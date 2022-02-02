All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont801.000164.800
Stony Brook52.714137.650
Hartford32.600512.294
Binghamton54.556810.444
Albany (NY)54.556912.429
UMBC44.500910.474
New Hampshire34.42988.500
NJIT36.333811.421
Mass.-Lowell25.286109.526
Maine18.111416.200

Wednesday's Games

UMBC at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Maine, 7 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston701.000182.900
SMU71.875164.800
Tulane63.66799.500
Cincinnati53.625156.714
Temple43.571117.611
Memphis54.556118.579
UCF45.444127.632
Wichita St.25.286118.579
East Carolina26.250119.550
South Florida16.143613.316
Tulsa18.111713.350

Tuesday's Games

Wichita St. 58, Tulsa 48

Wednesday's Games

Temple at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Houston, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Memphis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Wichita St. at SMU, 7 p.m.

South Florida at UCF, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson81.889183.857
George Mason41.800117.611
VCU62.750136.684
Dayton62.750147.667
Saint Louis52.714146.700
St. Bonaventure43.571126.667
Richmond54.556148.636
Rhode Island34.429127.632
George Washington34.429712.368
Saint Joseph's36.333911.450
Fordham25.286910.474
UMass26.250911.450
Duquesne16.143613.316
La Salle17.125612.333

Tuesday's Games

Richmond 74, Duquesne 57

Davidson 81, St. Bonaventure 76

Wednesday's Games

Rhode Island at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at George Mason, 7 p.m.

La Salle at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Dayton at VCU, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Bonaventure at Richmond, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke82.800183.857
Miami82.800165.762
North Carolina83.727166.727
Notre Dame73.700147.667
Wake Forest74.636175.773
Florida St.64.600137.650
Virginia75.583139.591
Louisville57.4171111.500
Syracuse46.4001011.476
Boston College47.364912.429
Clemson36.333119.550
Virginia Tech37.3001110.524
Pittsburgh37.300813.381
NC State38.2731012.455
Georgia Tech27.222911.450

Tuesday's Games

Virginia 67, Boston College 55

North Carolina 90, Louisville 83, OT

Wednesday's Games

Florida St. at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Miami, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at NC State, 9 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville St.801.000156.714
Bellarmine71.875139.591
Liberty61.857157.682
Jacksonville53.625137.650
Kennesaw St.44.500912.429
Cent. Arkansas34.429614.300
Florida Gulf Coast35.375139.591
Lipscomb35.3751013.435
Stetson35.375912.429
E. Kentucky26.2501012.455
North Alabama26.250912.429
North Florida17.125517.227

Thursday's Games

Liberty at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Stetson at Lipscomb, 8:15 p.m.

North Florida at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Cent. Arkansas, 8:45 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Alabama, 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas71.875183.857
Baylor72.778193.864
Texas Tech63.667175.773
TCU43.571154.789
Texas54.556166.727
Oklahoma St.35.3751010.500
Iowa St.36.333166.727
Oklahoma36.333139.591
West Virginia26.250138.619
Kansas St.26.2501010.500

Tuesday's Games

Kansas 70, Iowa St. 61

Texas Tech 77, Texas 64

Wednesday's Games

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence91.900192.905
Villanova92.818165.762
UConn63.667155.750
Marquette74.636157.682
Xavier54.556155.750
Creighton54.556137.650
Seton Hall46.400137.650
Butler46.4001110.524
St. John's36.333119.550
DePaul19.1001010.500
Georgetown08.000613.316

Tuesday's Games

Creighton 59, UConn 55

Seton Hall 70, Georgetown 63

Providence 86, St. John's 82

Wednesday's Games

Butler at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Marquette, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. John's at Georgetown, 6 p.m.

Friday's Games

Creighton at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.101.909175.773
Montana St.82.800165.762
Montana82.800156.714
S. Utah72.778136.684
N. Colorado53.6251010.500
E. Washington56.4551111.500
Portland St.47.364613.316
N. Arizona36.333713.350
Sacramento St.28.200611.353
Idaho29.182516.238
Idaho St.19.100316.158

Thursday's Games

Portland St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Montana St. at Idaho St., ppd.

Idaho at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Montana at Weber St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood701.000155.750
Winthrop62.750138.619
SC-Upstate62.750911.450
Campbell53.625127.632
Gardner-Webb53.6251110.524
UNC-Asheville44.500129.571
NC A&T44.500913.409
High Point34.429912.429
Hampton25.286612.333
Radford26.250614.300
Presbyterian16.143913.409
Charleston Southern17.125416.200

Wednesday's Games

Charleston Southern at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

Longwood at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at High Point, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

NC A&T at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wisconsin82.800173.850
Michigan St.82.800174.810
Illinois82.800155.750
Purdue73.700183.857
Ohio St.63.667135.722
Indiana74.636165.762
Michigan54.556118.579
Rutgers65.545129.571
Iowa46.400147.667
Penn St.46.40099.500
Maryland38.2731111.500
Northwestern38.2731010.500
Minnesota27.222117.611
Nebraska011.000616.273

Tuesday's Games

Michigan St. 65, Maryland 63

Northwestern 79, Rutgers 78, OT

Michigan 85, Nebraska 79

Wednesday's Games

Purdue at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Iowa at Ohio St., 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hawaii601.000115.688
Cal St.-Fullerton51.833126.667
Long Beach St.51.833109.526
UC Riverside43.571117.611
UC Irvine33.50087.533
UC Davis13.25087.533
UC Santa Barbara13.25088.500
CS Bakersfield14.20069.400
Cal Poly15.167513.278
CS Northridge16.143514.263
UC San Diego00.000911.450

Tuesday's Games

UC Davis 65, UC Riverside 60

Thursday's Games

UC San Diego at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Riverside, 11 p.m.

