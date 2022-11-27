All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Saturday's Games
Princeton 56, Northeastern 54
Wake Forest 97, Hampton 70
Hofstra 65, UNC-Greensboro 53
NC A&T 78, Greensboro 51
Delaware 78, Hartford 50
Towson 62, South Alabama 60
UNC-Wilmington 68, Vermont 66
Sunday's Games
Radford at Elon, 2 p.m.
Drexel at Temple, 2 p.m.
Hofstra vs. Quinnipiac at Laval, Quebec, 4 p.m.
Delaware at Penn, 4:30 p.m.
Mercer vs. Towson at Savannah, Ga., 5 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington vs. North Texas at Nassau, Bahamas, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
St. Joseph's (LI) at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at NC State, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
Saturday's Games
FAU 73, Albany (NY) 56
UAB 110, Rhodes 53
Louisiana Tech 91, Tennessee Southern 47
Charlotte 69, Presbyterian 42
W. Kentucky 90, SC State 64
Middle Tennessee 75, Stephen F. Austin 63
North Texas 68, Long Beach St. 47
Sunday's Games
Montana St. vs. Middle Tennessee at Laval, Quebec, 1:30 p.m.
E. Washington at FIU, 6 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington vs. North Texas at Nassau, Bahamas, 8 p.m.
Dartmouth at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Incarnate Word at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Charlotte at Davidson, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Saturday's Games
Cleveland St. 71, W. Michigan 49
San Jose St. 80, Oakland 67
Youngstown St. 88, W. Illinois 64
Milwaukee 87, UC Davis 85
Evansville 54, Robert Morris 53
Ill.-Chicago 78, Green Bay 64
Sunday's Games
Missouri St. vs. Oakland at Nassau, Bahamas, Noon
Bluffton at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
South Alabama vs. Robert Morris at Savannah, Ga., 2:30 p.m.
Boston U. at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
SE Missouri at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Saturday's Games
Delaware 78, Hartford 50
Marquette 82, Chicago St. 68
Sunday's Games
Hartford vs. Colgate at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Saturday's Games
Princeton 56, Northeastern 54
Providence 78, Columbia 64
Penn 81, Colgate 69
Sunday's Games
Harvard at Fordham, 1:30 p.m.
Maine at Brown, 2 p.m.
Yale at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Delaware at Penn, 4:30 p.m.
Dartmouth at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Dartmouth vs. Grambling St. at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Columbia at Marist, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Brown at CCSU, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Saturday's Games
Manhattan 72, Army 71
Navy 75, Mount St. Mary's 59
Marist 60, Bucknell 54, OT
St. John's 78, Niagara 70
Quinnipiac 70, Montana St. 53
Mercer 60, Fairfield 58
Sunday's Games
Santa Clara 86, Iona 76
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.
Canisius at Buffalo, 2:30 p.m.
Hofstra vs. Quinnipiac at Laval, Quebec, 4 p.m.
Siena vs. Seton Hall at Orlando, Fla., 5 p.m.
Fairfield vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Columbia at Marist, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Saturday's Games
Ball St. 67, Missouri St. 64
Cleveland St. 71, W. Michigan 49
Miami (Ohio) 80, UALR 67
N. Iowa 83, N. Illinois 76
Houston 49, Kent St. 44
S. Indiana 69, Bowling Green 57
Cal Baptist 77, Cent. Michigan 61
Sunday's Games
UC San Diego at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Alabama St. at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Canisius at Buffalo, 2:30 p.m.
Ball St. vs. San Jose St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Queens (NC) at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Purdue-Northwest at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
Saturday's Games
Howard 56, Austin Peay 55
NC Central 58, Gardner-Webb 53
W. Kentucky 90, SC State 64
Liberty 80, Delaware St. 53
Tuesday's Games
Va.-Lynchburg at Morgan St., 6 p.m.
SC State at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at NC Central, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Saturday's Games
Ball St. 67, Missouri St. 64
N. Iowa 83, N. Illinois 76
Bradley 83, Merrimack 41
Evansville 54, Robert Morris 53
Drake 76, Louisiana-Lafayette 64
Chattanooga 69, Murray St. 66
Ill.-Chicago 78, Green Bay 64
Sunday's Games
Missouri St. vs. Oakland at Nassau, Bahamas, Noon
Valparaiso vs. James Madison at Savannah, Ga., Noon
Belmont at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Trinity (Ill.) at Indiana St., 2 p.m.
Fairfield vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Saturday's Games
San Jose St. 80, Oakland 67
Boise St. 87, Utah Valley St. 69
Colorado St. 88, MVSU 45
New Mexico 76, N. Dakota St. 55
UNLV 126, Life Pacific 54
Sunday's Games
Ball St. vs. San Jose St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.
Montana at Air Force, 3 p.m.
N. Colorado at New Mexico, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Sam Houston St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
CS Northridge at Boise St., 9 p.m.
UC Irvine at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
Saturday's Games
Rutgers 83, CCSU 49
Bradley 83, Merrimack 41
American 66, St. Francis (Pa.) 55
Sunday's Games
Stonehill at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
Wagner at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
W. New England at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
LIU at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.
Brown at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.