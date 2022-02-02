All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|8
|0
|1.000
|16
|4
|.800
|Stony Brook
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|7
|.650
|Hartford
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|12
|.294
|Binghamton
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|10
|.444
|Albany (NY)
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|12
|.429
|UMBC
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|New Hampshire
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|8
|.500
|NJIT
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|9
|.526
|Maine
|1
|8
|.111
|4
|16
|.200
Wednesday's Games
UMBC at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Maine, 7 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Vermont, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|7
|0
|1.000
|18
|2
|.900
|SMU
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|4
|.800
|Tulane
|6
|3
|.667
|9
|9
|.500
|Cincinnati
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|6
|.714
|Temple
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|Memphis
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|UCF
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|7
|.632
|Wichita St.
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|8
|.579
|East Carolina
|2
|6
|.250
|11
|9
|.550
|South Florida
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|13
|.316
|Tulsa
|1
|8
|.111
|7
|13
|.350
Tuesday's Games
Wichita St. 58, Tulsa 48
Wednesday's Games
Temple at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tulane at Houston, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Memphis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Wichita St. at SMU, 7 p.m.
South Florida at UCF, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|8
|1
|.889
|18
|3
|.857
|George Mason
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|7
|.611
|VCU
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|Dayton
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|7
|.667
|Saint Louis
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|St. Bonaventure
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|Richmond
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|Rhode Island
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|7
|.632
|George Washington
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|12
|.368
|Saint Joseph's
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|Fordham
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|10
|.474
|UMass
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|11
|.450
|Duquesne
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|13
|.316
|La Salle
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|12
|.333
Tuesday's Games
Richmond 74, Duquesne 57
Davidson 81, St. Bonaventure 76
Wednesday's Games
Rhode Island at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at George Mason, 7 p.m.
La Salle at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Dayton at VCU, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
St. Bonaventure at Richmond, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|3
|.857
|Miami
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|North Carolina
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|6
|.727
|Notre Dame
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|7
|.667
|Wake Forest
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|5
|.773
|Florida St.
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|7
|.650
|Virginia
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|9
|.591
|Louisville
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|11
|.500
|Syracuse
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|11
|.476
|Boston College
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|12
|.429
|Clemson
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|9
|.550
|Virginia Tech
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|10
|.524
|Pittsburgh
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|13
|.381
|NC State
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|12
|.455
|Georgia Tech
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|11
|.450
Tuesday's Games
Virginia 67, Boston College 55
North Carolina 90, Louisville 83, OT
Wednesday's Games
Florida St. at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Miami, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at NC State, 9 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|15
|6
|.714
|Bellarmine
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|9
|.591
|Liberty
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|7
|.682
|Jacksonville
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|7
|.650
|Kennesaw St.
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|14
|.300
|Florida Gulf Coast
|3
|5
|.375
|13
|9
|.591
|Lipscomb
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|13
|.435
|Stetson
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|12
|.429
|E. Kentucky
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|12
|.455
|North Alabama
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|12
|.429
|North Florida
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|17
|.227
Thursday's Games
Liberty at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Stetson at Lipscomb, 8:15 p.m.
North Florida at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Cent. Arkansas, 8:45 p.m.
Jacksonville at North Alabama, 9 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|3
|.857
|Baylor
|7
|2
|.778
|19
|3
|.864
|Texas Tech
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|5
|.773
|TCU
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|4
|.789
|Texas
|5
|4
|.556
|16
|6
|.727
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|10
|.500
|Iowa St.
|3
|6
|.333
|16
|6
|.727
|Oklahoma
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|9
|.591
|West Virginia
|2
|6
|.250
|13
|8
|.619
|Kansas St.
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|10
|.500
Tuesday's Games
Kansas 70, Iowa St. 61
Texas Tech 77, Texas 64
Wednesday's Games
Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|9
|1
|.900
|19
|2
|.905
|Villanova
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|5
|.762
|UConn
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|5
|.750
|Marquette
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|7
|.682
|Xavier
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|5
|.750
|Creighton
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|7
|.650
|Seton Hall
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|7
|.650
|Butler
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|10
|.524
|St. John's
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|9
|.550
|DePaul
|1
|9
|.100
|10
|10
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|8
|.000
|6
|13
|.316
Tuesday's Games
Creighton 59, UConn 55
Seton Hall 70, Georgetown 63
Providence 86, St. John's 82
Wednesday's Games
Butler at Xavier, 7 p.m.
Villanova at Marquette, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
St. John's at Georgetown, 6 p.m.
Friday's Games
Creighton at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|10
|1
|.909
|17
|5
|.773
|Montana St.
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|Montana
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|6
|.714
|S. Utah
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|6
|.684
|N. Colorado
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|10
|.500
|E. Washington
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|11
|.500
|Portland St.
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|13
|.316
|N. Arizona
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|13
|.350
|Sacramento St.
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|11
|.353
|Idaho
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|16
|.238
|Idaho St.
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|16
|.158
Thursday's Games
Portland St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Montana St. at Idaho St., ppd.
Idaho at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Montana at Weber St., 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|7
|0
|1.000
|15
|5
|.750
|Winthrop
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|8
|.619
|SC-Upstate
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|11
|.450
|Campbell
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|Gardner-Webb
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|10
|.524
|UNC-Asheville
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|NC A&T
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|13
|.409
|High Point
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|12
|.429
|Hampton
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|12
|.333
|Radford
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|14
|.300
|Presbyterian
|1
|6
|.143
|9
|13
|.409
|Charleston Southern
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|16
|.200
Wednesday's Games
Charleston Southern at Radford, 6:30 p.m.
Longwood at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at High Point, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
NC A&T at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wisconsin
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|3
|.850
|Michigan St.
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|4
|.810
|Illinois
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|5
|.750
|Purdue
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|3
|.857
|Ohio St.
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Indiana
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|5
|.762
|Michigan
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|Rutgers
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|9
|.571
|Iowa
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|7
|.667
|Penn St.
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|9
|.500
|Maryland
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|11
|.500
|Northwestern
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|10
|.500
|Minnesota
|2
|7
|.222
|11
|7
|.611
|Nebraska
|0
|11
|.000
|6
|16
|.273
Tuesday's Games
Michigan St. 65, Maryland 63
Northwestern 79, Rutgers 78, OT
Michigan 85, Nebraska 79
Wednesday's Games
Purdue at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Iowa at Ohio St., 8 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hawaii
|6
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|6
|.667
|Long Beach St.
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|9
|.526
|UC Riverside
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|UC Irvine
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|UC Davis
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|9
|.400
|Cal Poly
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|13
|.278
|CS Northridge
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|14
|.263
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|11
|.450
Tuesday's Games
UC Davis 65, UC Riverside 60
Thursday's Games
UC San Diego at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Riverside, 11 p.m.