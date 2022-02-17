All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona121.923222.917
Southern Cal104.714214.840
Oregon104.714178.680
UCLA94.692175.773
Washington85.6151310.565
Washington St.76.5381410.583
Colorado87.533169.640
Stanford87.5331510.600
Arizona St.49.308815.348
California411.2671115.423
Utah213.133916.360
Oregon St.112.077320.130

Thursday's Games

Oregon St. at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Colorado at California, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at Stanford, 11 p.m.

Washington St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Washington at Southern Cal, 11:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Utah at California, 6 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Stanford, 10 p.m.

Washington at UCLA, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate122.8571611.593
Navy114.733188.692
Boston U.105.667199.679
Lehigh87.5331017.370
Loyola (Md.)78.4671313.500
Army78.4671314.481
Lafayette68.429916.360
Holy Cross68.429818.308
American311.214719.269
Bucknell312.200621.222

Wednesday's Games

Colgate 100, Army 90

Navy 55, American 46

Boston U. 78, Holy Cross 65

Lafayette 77, Loyola (Md.) 68

Saturday's Games

Holy Cross at Navy, Noon

Boston U. at Colgate, 1:30 p.m.

Army at American, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at Bucknell, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn121.923242.923
Kentucky103.769215.808
Tennessee103.769196.760
Arkansas94.692206.769
LSU76.538197.731
Alabama76.538179.654
Florida67.4621610.615
South Carolina67.4621510.600
Mississippi St.57.4171411.560
Texas A&M58.3851610.615
Vanderbilt58.3851312.520
Missouri48.3331015.400
Mississippi310.2311214.462
Georgia112.077620.231

Wednesday's Games

Alabama 80, Mississippi St. 75

LSU 84, Georgia 65

Auburn 94, Vanderbilt 80

Friday's Games

Missouri at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Mississippi at Georgia, 1 p.m.

Alabama at Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Auburn at Florida, 2 p.m.

LSU at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga122.857225.815
Furman105.6671810.643
VMI86.5711511.577
Wofford87.5331611.593
Mercer87.5331513.536
UNC-Greensboro77.5001511.577
Samford67.462169.640
The Citadel59.3571114.440
ETSU510.3331315.464
W. Carolina312.200919.321

Wednesday's Games

Mercer 65, ETSU 56

Wofford 65, The Citadel 58

Furman 103, W. Carolina 85

Thursday's Games

UNC-Greensboro at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

VMI at Samford, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Wofford at Furman, Noon

ETSU at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Mercer at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Samford, 3 p.m.

VMI at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Orleans81.889159.625
Nicholls62.750169.640
SE Louisiana63.6671412.538
McNeese St.45.4441016.385
Houston Baptist45.444814.364
Texas A&M-CC35.375169.640
Northwestern St.36.333719.269
Incarnate Word18.111521.192

Thursday's Games

McNeese St. at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Incarnate Word, 8:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston Baptist at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

McNeese St. at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Texas A&M-CC, 6 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.93.7501510.600
Texas Southern94.6921111.500
Alcorn St.94.6921015.400
Grambling St.75.5831015.400
Prairie View65.545615.286
Ark.-Pine Bluff49.308620.231

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida A&M85.6151014.417
Jackson St.67.462816.333
Alabama A&M67.462716.304
Bethune-Cookman58.385718.280
Alabama St.58.385619.240
MVSU211.154221.087

Saturday's Games

Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Texas Southern at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.1401.000234.852
Oral Roberts113.786178.680
N. Dakota St.114.733198.704
UMKC95.6431610.615
South Dakota86.5711510.600
W. Illinois68.4291511.577
Denver510.333919.321
Omaha312.200422.154
St. Thomas (MN)211.154817.320
North Dakota212.143621.222

Thursday's Games

Oral Roberts at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

UMKC at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Denver at Omaha, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UMKC at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Oral Roberts at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at South Dakota, 5 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas St.83.727176.739
Appalachian St.104.7141611.593
Troy84.667178.680
South Alabama75.583178.680
Arkansas St.65.545158.652
Georgia St.55.5001110.524
Texas-Arlington67.4621014.417
Coastal Carolina57.4171311.542
Louisiana-Lafayette58.3851013.435
Louisiana-Monroe59.3571313.500
Georgia Southern48.3331112.478
UALR37.300814.364

Thursday's Games

Troy at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas St., 8 p.m.

UALR at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Troy at Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m.

South Alabama at Appalachian St., 4:30 p.m.

UALR at Texas St., 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga1001.000212.913
Saint Mary's (Cal.)83.727206.769
San Francisco84.667216.778
Santa Clara74.636179.654
BYU75.583198.704
San Diego76.5381412.538
Portland46.4001412.538
Pacific28.200718.280
Loyola Marymount29.182914.391
Pepperdine111.083720.259

Wednesday's Games

Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 11 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Santa Clara at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Portland, 10 p.m.

San Francisco at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pepperdine at Portland, 8 p.m.

Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Pacific, 10 p.m.

BYU at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Seattle112.846206.769
New Mexico St.102.833214.840
Sam Houston St.103.7691511.577
Stephen F. Austin94.692178.680
Grand Canyon84.667176.739
Abilene Christian85.615177.708
Utah Valley St.85.615178.680
Tarleton St.67.4621115.423
Dixie St.58.3851214.462
Cal Baptist49.3081412.538
Chicago St.211.154620.231
Texas Rio Grande Valley212.143719.269
Lamar011.000222.083

Wednesday's Games

Stephen F. Austin 88, Chicago St. 71

Utah Valley St. 69, Tarleton St. 56

Seattle 102, Texas Rio Grande Valley 62

New Mexico St. 75, Dixie St. 64

Grand Canyon 65, Cal Baptist 60

Thursday's Games

Abilene Christian at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tarleton St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Seattle, 4 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

