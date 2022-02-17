All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|12
|1
|.923
|22
|2
|.917
|Southern Cal
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|4
|.840
|Oregon
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|8
|.680
|UCLA
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|5
|.773
|Washington
|8
|5
|.615
|13
|10
|.565
|Washington St.
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|10
|.583
|Colorado
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|9
|.640
|Stanford
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|10
|.600
|Arizona St.
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|15
|.348
|California
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|15
|.423
|Utah
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|16
|.360
|Oregon St.
|1
|12
|.077
|3
|20
|.130
Thursday's Games
Oregon St. at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Colorado at California, 9:30 p.m.
Utah at Stanford, 11 p.m.
Washington St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.
Washington at Southern Cal, 11:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Utah at California, 6 p.m.
Oregon St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Stanford, 10 p.m.
Washington at UCLA, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|12
|2
|.857
|16
|11
|.593
|Navy
|11
|4
|.733
|18
|8
|.692
|Boston U.
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Lehigh
|8
|7
|.533
|10
|17
|.370
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|13
|.500
|Army
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|14
|.481
|Lafayette
|6
|8
|.429
|9
|16
|.360
|Holy Cross
|6
|8
|.429
|8
|18
|.308
|American
|3
|11
|.214
|7
|19
|.269
|Bucknell
|3
|12
|.200
|6
|21
|.222
Wednesday's Games
Colgate 100, Army 90
Navy 55, American 46
Boston U. 78, Holy Cross 65
Lafayette 77, Loyola (Md.) 68
Saturday's Games
Holy Cross at Navy, Noon
Boston U. at Colgate, 1:30 p.m.
Army at American, 2 p.m.
Lafayette at Bucknell, 4 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|12
|1
|.923
|24
|2
|.923
|Kentucky
|10
|3
|.769
|21
|5
|.808
|Tennessee
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|6
|.760
|Arkansas
|9
|4
|.692
|20
|6
|.769
|LSU
|7
|6
|.538
|19
|7
|.731
|Alabama
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|9
|.654
|Florida
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|10
|.615
|South Carolina
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|10
|.600
|Mississippi St.
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|11
|.560
|Texas A&M
|5
|8
|.385
|16
|10
|.615
|Vanderbilt
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|12
|.520
|Missouri
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|15
|.400
|Mississippi
|3
|10
|.231
|12
|14
|.462
|Georgia
|1
|12
|.077
|6
|20
|.231
Wednesday's Games
Alabama 80, Mississippi St. 75
LSU 84, Georgia 65
Auburn 94, Vanderbilt 80
Friday's Games
Missouri at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Mississippi at Georgia, 1 p.m.
Alabama at Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Auburn at Florida, 2 p.m.
LSU at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|5
|.815
|Furman
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|10
|.643
|VMI
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|11
|.577
|Wofford
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|11
|.593
|Mercer
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|13
|.536
|UNC-Greensboro
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|11
|.577
|Samford
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|9
|.640
|The Citadel
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|14
|.440
|ETSU
|5
|10
|.333
|13
|15
|.464
|W. Carolina
|3
|12
|.200
|9
|19
|.321
Wednesday's Games
Mercer 65, ETSU 56
Wofford 65, The Citadel 58
Furman 103, W. Carolina 85
Thursday's Games
UNC-Greensboro at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
VMI at Samford, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Wofford at Furman, Noon
ETSU at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Mercer at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Samford, 3 p.m.
VMI at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Orleans
|8
|1
|.889
|15
|9
|.625
|Nicholls
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|9
|.640
|SE Louisiana
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|12
|.538
|McNeese St.
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|16
|.385
|Houston Baptist
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|Texas A&M-CC
|3
|5
|.375
|16
|9
|.640
|Northwestern St.
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|19
|.269
|Incarnate Word
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|21
|.192
Thursday's Games
McNeese St. at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Incarnate Word, 8:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Houston Baptist at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.
McNeese St. at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Texas A&M-CC, 6 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|10
|.600
|Texas Southern
|9
|4
|.692
|11
|11
|.500
|Alcorn St.
|9
|4
|.692
|10
|15
|.400
|Grambling St.
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|15
|.400
|Prairie View
|6
|5
|.545
|6
|15
|.286
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|20
|.231
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|8
|5
|.615
|10
|14
|.417
|Jackson St.
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|16
|.333
|Alabama A&M
|6
|7
|.462
|7
|16
|.304
|Bethune-Cookman
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|18
|.280
|Alabama St.
|5
|8
|.385
|6
|19
|.240
|MVSU
|2
|11
|.154
|2
|21
|.087
Saturday's Games
Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 4 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Texas Southern at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Prairie View at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|14
|0
|1.000
|23
|4
|.852
|Oral Roberts
|11
|3
|.786
|17
|8
|.680
|N. Dakota St.
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|8
|.704
|UMKC
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|10
|.615
|South Dakota
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|10
|.600
|W. Illinois
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|11
|.577
|Denver
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|19
|.321
|Omaha
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|22
|.154
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|11
|.154
|8
|17
|.320
|North Dakota
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|21
|.222
Thursday's Games
Oral Roberts at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
UMKC at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Denver at Omaha, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UMKC at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
Oral Roberts at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
W. Illinois at South Dakota, 5 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas St.
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|6
|.739
|Appalachian St.
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|11
|.593
|Troy
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|South Alabama
|7
|5
|.583
|17
|8
|.680
|Arkansas St.
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|8
|.652
|Georgia St.
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Texas-Arlington
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|14
|.417
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|11
|.542
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|13
|.435
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|13
|.500
|Georgia Southern
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|12
|.478
|UALR
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|14
|.364
Thursday's Games
Troy at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Texas St., 8 p.m.
UALR at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
Troy at Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m.
South Alabama at Appalachian St., 4:30 p.m.
UALR at Texas St., 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|10
|0
|1.000
|21
|2
|.913
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|8
|3
|.727
|20
|6
|.769
|San Francisco
|8
|4
|.667
|21
|6
|.778
|Santa Clara
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|9
|.654
|BYU
|7
|5
|.583
|19
|8
|.704
|San Diego
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|12
|.538
|Portland
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|12
|.538
|Pacific
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|18
|.280
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|14
|.391
|Pepperdine
|1
|11
|.083
|7
|20
|.259
Wednesday's Games
Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 11 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Santa Clara at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Portland, 10 p.m.
San Francisco at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Pepperdine at Portland, 8 p.m.
Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Pacific, 10 p.m.
BYU at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|6
|.769
|New Mexico St.
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|4
|.840
|Sam Houston St.
|10
|3
|.769
|15
|11
|.577
|Stephen F. Austin
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|8
|.680
|Grand Canyon
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|6
|.739
|Abilene Christian
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|7
|.708
|Utah Valley St.
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|8
|.680
|Tarleton St.
|6
|7
|.462
|11
|15
|.423
|Dixie St.
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|14
|.462
|Cal Baptist
|4
|9
|.308
|14
|12
|.538
|Chicago St.
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|20
|.231
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|19
|.269
|Lamar
|0
|11
|.000
|2
|22
|.083
Wednesday's Games
Stephen F. Austin 88, Chicago St. 71
Utah Valley St. 69, Tarleton St. 56
Seattle 102, Texas Rio Grande Valley 62
New Mexico St. 75, Dixie St. 64
Grand Canyon 65, Cal Baptist 60
Thursday's Games
Abilene Christian at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Tarleton St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Seattle, 4 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.