval, Quebec, 1:30 p.m.

E. Washington at FIU, 6 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington vs. North Texas at Nassau, Bahamas, 8 p.m.

Dartmouth at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Incarnate Word at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte at Davidson, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wright St.00.00052.714
Youngstown St.00.00052.714
Cleveland St.00.00043.571
Fort Wayne00.00033.500
Milwaukee00.00033.500
Detroit00.00034.429
N. Kentucky00.00024.333
Robert Morris00.00024.333
Oakland00.00025.286
IUPUI00.00016.143
Green Bay00.00006.000

Saturday's Games

Cleveland St. 71, W. Michigan 49

San Jose St. 80, Oakland 67

Youngstown St. 88, W. Illinois 64

Milwaukee 87, UC Davis 85

Evansville 54, Robert Morris 53

Ill.-Chicago 78, Green Bay 64

Sunday's Games

Missouri St. vs. Oakland at Nassau, Bahamas, Noon

Bluffton at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

South Alabama vs. Robert Morris at Savannah, Ga., 2:30 p.m.

Boston U. at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

SE Missouri at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.00035.375
Chicago St.00.00026.250

Saturday's Games

Delaware 78, Hartford 50

Marquette 82, Chicago St. 68

Sunday's Games

Hartford vs. Colgate at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale00.000601.000
Cornell00.00051.833
Harvard00.00051.833
Princeton00.00042.667
Penn00.00044.500
Columbia00.00026.250
Brown00.00014.200
Dartmouth00.00014.200

Saturday's Games

Princeton 56, Northeastern 54

Providence 78, Columbia 64

Penn 81, Colgate 69

Sunday's Games

Harvard at Fordham, 1:30 p.m.

Maine at Brown, 2 p.m.

Yale at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Delaware at Penn, 4:30 p.m.

Dartmouth at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dartmouth vs. Grambling St. at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Columbia at Marist, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Brown at CCSU, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Quinnipiac00.000701.000
St. Peter's00.00032.600
Niagara00.00033.500
Siena00.00033.500
Iona00.00022.500
Mount St. Mary's00.00034.429
Canisius00.00023.400
Manhattan00.00023.400
Marist00.00024.333
Rider00.00014.200
Fairfield00.00015.167

Saturday's Games

Manhattan 72, Army 71

Navy 75, Mount St. Mary's 59

Marist 60, Bucknell 54, OT

St. John's 78, Niagara 70

Quinnipiac 70, Montana St. 53

Mercer 60, Fairfield 58

Sunday's Games

Santa Clara 86, Iona 76

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Buffalo, 2:30 p.m.

Hofstra vs. Quinnipiac at Laval, Quebec, 4 p.m.

Siena vs. Seton Hall at Orlando, Fla., 5 p.m.

Fairfield vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbia at Marist, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.00.00052.714
Ball St.00.00042.667
Toledo00.00042.667
Akron00.00033.500
Ohio00.00023.400
Bowling Green00.00024.333
Buffalo00.00024.333
Cent. Michigan00.00024.333
Miami (Ohio)00.00024.333
N. Illinois00.00025.286
W. Michigan00.00025.286
E. Michigan00.00015.167

Saturday's Games

Ball St. 67, Missouri St. 64

Cleveland St. 71, W. Michigan 49

Miami (Ohio) 80, UALR 67

N. Iowa 83, N. Illinois 76

Houston 49, Kent St. 44

S. Indiana 69, Bowling Green 57

Cal Baptist 77, Cent. Michigan 61

Sunday's Games

UC San Diego at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Alabama St. at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Buffalo, 2:30 p.m.

Ball St. vs. San Jose St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Queens (NC) at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Purdue-Northwest at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00052.714
NC Central00.00033.500
Howard00.00045.444
Coppin St.00.00035.375
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00024.333
Morgan St.00.00025.286
Delaware St.00.00015.167
SC State00.00007.000

Saturday's Games

Howard 56, Austin Peay 55

NC Central 58, Gardner-Webb 53

W. Kentucky 90, SC State 64

Liberty 80, Delaware St. 53

Tuesday's Games

Va.-Lynchburg at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

SC State at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Drake00.000601.000
Indiana St.00.00051.833
Ill.-Chicago00.00052.714
S. Illinois00.00042.667
Bradley00.00043.571
Belmont00.00033.500
Murray St.00.00033.500
Missouri St.00.00023.400
N. Iowa00.00023.400
Valparaiso00.00024.333
Evansville00.00025.286
Illinois St.00.00025.286

Saturday's Games

Ball St. 67, Missouri St. 64

N. Iowa 83, N. Illinois 76

Bradley 83, Merrimack 41

Evansville 54, Robert Morris 53

Drake 76, Louisiana-Lafayette 64

Chattanooga 69, Murray St. 66

Ill.-Chicago 78, Green Bay 64

Sunday's Games

Missouri St. vs. Oakland at Nassau, Bahamas, Noon

Valparaiso vs. James Madison at Savannah, Ga., Noon

Belmont at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Trinity (Ill.) at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

Fairfield vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNLV00.000701.000
New Mexico00.000501.000
Utah St.00.000501.000
Nevada00.00061.857
Colorado St.00.00052.714
San Jose St.00.00052.714
Boise St.00.00042.667
San Diego St.00.00042.667
Air Force00.00033.500
Wyoming00.00033.500
Fresno St.00.00015.167

Saturday's Games

San Jose St. 80, Oakland 67

Boise St. 87, Utah Valley St. 69

Colorado St. 88, MVSU 45

New Mexico 76, N. Dakota St. 55

UNLV 126, Life Pacific 54

Sunday's Games

Ball St. vs. San Jose St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.

Montana at Air Force, 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at New Mexico, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Sam Houston St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

CS Northridge at Boise St., 9 p.m.

UC Irvine at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.00032.600
Sacred Heart00.00033.500
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00034.429
St. Francis (NY)00.00024.333
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00025.286
Stonehill00.00025.286
LIU00.00014.200
Merrimack00.00016.143
CCSU00.00007.000

Saturday's Games

Rutgers 83, CCSU 49

Bradley 83, Merrimack 41

American 66, St. Francis (Pa.) 55

Sunday's Games

Stonehill at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Wagner at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

W. New England at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

LIU at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.

Brown at CCSU, 7 p.m.

